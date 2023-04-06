MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

The first week of the MLB season has featured fast-paced games resulting from a series of rule changes, but fantasy managers should slow down and carefully examine the early-season landscape. Several players have outperformed expectations early in 2023, and some have the potential to provide long-term fantasy value. In addition to the veteran talent, a few young players have the potential to be solid contributors early in their major-league careers. As always, feel free to utilize the Discussion section for any league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles: Rodriguez is already rostered in most leagues, but he's worth considering where he's still available. Some fantasy managers may have held off on drafting him since he began the year in the minors, but the right-hander made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Rangers and allowed two runs in five innings. Although Rodriguez had to settle for a no-decision, he should make at least one more start in the big leagues and could remain with the Orioles all year if he pitches well. Even if he's sent back down at some point, the 23-year-old's upside warrants rostering him in all formats where he's still available. FAAB: $21

Aaron Civale, Guardians: Civale battled injuries in 2022 and logged a career-worst 4.92 ERA over 20 starts, but he also posted a career-best 24.1 percent strikeout rate. He performed well in his season debut Saturday, tossing seven scoreless innings to earn the win over Seattle. The right-hander hasn't made more than 21 starts in any of his four big-league seasons, but he showed some promise last year and is off to a hot start in 2023. FAAB: $8

Mike Clevinger, White Sox: Clevinger returned from injury in 2022 and posted a 4.33 ERA over 23 appearances (22 starts) with the Padres. He landed a deal with the White Sox over the offseason and picked up the win by tossing five scoreless frames during his team debut Sunday. The righty's average fastball velocity was down to 93.5 mph last year, but it bounced back to 94.7 mph during his first start of 2023. Following a disappointing 2022 campaign, the 32-year-old showed improvement during Sunday's season debut. FAAB: $6

Seth Lugo, Padres: The Padres are using a six-man rotation early in 2023, allowing Lugo to serve as a starter after he worked exclusively as a reliever with the Mets over the last two seasons. The right-hander made his season debut at home against the Rockies on Sunday and allowed a run while striking out seven in seven innings to earn the win. The 33-year-old has never thrown more than 102 innings in a season in the majors, so San Diego could manage his workload as the season progresses, including a potential move to the bullpen. However, Lugo has some fantasy value for now as long as he remains in the Padres' rotation. FAAB: $5

Tylor Megill, Mets: Megill was the Mets' Opening Day starter in 2022 due to injuries to some of their other pitchers, but the right-hander battled injuries of his own following an encouraging start to the year. He was healthy throughout the offseason but was expected to begin the year in the minors since manager Buck Showalter didn't want to use the righty in relief. However, a spot opened up in the Mets' rotation when Justin Verlander (shoulder) landed on the injured list. Megill earned the win in his first start of the year Saturday against the Marlins, allowing two runs while striking out seven in five innings. He lines up for a rematch against Miami on Friday, and even if he heads to Triple-A Syracuse once Verlander is back, Megill is a decent short-term option. FAAB: $4

Bryce Elder, Atlanta: Elder missed out on Atlanta's Opening Day rotation but joined the big-league club after Max Fried hit the injured list. While Fried doesn't project to miss significant time, Elder tossed six scoreless frames against the Cardinals on Wednesday and at least offers some short-term fantasy value while he's in the big leagues. The 23-year-old lines up for a favorable matchup against Cincinnati next week, and while his status with the big-league club beyond then is murky, fantasy managers could elect to ride the hot hand. FAAB: $2

Relief Pitcher

Will Smith, Rangers: Smith was called upon for the Rangers' first save situation of the year, but he called the opportunity a surprise. Texas also has Jose Leclerc available as a late-inning reliever, but Smith has the trust of manager Bruce Bochy in the ninth. The southpaw has plenty of experience as a closer, and he earned a career-high 37 saves with Atlanta in 2021 before serving mainly as a setup man last year. Even if the Rangers use a committee-based approach involving Leclerc this season, Smith should be in the mix for save opportunities. FAAB: $9

A.J. Puk, Marlins: The Marlins haven't had many save situations early in the season, but Puk was called on for the team's lone save opportunity to begin the year. The southpaw has given up one run in one inning during each of his first two appearances of the 2023 campaign, but he still appears to be first in line for ninth-inning duties in Miami. Puk operated mainly as a setup man with the Athletics in 2022, but he posted a 3.12 ERA and 27 percent strikeout rate over 62 appearances. Dylan Floro and Tanner Scott are available if the 27-year-old falters at some point, but Puk appears to have the closer's job early on. FAAB: $7

Pierce Johnson, Rockies: Daniel Bard went on the injured list for the Rockies to begin the season due to anxiety, and Johnson has converted the team's lone save chance in Bard's absence. Colorado's closing job is one of the least appealing for fantasy purposes thanks to Coors Field, but Johnson appears to be in line for early-season work in the ninth inning. Bard is with the team and is throwing, but it's unclear when he'll be able to return to game action. Johnson is the favorite for save chances early in the year and offers some short-term fantasy value. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Logan O'Hoppe, Angels: O'Hoppe has started five of the Angels' first six games of the season and has been proficient at producing runs early in the campaign. The 23-year-old has gone 5-for-18 with two homers, a double, eight RBI and three runs. His playing time will likely decrease once Max Stassi returns from his hip injury, but O'Hoppe has seen consistent at-bats recently and has plenty of power and on-base ability. FAAB: $11

Francisco Alvarez, Mets: Alvarez had a brief stint in the majors last year and missed out on an Opening Day roster spot in 2023, but he's one of the Mets' top prospects and will be called up before Friday's home opener. He should have an opportunity for steady playing time since Omar Narvaez is dealing with a severe left calf strain. The 21-year-old split time between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Syracuse last year, slashing .260/.374/.510 with 27 home runs, 78 RBI and 74 runs over 112 games. While Alvarez has DH-only eligibility in some fantasy formats, he should earn catcher eligibility soon and offers some power and run-producing upside. FAAB: $9

Mitch Garver, Rangers: Garver is splitting time with Jonah Heim behind the dish to begin the 2023 season and has been the more productive catcher at the plate early in the year. The 32-year-old has recorded hits in his first four games of the season, going 5-for-14 with two home runs, six RBI and four runs. Two of Garver's starts have come as a designated hitter, so he should maintain relatively consistent playing time despite the timeshare at catcher. The catcher's health has been a significant concern throughout his career, but he has plenty of potential if he can remain healthy. FAAB: $5

First Base

Patrick Wisdom, Cubs: The Cubs' offense has been shaky early in the year, but Wisdom's bat has heated up recently. He's recorded hits in three consecutive games, going 6-for-13 with two home runs, two doubles, five runs and five RBI. The 31-year-old will likely get some days off this year with Nick Madrigal also an option at third base, but Wisdom hit at least 25 homers in each of the last two seasons and has showcased his power early in 2023. FAAB: $6

Joey Gallo, Twins: Gallo hit below .200 over the last three seasons, but he's looked slightly better early in his time with Minnesota. Although he's hitless in four of his first six games of the year, he recorded three home runs, a double, seven RBI and four runs over a two-game stretch against the Royals and Marlins on Sunday and Monday. While the 29-year-old might hurt your batting average, he's shown his power early in the year after homering just 19 times last year. FAAB: $5

Second Base

Nolan Gorman, Cardinals: Gorman has served exclusively as the designated hitter this year, but he's on a five-game hitting streak to begin the 2023 campaign. The 22-year-old has gone 7-for-16 with two homers, a double, six RBI and three runs. Gorman struck out at a 32.9 percent clip last year, but if he can cut down on the swings and misses this season, he has decent power and run-producing potential. FAAB: $4

Orlando Arcia, Atlanta: Atlanta has a few talented middle infielders waiting in the wings, but Arcia earned the Opening Day job at shortstop and has performed well early in the year. He's recorded hits in five of his first six games, hitting .304 with a homer, a double, five runs and two RBI. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old give way to Vaughn Grissom or Braden Shewmake at some point, Arcia has reached base consistently early in the year. FAAB: $4

Third Base

Yoan Moncada, White Sox: Moncada is already rostered in a decent number of fantasy leagues, but he's worth adding where he's still available. The 27-year-old has had multi-hit performances in three of his first six games of the year, hitting .440 with two homers, four doubles, five RBI and three runs. He had a .212 batting average last year, his career-worst mark over a full season, but he remains the primary third baseman on the South Side and has performed well. FAAB: $8

Brian Anderson, Brewers: The Brewers' offense has been one of the hottest groups in baseball early in the year, and Anderson has crossed the plate in five consecutive matchups while riding a six-game hitting streak. The 29-year-old has gone 9-for-18 with three home runs, a double, 10 RBI and seven runs over his first six games with Milwaukee, a significant improvement after he homered just eight times with the Marlins last year. While it's a small sample, Anderson is swinging a hot bat early in 2023. FAAB: $7

Josh Jung, Rangers: Jung's major-league career has been delayed by injuries, but he made his debut for the Rangers last year and has started the team's first six games of 2023. The 25-year-old has reached base safely in all six matchups, slashing .318/.375/.636 with two homers, a double, five runs and four RBI. Jung had a 38.2 percent strikeout rate over 26 big-league games last year, but he's been a solid contributor early in 2023. FAAB: $6

Jason Vosler, Reds: Vosler went yard just four times over 36 games with the Giants last year, but he's started three of the Reds' first five games and has homered in three consecutive matchups. The 29-year-old has seen most of his playing time at first base to begin the year but will likely slide into a part-time role at the hot corner once Joey Votto returns. Vosler's long-term outlook is murky, but he at least presents a decent short-term consideration for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

Jorge Mateo, Orioles: Mateo stole a career-high 35 bases for the Orioles last year — leading the American League — and he's displayed plenty of speed and power over the first week of the 2023 campaign. In his first five games this year, he's gone 5-for-16 with two homers, six runs, five RBI and four steals. The 27-year-old should benefit from the larger bases this year, and he's been a well-rounded contributor despite hitting near the bottom of the Orioles' order. FAAB: $8

Brice Turang, Brewers: Turang has been in the strong side of a platoon over the first week of his big-league career and has he's had two multi-hit games while also showcasing some speed. The 23-year-old has gone 5-for-16 with a homer, a double, five runs, five RBI and two stolen bases. While Turang's run production will likely decrease once Milwaukee's offense cools off, he hasn't been afraid to run in the majors after stealing 34 bases at Triple-A Nashville last year. FAAB: $5

Ji Hwan Bae, Pirates: Bae began the year on a high note by going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, two steals and a walk against the Reds on Opening Day, and while he's cooled off since then, he hit his first homer of the year Tuesday in Boston. The 23-year-old has been a highly regarded prospect for the Pirates in recent years and made his major-league debut late last season. Bae has stolen at least 20 bases in the last three minor-league seasons, and he should have the opportunity to carve out plenty of playing time in Pittsburgh this year. FAAB: $4

Outfield

Garrett Mitchell, Brewers: Another co-author of the Brewers' recent success has been Mitchell, who has gone 6-for-15 with three home runs, a triple, five runs and five RBI over his last four games, including a walkoff blast Wednesday to complete the sweep of the Mets. The 24-year-old had a limited sample in 2022 (28 big-league games), but he stole eight bases despite logging a 41.2 percent strikeout rate. Mitchell has been the Brewers' primary center fielder early in 2023 and has the potential to be a well-rounded player, especially if he can cut down on the strikeouts. FAAB: $7

Myles Straw, Guardians: Straw is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, and he's stolen five bases over that stretch while also recording six runs and two RBI despite hitting near the bottom of Cleveland's order. The 28-year-old doesn't have much power, but he's tallied 51 stolen bases over the past two seasons and has had the green light early this year. Straw had a .564 OPS last year, the worst among qualified outfielders by a considerable margin, but he's worth considering for fantasy managers looking for speed. FAAB: $5

Jorge Soler, Marlins: Soler battled injuries last season which limited him to 72 games, and he posted a .400 slugging rate, his worst mark since 2017. However, he's been effective early this year while hitting mainly in the two-hole during his second season in Miami. The 31-year-old has logged a .990 OPS with three solo homers and six RBI over the first week of the year. Soler's power has declined in recent seasons, but he's looked more like his old self early in 2023. FAAB: $3

Trevor Larnach, Twins: Larnach has started the first six games of the season and has hit in the heart of the order against right-handed pitchers. He's had three multi-hit performances, slashing .391/.481/.609 with a homer, a triple, six RBI and four runs. Larnach has hit just .226 over his first two big-league seasons while striking out more than 30 percent of the time each year, but he's at least has short-term fantasy value to begin the 2023 campaign. FAAB: $2

Jose Siri, Rays: Siri has hit in the bottom half of the Rays' lineup over the first week of the season, but he's produced plenty of runs for the undefeated club. Over five games, he's gone 6-for-18 with two home runs, eight RBI, four runs and a steal. The 27-year-old had a 33.2 percent strikeout rate last year and has already struck out six times over 20 plate appearances in 2023, but he's at least a short-term fantasy option while he's hot at the plate. FAAB: $2