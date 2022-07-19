WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, July 19

WNBA Schedule Today
- New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|G
|LA
|IND
|5400
|26.4
|4.9
|A'ja Wilson
|F
|LVA
|ATL
|9400
|42.32
|4.5
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|IND
|@LA
|6500
|29.5
|4.5
|Dearica Hamby
|F
|LVA
|ATL
|6000
|26.74
|4.5
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|ATL
|@LVA
|5000
|22.57
|4.5
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|G
|LA
|IND
|6600
|27.11
|4.1
|Liz Cambage
|F
|LA
|IND
|9600
|36.38
|3.8
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|ATL
|@LVA
|6500
|22.84
|3.5
|Dearica Hamby
|F
|LVA
|ATL
|8000
|26.87
|3.4
|Danielle Robinson
|G
|IND
|@LA
|6200
|20.2
|3.3
New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun (-8.5)
Injury Report - Liberty vs. Sun
Note: All return dates are just estimates
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Betnijah Laney
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/2/2022
|Nyara Sabally
|F
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|4/1/2023
|Kylee Shook
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Sika Kone
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|Covid-19
|GTD
|7/19/2022
|Kiara Smith
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Sun
New York
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Sabrina Ionescu
|G
|24
|32.6
|17.5
|7.2
|6.3
|1.1
|0.4
|2.5
|3
|1
|6.2
|7
|5.9
|14
|3.2
|3.4
|Natasha Howard
|F
|24
|30.5
|15.5
|7
|2.2
|1.2
|1.2
|1
|3
|1.8
|5.1
|3.2
|6
|13
|2.5
|3.6
|Stefanie Dolson
|C
|24
|22.6
|8.1
|4.3
|1.7
|0.4
|0.9
|0.7
|1.5
|0.9
|3.4
|1.8
|3.1
|5.9
|1.3
|1.4
|Han Xu
|C
|20
|18.1
|9.6
|3.9
|0.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.7
|1.2
|2.7
|1.1
|3.9
|7.1
|1.3
|1.7
|Sami Whitcomb
|G
|23
|24.8
|7.7
|2.9
|2.9
|0.6
|0.2
|2
|1.7
|0.4
|2.4
|5.6
|2.6
|7
|0.7
|0.8
|Marine Johannes
|G
|12
|30.2
|10.7
|1.8
|4.8
|0.5
|0.2
|2.5
|1.9
|0.3
|1.6
|5.8
|3.7
|8.3
|0.8
|1.1
|Michaela Onyenwere
|F
|24
|14.3
|5.1
|2.2
|0.4
|0.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.7
|0.5
|1.7
|1.7
|1.6
|4.4
|1.5
|1.8
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|13
|21.7
|7.8
|3.3
|1.3
|0.8
|0.8
|1.2
|1.2
|0.3
|3
|3.8
|2.7
|7.5
|1.2
|1.4
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|18
|21.6
|4.3
|2.4
|2.4
|0.7
|0
|0.6
|1.1
|0.6
|1.8
|2.3
|1.6
|4.7
|0.5
|0.7
|Betnijah Laney
|G
|4
|34
|13.3
|3.8
|4.3
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|3
|0
|3.8
|3.8
|5.5
|13.3
|0.8
|1.3
|DiDi Richards
|G
|10
|13.6
|3
|2.1
|1.6
|0.1
|0.5
|0.3
|1.1
|0.4
|1.7
|1.1
|1
|3
|0.7
|1
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|G
|4
|19.5
|6.8
|2.8
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|0.8
|1.3
|0.3
|2.5
|2.3
|2.8
|5.5
|0.5
|1.5
|Asia Durr
|G
|10
|7
|1.4
|0.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.5
|0
|0.1
|0.9
|0.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.8
|Lorela Cubaj
|F
|11
|8
|0.7
|2.1
|0.4
|0
|0.2
|0
|0.5
|0.8
|1.3
|0
|0.4
|1.1
|0
|0
Connecticut
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|24
|27.5
|15.1
|9
|1.8
|1.1
|1.2
|1.3
|2.8
|2.5
|6.5
|3.9
|5.5
|11
|2.8
|3.4
|Brionna Jones
|C
|25
|26.1
|13.6
|4.8
|1.4
|1.3
|0.5
|0
|1.4
|2.5
|2.3
|0.2
|5
|8.8
|3.6
|4.1
|Alyssa Thomas
|F
|25
|31.8
|12.6
|7.8
|5.6
|1.4
|0.2
|0
|2.9
|1.9
|6
|0
|4.7
|9.9
|3.2
|4.4
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|22
|30.3
|13.6
|4.3
|2.5
|1.2
|0.4
|1.5
|1.5
|0.6
|3.6
|4.3
|4.7
|10.9
|2.8
|3.5
|Courtney Williams
|G
|23
|28.2
|11.4
|4.6
|3.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.7
|1.7
|0.7
|3.9
|2.2
|5
|11.4
|0.6
|0.8
|Natisha Hiedeman
|G
|25
|25
|8.9
|2
|3.1
|1.2
|0.1
|1.7
|1.4
|0.1
|1.9
|4.6
|3.2
|7.6
|0.8
|1
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|25
|17.7
|6.2
|2.9
|1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.5
|1.4
|1.1
|1.8
|1.8
|2.1
|5.6
|1.5
|2.2
|Joyner Holmes
|F
|18
|7.5
|2.2
|1.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.7
|0.2
|1.1
|0.8
|0.8
|2.2
|0.3
|0.3
|Yvonne Anderson
|G
|11
|9.2
|3.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.4
|1
|0.3
|0.5
|0.9
|1.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.6
|Nia Clouden
|G
|18
|7.9
|1.9
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.6
|0.8
|0.6
|1.5
|0.3
|0.6
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|5
|21.8
|6.6
|2.2
|3
|0.6
|0.2
|1
|1.4
|0.4
|1.8
|2.6
|1.6
|6
|2.4
|2.6
|Jazmine Jones
|G
|6
|7
|1
|0.2
|0.2
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|1.2
|0.3
|0.8
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|1
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
New York and Connecticut tip off at 11:30 AM ET with the Over/Under set at 164.5.
Willoughby is expected to return from a 20-game absence, but it's unclear how big of a role she'll have. She's only played in four games this season (all starts) and has averaged 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 19.5 minutes. In New York's last contest, Sabrina Ionescu failed to score in double figures for the first time since May 29, so she's a prime candidate for a bounce-back game Tuesday. Despite the poor outing, the third-year point guard has still averaged 19.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists over her last 16 games. Marine Johannes continues to draw starts, but she and Sami Whitcomb, who comes off the bench, have produced similar numbers since the All-Star break, though the former has a higher upside than the ladder. Natasha Howard has scored in double figures in 10 straight games and has averaged 17.0 points and 7.8 rebounds during that stretch. Rebecca Allen has come off the bench in back-to-back games but has yet to find her stride since missing seven of eight games due to a concussion. Michaela Onyenwere set season highs in minutes (25) and points (14) in her last contest, but she hasn't been a consistent producer all season. At center, Stefanie Dolson and Han Xu have both been inconsistent but capable of solid fantasy nights.
Jonquel Jones – Connecticut's leading scorer – will likely miss a second straight contest due to COVID-19 protocols, so Brionna Jones, who scored 16 points in Jones' absence Sunday, will likely draw her fifth start of the season. DeWanna Bonner had been struggling offensively, but she also stepped up and scored 19 points her last time out. During Sunday's contest, Alyssa Thomas failed to score in double figures for the third time over her last four outings, but she grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and dished out at least five assists for a fourth straight game. In the backcourt, Courtney Williams has scored in double figures in six of eight games, posting 14.1 points on 49.5 percent during that stretch, while Natisha Hiedeman has scored in double figures in three consecutive contests.
Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces (-11.5)
Injury Report - Dream vs. Aces
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Nia Coffey
|F
|Knee
|GTD
|7/19/2022
|Monique Billings
|F
|Ankle
|GTD
|7/19/2022
|Maite Cazorla
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Las Vegas
None
2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Aces
Atlanta
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|23
|30.6
|14.7
|4.4
|2.7
|1.5
|0.7
|2.2
|1.4
|0.8
|3.7
|6.6
|5.3
|14.2
|1.9
|2.6
|Cheyenne Parker
|F
|25
|24.8
|11.6
|6.2
|1.6
|1.1
|1.1
|0.4
|1.9
|1.5
|4.6
|1.7
|4.8
|9.8
|1.5
|1.8
|Aari McDonald
|G
|25
|25.2
|10.6
|2.2
|2.7
|1.7
|0
|1.4
|2.3
|0.4
|1.8
|4
|3.5
|8.4
|2.3
|2.6
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|22
|23
|7.5
|2.6
|2.3
|0.8
|0.2
|1
|1.4
|0.7
|2
|2.7
|2.5
|6.2
|1.4
|1.8
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|19
|25.3
|8.5
|2.6
|4.1
|0.9
|0.1
|0.8
|2.5
|0.4
|2.2
|2.5
|3.4
|9.2
|0.9
|1.3
|Asia Durr
|G
|13
|21.4
|11.4
|1.8
|1.8
|0.4
|0.2
|1.4
|1.2
|0.5
|1.3
|3.2
|4.1
|9.4
|1.8
|2.4
|Monique Billings
|F
|21
|17.4
|6.2
|6.2
|1
|0.9
|0.4
|0
|1.3
|1.8
|4.4
|0
|2.3
|5.2
|1.5
|1.9
|Nia Coffey
|F
|16
|21
|6.4
|5.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.6
|2.2
|0.4
|4.8
|1.9
|2.2
|6.3
|1.4
|1.9
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|6
|28.2
|14.5
|4.3
|2.3
|0.8
|0
|1.3
|2.7
|0.3
|4
|3.5
|5.7
|11.2
|1.8
|3
|Naz Hillmon
|F
|23
|14.9
|3.5
|4
|1
|0.5
|0.2
|0
|1
|1.1
|2.9
|0.1
|1.3
|2.8
|0.8
|1
|Kia Vaughn
|C
|18
|14.1
|3.1
|3.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.4
|0
|1.7
|1.2
|2
|0
|1.4
|3.1
|0.3
|0.5
|Megan Walker
|F
|12
|9.6
|3.3
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0
|0.6
|1
|0.3
|0.5
|1.6
|1.2
|3.2
|0.3
|0.5
|Beatrice Mompremier
|F
|14
|9.4
|2.4
|2.9
|0.4
|0.1
|0.6
|0
|0.7
|1
|1.9
|0
|1.1
|2.4
|0.3
|0.4
|Maya Caldwell
|G
|3
|20.7
|8.7
|1
|2.3
|0.7
|0
|1.7
|2
|0.3
|0.7
|2.7
|3.3
|6.7
|0.3
|0.7
|Destiny Slocum
|G
|3
|13.7
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|0
|0
|1
|1.7
|0
|1.3
|3
|1.3
|3.7
|1
|1.7
|Yvonne Turner
|G
|2
|8
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|1
Las Vegas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Kelsey Plum
|G
|25
|33.4
|20.3
|2.9
|5.5
|1.1
|0.1
|3.2
|2.6
|0.3
|2.6
|7.7
|6.7
|15.2
|3.6
|4.4
|A'ja Wilson
|F
|25
|29.4
|19
|9.9
|1.7
|1.1
|2.1
|0.8
|1.7
|2
|7.9
|2.2
|6.9
|13.8
|4.5
|5.5
|Jackie Young
|G
|23
|33.9
|16.5
|4
|4.2
|1.6
|0.2
|1.4
|1.3
|1
|3
|3.2
|5.8
|11.9
|3.5
|4
|Chelsea Gray
|G
|24
|29
|13
|3
|6
|1.6
|0.3
|0.9
|2.5
|0.2
|2.8
|2.6
|4.9
|10.4
|2.2
|2.5
|Dearica Hamby
|F
|25
|28.5
|11.3
|7.8
|1.1
|1.3
|0.2
|0.6
|1.6
|1.3
|6.5
|2.3
|4.1
|8.2
|2.4
|3.2
|Theresa Plaisance
|F
|23
|14.7
|4.2
|3.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.6
|1.1
|0.6
|0.5
|2.6
|3.1
|1.4
|3.8
|0.3
|0.4
|Riquna Williams
|G
|10
|18.1
|7.2
|1.6
|1.4
|0.5
|0.1
|1.8
|0.4
|0.3
|1.3
|4.9
|2.3
|6
|0.8
|1.2
|Iliana Rupert
|F
|9
|15.3
|5
|2.8
|0.7
|0.3
|0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.8
|2
|2.7
|1.9
|3.9
|0.1
|0.2
|Kiah Stokes
|C
|20
|12.9
|1.8
|3.6
|0.5
|0.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.5
|0.7
|3
|0.9
|0.6
|1.6
|0.5
|0.6
|Aisha Sheppard
|G
|17
|9.4
|1.9
|0.8
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.5
|0.4
|0.3
|0.5
|1.6
|0.5
|2.2
|0.4
|0.5
|Sydney Colson
|G
|12
|8.9
|2.2
|0.5
|1.4
|0.2
|0
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.8
|2.4
|0.4
|0.4
|Kierstan Bell
|G
|12
|7.3
|1.6
|1.1
|0.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.9
|1.5
|0.5
|1.9
|0.3
|0.3
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Atlanta and Las Vegas tipoff at 10 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 172.5, the highest of the three-game slate.
Rhyne Howard is expected to return following a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. The rookie has been impressive to start her WNBA career, posting 14.7 points per game. Howard's return means Asia Durr, who's scored in double figures in back-to-back games, will likely revert back to a reserve role. Nia Coffey (knee) and Monique Billings (ankle) are both game-time decisions, so it's unclear what type of role Naz Hillmon will garner Tuesday. In Atlanta's last contest, Erica Wheeler scored in double figures for the first time in five contests, and Tiffany Hayes dished out a season-high six assists and extended her double-digit scoring streak to six games. Cheyenne Parker is in the midst of her best offensive stretch, scoring 20-plus points twice over her last five games. During that stretch, the veteran forward has averaged 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.
Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson continue to lead the Aces out of the All-Star break, both scoring at least 20 points in all three contests. Chelsea Gray has been equally as impressive, posting 17.0 points and 6.7 assists during that stretch. Riquna Williams has scored in double figures in back-to-back games off the bench for the first time this season and will look to stay hot Tuesday. Jackie Young has scored in double figures in six of her last seven games, posting 13.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals during that span.
Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks (-8.5)
Injury Report - Fever vs. Sparks
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Lexie Hull
|G
|Wrist
|GTD
|7/19/2022
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Chelsey Perry
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Florencia Chagas
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Liz Cambage
|C
|Covid-19
|GTD
|7/19/2022
|Chennedy Carter
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/21/2022
|Rae Burrell
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/21/2022
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Calf
|OUT
|7/21/2022
|Amanda Zahui B.
|C
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|4/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Sparks
Indiana
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Kelsey Mitchell
|G
|27
|32.9
|18.6
|2
|4
|0.9
|0.2
|2.3
|2.3
|0.4
|1.6
|5.7
|6.3
|14.7
|3.6
|4
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|23
|30.7
|13
|8.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.9
|2.5
|2.4
|6
|2.7
|5
|12
|2
|3.5
|Victoria Vivians
|G
|26
|27.3
|10.3
|3.5
|2.6
|1.2
|0.2
|1.4
|2
|0.6
|2.9
|4.8
|3.8
|11.3
|1.3
|1.9
|Queen Egbo
|C
|25
|23
|7.7
|6.7
|1
|1
|1.2
|0
|2
|1.8
|4.8
|0
|3.1
|6.9
|1.4
|2.3
|Danielle Robinson
|G
|24
|23.6
|7.4
|3
|3.8
|0.8
|0.1
|0.3
|1.5
|0.3
|2.7
|1.2
|2.8
|6.6
|1.6
|1.9
|Tiffany Mitchell
|G
|26
|14.1
|5.5
|1.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0
|0.3
|0.7
|0.6
|0.6
|0.8
|2
|4.5
|1.3
|1.5
|Emily Engstler
|F
|27
|18.9
|5.3
|5.7
|1.6
|0.8
|1.2
|0.4
|1.2
|2.5
|3.3
|1.4
|2.2
|5.9
|0.4
|0.8
|Destanni Henderson
|G
|27
|15.4
|5.1
|1.6
|2.2
|0.8
|0
|0.8
|1.3
|0.9
|0.7
|1.9
|1.9
|4.8
|0.6
|0.8
|Emma Cannon
|F
|14
|11.3
|5.5
|2.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0
|0.1
|0.6
|0.6
|1.7
|0.4
|2
|4
|1.4
|1.9
|Alanna Smith
|F
|9
|12.9
|4.3
|2.7
|0.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.7
|0.9
|0.9
|1.8
|2.8
|1.6
|4.7
|0.6
|0.8
|Lexie Hull
|G
|18
|9.3
|2
|1.3
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|0.3
|0.9
|1.2
|0.7
|3.1
|0.5
|0.6
|Alaina Coates
|C
|8
|9.4
|3.5
|2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0
|0.6
|0.8
|1.3
|0
|0.9
|1.4
|1.8
|1.9
|Bria Hartley
|G
|10
|8.7
|2.5
|1
|1
|0.1
|0
|0.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.9
|0.9
|0.9
|2.6
|0.4
|0.6
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|3
|16.3
|6
|1
|3.3
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|2
|2
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|Khayla Pointer
|G
|6
|5.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0
|0.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.7
|1
|0.8
|2
|Rennia Davis
|G
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Los Angeles
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Nneka Ogwumike
|F
|23
|31.9
|18.2
|7.1
|1.9
|1.7
|0.4
|0.5
|1.8
|1.7
|5.5
|1.4
|7.4
|13.3
|2.8
|3.6
|Liz Cambage
|C
|23
|23.8
|13.3
|6.5
|2.2
|0.6
|1.7
|0.2
|2.3
|1.4
|5.1
|0.6
|4.8
|9.4
|3.6
|4.6
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|G
|20
|29.2
|10.8
|2.9
|2
|0.9
|0.1
|2.1
|1
|0.6
|2.3
|4.7
|3.7
|8.9
|1.3
|1.6
|Brittney Sykes
|G
|20
|27.7
|10.7
|3.4
|3.9
|2.1
|0.8
|0.4
|2.3
|0.7
|2.7
|1.6
|3.7
|9.2
|2.9
|3.9
|Jordin Canada
|G
|20
|25.7
|9.4
|2.1
|5.1
|1.3
|0.2
|0.2
|2.8
|0.2
|1.9
|1.6
|3.5
|9.2
|2.4
|3
|Lexie Brown
|G
|24
|27.5
|7.7
|2.7
|2.3
|1.1
|0.1
|1.8
|1.1
|0.3
|2.4
|4
|3
|6.4
|0
|0.1
|Chiney Ogwumike
|F
|20
|17.6
|7.1
|5.5
|1
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|1.4
|2
|3.5
|0.7
|2.6
|5.7
|1.7
|2.3
|Chennedy Carter
|G
|17
|14.9
|7.8
|1.6
|2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|1.6
|0.2
|1.4
|0.4
|3.3
|7.2
|1.2
|1.7
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|9
|20.3
|5.8
|0.8
|3.6
|0.4
|0
|1.3
|2.3
|0
|0.8
|2.9
|1.7
|4
|1.1
|1.3
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|F
|18
|10.6
|2.7
|2.1
|0.3
|0.1
|0.6
|0
|0.7
|0.8
|1.2
|0
|1.1
|2.1
|0.6
|0.8
|Jasmine Walker
|F
|20
|7.7
|1.4
|1.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.3
|0.6
|0.3
|1.1
|1.7
|0.6
|2.2
|0
|0
|Rae Burrell
|G
|3
|14.7
|1.7
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.7
|2
|0.3
|3
|0.7
|0.7
|Amy Atwell
|F
|4
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|1.5
|0.3
|2.3
|0
|0
|Kianna Smith
|G
|2
|13.5
|1
|2
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|0.5
|3
|0.5
|3.5
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Indiana and Los Angeles tipoff at 10:30 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 163.5, the lowest of the three-game slate.
Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 15.3 points over her last three games, but she's shooting just 34.2 percent during that stretch. After scoring a season-high 18 points Friday, Tiffany Mitchell went scoreless across seven minutes Sunday but isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's contest. The rookie NaLyssa Smith has been solid over her last five games, posting 14.0 points and 9.2 rebounds during that stretch. After a strong start to the season, Victoria Vivians has struggled recently. She's scored in double figures just once over her last five games and is shooting just 24.6 percent from the field during that span. Queen Egbo's production has been sporadic this season, but she's still been able to provide all-around production and has averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 25 appearances. Danielle Robinson has started 10 of her last 11 games, but she's scored in double figures in just two of those contests – including the only game she came off the bench.
Kristi Toliver (calf) and Chennedy Carter (knee) both remain out, while Liz Cambage is still considered a game-time decision, though she'll likely be sidelined for a second straight game after testing positive for COVID-19. Brittney Sykes has scored in double figures across five consecutive contests, posting 13.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals during that stretch. Lexie Brown and Jordin Canada have both failed to score in double figures in back-to-back games after registering strong performances leading up to the All-Star break. Nneka Ogwumike returned from a one-game absence Thursday and extended her double-digit scoring streak to 16 games. However, she is shooting just 36.7 percent from the field over her last two appearances. Katie Lou Samuelson has been a steady contributor, finishing with at least 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in five of her last six games. Chiney Ogwumike is in the midst of her best stretch of the season, notching three double-doubles over her last four games.