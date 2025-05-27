WNBA 2025: Top DFS Picks and Game Previews for Tuesday's Action

WNBA DFS Strategies for Tuesday, May 27

The 2025 WNBA season steams along Tuesday with five games, including a pair of tip-offs at 10 p.m. ET. That means only three times will not be in action on this fairly full slate, offering up plenty of players to choose from.

Let's check out the best options for DFS players heading into Tuesday. There are plenty of good values available.

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

Line: Wings -4

O/U: 162.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Wings vs. Sun

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Myisha Hines-Allen F Ankle GTD 5/27/2025 Lou Lopez Senechal G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lindsay Allen G Hamstring OUT 5/30/2025 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 6/1/2025

Rookie Paige Bueckers Returns to Connecticut

The Wings head to the Nutmeg State looking for their first victory of the season. Rookie Paige Bueckers makes her first appearance as a pro in the state where she starred at UConn, too, so it is a game with some significance.

Bueckers has gotten off to a decent start, averaging 13.0 points (PPG), 6.3 assists (APG), 4.5 rebounds (RPG) and 1.8 steals (SPG) per game through her first four games as a pro. Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale (12.5 PPG) and Maddy Siegrist (10.5 PPG) are the only Wings averaging in double digits in points at the moment.

The new-look Sun is also searching for its first victory of the season. Tina Charles has done a good job in the middle, averaging 14.5 PPG with 6.8 RPG, while Marina Mabrey is a solid complementary option with 13.0 PPG and 5.8 RPG, as she adjusts back to a starting role this season. But Connecticut isn't terribly deep, and Mabrey is averaging 4.3 personal fouls in 30.3 minutes per game played. When she is in foul trouble, and that's frequent, the Sun doesn't have a lot of depth stepping up just yet.

Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty

Line: Mystics -5.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Valkyries vs. Liberty

Golden State

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Hayes G Nose GTD 5/27/2025 Monique Billings F Foot GTD 5/27/2025 Cecilia Zandalasini G Foot OUT 5/29/2025 Maria Conde F Achilles OUT 8/1/2025 Juste Jocyte G Not Injury Related OFS 9/12/2025

New York

Golden State Valkyries Show Surprising Depth

The Valkyries started with a tough loss to the Sparks back on May 16, and it looked like this might just be your garden-variety expansion team likely to struggle. However, Golden State has had other ideas, winning the past two games as an underdog. The team won at home against the Washington Mystics, and then topped the Sparks in a rematch in its first-ever road game.

Golden State is paced by Janelle Salaun, who is averaging 14.0 PPG with 6.0 RPG. The Valkyries have five options averaging double digits, as Kayla Thornton (12.7 PPG), Veronica Burton (12.0 PPG), Tiffany Hayes (10.5 PPG) and Carla Leite (10.3 PPG) give the team surprising depth. Temi Fagbenle (9.7 PPG) could join that club soon, too.

Burton (3.0 SPG) and Thornton (2.3 SPG) have been a strong source of steals, too, while Fagbenle has managed 6.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 2.0 SPG to chip in in a number of ways.

The defending champs are off to a 3-0 start, and Natasha Cloud has been a great addition to a team already rich in talent. She is averaging 18.7 PPG with 7.7 APG and 5.7 RPG, while also recording four blocked shots across the three victories.

Jonquel Jones is nearly averaging a double-double with 18.0 PPG and 9.7 RPG, and New York should be able to fill up the stat sheet against a Golden State team allowing 77.0 PPG.

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Lynx -6.5

O/U: 156

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Storm vs. Lynx

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kayla McBride G Not Injury Related GTD 5/27/2025 Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 6/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Seattle Storm's Offensive Surge in the WNBA

The Storm and the Lynx have managed just one single loss in a combined eight games so far, and this could be the marquee game of the evening.

After getting wrecked in Phoenix in the opener, Seattle has rebounded with three straight victories, including a revenge game against the Mercury. The Storm dropped 102 points last time out in a rout of the Las Vegas Aces, showing that this team has the tools to be dangerous.

The Storm shot lights out against Vegas, hitting a ridiculous 60.0 percent (42-of-70) from the field, and 50.0 percent (8-of-16) from distance, while pulling down 34 rebounds with 32 assists. Nneka Ogwumike led the charge, hitting 10-of-15 from the field, to finish with 23 points, eight boards and six dimes. Erica Wheeler impressed off the bench, too, with 21 points, including three triples. The Storm had five total players in double digits.

For the Lynx, it all starts and stops with budding superstar Napheesa Collier. She is averaging 29.5 PPG with 7.3 RPG, and Phee will also chip in with a solid amount of assists (2.5), steals (1.8) and blocked shots (1.3), while keeping the turnover count relatively low (2.3 TO) despite how much she handles the ball. She has stepped out and hit two or more 3-pointers in three of four games to date, too.

Collier doesn't do it alone, though, as Courtney Williams is also a strong DFS target with 12.8 PPG, 7.3 APG and 4.8 RPG, racking up plenty of counting stats across the board.

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sparks -1.5

O/U: 163

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Dream vs. Sparks

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Knee OUT 5/30/2025 Jordin Canada G Knee OUT 6/15/2025 Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Julie Allemand G Hand GTD 5/27/2025 Rickea Jackson F Concussion GTD 5/27/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 6/1/2025 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 6/29/2025



The Dream have done a decent job cobbling together three wins in five games, including a victory in Indiana so far. Allisha Gray has fired out of the chute with 19.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 4.8 APG, while Rhyne Howard is a steady presence with 15.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 4.6 APG, offering DFS players help in many areas.

Brionna Jones is averaging a double-double for Atlanta, too, going for 13.8 PPG and 11.6 RPG through the first five outings, although she is coming off her worst game of the season in a rout of the Sun, posting just eight points with nine rebounds. She had four turnovers in that game and was in a bit of foul trouble, limiting her to a season-low 27 minutes.

The Sparks topped expansion Golden State in Game 1, and then lost three in a row, before knocking the Sky around last time out, 91-78.

Kelsey Plum was good for 28 points, including six 3-pointers, as she has been a welcome addition to Los Angeles for her robust scoring. Azura Stevens was good for 24 points on an efficient 10-of-14 against the Sky, while grabbing eight boards, too. She had a pair of 3-pointers, and she is a good source of occasional scoring from behind the arc.

Against Chicago, Dearica Hamby scored in single digits for the third straight game, but she had one of her best all-around fantasy performances, posting eight assists, six rebounds and six steals. She had a total of just seven assists and four total steals in her first four games.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -6.5

O/U: 157.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sky vs. Mercury

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Leg GTD 5/27/2025 Hailey Van Lith G Ankle GTD 5/27/2025 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Phoenix

The winless Sky head to the Valley of the Sun hoping to turn down the temperature against the Mercury. The problem with Chicago is that it cannot stop anybody defensively.

Chicago has allowed 91 or more points in all three games, and it has scored 78 or fewer points in each of those outings. That has led to a rather rough start and not very competitive basketball.

The best fantasy contributors are Rebecca Allen and Courtney Vandersloot, who are tied for the team high with 9.7 PPG, while each has managed 3.0 RPG or more per outing. And, of course, Angel Reese has two double-doubles through three games, and at least 12 rebounds in each outing. Of course, she is shooting just 30.3 percent from the field through three games, so buyer beware.

The new-look Mercury have adjusted nicely to life after Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. Satou Sabally has taken the torch and run with it, going for 19.8 PPG with 7.3 RPG, 2.0 APG and 1.5 SPG, and Alyssa Thomas has racked up 16.5 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 6.3 APG, so she should be a part of your fantasy plans, too, especially against a defensively-challenged team like the Sky.

Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel

You should always have plenty of exposure with Collier, as she does everything well and rarely, if ever, underproduces. If Phee's price tag is too steep, Thomas and the Mercury have a tremendous opportunity to roll up big numbers against the defensively-challenged Sky at PHX Arena on Tuesday night. Stacking several Mercury players is a sound DFS strategy for that game. And, lastly, it's more than just a feel-good story. Bueckers returning to face the winless Sun is a smart decision, too, as she heads back to Connecticut for her first pro game. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is off to a decent start, and there is no reason it won't continue Tuesday.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

DraftKings

Ionescu's long-distance shooting is always helpful, and she should have plenty of good looks against the expansion Valkyries in their first visit to the Big Apple. Mabrey is back in a starting role after her trade from Chicago to Connecticut left her in more of a reserve role. She is getting plenty of offensive looks again, but beware of the foul trouble. That can be a bummer on some nights. And, Cloud is doing big things in New York, and pairing her with Ionescu would be a huge start for any DFS lineup. Leite is a good, cheap option for points.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

