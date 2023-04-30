NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Carlos Carrasco, Mets: Cookie has been on the injured list since Apr. 16 due to pain caused by a small bone chip in his right elbow and received an injection three days later. He threw a successful bullpen session Thursday and will likely next progress to a sim game or rehab start before possibly rejoining the Mets around mid-May. Carrasco struggled in each of his three outings, the last of which was the best of the three before being sidelined and experienced elbow issues late in the spring. If the injection resolves the problem, he represents a nice buy-low candidate. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury spec return bid)

Johnny Cueto, Marlins: Cueto, who dealt with a biceps issue in spring training and aggravated the injury in his first start of the regular season, covered three innings in a simulated game Wednesday and is scheduled to throw 60 pitches in an extended spring training game Monday. He will require multiple minor-league rehab starts to build up for starting duties, putting him in line for a mid-May-or-so return from the 15-day injured list. Once activated, Cueto should slide back into his back-end rotation slot, but could end up in the bullpen if Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera are pitching well. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4 (same early injury spec return bid)

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs: Hendricks, profiled last week, gets another mention as he made his first rehab start. That outing didn't go particularly well as he allowed six earned runs on six hits and one walk over 1.2 innings Thursday. The only positives were that he made 54 pitches and came out unscathed. Hendricks suffered a right shoulder capsular tear last August, which sidelined him to begin this year. He progressed from throwing live BP to tossing 36 pitches over two innings in a simulated outing to the rehab start. Assuming no setbacks, Hendricks - whose pitch-to-contact style caught up with him the past two seasons - should be back in the Cubs' rotation by early May. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury spec return bid)

Adrian Houser, Brewers: Houser, sidelined with a groin injury, made what should be his final Triple-A rehab start Friday and went five innings. Colin Rea has been filling the fifth starter role with Brandon Woodruff sidelined, but likely will cede that to Houser. It's possible the Brewers use Houser out of the bullpen, but they'll likely install him in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Connor Seabold, Rockies: Seabold was called up Friday to take German Marquez's (elbow) spot on the Rockies' roster. He's already made six appearances for Colorado this season having logged a 5.23 ERA and 1.55 WHIP alongside a 10:3 K:BB ratio through 10.1 innings. If Seabold doesn't replace Marquez in the rotation, he could work in a multi-inning relief role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Gavin Stone, Dodgers: Stone, profiled last week, is repeated he as he'll be promoted to start Wednesday against the Phillies. One of the Dodgers' and baseball's top prospects, he posted a 1.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 168:43 K:BB in 121.2 innings last season across the top three levels of the minors. Stone mixes a 93-95 MPH four-seamer that gets plenty of whiffs, a sinker with good armside run, an upper-80s slider - which is more of a groundball inducer than bat-misser - and devastating changeup to retire hitters. He's posted a 4.74 ERA over 24.2 innings thus far with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but has only allowed one run over his last two appearances while registering a 15:4 K:BB ratio. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same call up bid, up in keeper leagues)

Ranger Suarez, Phillies: Suarez, sidelined with forearm inflammation, tossed two scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Reading on Thursday. He progressed somewhat steadily from tossing bullpen sessions to a pair of simulated games, the second of which was 35-40 pitches last Saturday. Suarez's rehab assignment is expected to consist of 3-to-4 minor-league starts. The 27-year-old left-hander is probably steering toward a debut in early-to-mid May as he builds up his pitch count. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Brusdar Graterol, Dodgers: Graterol notched the save Saturday with Evan Phillips pitching the eighth inning. While manager Dave Roberts hasn't formally named a closer, Graterol has managed two saves and a hold across his last three appearances. Durability has been his main issue in the past, but he boasts the raw stuff to grab the role and hold onto it as long as he's healthy. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Codi Heuer, Cubs: Heuer, who came over the Cubs in the Craig Kimbrel deal in 2021, underwent Tommy John surgery last March and missed all of 2022. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game Wednesday and is lined up for another one. Heuer should be an option for the Cubs in the early part of the summer and could end up as Chicago's closer by the end of the season, thanks to his strikeout upside and stuff. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec injury return bid)

CATCHER

Blake Sabol, Giants: Sabol was profiled earlier this season and gets another mention as all signs point to him sticking with the parent club for a while. Joey Bart is dealing with a groin injury, but should be back shortly. Sabol has already blasted five home runs and has shown he deserves a roster spot and playing time. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

FIRST BASE

Matt Reynolds, Reds: Reynolds was recalled Friday from Triple-A Louisville after posting a .263/.364/.544 slash line through 66 plate appearances. His arrival to Cincinnati gives the team another option at first while Joey Votto (shoulder) and Wil Myers (illness) are on the IL. Reynolds qualifies at both middle infield spots and also at first, third and outfield if your league has 10-game requirements. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SECOND BASE

Michael Busch, Dodgers: Busch was promoted Tuesday with Max Muncy landing on the paternity list. Irrespective of the reason, he was deserving of a promotion considering he produced a .967 OPS with two homers at Triple-A Oklahoma City after an .881 OPS with 32 dingers between Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City in 2022. Busch was highly sought after at last year's trade deadline with most of his value at the plate, as he's only an average defender. He may only stick until Muncy returns, but is worth stashing if demoted. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (keeper stash)

Garrett Hampson, Marlins: Hampson has seen a recent uptick in playing time at shortstop. That increase in at-bats was aided by the absences of Joey Wendle and Luis Arraez while Jean Segura also received a game off. Hampson has taken some advantage of the opportunity, but likely will return to his utility role when Miami is fully healthy, though could be used slightly more often than earlier in the year. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Alan Trejo, Rockies: Trejo has all but taken over as the Rockies' starting second baseman. Ryan McMahon has shifted over to replace Elehuris Montero at third, leaving the keystone open for Trejo. He hasn't done much with the additional at-bats and his primary value is with his glove, though he should benefit from playing half his games at Coors Field. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

THIRD BASE

Drew Maggi, Pirates: Maggi, who spent 13 seasons in the minors with four different organizations, got the call to The Show this past week with Bryan Reynolds on the bereavement list. He stuck with Pittsburgh when Reynolds returned to action Wednesday, but likely won't receive much action. Look for Maggi to probably be sent down soon, but he did get his first two major-league hits on Saturday. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $3

Emmanuel Rivera, Diamondbacks: Rivera was promoted Tuesday, replacing Jake McCarthy on the Arizona roster. He was off to a strong start at Triple-A Reno, but has had minimal success in the majors. Rivera will see occasional starts at the hot corner and DH. If he hits, he'll play, but his roster spot is far from secure. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Joey Wendle, Marlins: Wendle, sidelined since Apr. 2 with a right intercostal strain, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday. He should be back with Miami during the latter part of the week as the starter at shortstop. Wendle struggled last season - his first year with the Marlins - but was a candidate to rebound with a better lineup around him before being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

SHORTSTOP

Paul DeJong, Cardinals: DeJong, profiled last week, gets another mention as he's been raking since being called up last Sunday. Out for the season while recovering from his back injury, he played 12 rehab games in the minors and was on fire at Triple-A Memphis when promoted. Formerly a starter, DeJong ceded that role in 2021 as his strikeouts climbed while his rate power cratered. He was to operate in a utility role, but his fine start has had him regularly in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (upper bid from last week)

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio, signed an international free agent, has steadily shown some signs of improving his plate discipline. He enjoyed a huge Winter League campaign, then followed that with a solid spring. Mauricio still strikes out too much, but has cut his K rate slightly and made better contact. The Mets just started using him at second at Triple-A Syracuse to improve his versatility and improve his chances at making the parent club, possibly later this season. And the power most certainly plays at all levels. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (early spec call up bid)

Taylor Motter, Cardinals: Motter wasn't gone from St. Louis too long. After being removed from the 40-man roster last Sunday, he signed a one-year, major-league contract Wednesday. He was added to the active 26-man roster to replace Jordan Walker, but is line to receive minimal at-bats. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $3

Miguel Rojas, Dodgers: Rojas, placed on the injured list Apr. 19 with a left hamstring strain, has a good chance to return Monday. He's seen his production fall the last three years, including this season - his first in LA. Manager Dave Roberts did note Rojas won't return as a full-time starter once activated, but will be in the shortstop mix. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

OUTFIELD

Miguel Andujar, Pirates: The Pirates called up Andujar on Saturday. He earned the promotion by slashing .284/.364/.500 with three homers and two steals through 99 plate appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis. Andujar should occasionally start in right field and DH while up, though he's done little since his monster 2018 campaign. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6

Ji Hwan Bae, Pirates: Bae is running wild for the Pirates with 10 stolen bases. He's starting an average of five times per week while sitting versus lefties. Bae's also played nine times at the keystone, leaving him one shy of eligibility at the spot for leagues with 10-game requirements. He doesn't offer much power, but teams that have him rostered will continue to be happy as long as he continues to steal. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: Rostered

Bryan De La Cruz, Marlins: De La Cruz has seized the starting left field job for the Marlins and worked his way into a consistent spot at the heart of the batting order. A strong close to 2022 didn't guarantee him a starting role, but he enjoyed a solid spring while earning early reps. One caveat is that De La Cruz is benefitting from a higher-than-normal BABIP, so expect some regression, but he should remain productive. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: Rostered

Brenton Doyle, Rockies: A fourth-rounder in 2019 out of Division II Shepherd University, Doyle has displayed the ability to hit for power and steal bases, though that has come with a propensity for striking out. He had limited experience at Triple-A, but slashed .341/.429/.694 with eight homers, 20 runs, 17 RBI and a stolen base over 21 games at Albuquerque between the last two campaigns to earn a call-up Monday. Doyle provides the Rockies another option in the outfield with Kris Bryant (lower body) banged up. He's getting regular playing time, but may only be up for the short-term. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Randal Grichuk, Rockies: Grichuk, profiled last week, is repeated as he was activated Saturday. He missed spring training and started the year on the injured list after undergoing bilateral sports hernia surgery in February. Grichuk reported to Triple-A Albuquerque on Apr. 27 to start a rehab assignment that lasted eight games, paving the way for his return. After moving from Toronto to Colorado last season, his numbers declined despite playing half his games at Coors Field. Now active, Grichuk should likely start daily in the outfield, but he'll need to hit to retain the role. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14 (slightly upped bid from prior)

Dalton Guthrie, Phillies: Guthrie was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace Cristian Pache, who's headed to the 10-day IL after suffering a torn meniscus Friday. He played well in his short stint with the Phillies last year and was off to a hot start in the minors when promoted. Guthrie could start against lefties, though Brandon Marsh could also see action versus southpaws. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5

Henry Ramos, Reds: Ramos was promoted Monday with Jason Vosler designated for assignment. Since getting called up, he's been a regular in the lineup while the Reds await Joey Votto's (shoulder/biceps) eventual return. Ramos, who posted big numbers in the minors for Arizona in 2021 and was in Korea last season, got off to a strong start at Louisville by slashing .314/.400/.486 with two homers and three steals while striking out in just 12.2 percent of 41 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Austin Slater, Giants: Slater, profiled last week, gets another mention as he was activated Monday. He suffered a left hamstring strain Mar. 16 which was expected to require 3-to-4 weeks recovery time. Slater kicked off a rehab stint Apr. 14 that lasted seven games. Now back with the Giants, he's on the short side of a platoon while starting mainly against lefties and spelling Joc Pederson and sometimes Mike Yastrzemski along with some time at DH. Slater could be a stolen base option in deeper and single-league formats. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7 (same bid as prior)