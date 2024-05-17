WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Saturday, May 18

WNBA Schedule Today
- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
- Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces
- Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings
- Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
Line: Liberty -14.0
O/U: 168.5
Injury Report - Fever vs. Liberty
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|Knee
|OUT
|6/7/2024
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Achilles
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Kaitlyn Davis
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
The Fever (0-2) and Liberty (2-0) are set to clash for the second straight game after the Liberty pulled off a 36-point victory in their meeting on Thursday.
The Fever are coming off two rough losses to start the season. Caitlin Clark delivered a 20-point effort to open the season but was limited to just nine points last game and is shooting 30.4 percent from the field over both outings. NaLyssa Smith, who averaged 15.5 points per game last season, has yet to stand out but could help turn things around for her squad with one of her big-time performances. Aliyah Boston has turned in two well-rounded efforts but has not stood out and needs to find her groove again to get the Fever back on track. Kristy Wallace and Grace Berger must look to step up off the bench, along with Kelsey Mitchell if she continues to operate as a reserve.
After Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton led the way in the opener, Breanna Stewart turned in a signature 31-point, 10-rebound effort to lead the way in the last outing. Kayla Thornton did not score in the season opener but delivered nine points in 10 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Fever. The Liberty's stacked starting five should be up for another imposing performance, while the second unit could get some added run if the score gets out of hand again.
Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces
Line: Aces -18.5
O/U: 166.5
Injury Report - Sparks vs. Aces
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rae Burrell
|G
|Illness
|OUT
|5/21/2024
|Azura Stevens
|F
|Arm
|OUT
|6/22/2024
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Ankle
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Chelsea Gray
|G
|Lower Leg
|OUT
|5/21/2024
|Elizabeth Kitley
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
The Sparks (0-1) are coming off a loss at home and hope to change their luck as they take on the Aces (1-0), who are coming off a home win to start the season.
Kia Nurse came up with a team-high 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting in the Sparks' season opener, a performance that already tops her season-high mark from last season. Dearica Hamby followed with an impressive 20-point and 14-rebound effort, which also surpasses her best performances from last season. Additionally, Cameron Brink and Layshia Clarendon chipped in 11 points each. Despite the loss, the Sparks have some bright spots to focus on as they look for their first win.
The Aces are coming off a nine-point win over the Mercury, where A'ja Wilson led the way with with a whopping 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. The 27-year old is coming off a career-best season and looks to be ready to keep up the dominant play. Jackie Young also tallied 23 points, while Kelsey Plum added 19 in the opener, as the Aces' multi-faceted offense looks ready to roll.
Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings
Line: Wings -7.0
O/U: 169.0
Injury Report - Sky vs. Wings
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Isabelle Harrison
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|5/23/2024
|Kamilla Cardoso
|C
|Shoulder
|OUT
|6/4/2024
|Nikolina Milic
|C
|Personal
|OUT
|5/1/2025
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jaelyn Brown
|F
|Nose
|OUT
|5/25/2024
|Natasha Howard
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|6/7/2024
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Shoulder
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Awak Kuier
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Carla Leite
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Th Sky (0-1) fell short on the road in their season opener, while the Wings (1-0) are coming off a home win.
Despite the loss, the Sky put together a good team effort in their last game, as five players scored in double digits. Marina Mabrey led the way in scoring and stuffed the stat sheet, including nine rebounds, surpassing her season-high of seven from 2023. Diamond DeShields looked good in her first action after missing all of last season, as she totaled 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting in 18 minutes of action, while Angel Reese and Elizabeth Williams chipped in 12 points each. The Sky are likely to continue to utilize a deep rotation and benefit from multiple well-rounded performances.
Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings in their opener by picking up where she left off last season and totaling 25 points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the win. Teaira McCowan followed up with 18 points, 13 rebounds, a steal and three blocks and should remain a significant force in the paint moving forward, while Natasha Howard and Maddy Siegrist also reached double digits in scoring in the win. However, Siegrist could see an uptick in usage moving forward since Howard will miss multiple weeks due to a broken foot. The Wings must continue to rely on big-time efforts from their leaders, but are in search of a consistent contributors from the second unit, which could result in more opportunity for the likes of Sevgi Uzun, Stephanie Soares and Kalani Brown.
Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury
Line: Mercury -1.0
O/U: 170.0
Injury Report - Dream vs. Mercury
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Lorela Cubaj
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/21/2024
|Jordin Canada
|G
|Hand
|OUT
|5/21/2024
|Iliana Rupert
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Nyadiew Puoch
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Isobel Borlase
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Matilde Villa
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|Back
|GTD
|5/18/2024
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Toe
|OUT
|5/31/2024
The Dream (1-0) earned a road win in their season opener, while the Mercury (0-1) are coming off a loss at home.
Rhyne Howard came up with 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting to lead the Dream in the win. She reached the 25-point mark four times last season while averaging 17.5 points on the year. Her early stand-out performance indicates the third-year guard is likely heading for new heights. Tina Charles also shined with 21 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and a steal in the opener, while Haley Jones added 14 points, two rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block, and Allisha Gray chipped in 12 points and three boards. The Dream have a deep lineup and benefit from helpful efforts by Naz Hillmon, Nia Coffey, Aerial Powers and Crystal Dangerfield. Additionally, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus was relatively quiet in the last game but is likely to step up before long.
The Mercury had four players score in double digits in their opener, but they fell short in the absence of Brittney Griner. Diana Taurasi led the way with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting, while Kahleah Copper followed up with 19 points, and Rebecca Allen and Natasha Cloud chipped in 14 points each. Copper should continue to shine as a great acquisition for the squad after she averaged 18.7 points on 44.8 percent shooting last season. Sophie Cunningham was quiet in the last game but averaged 11.3 points with 1.9 three-pointers per game last season and has another chance find her rhythm on home court.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- Rhyne Howard ($10,800)
- Jonquel Jones ($10,300)
- Kelsey Plum ($8,900)
Howard was dominant in her last outing and has a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Mercury, who gave up the fourth-most points per game last season. Jones has already turned in two big-time performances and is likely to thrive once again versus the Fever. Plum saw 20 field-goal attempts last game and should continue to shine as a leader for the star-studded Aces.
Value Picks
- Kia Nurse ($6,200)
- Sophie Cunningham ($6,400)
FanDuel
- A'ja Wilson ($9,100)
- Breanna Stewart ($9,200)
- Sabrina Ionescu ($7,800)
Wilson turned in a massive effort, including 30 points and 13 rebounds in the last game and looks all set to keep rolling as one of the top contributors in the league. Stewart is coming off a vintage 30-point double-double and is likely to prosper in the second of back-to-back meetings with the Fever. Ionescu has stuffed the stat sheet in both Liberty wins and should continue to pad her stats by feeding her frontcourt players with easy buckets.
Value Picks
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton ($5,100)
- Maddy Siegrist ($4,100)