NFL Waiver Wire: Week 4 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Aaron Rodgers had a slow pair of games to start the season. He looked razor sharp in shredding the Patriots for 281 yards and two TDs. He's looking like a solid streaming option.
- Sam Darnold has 10 touchdowns through three games. it's very unlikely to continue, but he looks comfortable in the offense while possessing solid weapons. With the bye weeks coming soon, Darnold could be worth a flier as a streaming option.
- Caleb Williams had a cake matchup against the Colts, but he passed for 363 yards and two touchdowns. When he has easier matchups, Williams could be a streaming option.
- Andy Dalton Instantly breathed life into the Panthers offense while passing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. However, the honeymoon will likely end quickly. As a result, Dalton should be considered a weekly matchup option.
- Tim Boyle would be an 'emergency only' option in two-quarterback leagues if Skylar Thompson misses time with the chest injury he suffered against the Seahawks.
- Drake Maye finished Thursday's blowout loss against the Jets. In case the Patriots turn to him in the near future, the rookie would have immediate value in superflex leagues, especially due to his rushing ability.
Running Backs
- Rico Dowdle appears to have passed Ezekiel Elliott on the Dallas depth chart. There may not be a lot of upside with Dowdle, but if he's going to see double-digit touches in most games, he has real fantasy value.
- Chuba Hubbard is in a much better situation now that the Panthers changed quarterbacks. However, his time as the lead running back could be limited if Jonathon Brooks (knee) returns soon from injured reserve. In any case, Hubbard would still see work as a backup.
- Bucky Irving has out produced Rachaad White as a runner in each of the first three games. The running back is averaging 10 touches per game, and it's possible he increases his rushing attempts if he continues to outplay his teammate.
- Roschon Johnson didn't see the field during the first two games of the season. However, with Travis Homer out, Johnson handled 12 touches and was the only effective Chicago running back. It's possible he did enough to earn a spot in the Bears' running back rotation.
- Ty Chandler is averaging nine touches per game. Although he hasn't put up strong numbers, volume is critical in fantasy football, and Chandler is the clear backup should Aaron Jones miss time.
- Isaac Guerendo saw work during a competitive game against the Rams while Jordan Mason was not as dominant as he had been earlier in the first two games. The rookie was a fourth round draft pick this year, and it's possible he could see some work while Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) remains out.
- Although this was the first week that Emanuel Wilson had regular playing time, he is the top backup to Josh Jacobs until MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) returns from IR. Wilson turned 14 touches into 85 yards and a touchdown against the Titans this week, which could be a performance that earns him more time.
- Tyler Badie Is unlikely to continue his success after posting 70 yards on nine carries against the Buccaneers. However, with the entire backfield struggling, Badie may earn an opportunity to play in a rotational role.
Wide Receivers
- DeAndre Hopkins played limited snaps in each of the first two games while recovering from a preseason knee injury. It appears the receiver is finally healthy. He was the only useful receiver for the Titans this week with 73 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins has a chance to be at least a WR3 in PPR leagues.
- If Diontae Johnson was dropped due to Bryce Young being his quarterback, Andy Dalton has changed the receiver's outlook. Johnson should see regular targets and a high weekly floor going forward. He should be rostered in all formats after posting 122 yards and a score against the Raiders.
- Jauan Jennings Had a massive performance against the Rams. Once the 49ers' skill-position players come back healthy, the receiver will likely revert back to a low-volume role. However, until his teammates return, Jennings is definitely a player to consider adding to rosters.
- If Rome Odunze was somehow dropped in leagues after a slow start to the season, he broke out in a big way against the Colts with 112 yards and a touchdown. Keenan Allen could be close to a return, but it may be difficult for the Bears to ignore the rookie going forward.
- If any of the top-four Packers wide receivers were dropped while Jordan Love was out, each receiver should be valued as if it were draft season. After practicing this week, it would appear that Love is close to returning to the lineup.
- Quentin Johnston didn't see much action in a game the Chargers threw fewer than 20 passes. However, Johnston scored another touchdown and appears to be gaining confidence by the week. That said, his value could be compromised if Justin Herbert is forced to miss time after aggravating his ankle injury.
- Wan'Dale Robinson is averaging eight targets per game. In PPR leagues, the receiver should have a solid weekly scoring floor.
- Jalen Tolbert followed up his big game from Week 2 with 42 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. Although most of the production came in garbage time, it looks like the Cowboys could be throwing a ball a ton this season.
- After two quiet games to start the season, Michael Wilson came up big against the Lions with eight catches and 64 yards. For a team that could trail often, Wilson could see an expanded role in the offense.
- DeMario Douglas had two catches for 13 yards in his first two games. Against the Jets, the receiver caught seven passes for 69 yards. With the protection issues New England has, Douglas could continue to see quick passes while operating out of the slot.
- Tutu Atwell re-emerged in the new-look Rams' receiving room. We saw Atwell thrive last year when used as a downfield option. Atwell caught four passes for 93 yards against the 49ers. The receiver could have flex-plus value until the team gets their top receivers back.
- Xavier Legette immediately upgraded his situation when Andy Dalton took over at quarterback. Also, with Adam Thielen suffering a hamstring injury, the rookie could be in for increased target volume. It's possible Legette improves with each passing week.
- Jalen Nailor has scored a touchdown in each game this season. His value may have been enhanced due to Jordan Addison missing time with ankle injuries. However, Nailor appears to be a fixture in three-receiver sets and could see a few targets in many games.
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey appears to be a favorite of Sean Payton's. After Devaughn Vele practiced all week despite a rib injury, Vele was inactive while Humphrey played. For the second week in a row Humphrey was productive. The Broncos tend to use the slot receiver quite a bit, so consider Humphrey a depth add in PPR leagues.
- I wouldn't put much stock in it, but Tre Tucker posted 96 yards and a touchdown. Tucker produced those numbers while Davante Adams and Brock Bowers combined for 81 yards. It's unlikely the No. 4 option in the Raiders' passing attack has consistent value, but there could be spike weeks for Tucker.
Tight Ends
- Tyler Conklin caught five passes for 93 yards in the first game the Jets looked good on offense in 2024. Conklin is playing over 90 percent of the snaps. There may not be consistent targets every week, but Conklin is a streaming option.
- Cole Kmet recorded 31 yards over his first two games. In an easy match against the Colts, the tight end was targeted 11 times, while posting 97 yards and a touchdown. It seems unlikely that Kmet will have a consistent weekly role, but he may have found his way back onto the streaming radar.