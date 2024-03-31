AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Gunnar Henderson would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Starting Pitcher

Ronel Blanco, Astros: I highlighted Blanco's intriguing stuff last week, but the 30-year-old right-hander will get thrown into the deep end this week to begin his stint in the Houston rotation, lining up for a two-start week against the Blue Jays at home and then on the road against the Rangers. There are a bunch of unproven arms getting two-steps this week that include at least one scary matchup, making this period an early test of nerve for fantasy GMs, but Blanco at least has recognizable upside and a string lineup supporting him. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3 ; 12-team AL: $7

Cody Bradford, Rangers: Bradford wound up with a rotation spot to begin the season despite the late signing of Michael Lorenzen, and he made the most of his opportunity with a win over the Cubs on Saturday. The 26-year-old southpaw lacks premium stuff, but his command and extension let his arsenal play up a bit. If he's pitching well when Lorenzen's ready, and someone like Andrew Heaney stumbles out of the gate, it's not out of the question Bradford sticks in the rotation longer than expected. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Carlos Carrasco, Guardians: Officially set as Cleveland's fifth starter, at least until Gavin Williams gets healthy, Carrasco isn't the pitcher who struck out 231 batters in 2018 any more, but the 37-year-old right-hander gave the Mets solid numbers in 2022 before last season's write-off. Maybe you can go home again after all, but don't pay a lot to find out if he can turn back the clock. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Bowden Francis, Blue Jays: Francis also got written up in last week's article, and now he gets to start his season with a road two-step against the Astros and Yankees. He lines up to face the Rockies in Toronto the week after though, so grabbing him for your bench now is probably the most prudent course. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Emerson Hancock, Mariners: Seattle's young rotation got dealt an early blow when Bryan Woo reported a sore elbow, and while the issue doesn't appear to be serious, he's on the IL to begin the season. Hancock will get a chance to replace him, and while his minor-league numbers or scouting grades aren't particularly appealing, the 24-year-old right-hander has a pitcher's park to call home and is in an organization that seems to find a way to get the most out of its arms. He also gets a two-start week, at home against the Guardians and on the road against the Brewers, which is fairly reasonable competition compared to some of the other guys I'm mentioning this week. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Nick Nastrini, White Sox: The move isn't official yet, but Nastrini should get called up early this week to be Chicago's fifth starter, and he'll get immediately thrown into the fire with a two-step, at home against Atlanta (ulp) before facing the Royals on the road. The 24-year-old righty was picked up from the Dodgers last year, and while his four-pitch mix shows promise, he hasn't yet shown the control or command to think he'll have immediate success in the majors. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Chris Flexen, CHW (vs. ATL, at KC)

Alec Marsh, KC (at BAL, vs. CHW)

Relief Pitcher

Tyler Alexander, Rays: Tampa's already going to the opener/primary pitcher well, with Alexander set to work bulk innings Sunday against the Blue Jays. The 29-year-old didn't show a whole lot during his time with the Tigers, aside from that time he struck out nine straight batters during the pandemic season, but who knows what the Rays can get out of him. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

John Brebbia, White Sox: Just to be clear here, I think it's entirely possible no White Sox reliever finishes 2024 with double-digit saves, but if you're going to throw a dart at this bullpen, Brebbia's back to looking like the best option. Michael Kopech worked a high-leverage spot in a loss Opening Day, while Jordan Leasure pitched the sixth inning Saturday ahead of Brebbia, who got the ninth in a tie game. Either of those first two guys could eventually move into the closer role if they prove themselves, but in the short term, Brebbia seems more likely to be the guy. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Jason Foley, Tigers: Foley figures to be the target of the biggest bidding wars this week, and I'm not even saying those bids will be unjustified, but I can't help thinking about Julian Merryweather. The right-hander racked up two early saves for Toronto in 2021, then didn't get another after April 4. Now, Merryweather's fade was due to injuries, but the fact is that there have been plenty of relievers who have sucked up early FAAB dollars and provided little in return. Foley at least has a plausible closer's arsenal, with an Emmanuel Clase-like high 90s sinker as his primary weapon. Alex Lange's always seemed to be on shaky ground as the closer, and while Shelby Miller could work his way into the picture too, Foley is the first Detroit pitcher with a save in 2024, and opportunity is always the biggest driver of reliever value. 12-team Mixed: $15; 15-team Mixed: $25; 12-team AL: $35

Chris Martin, Red Sox: The 37-year-old righty has started the season with a 3:0 K:BB over two scoreless innings, and Kenley Jansen is already battling back trouble. Martin hits that sweet spot for a stash of a guy who shouldn't hurt you if he doesn't end up closing, but he has a clear path to the ninth inning in Boston if Jansen breaks down completely. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Catcher

David Fry, Guardians: Fry is less of a catcher and more of a utility player who ends up behind the plate occasionally, but he qualifies at the position heading into 2024 and could get regular playing time against southpaws this season. The 28-year-old's hot start – four hits in two games with three runs, three RBI, a steal and a 2:0 BB:K – doesn't hurt either, and he's got a solid .270/.347/.468 slash line through 167 career games at Triple-A. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Korey Lee, White Sox: With Max Stassi on the shelf, Lee will get a chance to back up Martin Maldonado, which is exactly what he was doing when he made his big-league debut with Houston in 2022. Lee posted big power numbers that year at Triple-A Sugar Land but hasn't really repeated that performance at the plate since, but the White Sox have little to lose by giving the 25-year-old a longer look. The priority seems to be on the young pitching staff though, so Maldonado's reputation for framing and calling a game could be tough to dislodge. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

First Base

Miguel Sano, Angels: I'm listing Sano purely for the sake of those in deep AL-only formats who might be tempted. The 30-year-old did slug 30 homers in 135 games the last time he saw significant MLB action, but they came with a .223 batting average and 34.4 percent strikeout rate. Joey Gallo at least offers some defensive value – Sano just keeps his teammates cool in the summer with a constant breeze. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Jared Walsh, Rangers: It's too early to say Walsh is back, but three hits including a homer off Kyle Hendricks on Saturday was certainly an encouraging sign. The 30-year-old will handle a strong-side platoon role at first base while Nathaniel Lowe is out, but my big question is, what happens if Walsh is hitting well when Lowe comes back? The Rangers need the DH spot to handle their OF overflow. It's the main thing that stops me from recommending a really strong bid on Walsh right away, but these roster crunches have a way of working themselves out, and the chance to land an impact bat this early could swing your season. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Third Base

Austin Shenton, Rays: The 26-year-old made the Opening Day roster thanks to the injuries to Jonathan Aranda and others, but the fact that Shenton hasn't seen a plate appearance through the Rays' first three games should tell you everything you need to know about his fantasy outlook at the moment. He has shown a good hit tool and modest power in the high minors the last couple years though, so he could be worth stashing. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Shortstop

Jon Berti, Yankees: The trade for Berti makes more sense now that we know DJ LeMahieu has a broken foot. The long-time Marlins super-utility player should make his Yankees debut soon enough, and his 57 steals over the last two steals will be hard to ignore. The 34-year-old doesn't have much of a path to regular playing time though, and the Yankees don't generally run as a team – only four New York players were even in double digits last season, led by Anthony Volpe's 24, and the Yanks were below average in 2023 both in total SBs and success rate. If Berti doesn't get green lights, he doesn't offer much else to a fantasy roster other than position flex. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $7

Kyle Farmer, Twins: Well, that didn't take long. Royce Lewis suffered a quad injury Opening Day and will be out at least into May, creating a void for the Twins at the hot corner. The initial plan to replace him seems to be a platoon between Willi Castro and Farmer, but Castro might see action elsewhere too, so Farmer could face the occasional righty too. That's not necessarily the best thing for his rate stats – Farmer's got a career .822 OPS vs. LHP, and a .658 mark against RHP – but more playing time means more chances to rake in runs and RB I. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Darell Hernaiz, Athletics: Oakland's a mess on and off the field, and the "plan" for 2024 seems to be to give everybody a little bit of action rather than stick to antiquated notions like "starters" and "bench players". The 22-year-old Hernaiz should probably be getting as much playing time as he can handle, but instead he's been on the short side of a jury-rigged platoon, seeing action in all three games heading into Sunday – two at third base, one at shortstop – but getting only four total plate appearances. He slashed .319/.384/.454 in 131 games across the top two levels of the minors last year, but all that's earned him so far is the same number of ABs as retread Abraham Toro. Hernaiz might have to wait until J.D. Davis gets flipped to take over a near full-time role, but he should get one eventually. You'd hope. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Braden Shewmake, White Sox: Picked up from Atlanta in the Aaron Bummer trade in November, Shewmake seemed like he'd begin the season at Triple-A while the White Sox wasted time with a double play combo of Nicky Lopez and Paul DeJong. The 26-year-old cracked the Opening Day roster though, and he might only need to prove he's as dependable defensively as one of the team's more experienced infielders to get a look in the starting nine. Shewmake's Triple-A resume is a mixed bag that includes a .243/.305/.404 slash line in 197 games, but 36 steals in 37 attempts highlights his main fantasy appeal if he lands a full-time role. Think of him as the AL version of Brice Turang, only with a bit more power potential and no starting job right away. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Outfield

Oswaldo Cabrera, Yankees: With LeMahieu hurt, Cabrera has started three straight games at third base to begin the season and gone 7-for-13 with two homers and a double. Berti could eventually get some looks at the hot corner, especially once Cabrera slows down, but what if he doesn't? The 25-year-old has been yo-yo'ed between the majors and minors the last couple years, but the last time he got a chance to get settled into a lineup, Cabrera slugged 24 homers with 19 steals in 109 games at Double-A in 2021. The upside is there, and DJLM won't be back for a few weeks at least. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: Rostered

Austin Martin, Twins: The fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft has had a disappointing start to his pro career, but Martin got the call this weekend to take Lewis' spot on the roster, and essentially Willi Castro's utility role while the latter sees a bigger workload at third base. Martin missed the first half of 2023 recovering from an elbow injury and faded late, but his .329/.460/.544 slash line in August for Triple-A St. Paul with four homers and 11 steals in 13 attempts at least suggests some upside should he find himself getting significant at-bats. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2