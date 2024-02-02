NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAC at DET: Clippers 8-2 in last 10 games; Pistons 3-7 in last 10 games

MIA at WAS: Heat 3-7 in last 10 games; Wizards 3-19 at home

PHX at ATL: Suns on two-game win streak; Hawks on two-game win streak

SAC at IND: Kings 13-11 on road; Pacers on two-game slide

TOR at HOU: Raptors 2-8 in last 10 games; Rockets 17-9 at home

ORL at MIN: Magic 10-16 on road; Timberwolves on two-game win streak

NOP at SAS: Pelicans 13-11 on road; Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games

CHA at OKC: Hornets on five-game slide; Thunder 18-6 at home

GSW at MEM: Warriors 7-11 on road; Grizzlies on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): OUT

Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis will continue to see more playing time without Zubac.

DET - Cade Cunningham (knee): Probable; Isaiah Stewart (ankle): OUT

Amen Thompson and Kevin Knox should get a boost without Stewart.

MIA - Duncan Robinson (concussion): OUT

Jaime Jaquez should pick up more playing time.

WAS - Marvin Bagley (back): Questionable

Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert could get more minutes.

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): Questionable

Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic could continue to get a boost.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Jalen Smith (back), Myles Turner (ankle): Questionable

Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell could be up for a boost.

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (ankle), Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps): Doubtful; RJ Barrett (knee): Questionable

Dennis Schroder and Gradey Dick and Jordan Nwora could see more opportunity.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (illness): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action. Jock Landale could get a boost if Sengun is out.

MIN - Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable

Naz Reid may have to step up.

NOP - Herbert Jones (thigh), Larry Nance (ankle): Questionable; Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable

Naji Marshall remains in line for a boost.

SAS - Zach Collins (ankle), Keldon Johnson (elbow): Questionable

Cedi Osman could be up for a boost.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle): Doubtful; Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back), Kyle Lowry (not injury related): OUT

P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens, Cody Martin and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunity.

OKC - Isaiah Joe (chest), Jalen Williams (ankle): OUT

Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins remain in line for more opportunity.

GSW - Draymond Green (knee): Probable; Moses Moody (calf), Chris Paul (hand), Dario Saric (illness): OUT

Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga should each get more minutes.

MEM - Ziaire Williams (hand), Luke Kennard (knee), Derrick Rose (hamstring): Questionable; Xavier Tillman (knee): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Scotty Pippen, Vince Williams, David Roddy and GG Jackson should continue to find additional minutes.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,900) at Pacers

Fox could be up for a more advantageous matchup if Tyrese Haliburton remains sidelined. Fox is averaging 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. Regardless of his positional matchup, he should have plenty of opportunity to fill the stat sheet against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most points and third-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,900) at Hawks

Booker is on a tear, averaging 39.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 60 DK points, and a high of 81.3 in a game where he scored 62 points. Booker has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and highest field-goal percentage per game.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($7,900) at Pistons

George missed the last game due to a groin injury but is expected to be ready to go against the Pistons. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 63.3 DK points, and he has a great chance to get his rhythm going again with a matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game, and the eighth-highest shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,200) at Hawks

Durant recorded a high of 71 DK points, while averaging 25.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games. He is up for a great chance to shine again with a match up against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards, and who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,400) at Wizards

Adebayo enters an advantageous situation against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and the most rebounds per game to opposing centers. The Heat big man went over 30 DK points and logged a high of 58.3, while averaging 14.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 blocks over the last five games and has a great chance to keep the momentum going.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,300) vs. Hornets

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up incredible numbers, going over 55 DK points in each of the last two games and averaging 30.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals across the last 10 outings. He faces an excellent opportunity to shine against the Hornets, who give up the league's highest shooting percentage to opponents.

Mid-Range Money

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($6,900) vs. Raptors

VanVleet is averaging 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 48 DK points. He could be up for a favorable matchup against his former squad, as the Raptors continue to manage injury trouble. He should also pad his stats, as the Raptors give up the league's fifth-most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($5,800) vs. Warriors

Aldama continues to quietly provide well-rounded play and put up impressive numbers, with more than 30 DK points in three of the last four games, including a high of 39.3 in the most recent outing. He has a good chance to thrive against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,700) at Pistons

Powell continues to provide a good boost off the bench, averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, in an average of 25 minutes per game over the last 10 games. He faces an excellent opportunity to stand out against the struggling Pistons, who also give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($3,900) vs. Hornets

Dort is up for added playing time as the Thunder managed a couple of injuries at the wing. He is averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals over his last 10 appearances, and he is up for a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most free throws to opposing small forwards.

Naji Marshall, Pelicans ($3,900) at Spurs

Marshall has a good chance to pick up added playing time as the Pelicans are nursing a few injuries in the frontcourt. He finished with 24.3 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals through 15 games where he played at least 20 minutes of action. He also has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most rebounds per game.

