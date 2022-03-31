MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

As some fantasy leagues prepare for drafts, others are focusing on spring waiver pickups to bolster teams ahead of the regular season. Regardless of the situation, plenty of storylines emerging late in camp have helped to improve the fantasy outlooks of players who are relatively available in mixed fantasy leagues. While this article is designed to focus mainly on mixed leagues, feel free to ask questions in the comments regarding players available in deeper leagues or AL/NL-only leagues.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers: Gonsolin's talent has never been a major issue for his fantasy value, but his role and lack of availability have hindered his outlook. However, he appears to be fully healthy heading into 2022 and in line for a rotation spot. In his first three seasons, the right-hander posted a 2.85 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 35 appearances (27 starts). He had a 27.2 percent strikeout rate last year and will have a chance to maintain a starting role on one of the strongest teams in baseball as long as he can remain healthy. FAAB: $9

Jesus Luzardo, Marlins: Luzardo made a career-high 25 appearances (18 starts) between the Athletics and Marlins last year but sputtered to a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 95.1 innings. However, the southpaw has impressed in Grapefruit League action by tossing seven scoreless innings in two starts, and he hit 99 mph during his most recent outing. He appears to be in line for a back-end rotation spot to begin the year and has decent fantasy upside if he can translate his spring success into regular-season production. FAAB: $5

Hunter Greene, Reds: Greene was competing for a starting role this spring, and he'll begin the year in the rotation since Luis Castillo and Mike Minor will miss the start of the season due to injuries. Greene made 14 starts at Triple-A Louisville last year and posted a 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 79:25 K:BB in 65.1 innings. While there's some room for improvement in his ability to limit runs, he should maintain a strong strikeout rate with a triple-digit fastball. The right-hander could experience some growing pains in his first taste of major-league action and might lose his starting job once Castillo and Minor are healthy, but he's a solid prospect with a chance to prove himself early in the year. FAAB: $4

MacKenzie Gore, Padres: Gore was once regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball but has lost some of his momentum in recent seasons. The southpaw hasn't yet made his major league debut but has performed well early in camp, as he's posted a 2.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP while striking out 11 in nine innings. He has a chance to earn a starting spot to begin the year, but even if he begins the season in the minors, he could find himself with the Padres relatively early in the 2022 campaign as long as he can improve his results at Triple-A. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Jake McGee, Giants: Although manager Gabe Kapler stressed that the Giants don't put too much focus on bullpen roles, he said last Friday that McGee is in line to begin the season as the team's closer. The southpaw performed well in the role last year, converting 31 of 36 save chances with a 2.72 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 59.2 innings in 62 appearances. San Francisco also has Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval available for save chances if needed, but McGee will have a chance to build on his success after performing well in a ninth-inning role last year. FAAB: $13

Anthony Bender, Marlins: The Marlins have several relievers capable of pitching in the ninth inning, but Dylan Floro has been behind schedule in camp due to arm soreness. As a result, Bender should have a chance to carve out closing duties after a strong 2021 campaign in which he converted three of five save chances with 12 holds while posting a 2.79 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 60 appearances. Anthony Bass is also a candidate to see save opportunities, but Bender had slightly better results during his first taste of major league action in 2021. FAAB: $7

Emilio Pagan, Padres: Pagan drew some preseason buzz in 2021 as a closing option, but the role instead went to Mark Melancon. After Pagan took on a setup role last year, he should have a chance to carve out save opportunities with Melancon signing with Arizona this offseason. The right-handed Pagan has had some struggles in the Cactus League this spring by allowing five runs in 3.1 innings, but he served as the Rays' closer in 2020 and should compete with Robert Suarez for ninth-inning work early in the regular season. FAAB: $6

Chris Stratton, Pirates: Stratton split closing duties for the Pirates during the second half of 2021, and he converted eight of 13 save chances with a 3.63 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 79.1 innings in 68 appearances. David Bednar seemed to enter spring training as the clear favorite for ninth-inning work, but the two pitchers will once again split the role to begin the regular season. Bednar had slightly better ratios last year, but Stratton is more widely available in fantasy leagues and has the potential to provide decent value. FAAB: $4

Spencer Patton, Rangers: Joe Barlow was seen as the Rangers' likely closer for most of the offseason after he converted 11 of 12 save opportunities last year, but the club has high internal expectations for 2022. As a result, Patton is seen as a top option to close games after converting two of five save chances with 11 holds while posting a 3.83 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 42.1 innings last year. Barlow was the more effective pitcher last year, but Patton could provide more fantasy value in 2022 if the Rangers ultimately turn to his veteran presence in the ninth inning. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: Kirk was initially slated to split time with Danny Jansen behind the dish to begin the season, but the former is now in line to serve as the primary designated hitter after Randal Grichuk was traded to the Rockies. The 23-year-old Kirk has hit .400 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two walks in five spring games this year and could provide value at one of the weakest fantasy positions. FAAB: $3

Joey Bart, Giants: Bart has made major league appearances in each of the last two seasons, and he'll begin this season in a timeshare with Curt Casali behind the plate now that Buster Posey has retired. Bart has been effective this spring, going 4-for-12 with two home runs, four RBIs, two runs and five strikeouts. The 25-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact in his first taste of big-league action but will get another chance to carve out playing time this year. FAAB: $2

First Base

Keston Hiura, Brewers: Hiura has certainly had his fair share of offensive and defensive struggles the last few years, so he'll have to earn playing time early in 2022. However, he's been raking during Cactus League play, hitting .412 with three home runs, a double, eight RBIs, four runs and two walks in eight games. While the 25-year-old likely will take on a reserve role early in the year after Milwaukee signed Andrew McCutchen, he has some fantasy potential if he can improve his regular-season output. FAAB: $2

Second Base

Adam Frazier, Mariners: After seeing plenty of playing time the last several seasons, Frazier is in line to serve as Seattle's primary second baseman. He's performed well in spring training, slashing .438/.526/.563 with two doubles, two runs and three walks in seven Cactus League games. While the 30-year-old hasn't displayed much power in the past, he has strong run-producing potential in the Mariners' fairly potent lineup. FAAB: $4

Third Base

Bryson Stott, Phillies: Stott hasn't yet made his major league debut, but he's making an impression in camp while competing for playing time at shortstop and third base. In seven Cactus League appearances, the 24-year-old has slashed .533/.650/.800 with a homer, a double, three runs, three RBIs and five walks. Even if Stott begins the year in the minors or in a reserve role on the major league roster, he'll be a candidate to step in if Didi Gregorius or Alec Bohm struggle. FAAB: $3

Shortstop

Oneil Cruz, Pirates: New collective bargaining agreement, same service time manipulation. Cruz made an impact in spring training by going 5-for-15 with two homers, four runs and three RBIs in five games, but he'll begin the season at Triple-A Indianapolis. While the 23-year-old's talent should warrant a callup early in the season, the new CBA might actually hurt his chances to crack the roster since he'll accrue a year of service time if he finishes first or second in Rookie of the Year voting. Cruz should make an immediate impact for the Pirates when he's ultimately called up, but the question is when that will be. FAAB: $6

CJ Abrams, Padres: Abrams is another highly regarded prospect, but his lack of experience in the upper levels of the minors likely means that he'll have to display solid results early in the minor-league season before making his big-league debut. He's hit .304 with two homers, three runs, three RBIs and a stolen base in 11 Cactus League appearances this year, so it's possible that he'll join the Padres sooner rather than later if he can maintain his production to begin the regular season. FAAB: $4

Jeremy Pena, Astros: The Astros lost a significant contributor this offseason when Carlos Correa signed with the Twins, and it appears as though Houston will look internally to fill the starting shortstop job. Pena is frontrunner to start at shortstop, and he's gone 4-for-13 with three RBIs, a run and four strikeouts in five spring appearances this year. The 24-year-old has decent power and speed, as he logged 10 homers and five stolen bases in 30 games at Triple-A Sugar Land last year. FAAB: $2

Outfield

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners: Rodriguez is more widely rostered than some of the players on this list, but he's worth picking up in leagues where he's still available. The 21-year-old hasn't yet played at Triple-A but is one of the top prospects in baseball and has slashed .304/.360/.565 with a home run, three doubles, five RBIs, four runs, two stolen bases and nine strikeouts in nine Cactus League appearances this spring. He's a candidate to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster, but even if he's sent to Triple-A Tacoma, it seems likely that he'll be in the majors before long. FAAB: $13

Riley Greene, Tigers: Greene is also among the top prospects in baseball and is competing for a spot on the Tigers' Opening Day roster. Unlike Rodriguez, Greene has Triple-A experience since he performed well in 40 appearances in Toledo last year. He's had plenty of playing time this spring and has stepped up by hitting .412 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, five runs, four RBIs and three walks in nine Grapefruit League appearances. Regardless of whether he begins the season with the Tigers, Greene appears to be in line to spend most of 2022 in the majors. FAAB: $11

Connor Joe, Rockies: Joe doesn't have a set path toward playing time since the Rockies have bolstered their outfield during the offseason while also signing C.J. Cron to an extension. However, the 29-year-old Joe has dominated this spring by hitting .500 with a homer, two doubles, six runs, four RBIs, a stolen base and three walks in nine Cactus League games. The addition of the designated hitter should help his chances to get at-bats, and Joe has fantasy potential if his spring results carry over to the regular season. FAAB: $2