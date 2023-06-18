NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

Happy Father's Day!

STARTING PITCHER

Osvaldo Bido, Pirates: Bido was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his MLB debut Wednesday versus the Cubs. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts, but only lasted four innings as he threw 97 pitches. Bido's solid showing could keep him in the rotation as the Pirates are currently in search of a fifth starter with the struggling Roansy Contreras having moved to the bullpen. Though Bido struck out a batter per inning over his 12 appearances (10 starts) at Indianapolis this season, the 27-year-old's 4.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 10.9 percent walk rate coupled with mediocre 2021-22 Triple-A numbers don't inspire much confidence about his ability to find immediate success in the majors. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Johnny Cueto, Marlins: Cueto, recovering from a right biceps' injury and profiled last week, resumed his rehab assignment last Sunday with Double-A Pensacola and worked 2.2 scoreless innings while giving up four hits and one walk. He tossed 45 pitches in that outing and threw 62 pitches – 42 for strikes – in allowing four runs on seven hits across 3.2 innings on Friday. Cueto was initially injured in his first start for Miami and has suffered several setbacks since, but looks to be on the path to return. He could rejoin the Marlins after one more start or by the end of the month, though isn't guaranteed a rotation spot. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same early injury spec return bid)

Wade Miley, Brewers: Miley, diagnosed in mid-May with a posterior serratus strain near the left side of his rib cage and given a 6-to-8 week timetable, covered five scoreless innings in his sole rehab start last Sunday with Double-A Biloxi while striking out five and scattering four hits and one walk. He was activated off the IL and started Saturday against the Pirates where he earned the win by scattering two hits and two walks while striking out four over five scoreless innings. Prior to the injury, Miley had posted a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 41.2 innings (eight starts), numbers adversely skewed by one poor outing. He returned about a month after first being sidelined, easily beating the original estimated absence period. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (same injury return bid)

Andrew Painter, Phillies: A sprained UCL this spring prevented Painter's shot at breaking camp with the Phillies. He avoided surgery and steadily building up over the last two months, leading to a pair of bullpen sessions in the past week. Taken 13th in 2021, Painter uses four pitches, led by 70-grade upper-90s fastball and plus slider. He's only made five starts above High-A and closed out 2022 at Double-A Reading, yet offers a chance to make starts for Philadelphia before the season is done. That will depend on how quickly Painter returns to game action and if he's used as a starter or reliever. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec call up bid, up In keeper leagues)

Jose Quintana, Mets: As I wrote two weeks ago, Quintana makes a good target if you're into early spec and stash bids. He threw 1.1 scoreless innings and 26 pitches in his rehab debut Tuesday with Low-A St. Lucie, which was his first outing since undergoing bone-graft surgery on his rib cage in March. Signed to a two-year, $26-million deal this offseason after a brilliant 2022 with Pittsburgh and St. Louis, Quintana will need to be extended to five innings on the farm before being activated, which figures to take at least three more rehab starts. He'll slide into the back end of the Mets' rotation once ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early spec injury return bid)

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies: Sanchez was promoted to join the Phillies and start against Oakland on Saturday. He was hit in the hand/wrist area by a comebacker in that appearance. And while Sanchez initially stayed in the contest, the left-hander exited after completing four scoreless innings. After missing the first three weeks of 2023 due to a triceps strain, he produced two excellent rehab starts and was promoted for what proved to be just a spot start in late April. Sanchez registered a 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 44:29 K:BB across 49.2 innings in the International League and is getting an opportunity to fill the fifth rotation spot in Philly. And he's expected to start Friday against the Mets. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Emmet Sheehan, Dodgers: The Dodgers just keep promoting top pitching prospects to the majors, with Sheehan the next to get the call. He was bumped up to Triple-A last weekend after posting a 1.86 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 88:23 K:BB over 53.1 innings in the Texas League. The 23-year-old complements his upper-90s fastball with a plus changeup and a slider that flashes as a plus pitch, giving him the sort of repertoire that could give him a chance at becoming a high-end starter in the bigs if he can keep his walks in check. Sheehan was called up from Oklahoma City without making a start there to make his major-league debut against the Giants on Friday, where he struck out three and walked two over six no-hit, scoreless innings in a no-decision to earn at least one more start and likely more. Given all the injuries on the LA staff, Sheehan could remain in the rotation with more positive results. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

RELIEF PITCHER

Giovanny Gallegos/Jordan Hicks, Cardinals: Gallegos looked to be the favorite to close while Ryan Helsley is on the shelf with a forearm injury, but he's struggled of late and Hicks converted the save opportunity Saturday. Gallegos had blown two of his last three save attempts while also allowing three home runs in June after only giving up two before this month. He pitched the eighth inning Saturday with Hicks, who opened 2019 as the closer before requiring Tommy John that June and struck out the side in the ninth for the save. Hicks tossed 12.1 scoreless innings from May 8 to Jun. 7 before allowing runs in consecutive outings, but had righted the ship his last two appearances. Look for a time share, though Hicks appears to be the favorite. Gallegos - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Hicks - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (save speculation)

Bryan Hudson, Dodgers: Hudson, drafted in the third round by the Dodgers in 2015, signed with LA this offseason. He had been very impressive this season in Triple-A where he recorded a 2.17 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a whopping 51 strikeouts through 29 innings. The 26-year-old lefty made three starts this season in the minors and is capable of pitching multiple innings in relief, which likely will be his role with the Dodgers and provide value in single leagues. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4

Daniel Hudson, Dodgers: Hudson was profiled last week and gets another mention as his rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A Oklahoma City this week. His recovery from left ACL surgery has dragged on much longer than expected, but he finally kicked off a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League last week and pitched one inning apiece in three games. Hudson will need to be activated by the end of June or return from his rehab assignment, though there's no guarantee he'll be ready by then. Once active, he should ascend to a high-leverage role, but may not close. Hudson posted nine holds, a 2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB over 24.1 innings in 2022. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early spec injury return bid)

CATCHER

Jorge Alfaro, Rockies: Alfaro was promoted from Albuquerque and replaced Brian Serven, where he was called back up from the minors after a five-week stint at Triple-A. He slashed .323/.366/.524 with seven home runs and five stolen bases in 46 games this year between the Triple-A affiliates of the Red Sox and Rockies. Waived earlier in the month by Boston, Alfaro signed last Saturday with Colorado. Beyond backup catching duties to Elias Diaz, he can also play some corner outfield and cycle in at DH. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

FIRST BASE

Darick Hall, Phillies: Hall was profiled the last three weeks and is back again as he should be on the verge of returning to the Phillies. He began a rehab assignment May 30 with Single-A Clearwater and moved to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Jun. 2. Sidelined from the sixth game of the season upon tearing and undergoing surgery to repair UCL in the right thumb, Hall looked set to start at first base almost daily following the season-ending injury to Rhys Hoskins but suffered his own injury. When Hall returns, he should allow Alec Bohm to move back to the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (same injury return bid)

Luke Voit, Mets: Voit's inclusion is a pure shot-in-the-dark spec bid. He was cut loose by the Brewers earlier this month after producing a lowly .549 OPS through 74 plate appearances. The Mets signed Voit to a minor-league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse in case he's needed with Pete Alonso (wrist) sidelined. Alonso may be back sooner than expected, making Voit a lottery play as he could be used in the future as a part-time DH. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (spec call up bid)

Joey Votto, Reds: Votto was mentioned two weeks ago and is repeated here as he's close to completing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. His surgically repaired right shoulder was not ready for his April rehab assignment, forcing him to be shut down. Votto resumed game action Jun. 3 and started to find his stroke at the plate over the last week. How he'll be deployed when he returns - likely sometime this week - remains to be seen given the Reds' youth movement. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same injury spec return bid)

SECOND BASE

Michael Busch, Dodgers: Busch was recalled Friday with Max Muncy (hamstring) landing on the 10-day IL. He earned another opportunity at playing time by enjoying a stellar June in Triple-A where he went 16-for-34 with four homers and 15 RBI. In 19 at-bats with LA earlier this year, Busch slashed .211/.348/.211 with four walks and nine strikeouts over seven games. Busch replaced Chris Taylor (knee) at third base Friday, started there Saturday and should receive time at second and the hot corner while Muncy and Taylor are out. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Coco Montes, Rockies: Montes, promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, had a debut to remember going 2-for-3 with a game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning. He slashed .321/.401/.560 with 12 home runs and 47 RBI over 59 games with Albuquerque to earn the promotion. Montes is currently filling the short side of a platoon at second with the lefty-hitting Harold Castro, though a hot streak could change that situation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

THIRD BASE

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds: Encarnacion-Strand was profiled three weeks ago and deserves another mention as he started in right field for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. Blocked at first base by Spencer Steer and potentially Joey Votto (shoulder) as well as at the hot corner by Elly De La Cruz, his path to the majors could be in the outfield if he can manage the position defensively. The Reds struggled to get production from their corner outfield positions making this a worthwhile experiment. Despite 51K in 218 plate appearances, CES is slashing .345/.419/.691 from 46 Triple-A games with 32 extra-base hits - including 17 home runs - and has shown much better plate discipline the last several weeks. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (same early spec call up bid)

David Villar, Giants: J.D. Davis is nursing a Grade 1 ankle sprain, which was expected to sideline him from three to 10 days. To fill the hole at the hot corner, Villar was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. The 26-year-old struggled to a .135 average with four home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base in 32 games with the Giants before being demoted twice in May. Villar was potentially going to get another look as a regular in the San Fran lineup, but Davis hit a pinch-hit grand slam Saturday and that could ultimately result in only filling a bench role. Once Wilmer Flores (left foot contusion) returns from the IL, Villar likely will head back to the minors. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

SHORTSTOP

Jacob Amaya, Marlins: Miami called up Amaya from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday due to Jean Segura (hamstring) going on the 10-day IL. He's compiled a solid season in Triple-A by slashing .277/.344/.469 with nine homers and 35 RBI through 241 plate appearances. In the past, Amaya was viewed as a glove-first, utility infielder, but has increased his power without losing his plate discipline. He should see regular reps at shortstop while Joey Wendle shifts to third, a temporary change that could become permanent if Amaya holds his own while Segura is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies: Despite only 23 plate appearances at Triple-A and 35 in the majors last season, Tovar earned the starting shortstop job for Colorado this spring. He got off to a brutal start, but one small benefit of playing for a team that is rebuilding is patience. The Rockies stuck with Tovar, and he's rewarded them in June (through Friday) batting .300 (18-for-60) with three homers and an .823 OPS. His slash line is up to 255/.292/.416 with six homers, 32 runs scored, 30 RBI and three stolen bases through 257 plate appearances in his rookie campaign. 12-team Mixed: $15; 15-team Mixed: $25; 12-team-NL: Rostered

OUTFIELD

Mark Canha, Mets: Canha has been the primary beneficiary of Pete Alonso's wrist injury, as he's been getting most of the action at first in place of the injured slugger. Even before the Polar Bear was sidelined, Canha had started to find his stroke at the plate going 12-for-41 with a pair of home runs and six runs scored in the three weeks prior to Thursday's off-day. He should continue to see most of the playing time at first until Alonso returns, then shift back to either left field or DH. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $15; 12-team NL: Rostered

Sal Frelick, Brewers: Frelick was expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery Apr. 25 to repair the UCL in his left thumb and finished a three-game rehab stint in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before being activated Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville. Prior to being sidelined, he only slashed .232/.317/.321 in 13 games for Nashville. However, a combination of injuries and poor performances in the Brewers' outfield could allow Frelick - who's raked in every step up the ladder since being drafted in the first round of 2021 - to soon make his MLB debut. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec call up bid)

Luis Matos, Giants: Matos was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento and made his major-league debut Wednesday. His promotion was due to Mitch Haniger landing on the IL with a fractured forearm that will require surgery and could cost him the season. Matos posted a .389/.426/.657 line with seven homers, 20 RBI, 21 runs scored and six stolen bases over 116 plate appearances in 24 games with Triple-A Sacramento this season. A fine 2023 so far has helped wash away any of the doubt surrounding his prospect status following a difficult 2022 campaign. Matos is only 21 and could carve out an extensive role for himself in the Giants lineup if he can get off to a strong start in the bigs. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: $16

Cristian Pache, Phillies: Pache, on the IL since Apr. 29 with a torn meniscus in his right knee, was activated Friday. He went 3-for-25 (.120) in seven minor-league rehab games between High-A Jersey Shore and Triple-A Lehigh. Pache is upper-tier defensively, yet the offense has always been a question mark. Now active, he's filling a backup outfielder role while starting against lefties. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6

Raimel Tapia, Brewers: Milwaukee added outfield depth signing Tapia this week after being released by Boston. He'll likely settle in as a fourth outfielder behind Christian Yelich, Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson. Before being released by the Red Sox on Sunday, the 29-year-old slashed .264/.333/.368 with a homer and six stolen bases from 96 plate appearances. Tapia's roster spot may only last until Sal Frelick is deemed ready for the majors. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Mike Tauchman, Cubs: Tauchman was promoted around the time when Cody Bellinger (knee) landed on the disabled list in mid-May, and has taken advantage of the opportunity he's received by hitting .299 with a .415 OBA along with 10 runs in 67 at-bats while starting almost every day. After struggling throughout his career with plate discipline and subpar quality of contact, he's displaying a fabulous eye by making solid contact while also recently operating as the leadoff hitter. Tauchman remained with Chicago even after Bellinger was activated with Matt Mervis sent to Triple-A Iowa. Ride the wave while it lasts, but be aware Tauchman could be a trade deadline casualty. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks: Thomas's massive struggles in the majors to start the season landed him back in Triple-A in the middle of May. Part of the goal in the demotion was to have him work on his swing, focused on the excessive movement in the lower half of his body that lead to groundballs rolled over to the right side of the infield. The work Thomas did with Drew Hedman - the organization's director of minor league hitting coach - has paid off mightily as he's produced a .349/.413/.500 line over 25 games at Reno while succeeding against lefties and righties, aided by his ditching a leg kick and the improved timing of his weight transfer. If Pavin Smith continues to slump, Thomas could get another look in Arizona. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7 (call up spec bid)

Jesse Winker, Brewers: Winker was activated off the 10-day IL after missing two weeks of action. Traded to the Brewers from the Mariners last December, he's had a rough time at the plate with Milwaukee while failing to hit a homer through 108 at-bats. Winker seemed to rediscover his power swing during his rehab assignment by going deep three times during his seven games at Triple-A Nashville. He should start at DH against righties while sitting versus southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (based on him being too good of a hitter to be this bad at the plate)