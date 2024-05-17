WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Saturday, May 18

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Liberty -14.0

O/U: 168.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Knee OUT 6/7/2024

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

The Fever (0-2) and Liberty (2-0) are set to clash for the second straight game after the Liberty pulled off a 36-point victory in their meeting on Thursday.

The Fever are coming off two rough losses to start the season. Caitlin Clark delivered a 20-point effort to open the season but was limited to just nine points last game and is shooting 30.4 percent from the field over both outings. NaLyssa Smith, who averaged 15.5 points per game last season, has yet to stand out but could help turn things around for her squad with one of her big-time performances. Aliyah Boston has turned in two well-rounded efforts but has not stood out and needs to find her groove again to get the Fever back on track. Kristy Wallace and Grace Berger must look to step up off the bench, along with Kelsey Mitchell if she continues to operate as a reserve.

After Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton led the way in the opener, Breanna Stewart turned in a signature 31-point, 10-rebound effort to lead the way in the last outing. Kayla Thornton did not score in the season opener but delivered nine points in 10 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Fever. The Liberty's stacked starting five should be up for another imposing performance, while the second unit could get some added run if the score gets out of hand again.

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -18.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rae Burrell G Illness OUT 5/21/2024 Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 6/22/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chelsea Gray G Lower Leg OUT 5/21/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

The Sparks (0-1) are coming off a loss at home and hope to change their luck as they take on the Aces (1-0), who are coming off a home win to start the season.

Kia Nurse came up with a team-high 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting in the Sparks' season opener, a performance that already tops her season-high mark from last season. Dearica Hamby followed with an impressive 20-point and 14-rebound effort, which also surpasses her best performances from last season. Additionally, Cameron Brink and Layshia Clarendon chipped in 11 points each. Despite the loss, the Sparks have some bright spots to focus on as they look for their first win.

The Aces are coming off a nine-point win over the Mercury, where A'ja Wilson led the way with with a whopping 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. The 27-year old is coming off a career-best season and looks to be ready to keep up the dominant play. Jackie Young also tallied 23 points, while Kelsey Plum added 19 in the opener, as the Aces' multi-faceted offense looks ready to roll.

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

Line: Wings -7.0

O/U: 169.0

Injury Report - Sky vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Isabelle Harrison F Knee OUT 5/23/2024 Kamilla Cardoso C Shoulder OUT 6/4/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jaelyn Brown F Nose OUT 5/25/2024 Natasha Howard F Foot OUT 6/7/2024 Satou Sabally F Shoulder OUT 8/16/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Th Sky (0-1) fell short on the road in their season opener, while the Wings (1-0) are coming off a home win.

Despite the loss, the Sky put together a good team effort in their last game, as five players scored in double digits. Marina Mabrey led the way in scoring and stuffed the stat sheet, including nine rebounds, surpassing her season-high of seven from 2023. Diamond DeShields looked good in her first action after missing all of last season, as she totaled 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting in 18 minutes of action, while Angel Reese and Elizabeth Williams chipped in 12 points each. The Sky are likely to continue to utilize a deep rotation and benefit from multiple well-rounded performances.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings in their opener by picking up where she left off last season and totaling 25 points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the win. Teaira McCowan followed up with 18 points, 13 rebounds, a steal and three blocks and should remain a significant force in the paint moving forward, while Natasha Howard and Maddy Siegrist also reached double digits in scoring in the win. However, Siegrist could see an uptick in usage moving forward since Howard will miss multiple weeks due to a broken foot. The Wings must continue to rely on big-time efforts from their leaders, but are in search of a consistent contributors from the second unit, which could result in more opportunity for the likes of Sevgi Uzun, Stephanie Soares and Kalani Brown.

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -1.0

O/U: 170.0

Injury Report - Dream vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lorela Cubaj F Not Injury Related OUT 5/21/2024 Jordin Canada G Hand OUT 5/21/2024 Iliana Rupert C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Nyadiew Puoch F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Isobel Borlase G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Matilde Villa G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebecca Allen F Back GTD 5/18/2024 Brittney Griner C Toe OUT 5/31/2024

The Dream (1-0) earned a road win in their season opener, while the Mercury (0-1) are coming off a loss at home.

Rhyne Howard came up with 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting to lead the Dream in the win. She reached the 25-point mark four times last season while averaging 17.5 points on the year. Her early stand-out performance indicates the third-year guard is likely heading for new heights. Tina Charles also shined with 21 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and a steal in the opener, while Haley Jones added 14 points, two rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block, and Allisha Gray chipped in 12 points and three boards. The Dream have a deep lineup and benefit from helpful efforts by Naz Hillmon, Nia Coffey, Aerial Powers and Crystal Dangerfield. Additionally, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus was relatively quiet in the last game but is likely to step up before long.

The Mercury had four players score in double digits in their opener, but they fell short in the absence of Brittney Griner. Diana Taurasi led the way with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting, while Kahleah Copper followed up with 19 points, and Rebecca Allen and Natasha Cloud chipped in 14 points each. Copper should continue to shine as a great acquisition for the squad after she averaged 18.7 points on 44.8 percent shooting last season. Sophie Cunningham was quiet in the last game but averaged 11.3 points with 1.9 three-pointers per game last season and has another chance find her rhythm on home court.

