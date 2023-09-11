Fantasy Baseball
Collette Calls: How Did They Adjust?

Written by 
Jason Collette
September 11, 2023

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.

We knew coming into the 2023 season that it was going to be an adjustment for some pitchers, as they could no longer take their sweet time on the mound to recover between pitches. The time some pitchers would take with nobody on base could be long, but it was often even longer with someone on base as pitchers with slow deliveries would rely upon varying their timing to keep baserunners off balance. The new measures are clearly working to expedite the speed of the game, as the graph below shows:

Pitchers losing the weapon of delay were forced to changed mechanics, work on a new move or simply bear down on the batter at the plate and let the runners do what they will. Simply put, we know those efforts have not been terribly successful given that Bryson Stott pushed the league over the 3,000 stolen base mark earlier this week. The league is well on pace to eclipse the 3,302 stolen bases I predicted back in mid-March in the redux version of the Buckle Up articles I've written on this subject. However, it is the first installment of that two-part series I would like to revisit here. 

The latter half of that article contained a table of pitchers who were particularly prone to allowing stolen bases in 2022:

PITCHER

TEAM

SBO

SB

CS

SB%

SBA

Noah Syndergaard

TOT

195

30

3

91%

17%

Sandy Alcantara

MIA

270

24

4

86%

10%

Adam Ottavino

NYM

79

19

3

86%

It was rather laughable how often the league ran on Adam Ottavino and Noah Syndergaard, but they were clearly not alone in how frequently the league ran on them. I want to look at how these pitchers did last year despite this issue and how their numbers changed in 2023 under the new rules. The table below shows how successfully the league swiped bases while said pitcher was on the mount (SB%) as well as how often they attempted a steal (SBA%) with said pitcher on the mound:

PITCHER

22 SB%

22 SBA%

23 SB%

23 SBA%

Noah Syndergaard

97%

27%

91%

17%

Sandy Alcantara

85%

8%

86%

10%

Adam Ottavino

95%

26%

86%

28%

Nick Pivetta

92%

8%

76%

9%

Kevin Gausman

83%

10%

82%

8%

Carlos Rodon

100%

6%

90%

8%

Mitch Keller

92%

5%

85%

7%

Glenn Otto

80%

28%

89%

8%

Cal Quantrill

88%

7%

80%

8%

Madison Bumgarner

75%

9%

75%

8%

Alex Cobb

79%

7%

88%

8%

Kyle Freeland

65%

9%

71%

8%

Jon Gray

61%

9%

88%

10%

Michael Kopech

83%

17%

79%

13%

Patrick Corbin

73%

12%

74%

7%

Yu Darvish

81%

10%

88%

7%

Merrill Kelly

73%

7%

82%

7%

Logan Webb

80%

9%

74%

7%

Paul Blackburn

75%

7%

87%

11%

Mike Clevinger

95%

13%

93%

8%

Reid Detmers

83%

9%

76%

9%

Syndergaard saw both of his percentages decline yet both still remained well above the league average for both success rate (80%) as well as attempted rate (7%). Ottavino hasn't adjusted to the new reality, as the league still runs as often as possible on his rather long delivery, while the league has exercised similar liberties with Kopech. On the flip side, Glenn Otto and the Rangers dramatically reduced the frequency of stolen base attempts while he is on the mound despite no change in his batterymates behind the plate. Conversely, Jon Gray has not had the same improvements on the same team with the same catchers. It's also worth noting that despite the presence of Patrick Bailey, Alex Cobb worsened from 2022 while Logan Webb improved. Overall, most of the group has adjusted, as we don't see as many double-digit attempt rates on this list. However, I want to see how the changes in practice affected these creatures of habit given the years of muscle memory and habit building these pitchers went through until the end of the 2022 season, when they were then asked to drastically adjust their course. 

To do that, the table below shows some of the pitcher outcomes from 2022 compared to their numbers this current season:

2022 OUTCOMES

2023 OUTCOMES

PitcherERAHR/9AVGLOB%K-BB%ERAHR/9AVGLOB%K-BB%
Adam Ottavino2.060.80.20389%24%3.051.10.19986%12%
Alex Cobb3.730.50.26068%17%3.741.10.27178%15%
Cal Quantrill3.381.00.25076%11%5.700.90.27463%5%
Carlos Rodon2.880.60.20075%26%6.602.30.24667%10%
Glenn Otto4.641.40.23273%8%10.135.10.31169%10%
Jon Gray3.961.20.22171%18%3.961.10.24575%13%
Kevin Gausman3.350.80.27074%24%3.280.90.23675%25%
Kyle Freeland4.531.00.27771%10%5.091.70.29370%8%
Logan Webb2.900.50.23872%14%3.400.90.24673%19%
Madison Bumgarner4.881.40.28069%9%10.262.20.33859%-6%
Merrill Kelly3.370.90.22576%14%3.161.00.22278%17%
Michael Kopech3.541.10.19674%10%5.192.10.22880%7%
Mike Clevinger4.331.60.23276%12%3.641.00.23777%12%
Mitch Keller3.910.80.26373%11%4.231.10.25272%19%
Nick Pivetta4.561.40.25275%13%4.541.70.21972%21%
Noah Syndergaard3.940.90.26072%11%6.502.20.28767%9%
Patrick Corbin6.311.60.32064%11%5.231.70.29371%9%
Paul Blackburn4.281.20.25574%13%3.880.80.28276%15%
Reid Detmers3.770.90.22774%14%4.821.20.25570%16%
Sandy Alcantara2.280.60.21079%18%4.141.10.24870%14%
Yu Darvish3.101.00.20578%21%4.561.20.25671%17%

These pitchers averaged a 3.80 ERA, 1.02 HR/9 and a .240 batting average against while stranding 74 percent of their baserunners along with a 15 percent strikeout minus walk percentage in 2022. This season, these same pitchers have an average ERA of 5.00 with 1.6 HR/9 and a .260 batting average against while stranding 72 percent of their baserunners with a 13 percent strikeout minus walk ratio. 

As a group, the impact is indisputable, but it would be foolish to believe this was the only contributing factor. After all, Jon Gray has the same 3.96 ERA this season as he had last season and Alex Cobb is just .01 away from last season's ERA. Kevin Gausman has improved hs outcomes ever so slightly, as has Merrill Kelly. If anything, the new order has been harshest to two of the better pitchers on this list in Alcantara and Darvish, as their outcomes look dramatically different this season compared to what they did in 2022. I raise that point because even Cy Young winners struggled to adjust to the new rules this season. Simply put, the need to adjust does not discriminate. This was an adjustment season for some, so it will be interesting to see what lessons were learned by all types of pitchers as they look to 2024 and how they will course correct. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Collette
Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999 at RotoJunkie, Fanball, Baseball Prospectus and now here at RotoWire. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls. Jason manages his social media presence at https://linktr.ee/jasoncollette
