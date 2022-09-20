Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Updated Top 150 for 2022-23 NBA Season

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

With training camps starting this week and the first preseason game on Sep. 30, it's time to take another look at the fantasy landscape to prepare for the upcoming season.

Below are RotoWire's updated set of fantasy basketball rankings. While these rankings are engineered specifically for eight-category, roto leagues, they can serve as a general guide for most fantasy basketball formats.

In a shock to no one, Nikola Jokic leads the way as our No. 1 overall player. The two-time reigning MVP has been the top fantasy producer in each of the last two seasons, and he'll be the heavy favorite to go No. 1 in most drafts – regardless of format – again this fall. Jokic is followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, while Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum round out the top five. Doncic currently has the lowest 2022-23 NBA MVP odds.

2022-23 Fantasy Basketball Rankings

Editor's note: Keep in mind that these are stand-alone rankings compiled by Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha, so they will differ from the rankings generated by RotoWire's player projections for the 2022-23 season.

Honorable mentions:

Grayson Allen, MIL

Chris Duarte, IND

Tim Hardaway, DAL

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY

Brook Lopez, MIL

Kevin Huerter, SAC

Jalen Duren, DET

JaVale McGee , DAL

Malik Beasley, UTA

Jonathan Kuminga, GS

Grant Williams, BOS

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN

Kevin Love, CLE

Talen Horton-Tucker, UTA

Steven Adams, MEM

Darius Bazley, OKC

Jalen Williams, OKC

Tari Eason, HOU

Patrick Beverley, LAL

Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL

Thomas Bryant, LAL

Kyle Anderson, MIN

Tyus Jones, MEM

Victor Oladipo, MIA

Malik Monk, SAC

James Wiseman, GS

Precious Achiuwa, TOR

Quentin Grimes, NY

Daniel Gafford, WAS

Davion Mitchell, SAC

Aleksej Pokusevski, OKC

Joe Harris, BKN

Bojan Bogdanovic, UTA

Caleb Martin, MIA

Nah'Shon Hyland, DEN

Mark Williams, CHA

Tre Mann, OKC

Oshae Brissett, IND

Nerlens Noel, DET

Max Strus, MIA

Jordan Clarkson, UTA

Cody Martin, CHA

Coby White, CHI

Richaun Holmes, SAC

Joshua Primo, SA

Obi Toppin, NY

Gary Payton II, POR

Josh Christopher, HOU

Andre Drummond, CHI

Matisse Thybulle, PHI