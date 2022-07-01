Todd's Takes: Lack of an appeal and lack of appeal

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

It took several minutes, and a call to New York to decipher, but the umpires got it right. There are three keys to the play.

Runners were on second and third with one out. The batter hit a low liner which Josh Bell caught. Both runners took off on contact. Bell flipped the ball to Ehire Adrianza at third base. He tagged the trail runner, who was standing on third, then tagged the base. The Nationals recorded a double play to end the inning, but the Pirates scored a run on the play.

If you're not able to see the Tweet, scoot down to " Pirates score on a bizarre play ."

I can't wait for @UmpireEjections to review this play in the Pirates/Nationals game. It's not every day you get a possible fourth out. pic.twitter.com/4qvZubnyhk

Most baseball fans are aware of the "four-out inning" when a runner reaches because the catcher does not control the third strike. There is another, even rarer way which almost occurred during the Pirates-Nationals matinee on Wednesday.

Huh?

The runner crossed the plate before any action occurred at third base The out was recorded by tagging the runner, even though he was standing on third Once the runner was tagged, the inning was over, so then tagging to base to force out the other runner is moot

The run counted because once the tag was applied, ending the inning, Washington needed to appeal the runner leaving early. The catch is the appeal needed to be conducted before the players left the field, but it was not.

Aside from a proper appeal (pitcher sets up, steps off the rubber and throws to the third baseman, who then touches the base), the Nationals could have forced out either runner by touching second or third. It would not have mattered if the runner crossed the plate before the force, the run would not have counted.

The Pirates won the game 8-7, so this was a huge play. It was in the fifth inning, so you can't simply say it would have been tied if Washington executed properly. Had they appealed, the runner initially at third would have been called out, becoming the fourth out of the inning.

Not a Belieber

The abbreviated Thursday schedule makes it easier to focus on individual players or teams, especially in the afternoon. Yesterday's assignment was watching Shane Bieber. His surface stats are similar to last season, but Bieber's velocity and especially strikeouts are way down.

The curious thing to me is that sure, velocity matters, but is the drop the only reason for his swinging strike rate to fall to 13.5 percent, down from 16.2 and 17.1 in the past two seasons? Here is a look at his pitches and effectiveness since 2020:

Four-Seam Fastball

Season Usage mph SwStrk% wOBA 2020 37.50% 94.1 10.30% 0.253 2021 35.30% 92.8 9.80% 0.357 2022 36.30% 90.8 5.80% 0.361

Slider

Season Usage SwStrk% wOBA 2020 11.60% 28.50% 0.252 2021 25.50% 25.40% 0.211 2022 40.50% 20.90% 0.240

Curve

Season Usage SwStrk% wOBA 2020 26.30% 25.80% 0.135 2021 31.20% 20.30% 0.287 2022 18.30% 20.30% 0.253

Changeup

Season Usage SwStrk% wOBA 2020 8.50% 21.00% 0.127 2021 4.70% 13.70% 0.298 2022 3.00% 4.90% 0.160

Cutter

Season Usage SwStrk% wOBA 2020 16.20% 20.00% 0.341 2021 3.20% 18.00% 0.342 2022 1.90% 3.80% 0.490

Bieber's fastball has never been his best pitch, but the drop in velocity lowers the delta between it and the other pitches, which could reduce their effectiveness. His slider appears to be most affected, so let's look at its velocity and spin.

Season mph rpm 2020 84.5 2550.3 2021 85.7 2682.0 2022 85.0 2491.2

The difference in velocity between the fastball and changeup is most often cited, but it can also influence sliders, and Bieber is exhibiting just a 6 mph distinction. Further, Bieber's spin rate is significantly lower. It's unclear if this is due to grip or an artifact of last season's shoulder strain, an injury which cost him most of the second half. The spin difference could be due to the fact that he only worked six September frames after MLB policed sticky stuff. Bieber may be leery of getting completely loose with his slider.

To frame watching Bieber's start, I dug up the above before the game so I had an idea where I wanted to focus. I was most curious if we're seeing a transition from a stuff guy to a pitcher. What did Bieber throw when he needed an out? Could he reach back for more gas when needed?

Bieber only yielded runs in the third inning, but he wasn't dominant in the other frames. All three hits in the third came by way of the fastball. He walked Max Kepler on a 3-2 count with a fastball. There was extra oomph during the Twins rally.

I left rather unimpressed but was even more discouraged after perusing the pitch log. Bieber used the slider five times in six 0-2 counts and seven times in 10 3-2 counts without a strikeout. He did, however, generate three swinging strikeouts on all three times Bieber used it in six 1-2 counts.

I don't know, basing an opinion of this nature on 99 pitches seems myopic, but even though Bieber's ERA estimators are all favorable, I'm concerned his strikeouts will continue to fall, while his homers will rise. His control and command are still excellent, so the end result should still be a very good pitcher, but unless Bieber regains fastball velocity or slider spin, he's not an SP1 for me.

