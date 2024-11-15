NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Week 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Football series.

The Week 11 NFL main slate begins Sunday at 1 p.m. EST and features 12 games. The Buccaneers, Cardinals, Giants and Panthers are on bye, while the Thursday Night Football (Commanders-Eagles) and Monday Night Football (Texans-Cowboys) participants play outside the main slate in Week 11. Notably, the Bengals-Chargers participants from Sunday Night Football are part of the main slate player pool, which is a departure from previous weeks. Yahoo will be running plenty of NFL DFS contests for Week 11, but the biggest is the NFL $115K Guaranteed contest, which pays out a guaranteed prize pool of $115,000 to the top 1,156 finishers, including $25,000 to the winner. You can submit up to 150 entries into this contest, which has a maximum total capacity of 6,700 entries but will still run if it doesn't fill, potentially providing you with enhanced odds of winning, also known as overlay.

Playing in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) contests is about chasing upside, while lineups geared towards head-to-head, 50/50 or double-up formats should prioritize high floors. The players you want to target for these different contest types aren't mutually exclusive, but winning a GPP tournament usually requires finding a hidden gem or going against the grain in a spot or two, while building a solid base of the same chalk plays you would use anywhere. Against-the-grain plays typically consist of big-name players in tough matchups or boom-or-bust types with uncertain roles.

Keep in mind that Yahoo DFS contests use 0.5 PPR scoring rather than full PPR, which lowers the comparative value of wide receivers and running backs (in that order) while especially affecting high-volume pass-catchers. Your NFL $115K Guaranteed lineup will consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and one D/ST unit. Suggested Week 11 plays include a reasonably affordable QB-WR stack from a stacked offense, a pair of surging WRs, and bargain TE and D/ST options to round out your lineup.

QUARTERBACK

Jared Goff, DET vs. JAC ($25): Goff threw five interceptions against the Texans last week, but the Lions still improved to 8-1, which is a testament to how good the team around him is. Prior to that game, Goff hadn't been picked off since Week 3, and he still managed to toss multiple touchdown passes for the sixth time in his last seven outings. Detroit's likely to run up the score at home against an undermanned Jaguars team that's starting backup QB Mac Jones --- in a similar scenario against another overmatched AFC South team, the Lions beat the Titans 52-14 in Week 8. Jacksonville's leaky secondary has allowed the fourth-most passing TDs (19), so this is a nice buy-low opportunity with Goff's valuation tied for its lowest of the season.

Honorable Mentions:

Brock Purdy, SF vs. SEA ($32); Russell Wilson, PIT vs. BAL ($30); Justin Herbert, LAC vs. CIN ($28)

Against the Grainers:

Joe Burrow, CIN at LAC ($32); Aaron Rodgers, NYJ vs. IND ($22); Anthony Richardson, IND at NYJ ($20)

RUNNING BACK

De'Von Achane, MIA vs. LV ($31): Achane has scored fewer than 19.5 fantasy points only once in five games with Tua Tagovailoa at QB. In addition to his big-play ability on the ground, Achane also offers a high floor in the passing game, with 6.6 receptions per game in those started by Tua. The favored Dolphins are likely to lean on the ground game at home against a Raiders defense that's allowing 136.6 scrimmage yards per game to RBs and has surrendered 10 total TDs to the position in nine games.

Kareem Hunt, KC at BUF ($28): Hunt's time as Kansas City's starting RB could be drawing to a close with Isiah Pacheco back at practice this week, but Pacheco isn't ready to return just yet. Look for the AFC West powerhouse to give Hunt a heavy workload against a Bills defense that has been much worse at defending RBs than any other position. Buffalo ranks among the 10 most generous rushing defenses with 1,007 yards allowed on the ground, and the Bills have also allowed the most receiving yards (545) and receiving TDs (five) in the NFL to RBs. Hunt has been a key contributor to Kansas City's perfect 9-0 start, with five rushing TDs and three 100-yard scrimmage performances in his last five games.

Honorable Mentions:

Kyren Williams, LAR at NE ($32); Breece Hall, NYJ vs. IND ($27); David Montgomery, DET vs. JAC ($26)

Against the Grainers:

Jonathan Taylor, IND at NYJ ($30); Chase Brown, CIN at LAC ($24); Nick Chubb, CLE at NO ($17)

WIDE RECEIVER

George Pickens, PIT vs. BAL ($27): Pickens has unsurprisingly picked up the pace significantly since the Steelers shifted from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson under center, as Wilson's excellent deep ball synergizes perfectly with Pickens' downfield ability. In three games with Wilson as his QB, Pickens has 276 receiving yards and two TDs. The talented wide receiver is poised to keep rolling against a Ravens defense that has allowed by far the most receiving yards (1,992) and the most receiving TDs (16) to the position.

Calvin Ridley, TEN vs. MIN ($25): Like Pickens, Ridley's on a terrific three-game run spurred on by a change in team composition. Since the Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City, Ridley has 300 receiving yards and two TDs. He's the clear No. 1 option in the Titans' passing game against a Vikings defense that's allowing 178 receiving yards per game to WRs, which is third most in the NFL after the Ravens and Lions.

Jameson Williams, DET vs. JAC ($21): It's tough to pick which of Detroit's many playmakers to stack with Goff, but Williams has a few things going for him. Williams could be the primary beneficiary of TE Sam LaPorta's (shoulder) potential absence, as the speedster's target share has been more volatile than that of Amon-Ra St. Brown ($32), who makes for a strong play as well if you have the funds. Williams is also noticeably more affordable than Detroit's dynamic backfield duo of Sonic (aka Jahmyr Gibbs) and Knuckles (David Montgomery). With three performances of at least 15.0 fantasy points and two of 0.7 or fewer in his seven appearances, Williams is the type of boom-or-bust player who can win you a GPP contest if you time him right, and a home game against a Jaguars secondary that has allowed the fourth-most yards to WRs this season (1,671) is about as good a boom opportunity as you'll find.

Honorable Mentions:

Garrett Wilson, NYJ vs. IND ($29); Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. ATL ($25); Jauan Jennings, SF vs. SEA ($21)

Against the Grainers:

Justin Jefferson, MIN at TEN ($33); Brian Thomas, JAC at DET ($25); Jayden Reed, GB at CHI ($24)

TIGHT END

Dawson Knox, BUF vs. KC ($10): This play hinges largely on the availability of Dalton Kincaid (knee), who seems to be trending toward an absence after sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday. Prior to Kincaid's arrival in Buffalo last season, Knox was a productive starting TE, compiling 15 receiving TDs in 29 regular-season games over the previous two campaigns. Kansas City has allowed a league-high 698 receiving yards to TEs, so Knox should have little trouble outperforming his minimum valuation if Kincaid sits or sees a reduction in playing time.

Honorable Mentions:

Travis Kelce, KC at BUF ($24); Brock Bowers, LV at MIA ($23); David Njoku, CLE at NO ($21)

Against the Grainers:

T.J. Hockenson, MIN at TEN ($19); Taysom Hill, NO vs. CLE ($16); Mike Gesicki, CIN at LAC ($14)

DEFENSE

Miami Dolphins vs. LV ($10): This unit has been up and down this season, but Miami has held three of its last five opponents to 16 points or fewer and is in line for another productive outing against a weak Raiders offense. Miami has been excellent against the pass all season, allowing just eight passing TDs, and the Raiders are unlikely to capitalize on the Dolphins' beatable run defense considering Vegas ranks last in the league with 76.9 rushing yards per game. Raiders QB Gardner Minshew has been benched multiple times while producing only six touchdowns compared to 12 turnovers, making the Dolphins a low-risk, high-reward play at the minimum valuation.

Honorable Mentions:

Minnesota Vikings at TEN ($20); Detroit Lions vs. JAC ($19); Los Angeles Rams at NE ($15)

Against the Grainers:

New Orleans Saints vs. CLE ($14); Cleveland Browns at NO ($13); New York Jets vs. IND ($12)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.