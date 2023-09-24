NFL Waiver Wire: Week 4 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks Andy Dalton- With Bryce Young out, Dalton threw for 361 yards and two TDs against the Seahawks. If Young misses additional time, Dalton will continue to start.

Gardner Minshew- With Anthony Richardson out, Minshew was solid at Baltimore with 227 yards and a TD. If Richardson can't make it back, Minshew will continue to lead the offense. Running Backs De'Von Achane- The rookie had his first two career touches in Week 2. This week, he turned 22 touches into an incredible 233 yards and four TDs.

Kareem Hunt- Less than a week since the Browns signed him, Hunt had five carries and three targets. His workload could increase.

Melvin Gordon- After Gus Edwards left the game with a head injury, Gordon had 10 carries and two targets. Should Edwards and Justice Hill miss next week, Gordon may have a lead role.

Kendre Miller- With Jamaal Williams out, Miller made