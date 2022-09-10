Todd's Takes: Popping Out and Popping Off

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

As a baseball fan, I thought this was cool insight. My first inkling when Garcia missed the catch was "that should be an error." I suspect Braden thought much of the TV audience felt the same way, spurring talking about how Garcia has playing just a handful of games on Rickey Henderson Field (yes, the playing surface is named, along with the venue) and how

Most everyone is aware RingCentral Coliseum (aka, The Coliseum) has an abundance of foul territory. The obvious repercussion is an above average number of foul pop outs. Braden pointed out not only are there more foul outs, but infielders need to get used to higher pops exhibiting more hook or tail. Further, the angle the fielder needs to take makes it even harder to judge the higher pops with movement different than which they're accustomed. Not only does the additional height allow the spin to do its thing, but wind has more of an effect on the higher pops.

On Wednesday night, Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia had trouble tracking down a foul pop behind first base. A's color man Dallas Braden then discussed something I hadn't heard before, nor figured out myself.

I hope this doesn't read as pompous, but when you've watched/listened to as many games as I have over the years, it's rare one of the broadcasters talks about something I didn't know. Sure, they have direct player insight; I'm talking more about strategy and the like.

Learn Something New Every Day

I hope this doesn't read as pompous, but when you've watched/listened to as many games as I have over the years, it's rare one of the broadcasters talks about something I didn't know. Sure, they have direct player insight; I'm talking more about strategy and the like.

On Wednesday night, Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia had trouble tracking down a foul pop behind first base. A's color man Dallas Braden then discussed something I hadn't heard before, nor figured out myself.

Most everyone is aware RingCentral Coliseum (aka, The Coliseum) has an abundance of foul territory. The obvious repercussion is an above average number of foul pop outs. Braden pointed out not only are there more foul outs, but infielders need to get used to higher pops exhibiting more hook or tail. Further, the angle the fielder needs to take makes it even harder to judge the higher pops with movement different than which they're accustomed. Not only does the additional height allow the spin to do its thing, but wind has more of an effect on the higher pops.

As a baseball fan, I thought this was cool insight. My first inkling when Garcia missed the catch was "that should be an error." I suspect Braden thought much of the TV audience felt the same way, spurring talking about how Garcia has playing just a handful of games on Rickey Henderson Field (yes, the playing surface is named, along with the venue) and how he'll get better because pop ups act differently, yada-yada-yada.

According to the Bill James Handbook, RingCentral Coliseum carries the second highest foul out index, only eclipsed by Citizens Bank Park. As a park factor wonk, I would have known that if asked, but how many realize how favorable CBP is for foul pops? The actual acreage in foul ground doesn't drive the effect, but the location of the foul ground is laid out such that infielder can handle more foul pops than any other venue.

Foul territory, along with the batting eye and climate-type factors (temperature, elevation, humidity) all contribute to park effects for strikeouts and walks. This is a topic I'll review once the 2022 season is in the book and we have the update indices. However, in brief, more foul outs means shorter plate appearances, thus fewer walks and strikeouts. It also means fewer balls in play, so hits could be affected, though that could be masked by the dimensions of fair territory.

I know my affinity for park factors is considered trite by some, but I feel it's important to look at the big picture when using them in analysis as it goes a long way in explaining why park factors don't affect everyone linearly. For example, the foul territory in Oakland and Philadelphia is less helpful to a groundball pitcher than one inducing more balls in the air. Similarly, it does not hurt a groundball hitter as much as a hitter lofting more batted balls.

Should or Want?

MLB announced several changes to the rules. Don't worry, I won't review them here as it's being done all over the place. This is more of a vent than anything.

My beef is with those espousing something like, "Now the game will get back to being played the way it should be played."

Should be played? Determined by who?

The game should be played in the manner scoring the most runs on one end and preventing the most on the other. While there are other factors, the majority of new parks being more homer-friendly than their predecessors has shifted the hitting approach to the so-called "launch-angle revolution." The venues are no longer new, but since Camden Yards opened 30 years ago (holy schnikes, has it been that long?), cavernous parks like The Astrodome, Riverfront, Three Rivers, Cleveland Stadium, RFK, Veterans Stadium, etc. have all been replaced with more homer-friendly venues. Sure, some of the newer parks aren't as homer-happy, but the trend was towards smaller parks.

Without getting caught up in the math, the run-scoring matrix shifted away from small ball to the long ball. Giving up outs on the base paths or via sacrifice bunts reduces the probability to score runs. It took awhile, but front offices became wise to the paradigm. Swinging for the fences generates more runs than bunting, stealing and using the hit and run. The game should be played in the manner optimizing scoring.

The notion extends to run prevention too. Teams are more cognizant of declining pitcher effectiveness as they navigate a lineup, so they throw fewer innings. Relievers are asked to go all out, then it's next man up.

More importantly, teams shifted more, which is now regulated. If spray charts show a batter's balls in play are concentrated in a specific area, they should be allowed to flood that space with defenders.

To be clear, I understand and accept the reason for the new rules. Other sports have done similar things. The rules pertaining to defense in the NBA underwent drastic changes, and they're extremely liberal policing carrying and double dribbling. The NFL has made breathing on the quarterback a penalty and has imposed restrictions on defensive backs. The NHL loosened up offsides as well as making it more difficult to deploy the neutral zone trap.

All of these rules were enacted to increase the game experience by increasing action, thus making it more entertaining. That's all MLB is doing. They recognize more balls need to be in play to sustain and generate fan interest. Many of the ploys proven to either increase scoring or prevent runs manifested a more boring, drawn out game. If the goal is to win, that's the way the game should be played.

My frustration is with those contending that teams should bunt, steal and use the hit and run more.

Now they'll be doing victory laps, reveling in how the game will revert to how it should be played.

No, it's returning to how they want it to be played, because they've been too obstinate, lazy or arrogant to learn and understand the reason for the way approaches on both sides of the ball evolved.

To be honest, I'm torn. As a scientist, I respect the process directing the changes and feel teams should be duly rewarded. As a fan, I reluctantly accept the game needs to be more appealing and recognize other sports have ceded to the fans. After all, they pay the bills.

Man, I wish I could go back and convince the ballpark designers and architects to build parks less homer-friendly so "should" and "want" would produce the same game.

Box Score Blitz, Friday September 9