NFL Waiver Wire: Week 13 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Levis is still inconsistent and makes backbreaking mistakes, but he's also started to show some upside throwing for multiple touchdowns in two of three games since returning from a shoulder injury with 295 and 278 yards in his last two contests. Similar to Carr, Levis can be a preemptive pickup for Week 14.

Carr appears to be rejuvenated under the leadership of Darren Rizzi while also showcasing rapport with Marquez Valdes-Scantling . He shouldn't be started much in standard formats during Week 13 with every team playing, though he's a solid Week 14 stream without the likes of Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson .

Lawrence may have been dropped with the report that his season was in jeopardy due to a shoulder issue. However, he's expected to return to practice this week with the potential to start against Houston. Lawrence isn't a must-add in all league formats, but he certainly offers the chance to be a viable starter down the stretch.

It's officially crunch time in fantasy. For those in FFPC leagues, this is the first week of the playoffs. In more typical formats, this could be the final week of the regular season. That means it's time to fine-tune rosters, with a particular focus on looking ahead to Week 14 when there will be six teams on bye. Let's jump into the top waiver options.

It's officially crunch time in fantasy. For those in FFPC leagues, this is the first week of the playoffs. In more typical formats, this could be the final week of the regular season. That means it's time to fine-tune rosters, with a particular focus on looking ahead to Week 14 when there will be six teams on bye. Let's jump into the top waiver options.

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence – 21% ESPN, 90% FFPC

Lawrence may have been dropped with the report that his season was in jeopardy due to a shoulder issue. However, he's expected to return to practice this week with the potential to start against Houston. Lawrence isn't a must-add in all league formats, but he certainly offers the chance to be a viable starter down the stretch.

Derek Carr – 13% ESPN, 85% FFPC

Carr appears to be rejuvenated under the leadership of Darren Rizzi while also showcasing rapport with Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He shouldn't be started much in standard formats during Week 13 with every team playing, though he's a solid Week 14 stream without the likes of Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson.

Will Levis – 4% ESPN, 82% FFPC

Levis is still inconsistent and makes backbreaking mistakes, but he's also started to show some upside throwing for multiple touchdowns in two of three games since returning from a shoulder injury with 295 and 278 yards in his last two contests. Similar to Carr, Levis can be a preemptive pickup for Week 14.

Cooper Rush – 3% ESPN, 14% FFPC

It hasn't always been pretty, yet Rush has reached 20 fantasy points in consecutive outings. His fit on the waiver wire isn't particularly clear as he's almost certainly rostered in 2QB or Superflex formats and isn't good enough to be considered in 1QB leagues.

Aidan O'Connell – 0% ESPN, 39% FFPC

O'Connell should start for the rest of the season in Vegas. Fantasy results won't necessarily follow, but he's a pickup for 2QB or Superflex formats.

Running Back

Roschon Johnson – 17% ESPN

The days of projecting Johnson to take over as Chicago's lead back have passed, though he's taken on a key role in recent weeks. Specifically, he's seen six touches inside-the-20, five inside-the-10 and four inside-the-five across the last two games - which turned into two touchdowns. A Week 13 matchup against the Lions isn't ideal, but Johnson's role makes him a worthy stash.

Jaylen Wright – 6% ESPN

Wright's recent workload suggests he's overtaken Raheem Mostert for second on the Dolphins' running back depth chart. That hasn't translated to much production, yet Miami's offense has improved in recent weeks to where individual players should receive a boost. Wright represents another stash option.

Hassan Haskins – 0% ESPN, 0% FFPC

Kimani Vidal – 1% ESPN, 82% FFPC

J.K. Dobbins (knee) is unfortunately battling another lower-body injury, leaving the Chargers potentially short-handed. Gus Edwards is the top waiver option, but Haskins is also intriguing from a role perspective after logging a season-high 24 offensive snaps (40 percent) during Week 12. That only translated to one carry, though he appears to be ahead of Vidal on the depth chart for now.

Sincere McCormick – 0% ESPN, 0% FFPC

The Raiders play on a short week, so it's unclear whether one or both of Alexander Mattison (ankle) or Zamir White (quadriceps) will be able to return. If not, McCormick is a name worth keeping in mind as he should offer the chance to work on at least some early downs while Ameer Abdullah leads overall.

Chris Rodriguez - 0% ESPN, 4% FFPC

Washington is yet another ambiguous backfield, though the team did sign Rodriguez from the practice squad. If Brian Robinson (ankle) and Austin Ekeler (concussion) both miss Sunday's game against the Titans, Rodriguez could feasibly lead the Commanders in carries. We saw some of his potential Week 9 versus the Giants with Robinson out when he recorded 11 carries for 52 yards.

Wide Receiver

Elijah Moore – 14% ESPN, 65% FFPC

Moore isn't the most exciting option as he works in short areas of the field, but we could see targets condensed with Cedric Tillman (concussion) in danger of missing the game. A matchup against the Broncos isn't ideal, though Moore could catch enough passes to be a viable PPR stream if Tillman is sidelined.

Dontayvion Wicks – 9% ESPN

Wicks was a big FAAB/waiver option earlier in the season, and he did get an increased offensive role combining for 20 targets between Weeks 4 and 5. He should find himself in a similar situation in Week 13 with Romeo Doubs (concussion) almost certain to be out on short rest. Wicks is a boom-bust option as he's struggled to consistently turn deep targets into receptions.

Brandin Cooks – 8% ESPN, 70% FFPC

Dallas has been looking for reliable offensive weapons to emerge alongside CeeDee Lamb, and that hasn't really happened in the receiver corps. Cooks appears likely to play Thursday for the first time since Week 4. Not having Dak Prescott as his quarterback will hurt his upside, but he should have a significant role immediately upon returning.

Jalen Coker – 3% ESPN, 31% FFPC

Coker made some momentum in the Panthers' offense prior to their bye week and his subsequent quad injury that forced him to miss Week 12. With Bryce Young starting to play better, his pass catchers have become more fantasy-relevant - Coker included. There's some risk his role decreases due to Adam Thielen coming back, yet it's worth stashing him to see how targets are allocated when he gets back on the field.

Parker Washington – 1% ESPN, 8% FFPC

Washington is becoming close to the last man standing in Jacksonville with both Christian Kirk (collarbone) and Gabe Davis (knee) gone for the year. He was pretty unimpressive to close the 2023 season with an expanded role, but it's at least worth monitoring his production – particularly if Trevor Lawrence is available.

Alec Pierce – 15% ESPN, 43% FFPC

Adonai Mitchell – 7% ESPN, 89% FFPC

Josh Downs is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, which should open up targets in the Colts' offense. Mitchell got a spike in involvement (6-71) during Week 10 when Michael Pittman was out, so he's the preferred option over the more boom-bust option in Pierce.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling – 16% ESPN, 28% FFPC

Valdes-Scantling has enjoyed a great start to his tenure in New Orleans by posting five receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns across two games. He's accomplished that on only seven targets, which is hardly sustainable. Nevertheless, MVS's production paired with Derek Carr can't be ignored.

Sterling Shepard – 4% ESPN, 21% FFPC

Shepard is a poor man's Moore. He earned seven targets Week 12 even with Mike Evans back, making him a desperation PPR option.

Tight End

Luke Schoonmaker – 11% ESPN, 29% FFPC

Jake Ferguson remains in concussion protocol and was unable to practice Tuesday, leaving him as a longshot to go on Thursday. That sets Schoonmaker up to see a significant role for the third straight contest. In the two games Ferguson has at least partially missed, Schoonmaker has posted 56 and 55 yards.

Theo Johnson – 7% ESPN, 75% FFPC

Johnson has six targets in each of the last three outings. The Giants' QB situation is a concern, yet Johnson is a decent bet for around three to four receptions for between 30 and 50 yards. It's not exciting, but there are worse options.

Dawson Knox – 13% ESPN, 69% FFPC

Knox hasn't been a factor in the Buffalo offense for most of the season, though he did see six targets Week 11 with Dalton Kincaid (knee) sidelined. If Kincaid remains out, Knox represents a viable streamer.

Ja'Tavion Sanders – 1% ESPN, 90% FFPC

It appeared Sanders' promising rookie season was in jeopardy when he suffered a neck injury in Week 12. However, he's expected to practice in the leadup to Carolina's Week 13 matchup against the Bucs. As was noted for Jalen Coker, Bryce Young's improved play bolsters the outlook for all skill-position players - and Sanders has already begun to emerge.