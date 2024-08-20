WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 20

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

Dallas Wings at at

Line: Liberty -14.0

O/U: 176.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Maddy Siegrist F Finger GTD 8/20/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Betnijah Laney-Hamilton G Knee OUT 8/26/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

The Wings (6-20) have dropped four of their last five games and face the first of back-to-back outings in New York with the opportunity to build on their 2-12 road record. The Liberty (23-4) enter on a six-game win streak and begin a three-game home stand looking to add to their 12-1 home record.

Despite a home loss to the Sun, the Wings had five players score in double digits in their last game, led by Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale, who both reached the 20-point mark. Natasha Howard logged a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Teaira McCowan added 12 points and Jacy Sheldon chipped in 10 points. The Wings rank second in the league in offensive rebounds per game and own the league's fourth-best shooting percentage.

The Liberty have four players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Sabrina Ionescu with 19.9 points per game. Breanna Stewart is the squad's second-leading scorer with 19.6 points per game, including a 27-point effort in the first game back from the break. Jonquel Jones averages 14.9 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game. Kayla Thornton and Kennedy Burke provide solid support off the bench.

Seattle Storm at

Line: Storm -6.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 8/20/2024 Karlie Samuelson G Knee OUT 8/23/2024 DiDi Richards G Achilles OUT 8/23/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

The Storm (17-10) enter on a two-game skid looking to turn things around and add to their 6-7 road record. The Mystics (6-21) have dropped four in a row and face the second game of a three-game home stand with the chance to improve on their 3-11 home record.

Jewell Loyd continues to fill it up, scoring more than 20 points in back-to-back games since returning from the break. Skylar Diggins-Smith impressed with a 29-point effort in the game before last, while Nneka Ogwumike has also scored in double digits in each of the last two games. Ezi Magbegor continues to contribute across the stat sheet, including a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game, while Sami Whitcomb brings helpful effort off the bench.

Despite averaging 10.6 points per game on the season, Stefanie Dolson is the only Mystics player to top the 20-point mark over two games back from the break. Ariel Atkins leads the squad, averaging 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Aaliyah Edwards averages 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks. Jade Melbourne is also in line for significant action off the bench with Karlie Samuelson out.

Los Angeles Sparks at

Line: Sun -12.5

O/U: 154.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Mitchell G Illness GTD 8/20/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

The Sparks (6-21) have dropped four in a row and hope to end the slide as they face the second game of a four-game road trip with the chance to improve on their 2-11 road record. The Sun (19-7) look to bounce back from a loss and add to their 10-3 home record as they open a two-game home stand.

The Sparks have had six players score in double digits at least once over three games since returning from the break, with Rickea Jackson standing out as the most consistent, averaging 13.7 points on 54.5 percent shooting over that span. Dearica Hamby continues to provide strong all-around play, averaging 11.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals over the last three outings. Additionally, Stephanie Talbot, Rae Burrell, Li Yueru and Odyssey Sims have all recently made notable contributions off the bench.

After an 18-point win in Dallas in their first game back from the break, the Sun fell short in Atlanta on Sunday, when Alyssa Thomas was the squad's leading scorer with just 13 points. DeWanna Bonner leads the Sun, averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Brionna Jones averages 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals, while DiJonai Carrington is averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Marina Mabrey has been productive since joining the team, averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over two outings.

Diggins-Smith should thrive against the Mystics, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing guards. Magbegor is likely to stuff the stat sheet against the Mystics, who give up the league's fourth-most points and third-most rebounds to opposing forwards. Thomas has a favorable matchup against the Sparks, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards.

Jonquel Jones has a great chance to pad her stats against the Wings, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers. Ionescu is also likely to shine against the Wings, as they give up the league's second-most points and second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing guards. Brionna Jones is likely to stand out against the Sparks, who give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

