NFL Reactions: Week 14 Recap

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Every year, there are one or two weeks where very little seems to make sense. Situations that seemed to look clear over the course of many weeks are turned on their ear. As a fantasy analyst, I failed to correctly predict very little of what happened. This is a week in which I will turn the page and take comfort in the fact this was not yet the fantasy playoffs. Hopefully, those of you who were fighting for playoff spots were successful. Let's talk about the biggest takeaways from the Week 13 action.

Bills at Rams

I've been saying for much of the season that the Rams are nearly impossible to predict on a weekly basis. They have had some very good games against defenses I didn't think they would do well against. They also came up small in a number of cupcake matchups. As usual, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams had great fantasy performances. The one player I don't trust is Matthew Stafford. Even if the quarterback can lead his top-two receivers to strong PPR performances, that doesn't mean that big yardage and touchdowns will be part of that equation for Stafford. In this game, he reached the 300-yard mark, but threw a late TD pass to give him two scoring strikes. It usually doesn't make sense to support two wide receivers but the quarterback does not produce as a fantasy stud. This is a unique situation. Also, Kyren Williams is always capable of scoring touchdowns, which come at the expense of Stafford's totals.

Playing at home, I did not think the Bills would have any issues moving the ball up and down the field against the Rams defense. James Cook and the rushing attack never got going, and without the necessary balance, the passing attack was very disjointed. Fortunately for fantasy, Buffalo trailed by double digits in the second half. That allowed Josjh Allen, Khalil Shakir and Amari Cooper to have productive afternoons. Hopefully, the team is able to get back Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid soon. When this team has all of their weapons, they will be very difficult for opposing defenses to handle.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Kenneth Walker missed this game with an injury to his calf. that led to Zach Charbonnet taking on a workhorse role. The running back was the star of the offense, posting 193 scrimmage yards and a pair of TDs. Since early in the season, Walker has not had great fantasy numbers. If Walker misses another game, it's reasonable to view Charbonnet as a top-10 running back in PPR leagues. In terms of the passing game, if Seattle is not chasing a big lead, we very rarely see ceiling games from Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. The one player who has been a constant during the last month is Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The receiver caught Smith's only touchdown While leading the team with 82 receiving yards. it may not be foolish to rank him ahead of Metcalf in the fantasy playoffs.

For the second time in three weeks, the Cardinals were unable to have sustained success against a much-improved Seattle defense. Kyler Murray took advantage of garbage time to have a decent fantasy day. Aside from being a floor play, it will be tough to trust Marvin Harrison in the fantasy playoffs after he failed to reach 50 yards, which has been a common theme for most of the season.. The two players we can generally count on remain James Conner (122 scrimmage yards and a TD) and Trey McBride (seven catches, 70 yards). They were the only two players to have strong performances against the Seahawks.

Falcons at Vikings

The trend with Sam Darnold is that when he doesn't face a high-level pass rush, he can be lethal in this offense. Even though the Falcons recorded four sacks, the lack of consistent pressure allowed Darnold to have an incredible fantasy performance. While the quarterback was tossing five touchdown passes and piling up 347 yards, Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson accounted for all but 82 of the passing yards while catching all five TD passes in this game. Also, Aaron Jones was able to punch in a late touchdown on the ground to add to his 84 scrimmage yards, so the top Minnesota players cashed in. Obviously, this type of performance is unlikely to be repeated. Just remember, when this offense faces disruptive defenses, the fantasy results can be less than optimal. Still, in the fantasy playoffs, start your key Vikings without question.

Even though Atlanta was blown out in this game, their top players were productive for their fantasy investors. The exception is Kyle Pitts, who has mostly disappeared from this offense. For those who are still starting him, the waiver wire is probably a better place to find your starter. Kirk Cousins may not have thrown a touchdown pass, but passing for 344 yards kept him from having a disastrous afternoon. Ray-Ray McCloud had his second consecutive game with at least 95 yards. The production can dry up in any game, but in deeper PPR leagues, McCloud will continue to play on almost every snap. For those who were expecting Cousins to get benched, I would be surprised if that happened after this decent performance against an excellent Minnesota defense.

Panthers at Eagles

When NFL teams are big favorites, we often see unexpected outcomes. The Eagles were never able to pull away from the Panthers. Given how dominant the Philadelphia offense has been all season, I have to believe they looked past an inferior opponent. The Carolina defense has been one of the worst in the league all season. However, the Eagles were unable to sustain many drives. The main problem for fantasy is that A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith rarely see enough targets to have the upside performances we crave. Although Smith scored a touchdown, the pair of wide receivers combined for 80 yards on 10 targets. As usual, Saquon Barkley had a strong yardage total, but he was unable to cash in on multiple chances to get the ball over the goal line. A number of people had asked me whether or not to start Jalen Hurts. Even in a game that the quarterback passed for 108 yards, he accounted for three touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards. It's usually bad business to bench a quarterback who has so many ways to put up a big fantasy game.

Unfortunately, Jonathan Brooks left this game early with a non-contact knee injury. As a result, Chuba Hubbard handled 30 touches, resulting in 107 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. If Brooks misses time, Hubbard will go back to being a must start each week. Although the Panthers kept this game close, Bryce Young passed for 191 yards. The only receiver to do well was Adam Thielen, who caught nine passes for 102 yards. As I mentioned last week, Thielen needs to be considered as a top-30 option at wide receiver with PPR upside.

Raiders at Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield continues to put up strong fantasy numbers in most of the games he plays. Despite throwing a pair of interceptions, the veteran passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns. For those who watch the games, it may not always be pretty. However, Mayfield remains a great fantasy option each week. Unfortunately, Bucky Irving suffered a back injury and left this game early. With a full workload available to him, Rachaad White scored a pair of touchdowns along with 119 scrimmage yards. If Irving misses time, White goes back to being a top-15 running back. Also, Sean Tucker should be rostered in all leagues if Irving is forced to sit out. After doing very little with his opportunities, Jalen McMillan recorded 59 yards and two touchdowns. McMillan's body of work this year makes him very difficult to use in the fantasy playoffs.

When we believed the Raiders were a two-man show in the passing game, Michael Mayer ended up leading the team with seven catches for 68 yards. Jakobi Meyers was still able to record another high-floor PPR performance. The receiver remains an automatic start in the fantasy playoffs. Brock Bowers was a bit disappointing, catching three passes for 49 yards. Still, that is probably as low as the tight end's floor can be. If the Raiders are forced to go with Desmond Ridder in the fantasy playoffs, I am mildly concerned about the upside of Meyers and Bowers. After Aidan O'Connell suffered a knee injury, Ridder may be forced to start in the fantasy playoffs.

Browns at Steelers

Not one player on the Steelers had a big game, but the team did plenty to earn a victory at home against the Browns. Those who started Russell Wilson, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Pat Freirmuth were rewarded with solid-floor scoring. The offense clearly missed George Pickens, as the downfield passing attack was mostly quiet. Hopefully, Pickens returns next week, as the offense can be much more dangerous with him on the field.

Playing on the road at Pittsburgh was as tough a matchup as the Browns will see all season. David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy both had strong fantasy performances. They should remain excellent options in the fantasy playoffs. It's difficult to trust either of the Cleveland running backs right now. The offensive line has not done well with run blocking. Also, neither Nick Chubb or Jerome Ford are getting enough work to be counted on as consistent fantasy options. The passing attack could receive an upgrade if Cedric Tillman is able to return from a concussion after missing the last two games.

Bears at 49ers

For a number of weeks, the 49ers have looked like a team that was getting ready to go into free fall. Playing without the left side of their starting offensive line against a decent Chicago defense didn't seem like a recipe for success. Simply stated, the 49ers showed up in a big way. The offense was dominant by putting up 24 points in the first half. The only player we typically count on for fantasy who was disappointing was Deebo Samuel. Unfortunately, the receiver has looked like a shell of himself for quite some time, and it seems unlikely that things will turn around anytime soon for him. Isaac Guerendo looked great as a runner and receiver in his first game as the starting running back. The rookie likely led many fantasy teams to a victory. I was a bit skeptical of calling Guerendo a league winner, but after this performance, I cannot argue with the upside the running back can provide. However, he injured his foot late in the game, so we'll need to keep an eye on that this week. Even though things can change quickly for any team, I am comfortable trusting all of the key 49ers' offensive starters (except Samuel) in the fantasy playoffs.

For the second week in a row, the Bears were a no-show on offense for the entire first half. However, for the second week in a row, the offense looked better playing with a big deficit in the second half. The inconsistency makes the Chicago players difficult to project for fantasy. Still, I'm going to trust Caleb Williams as a streamer, as well as DJ Moore and Keenan Allen as solid PPR options. Otherwise, Rome Odunze is a desperation flex. The rookie scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half, but he has not been consistent this season.

Saints at Giants

Even though the Saints held on to win against the Giants, they were very conservative on offense. With very few dangerous receiving options, the Giants did a solid job limiting Alvin Kamara to 79 scrimmage yards on 22 touches. Late in the game, Derek Carr suffered a pair of injuries, one of which is feared to be a broken left hand. if he misses time, the team will turn to Jake Haener. Should Chris Olave (concussion, IR) return next week, Haener would likely load Olave up with targets, and the receiver could potentially have a strong finish to the season. The team could also get Bub Means back from injured reserve.

Although the New York offense is a mess, Drew Lock took advantage of garbage time and helped propel Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson to decent fantasy performances. Nabers and Tyrone Tracy should continue to have high-scoring floors throughout the fantasy playoffs. Start any other players from this team with the understanding that you can easily be let down.

Jets at Dolphins

It was great to see the Dolphins go back to an offense that featured Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The receivers combined for 26 targets. Hill posted 115 yards and a touchdown while Waddle had a 99-yard performance. Of course with the focus being shifted where it should have been all year, Jonnu Smith ended regulation with a goose egg. Fortunately for his fantasy investors, the tight end was the focal point during the overtime drive. On that possession, Smith caught three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown, and he ended up with another great fantasy performance. After seeing the approach by Miami, Smith could become a volatile option in the fantasy playoffs. Regardless, the tight end has done extremely well for almost two months, so it's very difficult to recommend benching him.

I mistakenly expected Braelon Allen to be the backfield leader with Isaiah Davis taking a deep backseat. This ended up as a true timeshare. Although Davis scored a touchdown, both running backs had nearly identical scrimmage production and touches. If Breece Hall misses another game, both of these running backs look like top-30 players at their position. Also, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson have been maddening for fantasy. Of course, both receivers surpassed 100 yards. This game taught us a valuable lesson that if we bench these WRs, we risk big-upside performances.

Jaguars at Titans

I predicted that this game would end with a score of 13-10. I clearly overestimated the production. The only touchdown in this game was scored by Tank Bigsby in a Jacksonville victory. The only player on this offense who I trust is Brian Thomas, who caught eight passes for 86 yards. Even though he doesn't have a strong game every week, the rookie has proven that he can be successful regardless of who is at quarterback.

Those who started Nick Westbrook-Ikhine ended up running out of touchdown luck. The receiver was targeted in the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete. Both Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley produced strong floor scoring. They are the two players on this offense who I trust going into the fantasy playoffs.

