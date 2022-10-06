Yahoo DFS Football: Week 5 Sunday Baller

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Football series.

The Week 5 NFL main slate begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT and features 12 games. Byes aren't a factor yet, but there will be plenty of star power unavailable for this slate with another morning London game taking the Giants and Packers out of the equation, in addition to the usual Thursday Night Football (Colts-Broncos), Sunday Night Football (Bengals-Ravens) and Monday Night Football (Raiders-Kansas City) matchups excluded from this contest. Yahoo will be running plenty of NFL DFS contests for Week 5, but the biggest is the Sunday Baller, which pays out a guaranteed prize pool of $250,000 to the top 2,700 finishers, including $50,000 to the winner. You can submit up to 150 entries into this contest, which has a maximum total capacity of 14,700 entries but will still run if it doesn't fill, potentially providing you with enhanced odds of winning, also known as overlay.

Playing in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) contests is about chasing upside, while lineups geared towards head-to-head, 50/50 or double-up formats should prioritize high floors. The players you want to target for these different contest types aren't mutually exclusive, but winning a GPP tournament usually requires finding a hidden gem or going against the grain in a spot or two, while building a solid base of the same chalk plays you would use anywhere. Against-the-grain plays typically consist of big-name players in tough matchups or boom-or-bust types with uncertain roles.

Keep in mind that Yahoo DFS contests use 0.5 PPR scoring rather than full PPR, which lowers the comparative value of wide receivers and running backs (in that order) while especially affecting high-volume pass-catchers. Your NFL $300k Sunday Baller lineup will consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and one D/ST unit. Suggested plays for Week 5 include a quarterback-tight end stack, a couple running backs facing porous run defenses and some recent risers at wide receiver.

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady, TB vs. ATL ($28): Brady has been spoiled playing on stacked teams throughout his career, but he struggled while Tampa Bay dealt with absences in its receiving corps. Those struggles brought down his valuation, making the veteran quarterback a nice value now that his top weapons are back. Star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are both available, while ex-Falcons Julio Jones -- if he plays -- and Russell Gage will be motivated to perform against Atlanta. Brady also has a talented receiving back in Leonard Fournette as well as an intriguing unheralded tight end (mentioned below) at his disposal for this visit from a Falcons defense that's allowing 25.3 points per game. The Buccaneers called 52 passes and just six runs in last week's 41-31 loss to Kansas City, and while that ratio should be less skewed with a more positive game script, Tampa Bay will likely continue to lean pass-heavy given its glut of playmakers in the passing attack.

Honorable Mentions:

Josh Allen, BUF vs. PIT ($40); Justin Herbert, LAC at CLE ($34); Teddy Bridgewater, MIA at NYJ ($25)

Against the Grainers:

Kyler Murray, ARI vs. PHI ($33); Zach Wilson, NYJ vs. MIA ($23); Kenny Pickett, PIT at BUF ($20)

RUNNING BACK

James Robinson, JAX vs. HOU ($28): Robinson is the clear lead back over Travis Etienne in Jacksonville's backfield, with 59 rushing attempts and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) to Etienne's 34 carries and zero touchdowns. Given his workhorse role, Robinson's poised for a heavy workload against the vulnerable Texans run defense. Houston's 172.0 yards allowed per game on the ground are second-most behind Chicago's 183.3, and the Jaguars are likely to utilize a run-heavy offensive approach as seven-point favorites at home.

Damien Harris, NE vs. DET ($23): Whether New England deploys underperforming sophomore Mac Jones (ankle) or rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe at quarterback, the team's offense will likely flow through the backfield tandem of Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Both running backs are appealing options against a porous Detroit defense that's allowing by far the most points (35.3) and the third-most rushing yards (165.5) per game. Harris has had the edge in workload thus far with 53 carries and nine targets to Stevenson's 43 carries and 14 targets, and the former is the preferred option for the most important carries by the goal line. His current three-game touchdown streak has Harris up to 18 touchdowns in 19 games since the start of last season, while Stevenson has only six TDs in 16 appearances over that span, including just one in 2022.

Honorable Mentions:

Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. CHI ($29); Austin Ekeler, LAC at CLE ($27); Miles Sanders, PHI at ARI ($21)

Against the Grainers:

Derrick Henry, TEN at WAS ($37); Rashaad Penny, SEA at NO ($17); Tyler Allgeier, ATL at TB ($12)

WIDE RECEIVER

Deebo Samuel, SF at CAR ($25): Samuel has raised his receiving yardage total in every game this season, and he remains the league's most dangerous rushing option among wide receivers to boot. The outstanding playmaker's modest target volume relative to other elite receivers is less of a hindrance in Yahoo's 0.5 PPR format compared to full PPR, and Samuel has demonstrated an elite floor with double-digit fantasy points in every game, which is an accomplishment only he and Rams star Cooper Kupp boast among the wide receivers available on this slate. With 16 scrimmage touchdowns in 20 games since the start of last season, Samuel's capable of carrying your lineup and should at worst slot in as a decent value.

Chris Olave, NO vs. SEA ($20): Whether it's Jameis Winston (back) or Andy Dalton throwing him the ball, Olave should have no problem creating separation downfield against the inexperienced and ineffective Seattle secondary. The rookie first-round pick has turned 33 targets over the past three weeks into 18 catches for 294 yards and a touchdown, and he'll remain New Orleans' top big-play threat regardless of whether Alvin Kamara (ribs) and/or Michael Thomas (toe) suit up. Seattle's tied for the fourth-most passing yards allowed per game (274.0) and just allowed Detroit's T.J. Hockenson and Josh Reynolds to combine for 15 catches, 260 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Robert Woods, TEN at WAS ($18): Woods' chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill is improving every week, as the key offseason acquisition has raised his fantasy point total with each subsequent game as a Titan. After scoring his first touchdown with Tennessee last week, the two-time 1,000-yard receiver is ready for a true breakout game against a Washington secondary that has allowed a league-high seven touchdowns to wide receivers, as well as the third-most yards (834). Rookie Treylon Burks is doubtful for this one due to turf toe, which should leave Woods as the clear-cut top option whenever Tennessee turns to the air.

Honorable Mentions:

Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. PIT ($34); CeeDee Lamb, DAL at LAR ($26); Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. TEN ($23)

Against the Grainers:

Elijah Moore, NYJ vs. MIA ($16); DJ Moore, CAR vs. SF ($13); George Pickens, PIT at BUF ($12)

TIGHT END

Cade Otton, TB vs. ATL ($10): With the likes of Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews playing outside of the Sunday Baller slate, this is a good week to go for a bargain at tight end to maximize the cap space available at other positions. If Cameron Brate (concussion) is held out, Otton will make for an intriguing flier, especially if you stack him with Brady. The rookie took over for the injured Brate at halftime in Tampa Bay's Week 4 loss to Kansas City and proceeded to catch three of four targets for 29 yards. Considering Brady targeted Brate 14 times between Week 3 and the first half of Week 4, the tight end position is likely to maintain a prominent pass-catching role in Tampa Bay's offense against a Falcons defense that's given up the second-most catches (28) and third-most yards (312) to the position.

Honorable Mentions:

Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. ARI ($22); T.J. Hockenson, DET at NE ($21); David Njoku, CLE vs. LAC ($16)

Against the Grainers:

Taysom Hill, NO vs. SEA ($16); Kyle Pitts, ATL at TB ($15); Will Dissly, SEA at NO ($11)

DEFENSE

Buffalo Bills, BUF vs. PIT ($20): This could be a week in which paying up for a top defense will be worth it, as a few of the top units have favorable on-paper matchups. Buffalo has an especially high ceiling against a low-octane Steelers offense that's turning to rookie Kenny Pickett for his first career start. Pickett played the second half of last week's loss to the Jets and threw three interceptions, so his growing pains will likely lead to a step back for a Pittsburgh offense that's already averaging the third-fewest yards per game (278.8). The Bills are tied with San Francisco for the fewest yards allowed per game (234.5), are giving up the second-fewest points per game (14.5) and have already racked up seven interceptions and 13 sacks, so you'll be hard-pressed to find a more productive D/ST unit with a more favorable matchup all season.

Honorable Mentions:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB vs. ATL ($20); San Francisco 49ers, SF at CAR ($17); Minnesota Vikings, MIN vs. CHI ($14)

Against the Grainers:

Dallas Cowboys, DAL at LAR ($19); Carolina Panthers, CAR vs. SF ($15); New Orleans Saints, NO vs. SEA ($12)

