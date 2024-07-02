MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 2

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

After an unusually quiet Monday, Tuesday's main slate at FanDuel comes with 11 games to sort through. We seem to have our 26 pitchers confirmed, four of which are priced in five figures with four more in the $9,000 range. Only two arms Tuesday are left-handed, potentially offering some clear hitting options that feast off right-handers. The bottom tier of pitching here doesn't appear to project as capable of working deep into games

Run lines are seemingly in line with pitching being available in all pricing tiers. Yes, Coors Field is present and gives us a slate-high total of 11.0 runs, but four games come with run totals at 7.5 or less with four more at 8.5 or less. We'll need to track rain chances in Minnesota and Kansas City. Should the Royals-Rays game happen, there appear to be favorable winds for offenses there, as well as in Chicago.

Pitching

Grayson Rodriguez, BAL at SEA ($10,200): If I'm paying five-figures for an arm Tuesday, I need it to come with upside, and this matchup seems to offer the best hope for that. Seattle continues to swing and miss at a high rate, striking out at a league-high 28.4 percent off right-handers. Rodriguez has had some struggles on the road with a 5.35 ERA, but a more palatable 3.57 xFIP. He averages 9.7 Ks per nine, a number that's a tick up away from Camden Yards. And the Mariners sit with a below average 96 wRC+ and .297 wOBA, suggesting he can work some clean frames with high strikeout totals. This game also has a slate-low 7.0 run line.

Luis Gil, NYY vs. CIN ($9,500): Given his last two starts, Gil could be an unnecessary risk with other solid options available Tuesday. But it could also make him low rostered in GPPs, and we've seen that he has elite upside previously. The Reds are a bottom-tier offense overall with a .295 wOBA and 85 wRC+ off righties, striking out at a targetable 25.7 percent clip. The Yankees are heavy favorites at (-210) and the Reds have an implied run total of 3.1. Yes, it could blow up, but there's potential for a big return from Gil here.

Simeon Woods Richardson, MIN vs. DET ($8,300): I don't love the price point here as I struggle to find enough potential in Woods Richardson to reach a 4x return. But the matchup suggests there is a stable floor at a mid-tier cost. Detroit sits with a 24.2 percent strikeout rate, .293 wOBA and 88 wRC+ off righties. Woods Richardson baffled this lineup back in April for six innings of two-hit ball, and has allowed more than three runs just once in his last eight starts. He's also fanned at least four in six straight. Detroit's expected run total is 3.9, as is the Twins, so we're looking at a potential pitcher's duel where we can get in on the lower side of the matchup.

Top Targets

Graham Ashcraft has allowed at least three runs in eight straight starts, 27 in total across 33 innings. I had hoped to target secondary Yankee bats for a discount, but they really aren't inspiring. As such, pay for Juan Soto ($4,500) and/or Aaron Judge ($4,900) as you can, and bargain hunt elsewhere.

Personally, I don't find great appeal in many of the other high-priced bats as there are some obvious games we want to invest in where we don't have to pay a true premium, outside of Christian Yelich ($4,500) in Coors Field. Houston's Yordan Alvarez ($4,100) is just 2-for-13 off Jays' starter Jose Berrios, but he has eight hits, six runs and five walks in his last six games.

Bargain Bats

Dodgers' starter Bobby Miller has allowed 15 runs and 19 hits in his last 14.0 innings, against the likes of the White Sox and Rockies. He's also allowing a .474 wOBA and 1.129 OPS to lefties. Corbin Carroll ($3,100) and Joc Pederson ($3,100) profile nicely as a result.

Milwaukee bats will be popular targets today, but are priced up at the high end. Rockies' starter Ryan Feltner is allowing a .449 wOBA and 1.068 OPS to lefties at home, so perhaps we can find appeal in Sal Frelick ($3,200), who's hit in three straight and six of seven, while Garrett Mitchell ($3,100) figures to also be in the Brewers lineup.

Phillies-Cubs looks like an interesting game to consider on both sides, as we've got a run total of 9.5 and no healthy bat priced above $3,500. Cubs' starter Hayden Wesneski doesn't have targetable splits, but Kody Clemens ($2,600) comes with a .333 ISO, 369 wOBA and 139 wRC+ off righties and plays a plethora of positions. David Dahl ($2,400) has hit in five straight. On the Cubs side, Michael Busch ($2,600) also comes with position flexibility, and a .349 wOBA and 128 wRC+ while likely slotting into the top third of the order.

Stacks to Consider

Rockies vs. Dallas Keuchel (Brewers): Ryan McMahon ($3,700), Brendan Rodgers ($3,100), Jacob Stallings ($2,900)

Keuchel has no business on a major-league mound at this point in his career. He allowed eight hits, including two homers, and five runs in his four innings to date after posting a 5.97 ERA in 37.2 innings last year. And believe it or not, the Rockies offense has some positive splits off lefties, and aren't priced too high so we can consider going all in on them. Rodgers is my favorite standalone play. He carries a .408 wOBA, 152 wRC+ and .236 ISO off lefties and is 3-for-7 with a homer off Keuchel. McMahon seemingly gives us stability as the team's leading run producer, and has a .399 wOBA, 146 wRC+ and .212 ISO off same-handed arms. Stallings is a wild card and uncertain to be in the lineup, but sits at .450/181/.333 off lefties. If he's not in the lineup, we pivot based on how Colorado stacks their order, and grab someone hitting around these two, likely Elias Diaz ($3,200), whose numbers off lefties are elite, but he's priced decently two games removed from IL activation.

Royals vs. Zack Littell (Rays): Salvador Perez ($3,400), Maikel Garcia ($3,400), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,200)

Littell comes into Tuesday with a 5.13 road ERA (4.29 xFIP) against 3.57/3.55 at home. He's surrendering a .398 wOBA and .923 OPS to lefties on the road and .385/.885 to righties, so we can seemingly target the Royals freely. This trio gives us three top of the order options around Bobby Witt, who hasn't been elite of late and may not be worth the price. Pasquantino is my favorite as a standalone play, with three consecutive multi-hit games while homering in three of his last seven. As noted in the intro, rain is a concern here, but the wind is likely to be favorable. Littell surrenders flyballs at a 42.8 percent clip, boosting our chances at a wind-aided homer.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.