Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24 - Dynasty Mock 1.0

August 9, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

Wednesday afternoon marked RotoWire's first fantasy basketball dynasty mock draft of the 2023-24 season. Last month was our first redraft mock.

The league used the following settings:

  • 8 teams
  • 20 rounds
  • 3 G, 3 F, 1 C, 3 FLX, 10 RES
  • 8-Category
  • Roto Scoring

Below is the draft results listed in order of selection. At the very bottom of the page is the complete draft board.

The participants were:

Get a head start on the competition by preparing early for 2023-24 fantasy basketball by taking a peek at our fantasy basketball rankingsfantasy basketball rookie rankings and fantasy basketball dynasty rankings. Also, check out Alex Barutha's Summer League recap analyzing each lottery pick's performance.

RoundPickOv PickPosPlayerTeamFantasy Team
111CNikola JokicDENEdgie212
122GLuka DoncicDALbauerr3
133GShai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKCNickWhalen
144FJayson TatumBOSJasonShebilske
155FVictor WembanyamaSANrubin
166GTyrese HaliburtonINDZhanshew9
177FGiannis AntetokounmpoMILAlexBarutha
188CJoel EmbiidPHIKirienSprecher
219GStephen CurryGSKirienSprecher
2210GAnthony EdwardsMINAlexBarutha
2311GLaMelo BallCHAZhanshew9
2412GCade CunninghamDETNrubin
2513CKarl-Anthony TownsMINJasonShebilske
2614FMikal BridgesBKNNickWhalen
2715GTrae YoungATLbauerr3
2816GDamian LillardPOREdgie212
3117GDevin BookerPHOEdgie212
3218CJaren JacksonMEMbauerr3
3319FDomantas SabonisSACNickWhalen
3420FAnthony DavisLALJasonShebilske
3521CEvan MobleyCLENrubin
3622FChet HolmgrenOKCZhanshew9
3723GDonovan MitchellCLEAlexBarutha
3824GDe'Aaron FoxSACKirienSprecher
4125FLauri MarkkanenUTAKirienSprecher
4226GDesmond BaneMEMAlexBarutha
4327FPaolo BancheroORLZhanshew9
4428GDarius GarlandCLENrubin
4529GDejounte MurrayATLJasonShebilske
4630CBam AdebayoMIANickWhalen
4731FKevin DurantPHObauerr3
4832FPascal SiakamTOREdgie212
5133FJaylen BrownBOSEdgie212
5234GScoot HendersonPORbauerr3
5335CWalker KesslerUTANickWhalen
5436GJames HardenPHIJasonShebilske
5537FScottie BarnesTORNrubin
5638FZion WilliamsonNOZhanshew9
5739FPaul GeorgeLACAlexBarutha
5840FLeBron JamesLALKirienSprecher
6141CAlperen SengunHOUKirienSprecher
6242CMyles TurnerINDAlexBarutha
6343GJalen WilliamsOKCZhanshew9
6444GJosh GiddeyOKCNrubin
6545GFred VanVleetHOUJasonShebilske
6646FBrandon IngramNONickWhalen
6747GJamal MurrayDENbauerr3
6848GZach LaVineCHIEdgie212
7149FOG AnunobyTOREdgie212
7250FKristaps PorzingisBOSbauerr3
7351GJalen BrunsonNYNickWhalen
7452FJimmy ButlerMIAJasonShebilske
7553GJa MorantMEMNrubin
7654CNicolas ClaxtonBKNZhanshew9
7755GKyrie IrvingDALAlexBarutha
7856GJordan PooleWASKirienSprecher
8157GTyrese MaxeyPHIKirienSprecher
8258GAnfernee SimonsPORAlexBarutha
8359CJarrett AllenCLEZhanshew9
8460FFranz WagnerORLNrubin
8561CDeandre AytonPHOJasonShebilske
8662GJalen GreenHOUNickWhalen
8763FKawhi LeonardLACbauerr3
8864CNikola VucevicCHIEdgie212
9165GJrue HolidayMILEdgie212
9266FAmen ThompsonHOUbauerr3
9367FJulius RandleNYNickWhalen
9468GDeMar DeRozanCHIJasonShebilske
9569GDevin VassellSANrubin
9670FJabari SmithHOUZhanshew9
9771FMiles BridgesCHAAlexBarutha
9872GTyler HerroMIAKirienSprecher
10173FCameron JohnsonBKNKirienSprecher
10274GBradley BealPHOAlexBarutha
10375FTrey MurphyNOZhanshew9
10476COnyeka OkongwuATLNrubin
10577CJakob PoeltlTORJasonShebilske
10678GAustin ReavesLALNickWhalen
10779FAusar ThompsonDETbauerr3
10880FKyle KuzmaWASEdgie212
11181GSpencer DinwiddieBKNEdgie212
11282FBrandon MillerCHAbauerr3
11383GShaedon SharpePORNickWhalen
11484FJerami GrantPORJasonShebilske
11585CMark WilliamsCHANrubin
11686CJalen DurenDETZhanshew9
11787CRudy GobertMINAlexBarutha
11888FKeegan MurraySACKirienSprecher
12189GJaden IveyDETKirienSprecher
12290FKhris MiddletonMILAlexBarutha
12391CRobert WilliamsBOSZhanshew9
12492FMichael PorterDENNrubin
12593GD'Angelo RussellLALJasonShebilske
12694GBuddy HieldINDNickWhalen
12795FJarace WalkerINDbauerr3
12896GCJ McCollumNOEdgie212
13197CWendell CarterORLEdgie212
13298FJaden McDanielsMINbauerr3
13399FJohn CollinsUTANickWhalen
134100CClint CapelaATLJasonShebilske
135101FTari EasonHOUNrubin
136102GDyson DanielsNOZhanshew9
137103GBennedict MathurinINDAlexBarutha
138104CBrook LopezMILKirienSprecher
141105GKlay ThompsonGSKirienSprecher
142106FDaniel GaffordWASAlexBarutha
143107GDerrick WhiteBOSZhanshew9
144108FKeldon JohnsonSANrubin
145109FAndrew WigginsGSJasonShebilske
146110GCollin SextonUTANickWhalen
147111GMarkelle FultzORLbauerr3
148112FDraymond GreenGSEdgie212
151113GTyus JonesWASEdgie212
152114FJeremy SochanSAbauerr3
153115FP.J. Washington(N/A)NickWhalen
154116GRussell WestbrookLACJasonShebilske
155117GTerry RozierCHANrubin
156118GGary TrentTORZhanshew9
157119GImmanuel QuickleyNYAlexBarutha
158120GMarcus SmartMEMKirienSprecher
161121CMitchell RobinsonNYKirienSprecher
162122FJonathan KumingaGSAlexBarutha
163123GBruce BrownDENZhanshew9
164124FZach CollinsSANrubin
165125CJonas ValanciunasNOJasonShebilske
166126FDeni AvdijaWASNickWhalen
167127FTaylor HendricksUTAbauerr3
168128FBojan BogdanovicDETEdgie212
171129GRJ BarrettNYEdgie212
172130CDereck LivelyDALbauerr3
173131GAnthony BlackORLNickWhalen
174132GChris PaulGSJasonShebilske
175133FTobias HarrisPHINrubin
176134FIsaiah JacksonINDZhanshew9
177135GJaden HardyDALAlexBarutha
178136GJosh HartNYKirienSprecher
181137CNaz ReidMINKirienSprecher
182138FCam WhitmoreHOUAlexBarutha
183139GKevin PorterHOUZhanshew9
184140FAJ GriffinATLNrubin
185141FAaron GordonDENJasonShebilske
186142FHerbert JonesNONickWhalen
187143GKevin HuerterSACbauerr3
188144GJordan ClarksonUTAEdgie212
191145CJusuf NurkicPOREdgie212
192146GBen SimmonsBKNbauerr3
193147FBilal CoulibalyWASNickWhalen
194148FJarred VanderbiltLALJasonShebilske
195149GDe'Anthony MeltonPHINrubin
196150FPatrick WilliamsCHIZhanshew9
197151GKeyonte GeorgeUTAAlexBarutha
198152FBol BolPHOKirienSprecher
201153FRui HachimuraLALKirienSprecher
202154GCole AnthonyORLAlexBarutha
203155GQuentin GrimesNYZhanshew9
204156GTre JonesSANrubin
205157GMalcolm BrogdonBOSJasonShebilske
206158FMarJon BeauchampMILNickWhalen
207159GLonzo BallCHIbauerr3
208160FBobby PortisMILEdgie212

Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep

Take a look at RotoWire's fantasy basketball offerings to prepare for your drafts.

For more NBA betting content, including 2023-24 NBA championship odds, check out RotoWire's sports betting hub, where you'll find NBA futures oddsNBA player futures and props and more betting tools.

