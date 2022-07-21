WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 21

WNBA Schedule Today

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Liz Cambage F LA ATL 6800 37.51 5.5 Erica Wheeler G ATL @LA 4800 24.36 5.1 Cheyenne Parker F ATL @LA 6500 29.16 4.5 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA ATL 5700 25.24 4.4 Nneka Ogwumike F LA ATL 8100 34.07 4.2

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Dearica Hamby F LVA IND 7600 29.88 3.9 Liz Cambage F LA ATL 9600 36.37 3.8 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA ATL 6900 26.07 3.8 A'ja Wilson F LVA IND 11300 40.32 3.6 Erica Wheeler G ATL @LA 7000 24.67 3.5

at Washington Mystics (-8.5) New York Libertyat Washington Mystics(-8.5)

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Mystics

New York

Washington

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

New York and Washington tipoff at 11:30 AM ET with the Over/Under set at 158.5, the lowest of the three-game slate.

After posting 26.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 54.2 percent from the field during a three-game stretch, Sabrina Ionescu has regressed in her last two appearances. She's averaged just 11.0 points on 26.9 percent shooting, though she's still notching 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds during those contests. Jocelyn Willoughby returned to action Tuesday for the first time since May 15, but she scored just two points across 10 minutes off the bench. During that contest, Rebecca Allen also made her first start since June 12, sending Marine Johannes to the bench. However, Allen's production remained similar to when she was operating as a reserve. Natasha Howard scored just four points and committed seven turnovers during New York's last contest, snapping her 10-game double-digit scoring streak, but she salvaged her fantasy production by recording multiple blocks and steals in the same game for the third time this season. Stefanie Dolson finished with 12 points and six rebounds Tuesday, but her production remains sporadic.

Natasha Cloud's scoring production has been inconsistent this season, but she's made up for that with a career-high 7.2 assists per game. Ariel Atkins has scored in double figures in 15 consecutive contests, but she's shooting just 34.1 percent from the field over her last four appearances. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough has come off the bench and scored in double figures in three of her last four games and has shot 55.2 percent during that stretch. Elena Delle Donne has appeared in four straight games for the first time this season and has averaged 23.0 points and 8.0 rebounds across 28.3 minutes during that stretch. However, Delle Donne's increased production has meant fewer opportunities for Alysha Clark, who's posting just 6.3 points and 4.8 rebounds across her last four contests. Myisha Hines-Allen has also failed to score in double figures across her last three appearances and has shot just 21.1 percent during that span. At center, Shakira Austin continues to draw starts but has scored in double figures just once over her last 11 appearances, while backup center Elizabeth Williams has reached that plateau only once over her last 12 contests.

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks (-1.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nia Coffey F Knee OUT 7/24/2022 Monique Billings F Ankle OUT 7/24/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Los Angeles

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Sparks

Atlanta

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Atlanta and Los Angeles tipoff at 3:30 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 159.5.

Rhyne Howard returned to action in a big way Tuesday, notching her first 20-plus point game since June 10 and finished with multiple blocks and steals for the second time this season. Erica Wheeler has scored in double figures just twice over her last eight appearances, but she's dished out multiple assists in each of those contests. Tiffany Hayes exploded for a season-high 31 points during Tuesday's win over the Aces and extended her double-digit scoring streak to seven games. During that stretch, she's averaged 16.9 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. With Howard back in the mix, Asia Durr returned to her usual bench role and finished Tuesday's contest with just six points after scoring in double figures in back-to-back games as a starter. During that contest, Aari McDonald scored in double figures for just the third time over her last eight appearances. During that stretch, the backup guard has posted 8.9 points across 17.9 minutes. After registering season highs in points (13) and rebounds (11) during last Friday's loss, Naz Hillmon has drawn back-to-back starts and totaled 13 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks during those games. Despite scoring just three points across 14 minutes last Friday, Cheyenne Parker continues to provide solid production for Atlanta's frontcourt, posting 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over her last six appearances.

Kristi Toliver (calf) remains out, but Liz Cambage (COVID-19 protocols) and Chennedy Carter (knee) are both expected to be available in a limited fashion following multiple-game absences. Regardless, Los Angeles will likely still lean heavily on Nneka Ogwumike, Katie Lou Samuelson and Brittney Sykes. Ogwumike scored a season-high 35 points last time out and has averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over her last 17 appearances. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Samuelson has averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists over her last 18 games, while Sykes has posted 12.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 11 games. Chiney Ogwumike has also been a key producer recently, grabbing double-digit rebounds in four of five contests and has averaged 9.2 points and 8.6 rebounds during that stretch. Lexie Brown has failed to score in double figures in each of her last three games after reaching that mark four times over her previous five outings. Jordin Canada started four of the last six games and has averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals during that stretch.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces (-16.5)

Injury Report - Fever vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Las Vegas

None

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Aces

Indiana

Las Vegas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Indiana and Las Vegas tipoff at 10 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 174.5, the highest of the three-game slate.

Kelsey Mitchell has scored in double figures in six of her last seven contests, posting 17.7 points on 42.5 percent shooting during that stretch. After scoring 11 points off the bench during the first game following the All-Star break, Danielle Robinson has drawn three straight starts but has failed to score in double figures in any of those games. Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench and scored a season-high 22 points Tuesday, notching her third 15-plus point outing over her last five games. During that contest, Victoria Vivians also scored in double figures for the second time across her last four appearances after shooting a combined 2-for-19 over her two previous contests. NaLyssa Smith continues to be a consistent contributor as a rookie, posting 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds over her last six appearances. Emma Cannon has scored in double figures in back-to-back games – including a season-high 14 points Sunday – for the first time this season. Queen Egbo's production has been sporadic, but she's still averaging 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 26 appearances.

Kelsey Plum is averaging career highs in points (20.2) and assists (5.5) and continues to lead the way for the Aces, who've won three of their last four. A'ja Wilson has also been a dominant force over her last five games, posting 23.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 assists during that span. Chelsea Gray had her three-game double-digit scoring streak snapped Tuesday, but she's still averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals across her last four appearances. Riquna Williams has also been a solid presence off the bench recently, posting 10.7 points on 52.4 percent shooting over her last three contests. Jackie Young has scored in double figures in seven of her last eight games and has averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals during that stretch.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

