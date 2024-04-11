MLB FAAB Factor: Taking Action on Jackson

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Will Holliday pay off quick-acting fantasy managers who already have pushed up his rostership percentage to 86 percent? It's going to be a little while to see if he follows Evan Carter , Corbin Carroll and teammate Gunnar Henderson as players who made it to the major leagues and excelled shortly thereafter. We'll leave out Matt Mervis and others who were shooed back to the minor leagues after flopping.

Jackson Holliday is the latest "next big thing" to make a ballyhooed debut in the major leagues, largely because the 20-year-old has little to nothing left to prove in the minor leagues. In 10 games at Triple-A Norfolk, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday put up a ridiculous slash line of .333/.482/.595 with a couple round-trippers. Orioles fans no longer have to lament why he was left off the Opening Day roster.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Jackson Holliday is the latest "next big thing" to make a ballyhooed debut in the major leagues, largely because the 20-year-old has little to nothing left to prove in the minor leagues. In 10 games at Triple-A Norfolk, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday put up a ridiculous slash line of .333/.482/.595 with a couple round-trippers. Orioles fans no longer have to lament why he was left off the Opening Day roster.

Will Holliday pay off quick-acting fantasy managers who already have pushed up his rostership percentage to 86 percent? It's going to be a little while to see if he follows Evan Carter, Corbin Carroll and teammate Gunnar Henderson as players who made it to the major leagues and excelled shortly thereafter. We'll leave out Matt Mervis and others who were shooed back to the minor leagues after flopping.

Buena suerte, Jackson. Wishing you a long and prosperous MLB career. OK, time for some FAAB picks.

Note: the number after each player's name is his rostership percentage at Yahoo.

Starting Pitcher

Spencer Arrighetti, Houston Astros (10%)

How about being the "other" rookie to make his debut Wednesday? Arrighetti was one of the most-added players in Yahoo leagues this week, yet there was no reward. He allowed seven runs and 10 hits+walks in three forgettable innings in his debut against Kansas City. With the Astros dealing with pitching injuries, Arrighetti needs to be kept on fantasy rosters. He's lined up to pitch against the Braves, so maybe it's a good idea to sit him for that game, though that could be a two-start week. FAAB Bid: $7

Cody Bradford, Texas Rangers (61%)

Bradford was a popular streaming option heading into an April 10 start against the A's, and delivered with 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, one unearned run and struck out seven. He also won his third game. The lefty looked to be the first to be pulled from the rotation when others returned to health, but has allowed just three earned runs and five combined hits in his first three starts (19.1 innings). If Bradford can stick in the rotation, with that Texas offense behind him he could be a good find for fantasy managers. FAAB Bid: $6

Sean Manaea, New York Mets (43%)

After making 10 starts and 27 relief appearances for the Giants in 2023, Manaea appears set in the rotation after allowing a run on three hits in five innings in hitter-haven Cincinnati. That's two good starts in a row with a 14 combined strikeouts in 11 innings. Up next is a home start against Kansas City's up-and-coming lineup on April 12. Manaea could still be a streaming option. FAAB Bid: $6

Spencer Turnbull, Philadelphia Phillies (38%)

Turnbull has yet to allow an earned run over his first two starts, quite a feat considering his home ballpark. With 13 strikeouts in 11 innings and a .128 batting average against with just five hits allowed in those first two starts, Turnbull is making a good first impression in the City of Brotherly Love. An April 13 start is up against the Pirates, who are tied for fourth in MLB with 69 runs scored. FAAB Bid: $5

Jordan Hicks, San Francisco Giants (74%)

Hicks has seen his rostership number grow after a third solid outing, this one a six-inning, one-run effort where he drew his second win of the young season. The righty has had a power arm since he made his debut in 2018. Health has been a question, so picking him up quickly while he's pitching in a good home park with a solid defense behind him could help fantasy rosters. FAAB Bid: $5

Yusei Kikuchi, Toronto Blue Jays (44%)

The Japanese lefty pitched Logan Gilbert to a standoff on April 10, both starters allowing one run before Kikuchi's former Mariners squad scored five runs in the 10th for a 6-1 victory. With nine strikeouts in six innings, Kikuchi continues his good open to the season, where he now has 20 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. With pitchers getting injured all around, adding depth like Kikuchi to a fantasy roster could be invaluable. FAAB Bid: $4

Relief Pitcher

Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox (29%)

Is Kopech another in the long line of failed starters who found that special "something" in the bullpen to excel in short bursts? With saves in two of his last three games, including a two-inning, four-strikeout job Tuesday against the Guardians, Kopech seems to be first in line to get whatever save chances the White Sox manage to create. They'll still win 55-to-65 games, with many of them being close because Chicago's offense has scored the fewest runs in the big leagues. Spend up for an early closer. FAAB Bid: $12

James McArthur, Kansas City Royals (36%)

Recording two saves and a win in three appearances since April 5, McArthur seems to have marched into the closing role for the Royals. Keep in mind those closer roles could be fickle, however, as McArthur did give up four runs in three innings in his first three appearances of the season. Until he has a more extended run of good pitching, do your stomach a favor and don't watch McArthur's — or any closer's — outings. FAAB Bid: $10

Catcher

Shea Langeliers, Oakland A's (9%)

On April 9, Langeliers did his best Mike Piazza impression with three home runs and four RBI. Fantasy managers have to know that chasing that single-game power display is like looking for a unicorn — just not gonna happen. But Langeliers playing nearly every day (135 games last year) and often hitting in the middle of the A's order could help in compiling stats over the rest of the season. FAAB Bid: $4

Ivan Herrera, St. Louis Cardinals (6%)

When starter Willson Contreras hurt his hand and either missed games or slotted in at DH, Herrera was not only inserted in the lineup, but hit in the heart of the order. From April 4-10, Herrera hit cleanup three times, fifth twice and sixth once. He also did some damage, smacking three home runs with five RBI in that span. Herrera could be a good pickup in two-catcher formats. FAAB Bid: $2

First Base

Connor Joe, Pittsburgh Pirates (46%)

Joe has been one of the more popular waiver-wire pickups of late, hitting .324 with 11 runs scored and nine RBI through April 8. This is par for the course with him, as he has a lifetime .507 slugging percentage in April, and has slugged under .400 May through July. The Pirates have been a sneaky offense early on, and Joe has hit in the leadoff and third slots in the lineup. Time to ride the hot hand. FAAB Bid: $6

Alex Kirilloff, Minnesota Twins (15%)

I'm a sucker for batting-order slot and multi-position eligibility, and Kirilloff has them both, as he also qualifies at outfield. Kirilloff has hit either second or third in the Twins' lineup his two games riding the pine being against tough left-handers. Minnesota has been quiet offensively, but that could be due to colder temperatures early. As it warms up, so should Kirilloff's bat, at least against righties. FAAB Bid: $4

Second Base

Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres (57%)

The Padres are second in runs scored and fifth in slugging percentage, so there is life after Juan Soto. Cronenworth is an option to get a piece of this good lineup, and he's hit home runs in two of the Padres' last three games. Also eligible at first base, Cronenworth is tied for fifth in the NL with 13 RBI and has hit third in every game for the Padres this season. This could be a long-term starter rest of season on fantasy rosters. FAAB Bid: $11

Cavan Biggio, Toronto Blue Jays (11%)

Biggio has hit in six straight, raising his average to .294 with a home run and a steal. He hasn't hit double figures in either of those categories since 2019, but Biggio's multi-position eligibility could allow fantasy managers to move him around the lineup. Speaking of lineups, Biggio has hit either fifth or sixth in every game since April 6. FAAB Bid: $3

Third Base

Brett Baty, New York Mets (13%)

The struggles of hitting .212 with 109 strikeouts in 353 at-bats are hopefully behind this one-time top prospect. Baty is hitting a hearty .325 with his lone home run being a pinch-hit job off lefty Hoby Milner on March 30. Baty has hit either fourth or fifth in every game for the Mets since April 4. Trailing Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in the New York lineup is a pretty good place to hit. FAAB Bid: $7

Josh Smith, Texas Rangers (4%)

With Josh Jung (wrist) expected to be out until around early-to-mid-June, Smith has an opportunity for playing time and is taking advantage. Since April 2, Smith has hit in seven of eight games, batting .346 with six RBI in that small sample. He's hit as high as second in that Texas lineup, though really hitting anywhere he can do some damage and put up some good counting stats while in the lineup. FAAB Bid: $4

Shortstop

Jose Caballero, Tampa Bay Rays (30%)

Caballero already has five steals and is hitting .351 on the young season. In all except for two of his starts, he's hit in the bottom third of the lineup. Still, the Rays will put up some runs, and Caballero's early willingness to run can be a big help to fantasy rosters. If he can keep up any part of that .351 batting average, that would also be a boon. FAAB Bid: $7

Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels (39%)

Rengifo is on a seven-game hitting streak, with both of his stolen bases coming in that run. With eligibility at four different positions, fantasy managers can have fun plugging him in all over. The switch-hitter has also been slotted in at the top of the lineup on certain nights, with the goal being to actually have someone on base whenever Mike Trout hits home runs. FAAB Bid: $4

Outfield

Jose Siri, Tampa Bay Rays (50%)

Often stealing bases is just as much willingness to steal as it is raw speed. Siri did hit 28.7 feet per second — which was in the 93rd percentile in 2023 — and talked about running more during spring training. He's already at six steals through 13 games, which is halfway to the 12 bags he stole last year. He also hit 25 homers in 101 games, so getting a power-speed option like this in-season may be a sneaky way to a title. FAAB Bid: $9

Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies (22%)

Marsh has been a popular pickup across fantasy leagues, as he's hitting .333 with three home runs. As a lefty swinger calling Citizens Bank Park his home, Marsh is positioned to improve on his 12 home runs — and 10 stolen bases — from 2023. Even hitting in the bottom half of the Philly lineup, Marsh could have plenty of runners aboard when he comes up to hit. FAAB Bid: $5

Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers (20%)

While he's still waiting on his first home run of the season, Frelick's .289 average and .372 OBP are solid early improvements over his rookie year. With 28 walks against 37 strikeouts last season, Frelick has shown a decent batting eye. He's playing every day since Garrett Mitchell (finger) has been out, and Frelick could remain in the lineup the rest of the season either playing the infield or giving people days off in the outfield. FAAB Bid: $4

Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles (11%)

If your league doesn't allow speculative picks for the Triple-A-destroying Heston Kjerstad — still rostered in 28 percent of leagues even without an at-bat in MLB — Cowser is a good consolation prize. With six RBI in the past two games, Cowser is more than pulling his weight in the loaded Baltimore lineup. He is sitting against some lefties, so he's more of a play in daily-transaction leagues. FAAB Bid: $3