NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 7

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

The adrenaline rush that comes with watching the NFL Sunday Ticket game mix near the end of the early game window is incredible. Even with a couple blowout games, the majority of the games were close. Watching the fates of NFL teams and fantasy contests go back and forth is something I enjoy every week. Let's look at Sunday's action.

The adrenaline rush that comes with watching the NFL Sunday Ticket game mix near the end of the early game window is incredible. Even with a couple blowout games, the majority of the games were close. Watching the fates of NFL teams and fantasy contests go back and forth is something I enjoy every week. Let's look at Sunday's action.

Reactions

Injuries

The following players injured and were unable to return to action: