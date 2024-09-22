NFL Waiver Wire: Week 4 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers had a slow pair of games to start the season. He looked razor sharp in shredding the Patriots for 281 yards and two TDs. He's looking like a solid streaming option.

Sam Darnold has 10 touchdowns through three games. it's very unlikely to continue, but he looks comfortable in the offense while possessing solid weapons. With the bye weeks coming soon, Darnold could be worth a flier as a streaming option.

Caleb Williams had a cake matchup against the Colts, but he passed for 363 yards and two touchdowns. When he has easier matchups, Williams could be a streaming option.

Andy Dalton Instantly breathed life into the Panthers offense while passing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. However, the honeymoon will likely end quickly. As a result, Dalton should be considered a weekly matchup option.

Tim Boyle would be an 'emergency only' option in two-quarterback leagues if Skylar Thompson misses time with