Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24 - Dynasty Mock 1.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.
Wednesday afternoon marked RotoWire's first fantasy basketball dynasty mock draft of the 2023-24 season. Last month was our first redraft mock.
The league used the following settings:
- 8 teams
- 20 rounds
- 3 G, 3 F, 1 C, 3 FLX, 10 RES
- 8-Category
- Roto Scoring
Below is the draft results listed in order of selection. At the very bottom of the page is the complete draft board.
The participants were:
Get a head start on the competition by preparing early for 2023-24 fantasy basketball by taking a peek at our fantasy basketball rankings, fantasy basketball rookie rankings and fantasy basketball dynasty rankings. Also, check out Alex Barutha's Summer League recap analyzing each lottery pick's performance.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL DRAFT GRID
|Round
|Pick
|Ov Pick
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Fantasy Team
|1
|1
|1
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|Edgie212
|1
|2
|2
|G
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|bauerr3
|1
|3
|3
|G
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|OKC
|NickWhalen
|1
|4
|4
|F
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|JasonShebilske
|1
|5
|5
|F
|Victor Wembanyama
|SA
|Nrubin
|1
|6
|6
|G
|Tyrese Haliburton
|IND
|Zhanshew9
|1
|7
|7
|F
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|AlexBarutha
|1
|8
|8
|C
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|KirienSprecher
|2
|1
|9
|G
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|KirienSprecher
|2
|2
|10
|G
|Anthony Edwards
|MIN
|AlexBarutha
|2
|3
|11
|G
|LaMelo Ball
|CHA
|Zhanshew9
|2
|4
|12
|G
|Cade Cunningham
|DET
|Nrubin
|2
|5
|13
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|MIN
|JasonShebilske
|2
|6
|14
|F
|Mikal Bridges
|BKN
|NickWhalen
|2
|7
|15
|G
|Trae Young
|ATL
|bauerr3
|2
|8
|16
|G
|Damian Lillard
|POR
|Edgie212
|3
|1
|17
|G
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|Edgie212
|3
|2
|18
|C
|Jaren Jackson
|MEM
|bauerr3
|3
|3
|19
|F
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|NickWhalen
|3
|4
|20
|F
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|JasonShebilske
|3
|5
|21
|C
|Evan Mobley
|CLE
|Nrubin
|3
|6
|22
|F
|Chet Holmgren
|OKC
|Zhanshew9
|3
|7
|23
|G
|Donovan Mitchell
|CLE
|AlexBarutha
|3
|8
|24
|G
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|KirienSprecher
|4
|1
|25
|F
|Lauri Markkanen
|UTA
|KirienSprecher
|4
|2
|26
|G
|Desmond Bane
|MEM
|AlexBarutha
|4
|3
|27
|F
|Paolo Banchero
|ORL
|Zhanshew9
|4
|4
|28
|G
|Darius Garland
|CLE
|Nrubin
|4
|5
|29
|G
|Dejounte Murray
|ATL
|JasonShebilske
|4
|6
|30
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|NickWhalen
|4
|7
|31
|F
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|bauerr3
|4
|8
|32
|F
|Pascal Siakam
|TOR
|Edgie212
|5
|1
|33
|F
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|Edgie212
|5
|2
|34
|G
|Scoot Henderson
|POR
|bauerr3
|5
|3
|35
|C
|Walker Kessler
|UTA
|NickWhalen
|5
|4
|36
|G
|James Harden
|PHI
|JasonShebilske
|5
|5
|37
|F
|Scottie Barnes
|TOR
|Nrubin
|5
|6
|38
|F
|Zion Williamson
|NO
|Zhanshew9
|5
|7
|39
|F
|Paul George
|LAC
|AlexBarutha
|5
|8
|40
|F
|LeBron James
|LAL
|KirienSprecher
|6
|1
|41
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|HOU
|KirienSprecher
|6
|2
|42
|C
|Myles Turner
|IND
|AlexBarutha
|6
|3
|43
|G
|Jalen Williams
|OKC
|Zhanshew9
|6
|4
|44
|G
|Josh Giddey
|OKC
|Nrubin
|6
|5
|45
|G
|Fred VanVleet
|HOU
|JasonShebilske
|6
|6
|46
|F
|Brandon Ingram
|NO
|NickWhalen
|6
|7
|47
|G
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|bauerr3
|6
|8
|48
|G
|Zach LaVine
|CHI
|Edgie212
|7
|1
|49
|F
|OG Anunoby
|TOR
|Edgie212
|7
|2
|50
|F
|Kristaps Porzingis
|BOS
|bauerr3
|7
|3
|51
|G
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|NickWhalen
|7
|4
|52
|F
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|JasonShebilske
|7
|5
|53
|G
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|Nrubin
|7
|6
|54
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|BKN
|Zhanshew9
|7
|7
|55
|G
|Kyrie Irving
|DAL
|AlexBarutha
|7
|8
|56
|G
|Jordan Poole
|WAS
|KirienSprecher
|8
|1
|57
|G
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|KirienSprecher
|8
|2
|58
|G
|Anfernee Simons
|POR
|AlexBarutha
|8
|3
|59
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|CLE
|Zhanshew9
|8
|4
|60
|F
|Franz Wagner
|ORL
|Nrubin
|8
|5
|61
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|PHO
|JasonShebilske
|8
|6
|62
|G
|Jalen Green
|HOU
|NickWhalen
|8
|7
|63
|F
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|bauerr3
|8
|8
|64
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|CHI
|Edgie212
|9
|1
|65
|G
|Jrue Holiday
|MIL
|Edgie212
|9
|2
|66
|F
|Amen Thompson
|HOU
|bauerr3
|9
|3
|67
|F
|Julius Randle
|NY
|NickWhalen
|9
|4
|68
|G
|DeMar DeRozan
|CHI
|JasonShebilske
|9
|5
|69
|G
|Devin Vassell
|SA
|Nrubin
|9
|6
|70
|F
|Jabari Smith
|HOU
|Zhanshew9
|9
|7
|71
|F
|Miles Bridges
|CHA
|AlexBarutha
|9
|8
|72
|G
|Tyler Herro
|MIA
|KirienSprecher
|10
|1
|73
|F
|Cameron Johnson
|BKN
|KirienSprecher
|10
|2
|74
|G
|Bradley Beal
|PHO
|AlexBarutha
|10
|3
|75
|F
|Trey Murphy
|NO
|Zhanshew9
|10
|4
|76
|C
|Onyeka Okongwu
|ATL
|Nrubin
|10
|5
|77
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|TOR
|JasonShebilske
|10
|6
|78
|G
|Austin Reaves
|LAL
|NickWhalen
|10
|7
|79
|F
|Ausar Thompson
|DET
|bauerr3
|10
|8
|80
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|WAS
|Edgie212
|11
|1
|81
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|BKN
|Edgie212
|11
|2
|82
|F
|Brandon Miller
|CHA
|bauerr3
|11
|3
|83
|G
|Shaedon Sharpe
|POR
|NickWhalen
|11
|4
|84
|F
|Jerami Grant
|POR
|JasonShebilske
|11
|5
|85
|C
|Mark Williams
|CHA
|Nrubin
|11
|6
|86
|C
|Jalen Duren
|DET
|Zhanshew9
|11
|7
|87
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|MIN
|AlexBarutha
|11
|8
|88
|F
|Keegan Murray
|SAC
|KirienSprecher
|12
|1
|89
|G
|Jaden Ivey
|DET
|KirienSprecher
|12
|2
|90
|F
|Khris Middleton
|MIL
|AlexBarutha
|12
|3
|91
|C
|Robert Williams
|BOS
|Zhanshew9
|12
|4
|92
|F
|Michael Porter
|DEN
|Nrubin
|12
|5
|93
|G
|D'Angelo Russell
|LAL
|JasonShebilske
|12
|6
|94
|G
|Buddy Hield
|IND
|NickWhalen
|12
|7
|95
|F
|Jarace Walker
|IND
|bauerr3
|12
|8
|96
|G
|CJ McCollum
|NO
|Edgie212
|13
|1
|97
|C
|Wendell Carter
|ORL
|Edgie212
|13
|2
|98
|F
|Jaden McDaniels
|MIN
|bauerr3
|13
|3
|99
|F
|John Collins
|UTA
|NickWhalen
|13
|4
|100
|C
|Clint Capela
|ATL
|JasonShebilske
|13
|5
|101
|F
|Tari Eason
|HOU
|Nrubin
|13
|6
|102
|G
|Dyson Daniels
|NO
|Zhanshew9
|13
|7
|103
|G
|Bennedict Mathurin
|IND
|AlexBarutha
|13
|8
|104
|C
|Brook Lopez
|MIL
|KirienSprecher
|14
|1
|105
|G
|Klay Thompson
|GS
|KirienSprecher
|14
|2
|106
|F
|Daniel Gafford
|WAS
|AlexBarutha
|14
|3
|107
|G
|Derrick White
|BOS
|Zhanshew9
|14
|4
|108
|F
|Keldon Johnson
|SA
|Nrubin
|14
|5
|109
|F
|Andrew Wiggins
|GS
|JasonShebilske
|14
|6
|110
|G
|Collin Sexton
|UTA
|NickWhalen
|14
|7
|111
|G
|Markelle Fultz
|ORL
|bauerr3
|14
|8
|112
|F
|Draymond Green
|GS
|Edgie212
|15
|1
|113
|G
|Tyus Jones
|WAS
|Edgie212
|15
|2
|114
|F
|Jeremy Sochan
|SA
|bauerr3
|15
|3
|115
|F
|P.J. Washington
|(N/A)
|NickWhalen
|15
|4
|116
|G
|Russell Westbrook
|LAC
|JasonShebilske
|15
|5
|117
|G
|Terry Rozier
|CHA
|Nrubin
|15
|6
|118
|G
|Gary Trent
|TOR
|Zhanshew9
|15
|7
|119
|G
|Immanuel Quickley
|NY
|AlexBarutha
|15
|8
|120
|G
|Marcus Smart
|MEM
|KirienSprecher
|16
|1
|121
|C
|Mitchell Robinson
|NY
|KirienSprecher
|16
|2
|122
|F
|Jonathan Kuminga
|GS
|AlexBarutha
|16
|3
|123
|G
|Bruce Brown
|DEN
|Zhanshew9
|16
|4
|124
|F
|Zach Collins
|SA
|Nrubin
|16
|5
|125
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas
|NO
|JasonShebilske
|16
|6
|126
|F
|Deni Avdija
|WAS
|NickWhalen
|16
|7
|127
|F
|Taylor Hendricks
|UTA
|bauerr3
|16
|8
|128
|F
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|DET
|Edgie212
|17
|1
|129
|G
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|Edgie212
|17
|2
|130
|C
|Dereck Lively
|DAL
|bauerr3
|17
|3
|131
|G
|Anthony Black
|ORL
|NickWhalen
|17
|4
|132
|G
|Chris Paul
|GS
|JasonShebilske
|17
|5
|133
|F
|Tobias Harris
|PHI
|Nrubin
|17
|6
|134
|F
|Isaiah Jackson
|IND
|Zhanshew9
|17
|7
|135
|G
|Jaden Hardy
|DAL
|AlexBarutha
|17
|8
|136
|G
|Josh Hart
|NY
|KirienSprecher
|18
|1
|137
|C
|Naz Reid
|MIN
|KirienSprecher
|18
|2
|138
|F
|Cam Whitmore
|HOU
|AlexBarutha
|18
|3
|139
|G
|Kevin Porter
|HOU
|Zhanshew9
|18
|4
|140
|F
|AJ Griffin
|ATL
|Nrubin
|18
|5
|141
|F
|Aaron Gordon
|DEN
|JasonShebilske
|18
|6
|142
|F
|Herbert Jones
|NO
|NickWhalen
|18
|7
|143
|G
|Kevin Huerter
|SAC
|bauerr3
|18
|8
|144
|G
|Jordan Clarkson
|UTA
|Edgie212
|19
|1
|145
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|POR
|Edgie212
|19
|2
|146
|G
|Ben Simmons
|BKN
|bauerr3
|19
|3
|147
|F
|Bilal Coulibaly
|WAS
|NickWhalen
|19
|4
|148
|F
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|LAL
|JasonShebilske
|19
|5
|149
|G
|De'Anthony Melton
|PHI
|Nrubin
|19
|6
|150
|F
|Patrick Williams
|CHI
|Zhanshew9
|19
|7
|151
|G
|Keyonte George
|UTA
|AlexBarutha
|19
|8
|152
|F
|Bol Bol
|PHO
|KirienSprecher
|20
|1
|153
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|LAL
|KirienSprecher
|20
|2
|154
|G
|Cole Anthony
|ORL
|AlexBarutha
|20
|3
|155
|G
|Quentin Grimes
|NY
|Zhanshew9
|20
|4
|156
|G
|Tre Jones
|SA
|Nrubin
|20
|5
|157
|G
|Malcolm Brogdon
|BOS
|JasonShebilske
|20
|6
|158
|F
|MarJon Beauchamp
|MIL
|NickWhalen
|20
|7
|159
|G
|Lonzo Ball
|CHI
|bauerr3
|20
|8
|160
|F
|Bobby Portis
|MIL
|Edgie212
CLICK HERE FOR FULL DRAFT GRID
Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep
Take a look at RotoWire's fantasy basketball offerings to prepare for your drafts.
- Custom NBA Fantasy Projections
- Fantasy Basketball Podcast
- Fantasy Basketball Player News
- Fantasy Basketball Articles
- Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit
- NBA Depth Charts
- Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings
For more NBA betting content, including 2023-24 NBA championship odds, check out RotoWire's sports betting hub, where you'll find NBA futures odds, NBA player futures and props and more betting tools.