NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Tristan Beck, Giants: Beck, returning from surgery on Mar. 3 to address an upper right arm aneurysm, made the fifth start of his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Sacramento where he struck out five over three innings while giving up one earned run on two hits and one walk. He's now thrown exactly three frames in four of his rehab outings and hasn't thrown more than 56 pitches, so the Giants may envision him as a multi-inning reliever during September rather than in the rotation. However, Beck could end up starting if Hayden Birdsong's struggles continue. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same spec return bid)

Mason Black, Giants: Black was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start Saturday against the Marlins. The loss of Robbie Ray (hamstring) created an opening and Black was promoted. Across four MLB outings, he had allowed 14 earned runs over 14.1 innings and hadn't appeared for the Giants since May 23. However, he turned in a 2.91 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 21.2 Triple-A frames since the start of August. Black gave up two runs on four hits while fanning six across five innings on Saturday and could remain in the rotation for at least one more turn if Tristan Beck isn't ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Aaron Civale, Brewers: Civale has found his 2023 form lately with Milwaukee as he's conceded five runs on 15 hits and nine walks with 19 Ks from his last four outings through 23.1 innings. Acquired from Tampa at the beginning of July, he's operating as the Brew Crew's second starter and helping the team lead the NL Central while only 43 percent rostered in CBS leagues. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: Rostered

Xzavion Curry, Marlins: Curry was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville Wednesday and is penciled in to start Sunday. The 26-year-old righty has posted a 5.84 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 24.2 big-league innings and hasn't performed well at Triple-A either (6.82/1.48 in 60.2), so use your best judgment. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

DL Hall, Brewers: This is a speculative future bid as Hall was returned to the minors after his start Friday after giving up four hits and a walk with five strikeouts across seven scoreless innings to get the win. In two spot starts this month, the southpaw only allowed one earned run while racking up 14 strikeouts over 11.2 frames. There's a decent chance Hall returns to Milwaukee to boost its pitching depth as the rosters expanded Sunday. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jakob Junis, Reds: Junis, who has mainly been used out of the bullpen, started Tuesday due to injuries on the Cincy staff. He went on to strike out three across four perfect innings in his first start since Apr. 2. With Nick Lodolo (finger) joining Hunter Greene (elbow) and Andrew Abbott (shoulder) on the injured list, Junis will be needed for more starts beyond Tuesday and is set to go on Sunday. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Rhett Lowder, Reds: Lowder, mentioned last week and a 2023 first-rounder, is back as he was promoted to start Friday. He produced a 2.49 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB across 25.1 innings in his five starts in the Midwest League for High-A Dayton to earn a promotion to Double-A Chattanooga. Lowder initially struggled at that level, but collected a 1.06 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 34 frames covering his last six starts. He was brilliant in his first start for Louisville with six scoreless innings on only three hits while fanning seven to earn the call-up. Lowder's improved breaking ball, which is described as a sweeper, has aided him against lefties. The breaking ball along with the right-hander's changeup and two-seamer helps in that area. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped call up bid)

Lance Lynn, Cardinals: Lynn, who had been dealing with issues for several starts, went on the 15-day IL Jul. 31 with right knee inflammation. Imaging came back clean and he's been working his way back. Lynn has thrown live batting practice Tuesday and was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis Sunday. He was slated for 80-to-85 pitches in this start and should be stretched out enough for a return to the majors after that, though there's no guarantee he will be activated immediately. An 11-run disaster against the Nats on Jul. 6 is still hurting Lynn's numbers, yet he only gave up two runs or fewer in five other outings before getting hurt and won four of those while lasting at least five frames in each. He's recorded a 4.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 97:41 K:BB through 106.1 innings. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same return bid)

Quinn Mathews, Cardinals: Matthews was promoted to Triple-A Memphis this past week. He reached his fourth level in 2024 during the 23-year-old lefty's breakout campaign. He leads the minor leagues with 180 strikeouts across 126.2 innings alongside a 2.27 ERA thanks to a spike in velocity. The left-hander was particularly dominant in his last five starts at Double-A Springfield, where he collected a 0.85 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 49:5 K:BB from 31.2 frames. Matthews has an outside shot to get to St. Louis this season. And even if that doesn't happen, he should at least get a look in spring training next season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

Steven Matz, Cardinals: Matz, on the injured list since May 3 due to a lower-back strain, made what should be his last minor-league rehab appearance Tuesday as he struck out three batters and gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks over three innings and 64 pitches. Even though the Cards deliberately scaled back his workload, a decision has yet to be made whether he'll be used as a starter or as a multi-inning reliever. If Matz does start, that first outing could occur Monday. He had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment in June following a setback, but threw a bullpen session in mid-July paving the way for this current rehab stint and activation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same spec return bid based on him starting)

Tylor Megill, Mets: Megill received another chance to fill a rotation spot in New York with Paul Blackburn on the IL due to a hand contusion. He picked up the win Friday against the White Sox as he conceded one run on five hits and a walk striking out six through 5.1 innings. Megill spent the last few weeks at Triple-A Syracuse where he compiled a 3.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 54:17 K:BB across 40 frames. The 29-year-old righty carried a 5.17 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 47 innings in the bigs prior to his most recent start. Megill should get at least one more before Blackburn is ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Christian Scott, Mets: Scott, on the IL since Jul. 23 due to a UCL sprain in his right elbow, threw off a mound Friday. He was limited to his fastball and changeup, but is expected to use his full arsenal the next time he goes out there. It's possible Scott could return later in the year, maybe in a bullpen role. Prior to the injury, he went 0-3 over nine starts with a 4.56 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB across 47.1 innings. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies: Senzatela, whose last start came in May of 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery two months later, moved rehab assignments to Double-A Hartford on Wednesday where he gave up three runs in four innings while fanning five. He made two appearances with High-A Spokane and worked 2.1 and three innings before moving up the ladder. Senzatela is aiming for a potential return to Colorado later this season, likely stepping back into the rotation when activated while providing back-end starter numbers. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec return bid)

Jordan Wicks, Cubs: Wicks, who went on the injured list in mid-June with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, started Sunday against the Nationals. He was projected to make one more rehab start before joining the parent club, but was scratched from that outing. Wicks began his rehab assignment in early August and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out four and allowing three hits and one walk during his last outing Sunday, marking his second solid outing. This could be a one-time deal as he could end up in the bullpen with Chicago already carrying five healthy starters, though Kyle Hendricks would seem to be most at risk of losing his place. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped return bid)

Trevor Williams, Nationals: Williams was placed on the IL at the end of May with a right flexor muscle strain and threw to live hitters Saturday with 43 pitches reaching 88 to 89 MPH. He's still a few weeks away from rejoining the Nationals, though his timeline could be shortened if the team elects to bring him back as a reliever. With the 32-year-old set to become a free agent after the year, Washington has little incentive to bump a younger option from the rotation in favor of Williams, who registered a a 2.22 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 11 starts before being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec return bid)

Brandon Williamson, Reds: Williamson was activated from the 60-day IL with the rosters expanding to start Sunday against the Brewers. Multiple left shoulder ailments have kept him sidelined all season. After resuming a throwing program after the All-Star break, Williamson progressed to a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville Tuesday, where he delivered 50 pitches over 2.2 scoreless innings and will likely be limited Sunday. 2023 was Williamson's first ML season in the majors and posted a 5-5 record with a 4.46 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 98:39 K:BB over 117 innings and 23 starts. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

RELIEF PITCHER

Aroldis Chapman, Pirates: Chapman was profiled last week and deserves another mention as the struggling David Bednar has been removed from the closer role. Prior to his three-run meltdown Wednesday, Chapman had allowed only one earned run across 15 innings while maintaining a 25:3 K:BB since the All-Star break. Bednar has been scuffling the last few weeks and completely fell apart Wednesday as he gave up five runs on three hits and two walks in just two-thirds of an inning. Jalen Beeks could also factor in the back end of the bullpen mix, though Chapman - who notched the save Saturday - is likely the one to roster. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (slightly upped from prior)

Keegan Thompson, Cubs: Thompson earned the save on Friday by striking out the only batter he faced. Porter Hodge was unavailable after throwing 36 pitches Wednesday and manager Craig Counsell turned to Thompson with Jorge Lopez (groin) sidelined. He's currently riding a 6.2-inning MLB scoreless streak to lower his season ERA to 3.26. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Miguel Amaya/Christian Bethancourt, Cubs: Both Chicago catchers have been productive of late. Amaya was in the lineup for the first two games of the team's recent series against the Pirates and piled up six hits while driving in six. Bethancourt showed that he wasn't to be outdone by accumulating seven RBI Wednesday going 3-for-5 with a homer, double, stolen base and three runs scored. Amaya slashed .318/.348/.576 with four home runs and 19 driven in during August. The 32-year-old Bethancourt has been highly productive since being acquired by the Cubs in late July by batting .407 with three homers, eight runs and 15 RBI in only 29 plate appearances as the backup behind Amaya. Amaya - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Bethancourt - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Henry Davis/Yasmani Grandal, Pirates: Davis was called up this week to replace the injured Joey Bart, who landed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring issue. The 24-year-old has managed a .503 OPS in 29 ML games this season, yet had been recently hitting well with Indianapolis with a .939 OPS and a couple of homers over his last 12 contests. Davis struggled earlier this year, resulting in a demotion. Grandal is now the starter with Bart sidelined and has nudged his batting average over the Mendoza Line the last few weeks as he's been hot at the plate. Davis - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Grandal - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Elias Diaz, Padres: San Diego called up Diaz on Sunday. After being designated for assignment by the Rockies, he signed a minor-league deal with the Padres. Diaz played a handful of games at Triple-A El Paso and is now promoted to provide catcher depth. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Drew Millas, Nationals: Millas was called up last Saturday by the Nationals to take the roster spot of Alex Call, who went on the 10-day IL due to a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his left foot. Across his first 11 outings with Washington, Millas was 5-for-30 with two runs, two steals and a homer. He's operating as catching depth behind Keibert Ruiz and Riley Adams and could be sent down even with the rosters expanding. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Andres Chaparro, Nationals: Chaparro was promoted Aug. 13 from Triple-A Rochester and is regularly starting at first and as the DH. After slashing .328/.405/.572 with 23 home runs over 105 games in 2024 at Triple-A, he's produced a .263/.323/.491 line with a pair of homers and five RBI in 57 at-bats. The 25-year-old should continue to play almost daily down the stretch. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

SECOND BASE

Luisangel Acuna/Pablo Reyes, Mets: With the rosters increasing Sunday, speculation existed that Acuna could get the nod. But it's Reyes who'll end up joining the 28-man active roster. Acuna has been hot the past week or so and has 36 steals and close to 90 runs scored, but will remain in the minors for the time being. His overall OPS is under .700, so he could use more minor-league time. Reyes spent his entire Mets tenure at Triple-A Syracuse since being acquired from the Red Sox in late May, where he slashed .285/.364/.470 with 10 stolen bases, nine homers and 34 RBI across 230 plate appearances. He'll provide versatility in the infield for the rest of the season. Acuna - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (spec stash bid); Reyes - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Nick Gonzales, Pirates: Gonzales was placed on the 10-day IL July 28 with a strained groin and was activated Monday after completing a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. He got off to a hot start with a .280/.316/.439 slash line in his first 44 games, but posted a .533 OPS in July. Gonzales played multiple games with Indianapolis and has now been cleared to rejoin the active roster where he should start almost daily at second with Isiah Kiner-Falefa covering shortstop following the move of Oneil Cruz to center. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Otto Lopez, Marlins: Lopez has made the most of the playing time created when Jazz Chisholm was dealt to the Yankees. The 25-year-old infielder has hit safely in six straight and 14 of the last 16 while slashing .317/.388/.450 over the latter stretch with six doubles, a triple, two steals, five runs and three RBI. Lopez is pretty much playing every day and should continue that for the rest of the campaign. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

THIRD BASE

Brett Wisely, Giants: Wisely was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento Friday to replace Thairo Estrada on the active roster and replenish San Francisco's infield depth. The 25-year-old has produced a .249/.285/.363 line with 24 RBI across 215 ML at-bats this year, though has gone 10-for-37 with two homers and seven driven in since returning to Sacramento on Aug. 19. Wisely could form a platoon at second with the righty-hitting Casey Schmitt. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Jose Devers, Marlins: Devers was promoted Saturday with Vidal Brujan (shoulder) going on the IL. Xavier Edwards (back) is trending toward a return from the injured list in early September, so Devers' stay in Miami may be short-lived. But in the interim, he'll start at short after slashing .228/.293/.360 with 18 RBI over 209 plate appearances at Triple-A Jacksonville. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

OUTFIELD

Darren Baker, Nationals: The son of Dusty was called up Sunday with the rosters expanding. The 25-year-old has spent the entire season at Triple-A Rochester, where he slashed .285/.348/.340 with 49 RBI in 483 at-bats. While Baker may not offer much in terms of production at the plate, his ability to play both second and left field will give Washington additional defensive flexibility for the final month 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Griffin Conine, Marlins: Conine, son of long-time Marlin and face of that franchise Jeff, was promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville Monday. The 27-year-old outfielder batted .264 with 19 homers, 68 RBI and 59 runs over 112 games. Conine has started four of Miami's matchups since arriving while hitting .250 with a .919 OPS while blasting his first career home run. He should get most of his starts against right-handed pitching at either DH or the corner outfield. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Dylan Crews, Nationals: Crews, the second pick in last year's Draft, was profiled last week and is right back here. He made his big-league debut this past Monday against the Yankees, meaning he's now eligible to be signed in some leagues this week. A six-week hot streak at Double-A Harrisburg, where he managed a .292/.359/.474 line while contributing three home runs and 13 stolen bases and striking out at an acceptable 19.2 percent rate, earned him a June promotion to Triple-A. Crews found his footing at Rochester after a somewhat slow start and is getting his feet wet in the majors where he's joined James Wood in the outfield. He slashed .271/.343/.464, mirroring his overall Double-A numbers, through 48 games with eight homers, 10 steals and a 17.2 percent strikeout rate that's an improvement on his 23.8 percent mark at Harrisburg. By calling Crews up Monday, the team keeps his rookie status intact for next year in the hopes he earns the Nationals a bonus draft pick. He's already blasted a pair of home runs since moving up and hasn't looked out of place. 12-team Mixed: $33, 15-team Mixed: $44; 12-team NL: $55 (major upped bid from prior)

Pete Crow-Armstrong. Cubs: Crow-Armstrong has been on fire for Chicago. After going 4-for-4 on Wednesday, he's since gone 14-for-36 with a pair of homers and 11 stolen bases. PCA was also tied for the team's lead in stolen bases with 26 despite only appearing in 94 games. The knock on him was if he would hit enough to augment his stellar defense, which has more than been the case of late. 12-team Mixed: $15, 15-team Mixed: $25 (due to SB); 12-team NL: Rostered

Rece Hinds, Reds: Cincy called up Hinds on Tuesday to take Stuart Fairchild's (thumb) spot on the active roster. He hadn't been with the Reds since Jul. 24 after going 12-for-40 (.316) with five homers during his first MLB stint. Though Fairchild was Cincinnati's backup center fielder, all 10 of Hinds' big-league starts came in right while he's being used as depth. 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Andy Pages, Dodgers: Pages will be summoned Sunday with the rosters expanding to 28. He was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City Aug. 19 after spending four months with the Dodgers. In the majors, Pages slashed .246/.305/.388 with 22 doubles, nine homers and 36 RBI across 394 plate appearances. With Mookie Betts back playing in right, Pages will likely see limited action in the outfield upon returning to the parent club. 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Victor Scott, Cardinals: Scott has recently found his stroke at the plate for the Cardinals by going 10-for-32 with a homer and a pair of steals through his last 10 games. Strikeouts continue to be a concern, yet he'll likely continue to handle a starting role in center until Michael Siani (oblique) returns from his rehab assignment. With St. Louis in evaluation mode and on the fringes of playoff contention, Scott should remain in the lineup even when Siani is activated. 12-team Mixed: $2: 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Michael Siani, Cardinals: Siani, shelved since early August with a right oblique strain, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis Tuesday. Before being sidelined, he was hot as he posted a slash line of .400/.455/.425 with four steals, nine runs scored and four RBI in 43 at-bats since the All-Star break. With Victor Scott hitting well and Jordan Walker up, Siani will likely receive spot duty upon returning. 12-team Mixed: $0: 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Jordan Walker, Cardinals: Walker was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday and is set to carry a full-time role with the Cards. Tommy Pham was designated for assignment, opening up the roster spot. Walker has struggled in prior iterations with St. Louis this year going 10-for-69 (.145) with a triple, four doubles, four runs and four RBI following a solid rookie campaign. He's rebounded in the minors and will get every chance for a starting role next season. 12-team Mixed: $3: 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (if a believer)

Jesse Winker, Mets: Winker is on a roll at the plate after notching three consecutive multi-hit efforts. Over that stretch, he's gone 8-for-11 with three-extra base hits to push his season slash line up to .273/.372/.433. Winker has been even better in his 26 games with the Mets going .342/.364/.493 with a pair of homers and nine RBI. He's not starting daily, but should be in the lineup while hot. 12-team Mixed: $7: 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: Rostered