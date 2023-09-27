NFL Waiver Wire: Week 4 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Stars and scrubs is a popular strategy in salary cap drafts, and that's a decent analogy for this week's waiver wire. As is covered in the traditional waiver wire column, there are some top-end options at wide receiver ( Tank Dell , Quentin Johnston , Joshua Palmer ) and running back ( De'Von Achane ). After those names, the pickings are relatively slim. With that, there will be a lot of stash suggestions in this week's edition - at running back, in particular - because that's primarily what's available on the wire.

Quarterback

C.J. Stroud vs. PIT (11 percent ESPN/85 percent FFPC)

For deep leagues, this is a "check just in case" suggestion. Stroud has been just as impressive as Anthony Richardson in his first few games as a pro, yet his roster rate significantly lags behind. This may not be the week to immediately start him against the pass rush of the Steelers, though things open up for him once bye weeks creep in with matchups against the Panthers, Jaguars, Broncos and Titans.

Joshua Dobbs at SF (one percent ESPN/14 percent FFPC)

Dobbs isn't someone to start this week, but he's put up passable fantasy scores in each of the last two weeks. In deeper QB formats, he's proven worthy of a roster spot until Kyler Murray (knee) can return.

Andy Dalton vs. MIN (zero percent ESPN/four percent FFPC)

Dalton was impressive in a spot start against the Seahawks and could very well be under center once again in Week 4 as the Panthers will presumably take a cautious approach with Bryce Young (ankle). It's a dream spot for Dalton assuming he remains the starter since the Vikings have been one of the worst secondaries so far. Given his history, this would be a perfect letdown spot. But on paper, Dalton's the best streamer this week.

Brian Hoyer at LAC (zero percent ESPN and FFPC)

Jimmy Garoppolo is in concussion protocol, meaning there's a decent chance he won't be able to play Sunday. Hoyer has operated as the backup, though the fan base will clamor for rookie Aidan O'Connell. The only spot where Hoyer would have appeal is for those who need to directly replace Garoppolo or another injured quarterback.

Malik Willis vs. CIN (zero percent ESPN/four percent FFPC)

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offense have looked woeful for the majority of their three-game sample. His name has come up in trade talks, but there's a strong chance he's benched given his free agent status after the season even if he sticks in Tennessee. Willis showed some improvement during the preseason and played ahead of Will Levis – who was dealing with injury – though it's unclear who the team would look to start after Tannehill. This is a stash-only suggestion in deeper formats such as superflex or two-QB leagues.

Running Back

Damien Harris vs. MIA (15 percent ESPN/98 percent FFPC)

Latavius Murray vs. MIA (two percent ESPN/38 percent FFPC)

The Bills' usage of this backup duo the last two weeks leaves the situation fairly ambiguous. Murray appeared to be ahead of Harris in Week 2 as he played earlier on in a goal-line role, yet the opposite was true in Week 3. Preseason expectations were that Harris would be the backup and that may be the case, though he's likely already rostered in deeper leagues. That leaves us with Murray, who's already produced a pair of rushing scores. At worst, picking him up is getting exposure to a backup running back in a solid offense.

Melvin Gordon at CLE (one percent ESPN/14 percent FFPC)

The most likely outcome is that Gordon becomes worthless from a fantasy perspective, but the Baltimore backfield is a mess due to injury. Justice Hill (toe) was unable to practice last week, which certainly raises questions about his availability. Gus Edwards is in concussion protocol, making it likely he won't be cleared in time for Sunday. That leaves Gordon and Kenyan Drake the top candidates to be healthy, with the former ahead of the latter during Week 3.

Gary Brightwell vs. SEA (one percent ESPN/one percent FFPC)

The Giants are speaking optimistically about the status of Saquon Barkley (ankle), and perhaps he can play Monday against the Seahawks. Original reports leave me skeptical, in which case it would be Matt Breida and Brightwell leading the backfield. Breida was the top option Thursday against the 49ers. He's presumably been added in most leagues, leaving Brightwell – who only saw nine offensive snaps last week – as the next-best option.

Isaiah Spiller vs. LV (zero percent ESPN/15 percent FFPC)

There's a good chance Spiller isn't startable at any point this year, which is particularly true if Austin Ekeler (ankle) is back in action. If Ekeler is out, the Chargers have to be considering a change at the position since Joshua Kelley has gained just 51 yards on 24 carries in two games as the primary ball carrier. Spiller would be the next man up.

Chris Rodriguez at PHI (zero percent ESPN/six percent FFPC)

We're now venturing into the territory of complete speculation. Antonio Gibson can't hang onto the ball – he's already lost two fumbles – and has seemingly battled to stay in the good graces of the coaching staff his entire career. Rodriguez has strictly played on special teams early in his rookie campaign, though that could change.

Ronnie Rivers at IND (zero percent ESPN/five percent FFPC)

Jaleel McLaughlin vs. CHI (one percent ESPN/16 percent FFPC)

This is just to highlight two potential handcuff options who've either changed or become clearer early on. Each is stashable in deeper leagues, but that's likely not necessary in many formats.

Wide Receiver

Rashee Rice at NYJ (eight percent ESPN/96 percent FFPC)

Rice should graduate to the traditional waiver wire article at some point. His season-high snap count and rate from Week 3 is somewhat misrepresentative due to the blowout nature of Sunday's win, but perhaps he can use that extra time on the field to earn the trust of the coaching staff. We're waiting for someone to emerge alongside Travis Kelce as a pass catcher for Patrick Mahomes, and Rice looks to have the chance to do that.

Josh Downs vs. LAR (three percent ESPN/66 percent FFPC)

Downs commanded an impressive 12 targets last week. Many will point to Gardner Minshew starting as the reason for that volume, which is a reasonable explanation. But what likely won't be said is that Minshew didn't push the ball down the field, something Anthony Richardson (concussion) hasn't been afraid to do. Even if Downs loses some target volume due to the return of Richardson, he should make up for it with more explosive gains.

Calvin Austin vs. HOU (two percent ESPN/24 percent FFPC)

In addition to a long TD, Austin also ran two more routes than Allen Robinson and drew one more target. They play different roles in the Pittsburgh offense, so the comparison isn't one-to-one, yet it does illustrate Austin's increased usage. The production will be sporadic, but there are worse fill-in options as bye weeks approach.

Terrace Marshall vs. MIN (zero percent ESPN/30 percent FFPC)

Jonathan Mingo is in concussion protocol, which could open the door to Marshall making additional offensive impact. He can likely be ignored if Young is under center, though is an interesting option with Dalton starting.

Michael Wilson at SF (one percent ESPN/60 percent FFPC)

If Marshall is the short-term stream, Wilson represents the top stash. He's the second receiver in terms of snaps and routes run for Arizona. The stats just haven't come with his time on the field yet. The Cardinals are overperforming, and if that continues, a breakout performance for Wilson is coming.

Wan'Dale Robinson vs. SEA (one percent ESPN/48 percent FFPC)

The Giants wide receiver corps is a disaster from a fantasy perspective as there are no reliable producers. Robinson could be one to emerge, as they made a point of involving him in the offense (five targets) despite the fact he only played 10 offensive snaps in his season debut.

Tight End

Jonnu Smith at JAC (zero percent ESPN/one percent FFPC)

Talk about being kicked while you're down. Smith nearly matched Kyle Pitts in routes and targets in Atlanta's Week 3 defeat and has managed nine receptions for 84 yards across his last two games – both better marks than Pitts. We know Atlanta wants to run the ball, but the Jags should be motivated to get their offense going so the Falcons may be forced to take to the air.

Kylen Granson vs. LAR (zero percent ESPN/15 percent FFPC)

Granson offers the clearest role of the Colts' tight ends having run 33 routes last week with the next closest player at the position checking in at 10. His stat lines haven't been all that impressive, though he's an option who should be very widely available and is worth paying attention to.