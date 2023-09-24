NFL Waiver Wire: Week 4 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Andy Dalton- With Bryce Young out, Dalton threw for 361 yards and two TDs against the Seahawks. If Young misses additional time, Dalton will continue to start.
- Gardner Minshew- With Anthony Richardson out, Minshew was solid at Baltimore with 227 yards and a TD. If Richardson can't make it back, Minshew will continue to lead the offense.
Running Backs
- De'Von Achane- The rookie had his first two career touches in Week 2. This week, he turned 22 touches into an incredible 233 yards and four TDs.
- Kareem Hunt- Less than a week since the Browns signed him, Hunt had five carries and three targets. His workload could increase.
- Melvin Gordon- After Gus Edwards left the game with a head injury, Gordon had 10 carries and two targets. Should Edwards and Justice Hill miss next week, Gordon may have a lead role.
- Kendre Miller- With Jamaal Williams out, Miller made
- Kendre Miller- With Jamaal Williams out, Miller made his NFL debut with nine carriers and a target. He could back up Alvin Kamara in Week 4.
- Latavius Murray- He continues to see about five touches per game- he splits work fairly equally with Damien Harris as backups to James Cook.
Wide Receivers
- Tank Dell- If his Week 2 breakout wasn't enough, he doubled last week's yardage (145) and scored another TD.
- Rashee Rice- If he needed confidence, he got it in Week 3 when he caught five-of-seven targets. He was also tackled twice inside the one-yard line.
- Joshua Palmer- Mike Williams could miss time with a knee injury. Palmer turned seven targets into 66 yards and a TD.
- DJ Chark. After coming back from injury last week, Chark was targeted 11 times. He turned that into 86 yards and a TD.
- Marvin Mims- In Weeks 1 and 2, Mims had a total of four targets. He had five in Week 3 alone. He is an explosive deep threat.
- Josh Downs- The rookie was targeted 12 times in Week 3, and he hasn't seen fewer than five targets in a game.
Tight Ends
- Sam LaPorta- To start the year, LaPorta averaged 5.5 targets the first two weeks. He was targeted 11 times in Week 3, and he scored his first NFL TD.
- Jake Ferguson- In two of three games, Ferguson has been targeted seven times. He also sees regular targets in the red zone.
- Luke Musgrave- An eight-target outing against the Saints was more than he had in the first two games (7).
- Noah Fant- The veteran has caught eight of nine targets over the last two games.
- Tyler Conklin- In Zach Wilson's two starts, the TE has five and six targets.
- Jonnu Smith- Smith is tied with teammate Kyle Pitts with 14 targets over the last two weeks. Smith has nine catches for 84 yards to seven catches for 56 yards for Pitts during that time.