Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

Tuesday has the potential to be wild. Not only is it the trade deadline, but there are 16 games on the schedule. With players potentially being on the move, it will be important to wait for lineups to be released before entering your DFS lineups. Among the matchups that figure to be locked in is Jameson Taillon against Logan Gilbert for when the Yankees host the Mariners. Strikeout machine Spencer Strider is also scheduled to take the mound for the Braves against the Phillies. Maybe most notably, though, is that Jacob deGrom is expected to come off of the IL and start for the Mets against the Nationals. As things currently stand, here are some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

Strider ($46) will be making his second straight start against the Phillies. They had no answer for him last week, leaving Strider to record six strikeouts and allow one run over six innings. With that outing, he's allowed one or no runs in five of his last six starts. Add in his 37.2 percent strikeout rate and Strider remains an appealing option for this rematch.

Adam Wainwright ($41) has thrived at home, where he has a 3.19 FIP and a 1.08 WHIP this season. On the road, he has a 4.37 FIP and a 1.32 WHIP. Not only will he be at home Tuesday, but he'll be facing a Cubs team that could be without some of their best hitters once the trade deadline has passed. This matchup might be too good to pass up.

Kevin Gausman ($37) was not sharp in his last start, allowing five runs across 4.2 innings against the Cardinals. He's allowed at least seven hits in five of his last seven starts, which has contributed to his 1.32 WHIP for the season. On the bright side, he has a 2.07 FIP and a 27.9 percent strikeout rate. That makes him a viable option versus the Rays, who have struck out the fifth-most times in baseball.

Top Targets

The Tigers' starting rotation is a mess right now because of injuries. Luckily for them, they will welcome back Matt Manning ($30) from the IL to start against the Twins. He hasn't appeared in a game since April because of a shoulder injury. He wasn't good during his time in the majors last season, posting a 5.80 ERA, 4.62 FIP and 1.51 WHIP over 18 starts. This could be a great spot to roll with Byron Buxton ($16) and Luis Arraez ($15). Buxton brings the power with his .330 ISO, while Arraez has a .371 wOBA. Arraez has an excellent eye at the plate, sporting a 10.1 percent walk rate and an 8.5 percent strikeout rate. The only concern with Buxton is that he said out Monday with general soreness, so be sure to check that he's back in the lineup.

Bargain Bats

The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in baseball, so there isn't much to like about their lineup. With that being said, one of their better hitters lately has been Harold Castro ($9). Over his last 15 games he is 17-for-52 (.327) with five doubles. He could be worth the risk versus Chris Archer ($34), who has a 4.99 FIP and a 1.33 WHIP.

Adam Frazier ($10) has been on a heater for the Mariners, hitting 25-for-72 (.347) over his last 20 games. Although he brings very little power to the plate, he still has some upside at his cheap salary against Taillon ($35). As good as Taillon was to begin the season, he has a 1.45 WHIP over his last 10 starts.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles vs. Spencer Howard ($28), Rangers: Cedric Mullins ($18), Ramon Urias ($21), Anthony Santander ($22)

It's difficult to generate much excitement about Howard holding the Angels scoreless over five innings in his last start when you consider how terrible they have been. Prior to that outing, he had allowed four runs over 4.2 innings against the Athletics. Overall, he still has a 1.58 WHIP, making him a top option to stack against. One of the Orioles' hottest hitters has been Santander, who is 29-for-87 (.333) with four home runs and seven doubles across his last 22 games.

Brewers vs. Bryse Wilson ($25), Pirates: Hunter Renfroe ($24), Rowdy Tellez ($19), Kolten Wong ($20)

It's likely Wilson hasn't been as bad as his 6.31 ERA would leave you to believe, but it's not like his 4.68 FIP is great, either. His WHIP checks in at 1.60, and he doesn't leave himself with much margin for error given his 15.6 percent strikeout rate. This is not a good matchup for him versus the Brewers, who have the seventh-highest OPS in baseball. One hitter who stands out for a Brewers stack is Renfroe, who is 16-for-58 (.276) with six home runs and three doubles over 14 games since coming off the IL.

Mets vs. Cory Abbott ($26), Nationals: Pete Alonso ($19), Starling Marte ($22), Brandon Nimmo ($16)

The rebuilding Nationals will turn to Abbot to start against one of the most potent lineups in baseball, given that the Mets have scored the fifth-most runs. He's only pitched in relief in the majors, and he has a 5.08 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP across 28.1 innings at Triple-A Rochester. When he logged 17.1 innings for the Cubs in 2021, he had a 1.79 WHIP. This could amount to mostly a bullpen game for the Nationals, leaving the Mets' lineup with tremendous upside.

