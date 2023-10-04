NFL Waiver Wire: Week 5 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

The Falcons have already said Desmond Ridder is sticking as the starter, but at some point they're going to have

For those missing Deshaun Watson or Justin Herbert , Howell represents the premier streamer of the week. Like Dobbs, he's produced one fantasy stinker while delivering 19.2, 24.25 and 22.50 points in the other three. The Bears are the dream opponent having allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Dobbs was mentioned in last week's column, though I didn't give him enough credit in a matchup against San Francisco. Starting him should certainly will come with an uneasy feeling, but the reality is he's posted 27.5, 18.95 and 26.05 fantasy points (exact numbers pending scoring systems) in his last three games. The Bengals are a mediocre matchup, so there isn't much to fear.

As a reminder, check out the traditional waiver wire article linked above as players from that column won't be covered here.

We've hit Week 5, and that unfortunately also comes with our first byes of the season as we lose the Browns, Chargers, Buccaneers and Seahawks. That's a good amount of firepower at the skill positions, and there aren't a lot of quality waiver options to replace them. We'll do our best to uncover both short-term streamers and long-term stashes to fit all needs in deeper formats.

We've hit Week 5, and that unfortunately also comes with our first byes of the season as we lose the Browns, Chargers, Buccaneers and Seahawks. That's a good amount of firepower at the skill positions, and there aren't a lot of quality waiver options to replace them. We'll do our best to uncover both short-term streamers and long-term stashes to fit all needs in deeper formats.

As a reminder, check out the traditional waiver wire article linked above as players from that column won't be covered here.

Quarterback

Joshua Dobbs vs. CIN (two percent ESPN/16 percent FFPC)

Dobbs was mentioned in last week's column, though I didn't give him enough credit in a matchup against San Francisco. Starting him should certainly will come with an uneasy feeling, but the reality is he's posted 27.5, 18.95 and 26.05 fantasy points (exact numbers pending scoring systems) in his last three games. The Bengals are a mediocre matchup, so there isn't much to fear.

Sam Howell vs. CHI (nine percent ESPN)

For those missing Deshaun Watson or Justin Herbert, Howell represents the premier streamer of the week. Like Dobbs, he's produced one fantasy stinker while delivering 19.2, 24.25 and 22.50 points in the other three. The Bears are the dream opponent having allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Taylor Heinicke vs. HOU (zero percent ESPN/eight percent FFPC)

The Falcons have already said Desmond Ridder is sticking as the starter, but at some point they're going to have to make a trade or play Heinicke if they're serious about winning. Given the talent on the rest of the roster, they should be. If Heinicke does get the nod, he's only startable in two-QB or superflex formats.

Bailey Zappe vs. NO (zero percent ESPN/four percent FFPC)

There's no reason to roster Zappe except for those that roster Mac Jones in 2QB or superflex leagues. There's been some clamoring for a switch, though it's difficult to project much improvement in the offense - if any - with Zappe under center.

Trevor Siemian at DEN (zero percent ESPN/two percent FFPC)

Zach Wilson had his best game of the season and it appeared that head coach Robert Saleh's stubbornness in sticking with him would pay off in a big Sunday night upset. Even with the improvement, there were still a lot of mistakes mixed in and Siemian now has a week under his belt in the Jets' offensive system.

Running Back

Latavius Murray vs. JAC (four percent ESPN/47.3 percent FFPC)

For those in need of running backs, check out the traditional waiver column. After that list, we're in a pretty dismal place. Murray is probably the best bet for immediate production, so hopefully your team isn't in the position to need an immediate starter. The positive is his stable role having earned between four and six carries in the last three games with two targets in three of four. That's not exciting, but there's not much available.

Emari Demercado vs. CIN (zero percent ESPN/three percent FFPC)

Demercado fills the shoes of Ronnie Rivers and Jaleel McLaughlin from last week as a clear handcuff who's emerged early on. He may not take a step forward as quickly as that duo, though he saw a season-high 24 offensive snaps in Week 4. Meanwhile, James Conner has never played a full allotment of games during his career.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn BYE (zero percent ESPN/one percent FFPC)

Sean Tucker has been a popular stash, but the player to roster in Tampa Bay's backfield – besides Rachaad White – is Vaughn. He's been active the last two games and got 10 touches last weekend.

Chris Rodriguez vs. CHI (zero percent ESPN/six percent FFPC)

Antonio Gibson was on the field for a season-low 39 percent of offensive snaps against the Eagles last Sunday. Brian Robinson has been fine, though the Commanders need to sort out the second option on the depth chart. After Rodriguez recovers from an illness, he could well be the choice.

Wide Receiver

Michael Wilson vs. CIN (two percent ESPN/65 percent FFPC)

Wilson is in theory still technically operating as the third receiver in Arizona's offense behind Rondale Moore when considering snaps and routes run. The production isn't close as Wilson has shown the ability to deliver big plays and command targets in the short and intermediate areas of the field. He's one of the better waiver options this week regardless of league size.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at IND (one percent ESPN/two percent FFPC)

Trusting anyone in the Tennessee offense is uncomfortable, even Derrick Henry. Westbrook-Ikhine is a decent bet for immediate production in deep formats as he's either topped 50 receiving yards or scored a TD in three of four contests. However, he's still a desperation play.

Terrace Marshall at MIA (zero percent ESPN/30 percent FFPC)

It's a tricky situation in Carolina. The bottom line is Marshall has commanded 18 targets and recorded 14 receptions for 91 yards across the last two weeks. While that certainly isn't efficiency to write home about, an offensive-needy team should certainly be able to find a role for him. The problem is that half of that sample came with Andy Dalton under center and the other with Jonathan Mingo sidelined due to a concussion. This is a spot to monitor and to potentially stash Marshall, yet it's hard to immediately trust him.

Trey Palmer BYE (zero percent ESPN/11 percent FFPC)

Deven Thompkins BYE (zero percent ESPN/zero percent FFPC)

Tampa Bay represents another muddled selection process because both of these players could become worthless for fantasy purposes if Mike Evans (hamstring) can return after the bye. Even if he doesn't, they look likely to cut into each other's role. On Sunday against New Orleans, Palmer was on the field for 53 snaps (the same as Chris Godwin) and ran 31 routes but was only targeted three times. Thompkins got 45 snaps and ran 24 routes while securing four targets. The Bucs' passing attack isn't prolific enough that either is a must-stash, but become familiar with their names in advance of news about Evans' status heading into Week 6.

Equanimeous St. Brown at WAS (zero percent ESPN/zero percent FFPC)

This is really pushing our luck, but Chicago is revamping its receiving corps as it's clear Chase Claypool is no longer in the plans. St. Brown stepped in as the third receiver Sunday against the Broncos, though only got one target. The Bears' offense certainly isn't one to target, so that limits his appeal on multiple fronts.

Tight End

Jonnu Smith vs. HOU (zero percent ESPN/two percent FFPC)

Granted it's a low bar, but Smith has been Atlanta's most reliable and productive pass catcher this season. He's had at least six targets in each of his last three games, and there's no sign of that changing.

Josiah Deguara at LV (zero percent ESPN/zero percent FFPC)

Luke Musgrave has as much time as possible to clear concussion protocol without missing a game since he suffered it Thursday against the Lions and the Packers don't play again until Monday. However, there's been speculation the protocol has become more stringent, which makes it at least possible he becomes inactive. Many would likely be clamoring for Tucker Kraft in that scenario, though Deguara ran 24 routes against Detroit compared to Kraft's six.

Darnell Washington vs. BAL (zero percent ESPN/20 percent FFPC)

Connor Heyward vs. BAL (zero percent ESPN/zero percent FFPC)

We have confirmation Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is set to miss a few games, setting up a tight end in Pittsburgh to be a short-term streamer. The problem is picking the right option. Washington was on the field more overall, yet recorded a lower percentage of route participation. Given his prowess as a blocker, that isn't surprising. That could leave Heyward as the pass catcher of the duo. The Steelers' passing attack is uninspiring enough that this situation can largely be overlooked, particularly with the lack of clarity.