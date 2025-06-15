This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Paul Blackburn, Mets: Blackburn is being inserted into the Mets' rotation to replace the injured Kodai Senga (right hamstring). Out since spring training with knee inflammation, he was activated and made a spot start on Jun. 2 where he tossed 71 pitches over four innings and notched his first career save six days later against Colorado. Blackburn struggled in a tune-up out of the bullpen on Friday as he only retired one batter while being charged with four earned runs on four hits, but will still start Wednesday. Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) aren't yet ready to return from the 60-day IL, leaving Blackburn as the next man up in the rotation for at least one or two turns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Chase Burns, Reds: Burns was promoted to Triple-A Louisville this past week and gave up two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings Thursday in his debut at that level. He made the jump after an impressive 1.29 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with 55 strikeouts over 42 frames comprising eight starts at Double-A Chattanooga. Burns was advanced there in mid-April after the second overall pick from 2024 produced a 3.09 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 11.2 innings in three starts with High-A Dayton. In addition to a fairly straight upper-90s fastball (touches 102), Burns boasts a monster upper-80s slider. His curveball is also a plus offering and his seldom-used changeup will flash plus to provide several options to retire hitters. Burns should join the Reds by the All-Star break. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (stash bid)

Ben Casparius, Dodgers: Casparius pitched a bullpen game on Wednesday where he only conceded one run, yet is set to move into the LA rotation having sometimes worked as a starter in the minors. He'll get a chance to fill that role for the Dodgers, who've been decimated by injuries. Casparius will need some time to get stretched out, but has a chance to stick in the rotation for a while. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Nestor Cortes, Brewers: Cortes, diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain and placed on the IL on Apr. 6, threw his second bullpen session Friday. The next steps would be multi-inning appearances, live batting practice and then a rehab assignment. Cortes' progress has been slow, though he could be back just prior to or after the All-Star Game barring any setbacks. Acquired in the Devin Williams deal this offseason, he should be part of the team's rotation when healthy. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Austin Gomber, Rockies: Gomber, out with shoulder soreness since spring training, was activated off the 60-day IL to start Sunday in Atlanta. He was expected to have a brief absence to begin the season, but suffered a setback coming out of a Mar. 28 rehab outing with Albuquerque that extended his stay on the IL. Gomber was cleared to resume his assignment earlier this month and has looked sharp at Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque by covering eight innings and striking out eight while surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. He's historically been a serviceable back-end starter, a role he should fill on the Rockies. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers: Misiorowski's rostered percentage is higher than the threshold for this column. But since he was just promoted, he's being included here. Misiorowski got the call from Triple-A Nashville to make his major-league debut on Thursday and went five scoreless innings while not allowing a hit and striking out five with three walks before leaving with cramping in his right calf/quad. Control has been a big issue at times and he issued nine walks from his last two starts at Nashville before joining the parent club. Misiorowski has mostly been better this season with the righty walking two or fewer in seven of his last 10 outings. His stuff isn't in question, particularly his upper-90s fastball and devastating slider, both of which are 70-grade pitches at their best while he collected a 2.13 ERA and 80:31 K:BB over 63.1 innings prior to the move up. Misiorowski certainly showed more than enough to remain in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Frankie Montas, Mets: Montas, sidelined with a high-grade lat strain and profiled the last month, started Friday for Triple-A Syracuse where he surrendered eight earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one through 1.2 innings and will make at least one - maybe two - more minor-league appearances before being considered for activation. The Mets decided to rightly not accelerate his return even in the wake of Kodai Senga's strained hamstring, thanks to the presence of Paul Blackburn and need for additional time for Montas in the minors. Barring any setbacks, Montas should be activated by late June. The right-hander, who signed a one-year, $17 million contract with a similar player option for 2026 with the Mets last December, should slide into the middle/back-end of the rotation once activated. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early injury return bid)

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod has been rolling since returning to action having only given up four earned runs across 11.1 innings through two starts since coming off the IL. He still carries a a 6.27 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB in 56 innings into his next start. But after struggling for five straight outings before being sidelined, Rodriguez looks to be over the shoulder inflammation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Emmet Sheehan, Dodgers: Sheehan, recovering from May 2024 Tommy John surgery, is expected to be activated off the IL this week. He kicked off his rehab assignment May 26 at the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and moved up to Triple-A Oklahoma City following two scoreless innings in that first appearance. Sheehan has made four rehab outings and threw 63 pitches last Thursday. He pitched in 13 games - 11 starts - for LA in 2023 and could garner consideration for a spot in the Dodgers' six-man rotation once activated, though Ben Casparius looks to be the favorite for that role. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Aaron Ashby, Brewers: Ashby is currently being deployed as a multi-inning reliever, yet he's mostly worked in lower-leverage spots since coming off the IL. He notched a three-inning save on Thursday in relief of Jacob Misiorowski and could operate in a similar capacity moving forward. Through nine innings this season, Ashby has zero holds and is yet to give up a run while registering a 0.78 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Calvin Faucher, Marlins: Faucher, profiled two weeks ago, has surpassed Ronny Henriquez and others to be the main man out of the Miami bullpen. He's successfully converted all five of his save chances since May 28, including back-to-back opportunities Friday and Saturday with a perfect ERA through seven innings. Faucher's hot streak has lowered his season ERA below four with the seventh save a new career-high. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Shelby Miller, Diamondbacks: Miller recorded his seventh save of the season Wednesday and is the clear bullpen lead with Justin Martinez (elbow) back on the IL this past week. The 34-year-old has held opponents scoreless from nine of his past 10 appearances while converting four of five save chances. Miller was an above-average starter in 2014-15 before injuries and slumps before resurrecting his career in 2023 with LA and then taking a massive step back last year. He's found the fountain of youth in Arizona by posting a 1.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 27.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: Rostered

Ryan Pressly, Cubs: Pressly is included as he was 37 percent rostered as of press time. After getting pulled from the closer role earlier in the year due to poor play, he managed to secure his first save since Apr. 13 on Thursday. The veteran has seemingly turned a corner as he's now strung together 14 straight scoreless appearances to lower his ERA from 7.62 to 3.81. Daniel Palencia produced a scoreless eighth, so a changing of the guard back to before may not yet be finalized - though Pressly should firmly be back in the closing mix. 12-team Mixed: $4, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered ($16 if not)

Matt Strahm, Phillies: Strahm notched the save on Saturday as he retired three right-handed batters. His usage in that spot could be due to Jordan Romano allowing runs in three of his last four appearances. On the year, Strahm has posted a 3.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 33:8 K:BB across 28.1 innings and could challenge for the closer role should Romano continue to struggle. Orion Kerkering threw a scoreless eighth to notch the win Saturday and would also be in the mix if a change is made. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Alex Vesia, Dodgers: Vesia picked up his third save of the season Wednesday where he struck out the side in the ninth after Tanner Scott worked a clean eighth. The 29-year-old boasts a 2.79 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB over 29 innings in a high-leverage role this season. Vesia has 10 holds to go with three saves and has been stellar during four of his five seasons with LA after coming over from Miami. While he won't close nightly, it's clear he's in manager Dave Roberts' circle of trust. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

CATCHER

Logan Porter, Giants: Porter was promoted Wednesday to give the Giants a backup catcher with Patrick Bailey (strained neck) headed to the IL He posted a .669 OPS with two steals, two homers and 13 RBI from 161 plate appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Porter will see periodic action behind Andrew Knizner. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

FIRST BASE

Jeimer Candelario, Reds: Candelario, out since late April due to a lumbar spine strain, moved his rehab assignment a little over a week ago from the Arizona Complex League to Triple-A Louisville. He's played 10 games there with middling success, which is why he's likely remained in the minors - though should stil be activated shortly. Prior to being injured, Candelario played himself out of an everyday role by only slashing .113/.198/.213 in 91 plate appearances. Despite that, a starting spot at third could be waiting until Noelvi Marte (oblique) is ready to come back, yet Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been hot while covering the position. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

SECOND BASE

Garrett Hampson, Reds: Hampson earns a small upgrade as it looks like he'll play left field against southpaws with Austin Hays (foot) suffering a setback in his rehab. Manager Terry Francona typically sits Will Benson and Jake Fraley when the Reds face lefties to allow Hampson playing time. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Jeff McNeil, Mets: The Squirrel has been red hot. His change to be more aggressive earlier in the count and look for pitches to drive is paying dividends. McNeil blasted his third homer in four games on Thursday while going 18-for-55 (.327) across his last 15 contests. He's batting .268 overall with a .889 OPS, 22 RBI, 13 runs scored and one steals through his first 143 plate appearances while splitting time between second and the outfield and is extremely under-rostered at 31 percent. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: Rostered ($22 if not)

THIRD BASE

Andres Chaparro, Nationals: Chaparro (oblique), shelved since mid-March with a left oblique strain, logged five rehab games with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Nationals where he went 4-for-15 with one homer before being moved up to Triple-A Rochester. He was promoted Tuesday to the Nationals after batting .304 with five home runs through 15 games. Dealt by the D-Backs at the 2024 trade deadline, Chaparro could receiving regular action against left-handed pitching. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (injury return bid)

Nolan Gorman, Cardinals: Gorman has seen a slight uptick of late and would be in line for a larger share if Brendan Donovan hits the IL due to the sprained capsule in the joint of his left big toe, though is due back Sunday. Despite not playing daily, Gorman has been hot through 11 June games in June going 9-for-28 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs. His overall numbers are still subpar, but he's looked much better of late and worth a look while doing well. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Noelvi Marte, Reds: Marte was red-hot at the plate before being sidelined in early May with a Grade 2 left oblique strain. He began hitting from soft tosses in a batting cage on Jun. 6 and is targeting Friday to begin a rehab assignment, but needs to get an MRI before being cleared. Cincinnati lists several available options for the hot corner, though Marte - who'll require a few weeks of action before being ready to return - should get a chance to regain his starting spot after coming back. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

SHORTSTOP

Paul DeJong, Nationals: Dejong, hit in the face by a Mitch Keller pitch on Apr. 15, required surgery to repair his nose and sinuses. He met with his surgeon on Saturday and could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment early next week. DeJong will be brought along slowly once he kicks off his rehab stint, yet remains on track to rejoin the Nationals' roster in early July. When he does return, the presence of Andres Chaparro and possible promotion of Brady House should relegate him to backup duty. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Christian Koss/Casey Schmitt, Giants: Koss was demoted last week and called back up with Matt Chapman (hand) going on the IL, leading to occasional work. Schmitt returned in mid-May after missing a month with a strained oblique, looks poised as the Giants' primary option at third until Chapman is cleared to return. He provides some power as witnessed in his grand slams during back-to-back games Friday and Saturday with a bit of speed and should contribute some counting stats. Check your league positional eligibility rules as Schmitt logged 10 games at shortstop last season. Koss - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Schmitt - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

OUTFIELD

Garrett Mitchell, Brewers: Mitchell, on the shelf since late April due to a left oblique strain, recently started doing baseball activities with a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday. Manager Pat Murphy said Thursday that Mitchell (oblique) will likely move to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. He'll likely need a few we