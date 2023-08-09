Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24 - Dynasty Mock 1.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

Wednesday afternoon marked RotoWire's first fantasy basketball dynasty mock draft of the 2023-24 season. Last month was our first redraft mock.

The league used the following settings:

8 teams

20 rounds

3 G, 3 F, 1 C, 3 FLX, 10 RES

8-Category

Roto Scoring

Below is the draft results listed in order of selection. At the very bottom of the page is the complete draft board.

The participants were:

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DRAFT GRID

