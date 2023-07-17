Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24: Eight-Category Roto Mock 1.0

Written by 
James Anderson 
Alex Barutha 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
July 17, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

Monday morning marked our first fantasy basketball mock draft of the 2023-24 season. A handful of RotoWire NBA faithful participated, while the rest of the crew was put together via Twitter. If you'd like an opportunity to be in upcoming mocks, follow me on Twitter @BaruthaAlex.

The league used the following settings:

  • 12 teams
  • 14 rounds
  • 3G, 3F, 1C, 3 FLX, 4 RES
  • 8-Category
  • Roto Scoring

Below are the draft results listed in order of selection. At the very bottom of the page is the complete draft board.

Get a head start on the competition by preparing early for 2023-24 fantasy basketball by taking a peek at our fantasy basketball rankings, fantasy basketball rookie rankings and fantasy basketball dynasty rankings. Also, check out Alex Barutha's Summer League recap analyzing each lottery pick's performance.

NBA Mock Draft 2023-24

Ov PickPlayerPosTeam
1Nikola JokicCDEN
2Joel EmbiidCPHI
3Tyrese HaliburtonGIND
4Luka DoncicGDAL
5Anthony EdwardsGMIN
6Stephen CurryGGS
7Jayson TatumFBOS
8Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderGOKC
9Damian LillardGPOR
10Giannis AntetokounmpoFMIL
11Kevin DurantFPHO
12Trae YoungGATL
13LaMelo BallGCHA
14Anthony DavisFLAL
15James HardenGPHI
16Kyrie IrvingGDAL
17Mikal BridgesFBKN
18Karl-Anthony TownsCMIN
19Jaren JacksonCMEM
20Donovan MitchellGCLE
21Domantas SabonisFSAC
22Fred VanVleetGHOU
23LeBron JamesFLAL
24Kristaps PorzingisFBOS
25Pascal SiakamFTOR
26Desmond BaneGMEM
27Julius RandleFNY
28Bam AdebayoCMIA
29CJ McCollumGNO
30Victor WembanyamaFSA
31Devin BookerGPHO
32Lauri MarkkanenFUTA
33Jimmy ButlerFMIA
34Paul GeorgeFLAC
35Kawhi LeonardFLAC
36Myles TurnerCIND
37Walker KesslerCUTA
38Darius GarlandGCLE
39Cade CunninghamGDET
40Chet HolmgrenFOKC
41Dejounte MurrayGATL
42Zion WilliamsonFNO
43Brandon IngramFNO
44Nikola VucevicCCHI
45Jrue HolidayGMIL
46Zach LaVineGCHI
47Jordan PooleGWAS
48De'Aaron FoxGSAC
49Jaylen BrownFBOS
50Scottie BarnesFTOR
51Evan MobleyCCLE
52Alperen SengunCHOU
53Buddy HieldGIND
54Paolo BancheroFORL
55Bradley BealGPHO
56Brook LopezCMIL
57Jamal MurrayGDEN
58DeMar DeRozanGCHI
59Jalen BrunsonGNY
60Ja MorantGMEM
61Nicolas ClaxtonCBKN
62Jarrett AllenCCLE
63Rudy GobertCMIN
64OG AnunobyFTOR
65Franz WagnerFORL
66Tyrese MaxeyGPHI
67Anfernee SimonsGPOR
68Spencer DinwiddieGBKN
69Jerami GrantFPOR
70P.J. WashingtonF(N/A)
71Khris MiddletonFMIL
72Jalen GreenGHOU
73Scoot HendersonGPOR
74Kyle KuzmaFWAS
75Jalen WilliamsGOKC
76Tyler HerroGMIA
77Russell WestbrookGLAC
78Miles BridgesFCHA
79Josh GiddeyGOKC
80Cameron JohnsonFBKN
81Daniel GaffordFWAS
82Devin VassellGSA
83Terry RozierGCHA
84Trey MurphyFNO
85Derrick WhiteGBOS
86John CollinsFUTA
87Draymond GreenFGS
88Jakob PoeltlCTOR
89Josh HartGNY
90Deandre AytonCPHO
91Klay ThompsonGGS
92Tobias HarrisFPHI
93Jaden McDanielsFMIN
94Tyus JonesGWAS
95Michael PorterFDEN
96Chris PaulGGS
97Jaden IveyGDET
98Andrew WigginsFGS
99Clint CapelaCATL
100Keldon JohnsonFSA
101Jabari SmithFHOU
102D'Angelo RussellGLAL
103Jalen DurenCDET
104Onyeka OkongwuCATL
105Markelle FultzGORL
106Wendell CarterCORL
107Marcus SmartGMEM
108Austin ReavesGLAL
109Mark WilliamsCCHA
110Mitchell RobinsonCNY
111Bennedict MathurinGIND
112Keegan MurrayFSAC
113Gary TrentGTOR
114Jalen JohnsonFATL
115Jusuf NurkicCPOR
116Christian WoodF(N/A)
117Caris LeVertGCLE
118Steven AdamsCMEM
119Jonas ValanciunasCNO
120Amen ThompsonFHOU
121Ausar ThompsonFDET
122Kyle AndersonFMIN
123Norman PowellGLAC
124Bruce BrownGDEN
125Immanuel QuickleyGNY
126Shaedon SharpeGPOR
127Robert WilliamsCBOS
128Aaron GordonFDEN
129De'Anthony MeltonGPHI
130Deni AvdijaFWAS
131Zach CollinsFSA
132Tari EasonFHOU
133Tre JonesGSA
134Brandon MillerFCHA
135Bojan BogdanovicFDET
136Ben SimmonsGBKN
137Jordan ClarksonGUTA
138Jarace WalkerFIND
139De'Andre HunterFATL
140Kevin PorterGHOU
141Royce O'NealeFBKN
142Collin SextonGUTA
143Malcolm BrogdonGBOS
144Kelly OlynykCUTA
145Isaiah JacksonFIND
146Mike ConleyGMIN
147Grant WilliamsFDAL
148RJ BarrettGNY
149Kevin HuerterGSAC
150Ivica ZubacCLAC
151Taylor HendricksFUTA
152Bobby PortisFMIL
153Patrick WilliamsFCHI
154Naz ReidCMIN
155Al HorfordCBOS
156Kris DunnGUTA
157Jalen SuggsGORL
158Dennis SchroderGTOR
159Kentavious Caldwell-PopeGDEN
160Jonathan IsaacFORL
161Bogdan BogdanovicGATL
162Anthony BlackGORL
163Kyle LowryGMIA
164Luguentz DortGOKC
165James WisemanCDET
166Gordon HaywardFCHA
167Talen Horton-TuckerGUTA
168Malik MonkGSAC

Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep

Take a look at RotoWire's fantasy basketball offerings to prepare for your drafts.

For more NBA betting content, including 2023-24 NBA championship odds, check out RotoWire's sports betting hub, where you'll find NBA futures oddsNBA player futures and props and more betting tools.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
James Anderson
James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
