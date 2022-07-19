RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, July 19

WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, July 19

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
July 19, 2022

WNBA Schedule Today

  • New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun
  • Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
  • Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLAIND540026.44.9
A'ja WilsonFLVAATL940042.324.5
NaLyssa SmithFIND@LA650029.54.5
Dearica HambyFLVAATL600026.744.5
Erica WheelerGATL@LVA500022.574.5

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLAIND660027.114.1
Liz CambageFLAIND960036.383.8
Erica WheelerGATL@LVA650022.843.5
Dearica HambyFLVAATL800026.873.4
Danielle RobinsonGIND@LA620020.23.3

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun (-8.5)

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Betnijah LaneyGKneeOUT8/2/2022
Nyara SaballyFUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023
Kylee ShookFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Sika KoneFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2023

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Jonquel JonesFCovid-19GTD7/19/2022
Kiara SmithGUndisclosedOFS5/1/2023
Jasmine ThomasGKneeOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Sun

New York

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTOOREBDREB3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sabrina IonescuG2432.617.57.26.31.10.42.5316.275.9143.23.4
Natasha HowardF2430.515.572.21.21.2131.85.13.26132.53.6
Stefanie DolsonC2422.68.14.31.70.40.90.71.50.93.41.83.15.91.31.4
Han XuC2018.19.63.90.80.80.80.50.71.22.71.13.97.11.31.7
Sami WhitcombG2324.87.72.92.90.60.221.70.42.45.62.670.70.8
Marine JohannesG1230.210.71.84.80.50.22.51.90.31.65.83.78.30.81.1
Michaela OnyenwereF2414.35.12.20.40.50.30.50.70.51.71.71.64.41.51.8
Rebecca AllenF1321.77.83.31.30.80.81.21.20.333.82.77.51.21.4
Crystal DangerfieldG1821.64.32.42.40.700.61.10.61.82.31.64.70.50.7
Betnijah LaneyG43413.33.84.30.501.5303.83.85.513.30.81.3
DiDi RichardsG1013.632.11.60.10.50.31.10.41.71.1130.71
Jocelyn WilloughbyG419.56.82.80.510.50.81.30.32.52.32.85.50.51.5
Asia DurrG1071.40.10.40.40.20.10.500.10.90.31.70.70.8
Lorela CubajF1180.72.10.400.200.50.81.300.41.100

Connecticut

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTOOREBDREB3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Jonquel JonesF2427.515.191.81.11.21.32.82.56.53.95.5112.83.4
Brionna JonesC2526.113.64.81.41.30.501.42.52.30.258.83.64.1
Alyssa ThomasF2531.812.67.85.61.40.202.91.9604.79.93.24.4
DeWanna BonnerG2230.313.64.32.51.20.41.51.50.63.64.34.710.92.83.5
Courtney WilliamsG2328.211.44.63.21.10.50.71.70.73.92.2511.40.60.8
Natisha HiedemanG25258.923.11.20.11.71.40.11.94.63.27.60.81
DiJonai CarringtonG2517.76.22.910.80.10.51.41.11.81.82.15.61.52.2
Joyner HolmesF187.52.21.30.60.40.10.20.70.21.10.80.82.20.30.3
Yvonne AndersonG119.23.20.81.10.30.20.410.30.50.91.12.40.60.6
Nia CloudenG187.91.90.70.80.30.10.40.30.10.60.80.61.50.30.6
Jasmine ThomasG521.86.62.230.60.211.40.41.82.61.662.42.6
Jazmine JonesG6710.20.20.3000.500.20.30.31.20.30.8
Stephanie JonesF24100.5000000000.511

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

New York and Connecticut tip off at 11:30 AM ET with the Over/Under set at 164.5.

Willoughby is expected to return from a 20-game absence, but it's unclear how big of a role she'll have. She's only played in four games this season (all starts) and has averaged 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 19.5 minutes. In New York's last contest, Sabrina Ionescu failed to score in double figures for the first time since May 29, so she's a prime candidate for a bounce-back game Tuesday. Despite the poor outing, the third-year point guard has still averaged 19.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists over her last 16 games. Marine Johannes continues to draw starts, but she and Sami Whitcomb, who comes off the bench, have produced similar numbers since the All-Star break, though the former has a higher upside than the ladder. Natasha Howard has scored in double figures in 10 straight games and has averaged 17.0 points and 7.8 rebounds during that stretch. Rebecca Allen has come off the bench in back-to-back games but has yet to find her stride since missing seven of eight games due to a concussion. Michaela Onyenwere set season highs in minutes (25) and points (14) in her last contest, but she hasn't been a consistent producer all season. At center, Stefanie Dolson and Han Xu have both been inconsistent but capable of solid fantasy nights.

Jonquel Jones – Connecticut's leading scorer – will likely miss a second straight contest due to COVID-19 protocols, so Brionna Jones, who scored 16 points in Jones' absence Sunday, will likely draw her fifth start of the season. DeWanna Bonner had been struggling offensively, but she also stepped up and scored 19 points her last time out. During Sunday's contest, Alyssa Thomas failed to score in double figures for the third time over her last four outings, but she grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and dished out at least five assists for a fourth straight game. In the backcourt, Courtney Williams has scored in double figures in six of eight games, posting 14.1 points on 49.5 percent during that stretch, while Natisha Hiedeman has scored in double figures in three consecutive contests.

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces (-11.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Nia CoffeyFKneeGTD7/19/2022
Monique BillingsFAnkleGTD7/19/2022
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Las Vegas

None

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Aces

Atlanta

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTOOREBDREB3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Rhyne HowardG2330.614.74.42.71.50.72.21.40.83.76.65.314.21.92.6
Cheyenne ParkerF2524.811.66.21.61.11.10.41.91.54.61.74.89.81.51.8
Aari McDonaldG2525.210.62.22.71.701.42.30.41.843.58.42.32.6
Kristy WallaceG22237.52.62.30.80.211.40.722.72.56.21.41.8
Erica WheelerG1925.38.52.64.10.90.10.82.50.42.22.53.49.20.91.3
Asia DurrG1321.411.41.81.80.40.21.41.20.51.33.24.19.41.82.4
Monique BillingsF2117.46.26.210.90.401.31.84.402.35.21.51.9
Nia CoffeyF16216.45.20.80.60.10.62.20.44.81.92.26.31.41.9
Tiffany HayesG628.214.54.32.30.801.32.70.343.55.711.21.83
Naz HillmonF2314.93.5410.50.2011.12.90.11.32.80.81
Kia VaughnC1814.13.13.20.90.30.401.71.2201.43.10.30.5
Megan WalkerF129.63.30.80.40.300.610.30.51.61.23.20.30.5
Beatrice MompremierF149.42.42.90.40.10.600.711.901.12.40.30.4
Maya CaldwellG320.78.712.30.701.720.30.72.73.36.70.30.7
Destiny SlocumG313.74.71.31.30011.701.331.33.711.7
Yvonne TurnerG280.510.50.5000.50.50.5000.50.51

Las Vegas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTOOREBDREB3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey PlumG2533.420.32.95.51.10.13.22.60.32.67.76.715.23.64.4
A'ja WilsonF2529.4199.91.71.12.10.81.727.92.26.913.84.55.5
Jackie YoungG2333.916.544.21.60.21.41.3133.25.811.93.54
Chelsea GrayG242913361.60.30.92.50.22.82.64.910.42.22.5
Dearica HambyF2528.511.37.81.11.30.20.61.61.36.52.34.18.22.43.2
Theresa PlaisanceF2314.74.23.10.60.30.61.10.60.52.63.11.43.80.30.4
Riquna WilliamsG1018.17.21.61.40.50.11.80.40.31.34.92.360.81.2
Iliana RupertF915.352.80.70.301.10.30.822.71.93.90.10.2
Kiah StokesC2012.91.83.60.50.20.70.20.50.730.90.61.60.50.6
Aisha SheppardG179.41.90.80.40.20.10.50.40.30.51.60.52.20.40.5
Sydney ColsonG128.92.20.51.40.200.30.50.30.30.80.82.40.40.4
Kierstan BellG127.31.61.10.40.10.20.30.30.20.91.50.51.90.30.3

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Atlanta and Las Vegas tipoff at 10 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 172.5, the highest of the three-game slate. 

Rhyne Howard is expected to return following a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. The rookie has been impressive to start her WNBA career, posting 14.7 points per game. Howard's return means Asia Durr, who's scored in double figures in back-to-back games, will likely revert back to a reserve role. Nia Coffey (knee) and Monique Billings (ankle) are both game-time decisions, so it's unclear what type of role Naz Hillmon will garner Tuesday. In Atlanta's last contest, Erica Wheeler scored in double figures for the first time in five contests, and Tiffany Hayes dished out a season-high six assists and extended her double-digit scoring streak to six games. Cheyenne Parker is in the midst of her best offensive stretch, scoring 20-plus points twice over her last five games. During that stretch, the veteran forward has averaged 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson continue to lead the Aces out of the All-Star break, both scoring at least 20 points in all three contests. Chelsea Gray has been equally as impressive, posting 17.0 points and 6.7 assists during that stretch. Riquna Williams has scored in double figures in back-to-back games off the bench for the first time this season and will look to stay hot Tuesday. Jackie Young has scored in double figures in six of her last seven games, posting 13.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals during that span.

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks (-8.5)

Injury Report - Fever vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Lexie HullGWristGTD7/19/2022
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Los Angeles

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Liz CambageCCovid-19GTD7/19/2022
Chennedy CarterGKneeOUT7/21/2022
Rae BurrellGKneeOUT7/21/2022
Kristi ToliverGCalfOUT7/21/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Sparks

Indiana

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTOOREBDREB3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey MitchellG2732.918.6240.90.22.32.30.41.65.76.314.73.64
NaLyssa SmithF2330.7138.41.40.40.30.92.52.462.751223.5
Victoria ViviansG2627.310.33.52.61.20.21.420.62.94.83.811.31.31.9
Queen EgboC25237.76.7111.2021.84.803.16.91.42.3
Danielle RobinsonG2423.67.433.80.80.10.31.50.32.71.22.86.61.61.9
Tiffany MitchellG2614.15.51.20.80.600.30.70.60.60.824.51.31.5
Emily EngstlerF2718.95.35.71.60.81.20.41.22.53.31.42.25.90.40.8
Destanni HendersonG2715.45.11.62.20.800.81.30.90.71.91.94.80.60.8
Emma CannonF1411.35.52.40.60.400.10.60.61.70.4241.41.9
Alanna SmithF912.94.32.70.60.90.70.70.90.91.82.81.64.70.60.8
Lexie HullG189.321.30.50.20.10.20.40.30.91.20.73.10.50.6
Alaina CoatesC89.43.520.30.30.400.60.81.300.91.41.81.9
Bria HartleyG108.72.5110.100.30.90.10.90.90.92.60.40.6
Crystal DangerfieldG316.3613.300.70.710.30.7224.71.31.3
Khayla PointerG65.32.30.70.20.300.20.70.20.50.50.710.82
Rennia DavisG1601010001000100

Los Angeles

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PMTOOREBDREB3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Nneka OgwumikeF2331.918.27.11.91.70.40.51.81.75.51.47.413.32.83.6
Liz CambageC2323.813.36.52.20.61.70.22.31.45.10.64.89.43.64.6
Katie Lou SamuelsonG2029.210.82.920.90.12.110.62.34.73.78.91.31.6
Brittney SykesG2027.710.73.43.92.10.80.42.30.72.71.63.79.22.93.9
Jordin CanadaG2025.79.42.15.11.30.20.22.80.21.91.63.59.22.43
Lexie BrownG2427.57.72.72.31.10.11.81.10.32.4436.400.1
Chiney OgwumikeF2017.67.15.510.80.40.31.423.50.72.65.71.72.3
Chennedy CarterG1714.97.81.620.50.50.11.60.21.40.43.37.21.21.7
Kristi ToliverG920.35.80.83.60.401.32.300.82.91.741.11.3
Olivia Nelson-OdodaF1810.62.72.10.30.10.600.70.81.201.12.10.60.8
Jasmine WalkerF207.71.41.30.20.20.10.30.60.31.11.70.62.200
Rae BurrellG314.71.710.30.700.30.30.30.720.330.70.7
Amy AtwellF480.80.50.5000.30.50.30.31.50.32.300
Kianna SmithG213.51210.50001.50.530.53.500

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Indiana and Los Angeles tipoff at 10:30 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 163.5, the lowest of the three-game slate. 

Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 15.3 points over her last three games, but she's shooting just 34.2 percent during that stretch. After scoring a season-high 18 points Friday, Tiffany Mitchell went scoreless across seven minutes Sunday but isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's contest. The rookie NaLyssa Smith has been solid over her last five games, posting 14.0 points and 9.2 rebounds during that stretch. After a strong start to the season, Victoria Vivians has struggled recently. She's scored in double figures just once over her last five games and is shooting just 24.6 percent from the field during that span. Queen Egbo's production has been sporadic this season, but she's still been able to provide all-around production and has averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 25 appearances. Danielle Robinson has started 10 of her last 11 games, but she's scored in double figures in just two of those contests – including the only game she came off the bench.

Kristi Toliver (calf) and Chennedy Carter (knee) both remain out, while Liz Cambage is still considered a game-time decision, though she'll likely be sidelined for a second straight game after testing positive for COVID-19. Brittney Sykes has scored in double figures across five consecutive contests, posting 13.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals during that stretch. Lexie Brown and Jordin Canada have both failed to score in double figures in back-to-back games after registering strong performances leading up to the All-Star break. Nneka Ogwumike returned from a one-game absence Thursday and extended her double-digit scoring streak to 16 games. However, she is shooting just 36.7 percent from the field over her last two appearances. Katie Lou Samuelson has been a steady contributor, finishing with at least 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in five of her last six games. Chiney Ogwumike is in the midst of her best stretch of the season, notching three double-doubles over her last four games.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
