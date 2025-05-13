Lineup Lowdown: American League

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown series.

– Cedric Mullins is going in the other direction. The 30-year-old was a regular presence in the leadoff spot from mid-April to early May when he was hot at the plate. However, Mullins is just 4-for-42 over his last 11 games and, as a result, batted sixth against the last righty and eight against the last lefty, essentially swapping spots with fellow left-handed hitter Holliday.

– The Orioles may not be trending up, but Jackson Holliday is. The former top prospect batted leadoff the last time the O's faced a right-hander and hit second four games ago against a righty. He also batted sixth on Sunday versus a lefty, and that's after he was either out of the lineup or batted ninth each of the first 10 times the Orioles went up against a traditional left-handed starter (he hit seventh against southpaw reliever Brent Suter once last month). Holliday has an .866 OPS with three homers and one steal over his last 21 contests.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

To track all the latest changes around the league, visit our MLB batting order changes and MLB playing time changes pages. For today's lineups, head to our MLB Daily Lineups page.

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

– Wunderkind Kristian Campbell has settled in as the Red Sox's cleanup hitter, occupying the spot in each of his last seven starts. He's essentially swapped spots with Trevor Story, who has mostly batted sixth of late. Naturally, Campbell has promptly cooled off since the switch, going 3-for-30 with a 9:0 K:BB from the cleanup spot.

– Connor Wong returned from the 10-day injured list May 2 and started each of Boston's first two games back off the IL. However, he's been behind the dish on just five of 10 occasions since being activated, yielding to Carlos Narvaez for the other five tilts. Narvaez's defensive metrics are excellent and he's hit well over the past month, so he could continue to split reps with Wong fairly evenly.

New York Yankees

– Jasson Dominguez went through a stretch from late April to early May when he started only six games during a 10-game span, and he batted higher than seventh in just one of his six starts. Since then, he's started five of six, hit fifth in three of those and posted his first three-homer game over that span.

– Jorbit Vivas has started seven of 10 games at second base since Jazz Chisholm (oblique) went down, including seven of nine versus righties for the left-handed hitter. He's batted ninth in all of those starts. Vivas hasn't done much at the plate and DJ LeMahieu (calf/hip) will return to the fold Tuesday, but LeMahieu might now be needed at third base after Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a serious leg injury Monday.

For all the latest injury updates, check out RotoWire's MLB Injury News page.

Tampa Bay Rays

– The Rays have faced six right-handers so far in May, and Christopher Morel hasn't been in the lineup for any of them. He has started each of the five games against lefties over that span and batted second in the last four of those contests. Morel has actually fared much better versus righties (.844 OPS) than lefties (.464 OPS) this season, but it's not a good sign that he's seen his reps against right-handers evaporate, especially with Josh Lowe (oblique) coming back soon and Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) possibly not far off. Morel has still yet to play a position other than left field this season, but perhaps the Rays will begin mixing him in at other spots as they get healthier.

– He leads the team with seven home runs, but Junior Caminero hasn't really gotten rolling yet. Like Morel, Caminero has been better versus righties (.794 OPS) than lefties (.553 OPS). However, also like Morel, he's seen his responsibilities against righties lessened, although not to nearly the same degree as Morel. Caminero has been out of the lineup two of the last four times Tampa Bay has gone up against a right-hander, and in the other two he hit fifth once and sixth once (the lowest he's batted all season).

Toronto Blue Jays

– Addison Barger has been in Toronto's lineup each of the last eight times it's faced a right-hander. He batted a season-high third against a righty Sunday and clubbed his first home run of the season while reaching base three times. Each of Barger's last six starts have come at third base. He had already started to settle in as the regular at the hot corner versus righties before Andres Gimenez (quad) got hurt, but now that Ernie Clement is over at second base to cover for Gimenez, Barger's path to playing time is even clearer. The 25-year-old hasn't produced a ton yet at the big-league level, but he's put up some eye-popping batted-ball metrics, including a 96.1 mph average exit velocity in 2025.

– Daulton Varsho has given us the full Daulton Varsho experience since he came off the IL at the tail end of April. He's played his usual stellar defense, popped three home runs and stolen a base in his first nine contests. However, he's also batting under .200 with a strikeout rate over 40 percent. Varsho was up in the No. 3 spot in the Blue Jays' lineup each of the last two times they've faced a righty, although that was with usual three-hole hitter Anthony Santander (shoulder) banged up.

Chicago White Sox

– Tim Elko finally received a promotion over the weekend after tearing it up at Triple-A Charlotte, and the White Sox have started him both games since the call-up (one at first base, one at DH). He hit eighth once and seventh once and went deep for his first major-league hit Sunday. Elko should earn close to everyday reps between first base and DH and certainly has the potential to inch his way up in the batting order.

– Josh Rojas came off the IL in early May after missing the first month-plus of the season with a fractured toe. The left-handed batter has been on the bench both of the times the White Sox have faced a southpaw, but he's been in there for all six contests versus righties and batted second for each of the past two tilts. Five of Rojas' six starts have been at third base, with the other coming at second base. He could start seeing more action at the keystone, though, if the White Sox want to keep Elko, Andrew Vaughn and Miguel Vargas (calf) all in the lineup.

Cleveland Guardians

– The left-handed-hitting Daniel Schneemann has started 13 of the last 16 games versus right-handed pitching and batted second in five of the Guardians' last six tilts against righties. Nine of his last 11 starts have come at second base, with one start in left field and one in center field mixed in. With Schneemann taking over at the keystone, Gabriel Arias has focused more on shortstop lately, handling each of the last three and five of the last seven starts at that position. As a result, Brayan Rocchio saw playing time tumble and on Monday was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

– Angel Martinez continues to see close to everyday playing time in center field since Lane Thomas (wrist) was injured. Martinez has started seven of the last eight games and 24 of the last 29 contests, with all but two of those starts coming in center field (he also played second base and right field one time apiece). The switch hitter has been up in the No. 2 spot in the batting order twice, but 19 of those 24 starts have come from the lower third of the lineup.

Detroit Tigers

– Colt Keith is back in good standing, having started each of the last 12 games versus righties and also making one start against a lefty over that span. He's even batted third in each of his last six starts versus right-handers. Keith has bounced around a bit, making seven starts at DH, four starts at first base and two starts at second base during the aforementioned 12-game stretch. The 23-year-old is slashing .294/.385/.647 with four home runs over his last 12 tilts.

– Only Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene have accrued more plate appearances this season than Zach McKinstry, who continues to play every day in a super utility role. McKinstry has made starts at five different positions, and the handedness of the opposing pitcher hasn't really mattered when it comes to whether the left-handed hitter plays. He hasn't traditionally had splits during his career but has fared much better versus lefties (.930 OPS) than righties (.695 OPS) in 2025.

Kansas City Royals

– Maikel Garcia did not start for the Royals on Opening Day, creating questions at the time about his status as an everyday player. We haven't seen those questions in a while, however, as Garcia has started every game since April 12 and has been the Royals' best hitter not named Bobby Witt. Garcia has dabbled in the outfield this season and seen some action at DH, but 15 of his last 16 starts have been either at third base (12) or second base (three). He hasn't batted lower than fifth in May.

– Salvador Perez hadn't started a game at catcher all month until Monday, as the Royals have taken it easy on him after he suffered a left hip injury on May 1. Perez has been in the lineup for each of the last nine contests, with three of those starts coming at DH and five of them being at first base. It's led to increased reps behind the dish for Freddy Fermin, who has made eight starts already this month.

Minnesota Twins

– Royce Lewis made his long-anticipated return from the IL last week, occupying the fifth spot in the lineup versus a lefty in his first game back before moving down to the No. 7 spot in his four starts against right-handers. Lewis is certainly a good bet to move his way up in the batting order, eventually, but he's still trying to find his swing, having gone hitless in his first five games before picking up a couple base knocks Sunday.

– Brooks Lee has found himself in the cleanup spot for each of the last three games and he batted third in the contest before that. Lee has seen most of his action at third base this season, but since Lewis has re-entered the fold, Lee has made three starts at second base, two at third and one at shortstop. After going 2-for-19 in his first seven games back from the IL, Lee is slashing .294/.324/.441 with a couple home runs over his last 19 tilts.

Houston Astros

– Cam Smith's conversion from third baseman to right fielder has gone so well that the Astros have been giving him reps in center field before games with the thought that he could eventually play that position. Unfortunately, Smith's offense has not gone as smoothly, as he's sporting a .679 OPS with nearly a 30 percent strikeout rate. Smith has started each of the last three contests, but he's batted ninth in each of those and before that he had a stretch of only two starts in six games. Zach Dezenzo has been the primary beneficiary of Smith's downtick in playing time, starting 14 of the past 17 tilts.

– Jake Meyers is on the upswing. Following a stretch of two starts in a five-game span, Meyers has since reeled off 12 starts in a row and is sporting an 1.113 OPS with two home runs over that time. He has peaked at the six spot in the lineup during the latter stretch after 13 of his first 20 starts of the season came from either the eight or nine hole.

Los Angeles Angels

– Yoan Moncada was slotted in as the Angels' No. 6 hitter in his first three games back from the injured list last week. However, in the four contests since then he's hit third three times and second once. The switch hitter looks to finally be over his thumb injury and has been swinging a hot bat since his return, collecting an 1.122 OPS with a couple long balls. It's still a very small sample size, but Moncada also sports a 19.4 percent barrel rate on the season.

– Each of Taylor Ward's first 22 starts this season came from the leadoff spot. Since then, he's mostly been situated in the cleanup spot. Ward battling through a brutal stretch from late April to early May, but he's heated up lately with three dingers, 11 RBI and a .904 OPS across his last eight contests.

Sacramento Athletics

– Jacob Wilson has taken over as the Athletics' leadoff man, making four straight starts at the top of the batting order (two against righties, two against lefties). Wilson is hitting .348/.377/.465 with a 5.5 percent strikeout rate and a surprising three home runs and 22 RBI. Former leadoff man Lawrence Butler has hit sixth twice and seventh once across his last three starts.

– Miguel Andujar entered the 2025 season having not made a start at third base at the big-league level since 2021. However, the hot corner is now the easiest way to keep his bat in the lineup, and he's started seven straight contests, with five of them coming at third base. Andujar is batting .290/.324/.385 in his two seasons with the A's, though he's homered just six times in 435 plate appearances, including only two long balls in 116 plate appearances in 2025.

Seattle Mariners

– J.P. Crawford has taken over as the Mariners' leadoff hitter, making 11 straight starts there, including twice against left-handed pitching for the left-handed-swinging shortstop. Across his last 27 contests, Crawford is reaching base at a .402 clip. Former leadoff man Julio Rodriguez has been moved down to the No. 3 spot, with Jorge Polanco sandwiched in between them.

– The Mariners picked Leody Taveras up off the scrap heap from the division foe Rangers and have handed him five straight starts in right field. He's batted seventh in each of those games, which have all come against right-handed pitching. Taveras has managed to steal seven bases in eight attempts this season, but he's hitting only .229 with a 30.7 percent strikeout rate and a 2.0 percent walk rate.

Texas Rangers

– With the aforementioned Leody Taveras having been discarded, the Rangers are giving Evan Carter another shot in center field. Carter has started all six games versus righties since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and sat out against the lone lefty. After batting either sixth or seventh in his first four contests, Carter was elevated to the leadoff spot Monday. The 22-year-old has hit one home run and stolen a pair of bases since being recalled.

– The Rangers also brought back Jake Burger on Monday following a stint in the minors to regroup. Burger was immediately re-inserted into the lineup at first base and occupied the seven spot in the batting order. Josh Smith had been playing a lot of first base lately but could be in line for everyday shortstop duties if Corey Seager (hamstring) lands back on the IL as expected. Smith has batted leadoff in each of his last eight starts against righties and might return to that spot if Texas isn't ready to keep Carter there on a regular basis.