WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 21

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
July 21, 2022

WNBA Schedule Today

  • New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
  • Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks
  • Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Liz CambageFLAATL680037.515.5
Erica WheelerGATL@LA480024.365.1
Cheyenne ParkerFATL@LA650029.164.5
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLAATL570025.244.4
Nneka OgwumikeFLAATL810034.074.2

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Dearica HambyFLVAIND760029.883.9
Liz CambageFLAATL960036.373.8
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLAATL690026.073.8
A'ja WilsonFLVAIND1130040.323.6
Erica WheelerGATL@LA700024.673.5

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics (-8.5)

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Michaela OnyenwereFKneeOUT7/23/2022
Betnijah LaneyGKneeOUT8/2/2022
Nyara SaballyFUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023
Kylee ShookFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Sika KoneFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2023

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Mystics

New York

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sabrina IonescuG2532.617.37.16.21.10.42.575.914.133.2
Natasha HowardF2530.4156.92.21.21.213.15.812.82.43.5
Stefanie DolsonC2522.68.34.41.70.40.80.71.83.261.21.4
Han XuC2118.19.53.70.80.70.80.51.13.971.21.7
Sami WhitcombG2424.47.72.82.80.60.225.52.56.80.60.8
Marine JohannesG1329.210.21.84.50.60.22.45.83.58.30.81.1
Michaela OnyenwereF2414.35.12.20.40.50.30.51.71.64.41.51.8
Rebecca AllenF1421.97.83.41.40.811.23.62.77.51.11.3
Crystal DangerfieldG1921.74.52.32.40.700.62.21.64.70.60.8
Betnijah LaneyG43413.33.84.30.501.53.85.513.30.81.3
DiDi RichardsG1113.12.72.11.70.10.50.310.930.60.9
Jocelyn WilloughbyG517.65.82.40.60.80.40.622.24.60.81.6
Asia DurrG1071.40.10.40.40.20.10.90.31.70.70.8
Lorela CubajF1180.72.10.400.2000.41.100

Washington

Ariel AtkinsG2729.914.73.32.41.50.225.45.112.32.53
Elena Delle DonneF1827.3176.42.20.51.11.746.312.92.73
Natasha CloudG2532.2113.67.21.10.31.44.33.79.12.22.8
Shakira AustinC272186.10.70.80.8003.15.91.72.6
Myisha Hines-AllenF27197.95.12.10.70.20.72.137.71.11.6
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG2620.57.121.310.20.82.32.45.91.51.7
Alysha ClarkF2026.38.84.72.110.31.23.93.57.50.80.8
Elizabeth WilliamsF2116.35.64.30.50.70.8002.35.111.6
Tianna HawkinsF2112.44.72.20.90.40.10.521.74.30.80.8
Kennedy BurkeG1613.95.42.20.410.30.722.14.60.61.1
Rui MachidaG27131.91.22.40.40.10.210.72.50.20.3
Katie BenzanG3960.70.300.31.72.31.7311.3
Stephanie JonesF36.32.30.70.30.300.30.712.300
Evina WestbrookG34.71010.300.30.70.30.700

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

New York and Washington tipoff at 11:30 AM ET with the Over/Under set at 158.5, the lowest of the three-game slate.

After posting 26.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 54.2 percent from the field during a three-game stretch, Sabrina Ionescu has regressed in her last two appearances. She's averaged just 11.0 points on 26.9 percent shooting, though she's still notching 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds during those contests. Jocelyn Willoughby returned to action Tuesday for the first time since May 15, but she scored just two points across 10 minutes off the bench. During that contest, Rebecca Allen also made her first start since June 12, sending Marine Johannes to the bench. However, Allen's production remained similar to when she was operating as a reserve. Natasha Howard scored just four points and committed seven turnovers during New York's last contest, snapping her 10-game double-digit scoring streak, but she salvaged her fantasy production by recording multiple blocks and steals in the same game for the third time this season. Stefanie Dolson finished with 12 points and six rebounds Tuesday, but her production remains sporadic.

Natasha Cloud's scoring production has been inconsistent this season, but she's made up for that with a career-high 7.2 assists per game. Ariel Atkins has scored in double figures in 15 consecutive contests, but she's shooting just 34.1 percent from the field over her last four appearances. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough has come off the bench and scored in double figures in three of her last four games and has shot 55.2 percent during that stretch. Elena Delle Donne has appeared in four straight games for the first time this season and has averaged 23.0 points and 8.0 rebounds across 28.3 minutes during that stretch. However, Delle Donne's increased production has meant fewer opportunities for Alysha Clark, who's posting just 6.3 points and 4.8 rebounds across her last four contests. Myisha Hines-Allen has also failed to score in double figures across her last three appearances and has shot just 21.1 percent during that span. At center, Shakira Austin continues to draw starts but has scored in double figures just once over her last 11 appearances, while backup center Elizabeth Williams has reached that plateau only once over her last 12 contests.

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks (-1.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Nia CoffeyFKneeOUT7/24/2022
Monique BillingsFAnkleOUT7/24/2022
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Los Angeles

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Liz CambageCCovid-19GTD7/21/2022
Chennedy CarterGKneeGTD7/21/2022
Kristi ToliverGCalfOUT7/23/2022
Rae BurrellGKneeOUT7/31/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Sparks

Atlanta

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Rhyne HowardG2430.615.14.52.71.50.82.46.75.414.21.92.6
Cheyenne ParkerF262511.56.31.81.110.41.74.89.81.41.7
Aari McDonaldG2624.910.62.22.71.701.43.93.58.32.22.6
Kristy WallaceG2322.47.22.62.30.70.212.72.461.31.7
Erica WheelerG2025.38.32.64.110.10.82.53.3911.3
Asia DurrG1420.6111.91.90.40.11.43.23.99.21.72.2
Monique BillingsF2117.46.26.210.90.4002.35.21.51.9
Tiffany HayesG72816.94.12.10.901.73.76.411.62.33.7
Nia CoffeyF16216.45.20.80.60.10.61.92.26.31.41.9
Naz HillmonF2415.63.64.310.50.300.11.42.90.81
Kia VaughnC1914.22.93.30.90.30.400.11.33.10.30.5
Megan WalkerF129.63.30.80.40.300.61.61.23.20.30.5
Beatrice MompremierF158.92.32.70.40.10.50012.20.30.4
Maya CaldwellG320.78.712.30.701.72.73.36.70.30.7
Destiny SlocumG313.74.71.31.300131.33.711.7
Yvonne TurnerG280.510.50.500000.50.51

Los Angeles

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Nneka OgwumikeF243218.96.91.91.70.40.61.57.613.63.13.9
Liz CambageC2323.813.36.52.20.61.70.20.64.89.43.64.6
Brittney SykesG2127.910.63.43.92.10.80.41.63.79.32.83.7
Katie Lou SamuelsonG2129.110.52.920.90.224.93.68.81.21.5
Jordin CanadaG21269.525.21.40.10.21.73.59.22.22.8
Lexie BrownG2527.57.82.62.21.10.11.8436.40.10.2
Chiney OgwumikeF2118.17.15.710.90.40.30.72.65.71.72.3
Chennedy CarterG1714.97.81.620.50.50.10.43.37.21.21.7
Olivia Nelson-OdodaF1910.62.82.20.30.10.6001.22.20.50.7
Kristi ToliverG920.35.80.83.60.401.32.91.741.11.3
Jasmine WalkerF217.71.41.30.10.10.10.31.60.62.100
Rae BurrellG314.71.710.30.700.320.330.70.7
Amy AtwellF480.80.50.5000.31.50.32.300
Kianna SmithG213.51210.50030.53.500

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Atlanta and Los Angeles tipoff at 3:30 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 159.5. 

Rhyne Howard returned to action in a big way Tuesday, notching her first 20-plus point game since June 10 and finished with multiple blocks and steals for the second time this season. Erica Wheeler has scored in double figures just twice over her last eight appearances, but she's dished out multiple assists in each of those contests. Tiffany Hayes exploded for a season-high 31 points during Tuesday's win over the Aces and extended her double-digit scoring streak to seven games. During that stretch, she's averaged 16.9 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. With Howard back in the mix, Asia Durr returned to her usual bench role and finished Tuesday's contest with just six points after scoring in double figures in back-to-back games as a starter. During that contest, Aari McDonald scored in double figures for just the third time over her last eight appearances. During that stretch, the backup guard has posted 8.9 points across 17.9 minutes. After registering season highs in points (13) and rebounds (11) during last Friday's loss, Naz Hillmon has drawn back-to-back starts and totaled 13 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks during those games. Despite scoring just three points across 14 minutes last Friday, Cheyenne Parker continues to provide solid production for Atlanta's frontcourt, posting 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over her last six appearances. 

Kristi Toliver (calf) remains out, but Liz Cambage (COVID-19 protocols) and Chennedy Carter (knee) are both expected to be available in a limited fashion following multiple-game absences. Regardless, Los Angeles will likely still lean heavily on Nneka Ogwumike, Katie Lou Samuelson and Brittney Sykes. Ogwumike scored a season-high 35 points last time out and has averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over her last 17 appearances. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Samuelson has averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists over her last 18 games, while Sykes has posted 12.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 11 games. Chiney Ogwumike has also been a key producer recently, grabbing double-digit rebounds in four of five contests and has averaged 9.2 points and 8.6 rebounds during that stretch. Lexie Brown has failed to score in double figures in each of her last three games after reaching that mark four times over her previous five outings. Jordin Canada started four of the last six games and has averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals during that stretch.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces (-16.5)

Injury Report - Fever vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Lexie HullGWristGTD7/21/2022
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Las Vegas

None

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Aces

Indiana

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey MitchellG2832.818.31.940.90.22.35.76.314.53.54
NaLyssa SmithF2430.813.18.31.50.40.312.8511.823.5
Victoria ViviansG2727.310.43.62.61.10.21.44.73.811.11.42
Queen EgboC2622.97.56.8111.200371.42.2
Danielle RobinsonG2523.97.42.93.80.80.10.31.12.76.51.61.9
Tiffany MitchellG2714.56.11.30.80.700.30.92.24.81.31.6
Emily EngstlerF2818.55.15.61.50.81.20.41.42.15.70.40.8
Destanni HendersonG2815.151.62.10.800.81.81.94.60.50.8
Emma CannonF1511.55.82.30.60.300.10.52.14.11.42
Alanna SmithF912.94.32.70.60.90.70.72.81.64.70.60.8
Lexie HullG189.321.30.50.20.10.21.20.73.10.50.6
Alaina CoatesC89.43.520.30.30.4000.91.41.81.9
Bria HartleyG108.72.5110.100.30.90.92.60.40.6
Crystal DangerfieldG316.3613.300.70.7224.71.31.3
Khayla PointerG65.32.30.70.20.300.20.50.710.82
Rennia DavisG2501.500.50000200

Las Vegas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey PlumG2633.220.22.85.510.13.27.76.715.13.74.4
A'ja WilsonF2629.419.19.91.71.22.20.82.26.913.84.55.5
Jackie YoungG2433.816.64.14.31.60.21.53.45.9123.43.9
Chelsea GrayG252912.8361.70.30.92.74.810.42.22.4
Dearica HambyF2628.310.87.711.20.20.62.3482.33.1
Theresa PlaisanceF2414.5430.60.30.51.13.11.33.80.30.4
Riquna WilliamsG1118.77.31.51.30.50.11.84.82.35.90.91.4
Iliana RupertF1014.34.52.50.60.3012.51.73.60.10.2
Kiah StokesC2112.71.83.50.40.10.70.10.90.61.60.40.6
Aisha SheppardG1891.80.70.30.20.10.41.60.52.10.30.4
Sydney ColsonG138.320.51.30.200.20.80.72.30.40.4
Kierstan BellG136.91.510.40.10.20.21.50.51.80.30.3

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Indiana and Las Vegas tipoff at 10 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 174.5, the highest of the three-game slate. 

Kelsey Mitchell has scored in double figures in six of her last seven contests, posting 17.7 points on 42.5 percent shooting during that stretch. After scoring 11 points off the bench during the first game following the All-Star break, Danielle Robinson has drawn three straight starts but has failed to score in double figures in any of those games. Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench and scored a season-high 22 points Tuesday, notching her third 15-plus point outing over her last five games. During that contest, Victoria Vivians also scored in double figures for the second time across her last four appearances after shooting a combined 2-for-19 over her two previous contests. NaLyssa Smith continues to be a consistent contributor as a rookie, posting 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds over her last six appearances. Emma Cannon has scored in double figures in back-to-back games – including a season-high 14 points Sunday – for the first time this season. Queen Egbo's production has been sporadic, but she's still averaging 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 26 appearances. 

Kelsey Plum is averaging career highs in points (20.2) and assists (5.5) and continues to lead the way for the Aces, who've won three of their last four. A'ja Wilson has also been a dominant force over her last five games, posting 23.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 assists during that span. Chelsea Gray had her three-game double-digit scoring streak snapped Tuesday, but she's still averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals across her last four appearances. Riquna Williams has also been a solid presence off the bench recently, posting 10.7 points on 52.4 percent shooting over her last three contests. Jackie Young has scored in double figures in seven of her last eight games and has averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals during that stretch.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

