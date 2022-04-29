RotoWire Partners
Jokic Tops Way-Too-Early Top-150 Fantasy Basketball Rankings for 2022-23

Jokic Tops Way-Too-Early Top-150 Fantasy Basketball Rankings for 2022-23

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
April 29, 2022

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

The NBA postseason is in full swing as most teams have already punched their tickets to the Conference Semifinals. While most fantasy managers have turned to sports betting, playoff pools, DFS contests since the regular season ended, it's never too early to begin preparing for next season. With that in mind, here is our way (way) too early look at the top 150 fantasy players for the 2022-23 season.

Of course, at this point in the NBA calendar, there are still some major checkpoints we've yet to hit. The NBA Draft – set for Thursday, June 23 – and free agency are chief among them. Free agency, in particular, promises to carry some significant fantasy implications, so we'll update our rankings accordingly when the time comes.

A few notes before we get into the rankings:

  • Alex and Nick each compiled their own set of rankings, which were then averaged and manually adjusted to account for any significant outliers. 
  • The 2021-22 fantasy season is over, so any references to rankings or stats refer to a players' end-of-regular-season figures (unless otherwise specified)
  • Most injured players are presumed to be healthy to begin next season (Jamal Murray, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard, etc.)
  • Rankings are based on eight-category, roto leagues (PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK, FG%, FT%, 3PM)
  • A handful of notable 2022-23 rookies are included and denoted as "ROOK"

RK

Player

TEAM

POS

ANALYSIS

1Nikola JokicDENCThe runaway No. 1 overall player in virtually any format in each of the last two seasons, Jokic is as close to the consensus top pick as it gets.
2Stephen CurryGSWGAfter a blistering-hot start, Curry gradually cooled off as the season went on. Despite the worst shooting season of his career (by far), Curry still finished as a top-7 player in per-game value.
3Jayson TatumBOSFFollowing a sluggish start to the season, Tatum enjoyed a dominant second half that's transferred over to the playoffs. His combination of elite offense and durability make him a safe fantasy pick.
4Giannis AntetokounmpoMILFFree throw percentage is always going to cap Antetokounmpo's fantasy upside, but his counting stats and proven track record of durability help make up for it.
5James HardenPHIGThis past season felt like a disaster on multiple levels for Harden, and yet he still posted 22.0 points, 10.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals while ranking fifth in the NBA in made free throws.
6Trae YoungATLGAt this point in their respective careers, there's a case to be made that Young could go ahead of Stephen Curry in drafts. Young finished 2021-22 as the No. 2 overall player behind Nikola Jokic.
7Karl-Anthony TownsMINCAfter missing significant time in both 2019-20 and 2020-21, Towns played in 74 games and returned to top-5 status in total value.
8Kevin DurantBKNFOn a per-game basis, Durant is easily a top-five value, but injuries have limited him to 90 total games over the last two seasons. Durant will turn 34 a month before the 2022-23 season begins.
9Luka DoncicDALGDoncic continues to get better and better in real life, but his shaky free throw shooting and injury issues have prevented him from making a major leap in fantasy. This could be the year he truly ascends.
10Joel EmbiidPHICEmbiid has been a top-5 player in per-game value in each of the last two seasons, but are his 68 games played in 2021-22 the best-case scenario?
11LeBron JamesLALFJames gets the benefit of the doubt after averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in his 19th NBA season, but a series of lower-body injuries in recent years are a concern.
12Damian LillardPORGFew players have been as consistent as Lillard over the last decade, so he gets the benefit of the doubt after an injury-shortened 2021-22 season that seemed doomed from the start.
13Paul GeorgeOKCFGeorge was off to a great start before missing several months due to injury. With Kawhi Leonard back in action, his ceiling may not be quite as high.
14Dejounte MurraySASGFinished as a first-round value on a per-game basis, though at some point, it's tough to justify taking him over more established talents.
15LaMelo BallCHAGBall solidified himself as a top-15 fantasy value this season and could climb higher with a better free throw percentage.
16Devin BookerPHOGDespite the MVP buzz, Booker's 2021-22 campaign was actually only his third-best from a fantasy perspective. That said, he's young enough to continue improving and could take on more usage as Chris Paul ages.
17Darius GarlandCLEGOne of this year's biggest breakouts, Garland averaged 25.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.6 threes (88% FT) over the final 25 games of the season.
18Donovan MitchellUTAGMitchell will be coming off his best season, though rumors are starting to swirl regarding his desire to remain in Utah. Wherever he plays next season, he figures to continue being a well-balanced, young guard with plenty of upside.
19Tyrese HaliburtonINDGThe 22-year-old ranked second in total steals (134) and fourth in assists (628) despite a mid-season trade from Sacramento to Indiana.
20Anthony DavisLALF/CIt's tough to gauge where Davis should be drafted. His per-game numbers have notably regressed, and he also continues to deal with significant injuries every season. However, he finished as high as second overall in per-game value during his first season in LA, and it's possible he'll again be a bigger focus of the offense next year if the Lakers ditch Russell Westbrook.
21Fred VanVleetTORGField goal percentage will always be an issue, but VanVleet just capped off his second straight top-25 fantasy season behind career bests in points, assists, rebounds, threes and minutes per game.
22Kyrie IrvingBKNGAssuming we're not dealing with Health and Safety Protocols next season, Irving's 2022-23 campaign figures to be less eventful. He's unquestionably a first-round talent – three consecutive sixth overall finishes per game – but he's often injured. The point guard has only three seasons playing at least 70 games.
23Jimmy ButlerMIAFWhile it feels like Butler is always banged up, he hasn't dipped below 39th in total fantasy value since his formative years with the Bulls (2013-14).
24Pascal SiakamTORFSiakam had a bounceback 2021-22 campaign, setting career highs in rebounds (8.5), assists (5.3) and steals (1.3). He'll presumably continue being the Raptors' go-to offensive option, though he'll still compete for playmaking opportunities with Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes.
25Domantas SabonisINDFDespite some minor injuries over the last few seasons, Sabonis is one of the safest big men in fantasy basketball.
26Kawhi LeonardLACFLeonard missed the entire 2021-22 season, and he hasn't played more than 60 games since 2016-17 – the year prior to his final, nine-appearance season with the Spurs brought on by his degenerative quad issue. He's a first-round value based on talent, but how many games can he be trusted to play?
27Bam AdebayoMIACA midseason thumb injury marred another strong year for Adebayo, though his assists production dropped by a full 2.0 per game.
28Chris PaulPHOGPaul has flipped the script on his availability despite aging into his late 30s. He averaged 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals and ranked 20th on a per-game basis. His usage will presumably decline as he gets older, but he still feels like a relatively safe option despite risk factors.
29Anthony EdwardsMINGAnother big jump could be coming for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, but playing alongside high-usage teammates in Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell impacts his ceiling.
30Ja MorantMEMGMorant's real-life impact is still greater than his fantasy stock, but thanks to a Most Improved Player-sized leap, he jumped all the way up to 30th in per-game value after finishing outside the top-100 last season.
31Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKCGInjuries, combined with the Thunder's aggressive tanking mandate, have hindered SGA's upside in each of the last two seasons. Drafting the 23-year-old is a risk until proven otherwise.
32DeMar DeRozanCHIFDeRozan had by far the best fantasy season of his career at age 32. Can he do it again in Year 2 with the Bulls? The veteran will be a polarizing player come draft season.
33Myles TurnerINDCTurner had another season cut short by injury, but his stock is trending upward with the departure of Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers' frontcourt. That could lead to more rebounding opportunities for Turner, who has never averaged more than 7.3 per game, and he's notably averaged 3.1 blocks across his past two seasons.
34Rudy GobertUTACPoor free throw shooting caps his upside, but Gobert has finished in the top-30 in five of the last six seasons.
35Bradley BealWASGBeal's bizarre 2021-22 campaign was cut short by wrist surgery, limiting him to 40 appearances. However, before that, he was shooting just 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three for 23.2 PPG – a massive drop off from the 31.3 PPG he averaged in 2020-21. His usage may remain at that lower level with Kristaps Porzingis now in the fold.
36Cade CunninghamDETGWith averages of 21.1 points, 6.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 threes after the All-Star break, Cunningham offered an extended glimpse at his all-around fantasy upside.
37Jrue HolidayMILGHoliday has been one of the steadiest players in fantasy across the past three seasons, and nothing is expected to change next season.
38Robert WilliamsBOSCWilliams is a big-time contributor in blocks (2.2 BPG), field goal percentage (73.6% FG) and rebounds (9.6 RPG), and he raised his free throw percentage by more than 10 points (72.2% FT) in 2021-22.
39Zach LaVineCHIGDeMar DeRozan's takeover of Chicago's offense dropped LaVine's usage by just over 2%, and he also shot worse from the field overall, which resulted in a significant drop in fantasy value. It's possible he gets a bounceback in efficiency in 2022-23, but the days of 30%+ usage may be gone forever.
40Khris MiddletonMILFOne of the most consistent players in the NBA, Middleton makes for an ultra-safe pick in the third or fourth round of most drafts.
41Miles BridgesPHOFBridges was one of the season's most impactful sleepers, going from the 95th-ranked player to the 39th-ranked player per game. He'll presumably make improvements again next season, though LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier should continue handling most of the playmaking responsibilities, and Gordon Hayward will handle the ball as well.
42Brandon IngramNOPFIngram has top-30 upside, but with CJ McCollum on the roster and Zion Williamson back from his sabbatical, there will only be so many possessions to go around.
43Jaylen BrownBOSG/FBrown took a small step back this season, but it's not concerning. Jayson Tatum has emerged as a superstar, which will leave Brown looking for second-option touches.
44Jarrett AllenCLECA late-season injury put a damper on what was otherwise a monster, career-best year for the big man. In 56 games, Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and shot 67.7 percent from the field.
45Zion WilliamsonNOPFWilliamson will be one of the most polarizing options come draft season. Secret offseason foot surgery, outright dishonest timetables and concerning weight gain will weigh down his stock, but there's no question he's one of the most unstoppable athletes in the paint the NBA has to offer.
46Scottie BarnesTORFThe Rookie of the Year has some holes in his fantasy profile, but he showed enough in Year 1 – 15.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 49.2% FG – that plenty of fantasy managers will be able to justify reaching for him on draft night.
47Jaren JacksonMEMFJackson was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, but his inability to stay out of foul trouble may have cost him the award. He averaged career highs in rebounds (5.8) and blocks (2.3) while also contributing 16.3 points and 0.9 steals.
48Evan MobleyCLECMobley's Rookie of the Year campaign cooled off as the year went on, but he's still an extremely promising big, especially defensively. Playing next to Jarrett Allen will cap his rebounding and shot-blocking upside, but he was still impressive in those categories (8.3 RPG, 1.7 BLK) to go along with his 15.0 PPG, 2.5 APG and 0.8 STL.
49Desmond BaneMEMGBane's development was a shock this season, as he nearly doubled per-game production across the board while retaining his efficiency. The next step for Bane will be taking on more playmaking responsibilities as a true No. 2 option to Ja Morant.
50Nikola VucevicCHICVucevic struggled in a reduced role for much of the season, though picked things up later in the year. He'll continue to be a third option for the Bulls in 2022-23.
51Terry RozierCHAGLaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are the future of the team, but Rozier continues to be a great and underrated source of fantasy production.
52OG AnunobyTORFInjuries are starting to become an issue for Anunoby, but when healthy he's flashed top-40 upside.
53Deandre AytonPHOCThe center is coming off a career-high 17.2 PPG in addition to his 10.2 RPG on an efficient 63.4 FG% and 74.6 FT%. It remains to be seen how much he can scale up his production and usage, but he's a high-floor option at the position in fantasy.
54Jordan PooleGSWGPoole exploded onto the scene this season and has the makings of a future star. When the Warriors are at full strength, his ceiling isn't quite as high, but Poole figures to be a popular target in 2022-23 fantasy drafts.
55De'Aaron FoxSACGHas failed to make meaningful improvements since his second season, mainly struggling as a shooter. His fit with the high-usage, non-spacing center in Domantas Sabonis is also questionable.
56Jonas ValanciunasNOPCValanciunas is coming off of easily the best fantasy season of his career (24th in total value), but how much will the return of Zion Williamson impact his production?
57Lonzo BallCHIGRanked a shocking 25th in fantasy per game but simply can't stay healthy. He's yet to play more than 63 games in a season.
58Jamal MurrayDENGAfter missing all of 2021-22 while rehabbing a torn ACL, Murray's stock inherently takes a bit of a hit. He finished 2020-21 as the 31st-ranked player on a per-game basis.
59Kristaps PorzingisWASF/CPuts up fringe All-Star production when healthy but is constantly dealing with lower-body injuries. Hasn't played more than 66 games since his rookie season.
60CJ McCollumNOPGPerennially one of the safest guards in fantasy basketball, McCollum was even better in New Orleans than he was in Portland. But he's another player who will cede possessions to Zion Williamson.
61Julius RandleNYKFTook a massive step back compared to his breakout 2020-21 season. Nearly all of his stats, efficiency included, decreased from the year prior. In addition, it seemed as if he was unhappy with the Knicks toward the end of the year.
62John CollinsATLFCollins is a solid source of efficient points, rebounds, blocks and threes, but he's seemingly plateaued over the last two seasons.
63Michael Porter JrDENFPlayed just nine games before suffering a season-ending back injury on an uncontested layup attempt. Given his troublesome injury history, it's hard to have much faith in him staying healthy, even if his upside is immense.
64Klay ThompsonGSWGThompson has begun to look much more like his old self during the playoffs. In 2022-23, he'll look to pick up where he left off as a perennial top-45 fantasy player.
65Tyler HerroMIAGComing off a career year and figures to continue improving and taking on more usage, and he's a good candidate to run the offense during those non-infrequent times that Jimmy Butler and/or Kyle Lowry miss games.
66D'Angelo RussellMINGRussell finally stayed healthy in 2021-22 and it led to his best fantasy finish (64th in total value) since his final season with the Nets in 2018-19.
67Marcus SmartBOSGThe NBA's Defensive Player of the Year continues to be an excellent source of steals (1.7) and assists (5.9), and he also got his field-goal percentage back up over 40 (41.8%).
68Tyrese MaxeyPHIGThe 21st overall pick in 2020 made a big second-year leap and was able to sustain his production even after the 76ers added James Harden.
69Ben SimmonsBKNFOne of the toughest players to gauge heading into next season after he sat out all of 2021-22 due to mental health and back issues. Besides that, it remains to be seen how he fits with the Nets.
70Gary TrentTORGTrent was an underrated sleeper this season, ranking 60th in per-game production behind a career year. He should continue to act as a great three-and-D option next year.
71Paolo BancheroROOKFIt remains to be seen where Banchero ends up, but he's an NBA-ready wing who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 threes (33.8% 3Pt) as a freshman at Duke.
72Malcolm BrogdonINDGWhen healthy, Brogdon is a top-60 fantasy player, but he's played only 54, 56 and 36 games, respectively, in his three years with the Pacers.
73Jerami GrantDETFRumors have swirled that the Pistons would prefer to move Grant during the offseason, which wouldn't be surprising given that it would allow Cade Cunningham to take on more of the offense. Grant's potential is relatively dependent on where he lands.
74Jusuf NurkicPORCA free agent this summer, Nurkic's landing spot will ultimately determine his upside. He'll also need to bounce back as a free-throw shooter and shot-blocker.
75Wendell CarterORLCCarter's more favorable situation in Orlando allowed him to have a career year, though he's still having issues staying healthy. In his four seasons, he's totaled just 203 appearances.
76Jalen GreenHOUGGreen's slow start seems like a distant memory after he averaged 22.1 points (47.6% FG), 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 threes (38.7% 3Pt) over his final 24 games after the All-Star break.
77Collin SextonCLEGSexton played just 11 games before suffering a season-ending meniscus tear and now heads into restricted free agency. He's shown some promise but would probably have more upside outside of Cleveland.
78Jalen BrunsonDALGBrunson's future remains in limbo, but his recent playoff surge has certainly made fantasy managers reconsider his ceiling.
79Draymond GreenGSWFYou know exactly what you're getting out of Green at this point. The only concern continues to be his declining shooting ability.
80Mo BambaORLCAfter three underwhelming seasons to begin his NBA career, Bamba broke out with 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 threes (38.1% 3pt) in only 25.7 minutes per game in 2021-22.
81Tobias HarrisPHIFStruggled mightily to start the year but picked things up later to salvage his efficiency and fantasy value, though he still only finished 71st in per-game value. With Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in the fold, Harris is firmly a fourth option.
82Cole AnthonyORLGField goal percentage remains an issue, but Anthony made significant strides in Year 2. How he meshes with Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz and another high-first-round pick will determine his upside.
83Josh HartPORFA late-season tanking casualty after coming to Portland from New Orleans, Hart projects to fill a key, high-minute role alongside Damian Lillard and a reshaped Blazers roster.
84Buddy HieldINDGHield almost never misses games, and he's finished second in total three-pointers made in each of the last three seasons.
85Josh GiddeyOKCGDespite shooting 26.3 percent from three, Giddey managed to rank inside the top-100 in per-game value as a rookie. If he gets his shot ironed out, he could finish much higher.
86Chet HolmgrenROOKFOne of the most unique prospects in recent memory, Holmgren could face a steep learning curve, but he has the two-way skill set to be the best fantasy player in the 2022 draft class. Long-term, Holmgren's upside is tantalizing.
87Jakob PoeltlSASCA top-75 player in each of the last two seasons, Poeltl has quietly grown into one of the most underrated big men in fantasy basketball.
88Jonathan IsaacORLFIsaac hasn't played since the NBA bubble, and injuries remain a massive concern, but last time we saw him he was averaging 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.
89Kyle LowryMIAGThe 36-year-old's best years are behind him, but he remains an effective source of points, assists, steals, rebounds and threes.
90Mikal BridgesPHOFCan't be more than a fourth option as long as Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are around, but he'll continue being one of the premier three-and-D options in the NBA.
91Bogdan BogdanovicATLGShould continue acting as a super sixth man for the Hawks, capable of handling the offense when Trae Young is out of the game. He's a high-floor, low-ceiling option.
92Kyle KuzmaWASFComing off a career year partially fueled by Bradley Beal's struggles and eventual season-ending surgery. However, Kuzma's usage could decline with Beal coming back and Kristaps Porzingis now in the fold.
93Franz WagnerORLFHad a surprisingly-productive rookie campaign and should continue to be a primary focus of the rebuild. He has a great all-around game, so his improvements could be gradual and balanced.
94Christian WoodHOUF/CWood lost PPG but gained RPG and APG, so his fantasy value was roughly stagnant compared to 2020-21. His usage may continue to decrease as Jalen Green emerges as the go-to option in Houston's rebuild.
95Jabari SmithROOKFConsidered the safest of the elite prospects, Smith may not have a superstar ceiling, but the Auburn product should be able to step in and contribute points, rebounds, threes (42.0% 3Pt) and some defensive stats from Day 1.
96Anfernee SimonsPORGShould start next to Damian Lillard, though Simons' upside ultimately depends on whether or not Lillard wants out of Portland.
97Dillon BrooksMEMG/FPlayed only 32 games due to multiple injuries but picked up right where he left off and had a career year on a per-game basis. Going forward, he'll be competing for usage with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson.
98Mitchell RobinsonNYKCCan't seem to earn enough trust to get 30 minutes per game, which is capping his potential. At the very least, his foul woes are mostly a thing of the past.
99Saddiq BeyDETFBey struggled with his efficiency for much of the year, but he made important strides as a playmaker, doubling his assist rate. If he can get back on track from beyond the arc, he's likely looking at a career year next season.
100Kevin PorterHOUGJalen Green is the clear focus of the rebuild, but Porter is still a young, high-usage player whose popped for some huge games in his career.
101Keegan MurrayROOKFThe best prospect Iowa has produced in decades, Murray averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.9 blocks and 1.9 threes (39.8% 3pt) as a sophomore.
102Mike ConleyUTAGThe veteran began to show signs of decline toward the end of the season, so expectations should be tempered as he enters his age-35 season.
103Andrew WigginsGSWFOn a per-game basis, Wiggins' production is fairly underwhelming, but the fact that he rarely misses games raises his fantasy floor.
104Norman PowellLACGPowell has a higher ceiling, but his recent injury track record – as well as the return of Kawhi Leonard – must be taken into consideration.
105Lauri MarkkanenCLEFMoving from Chicago to a fresh start in Cleveland didn't do much to improve his fantasy value.
106Bobby PortisMILFPortis is coming off of the best year of his career, but Brook Lopez's back injury was a major factor. Portis can also hit free agency again this summer.
107Keldon JohnsonSASFOver his final 27 games, Johnson averaged 20.5 points (45.9% FG), 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 threes (35.6% 3Pt).
108Clint CapelaATLCCapela's production dropped across-the-board this season en route to his worst per-game fantasy finish since 2015-16.
109Gordon HaywardCHAFHayward continues to put up nice, well-balanced numbers when healthy, but that's the issue – he's never healthy. He hasn't played more than 52 games in any of the past three seasons.
110Will BartonDENG/FThe veteran doesn't have an overly high ceiling, but he's been a top-85 player in two of the last three seasons.
111Russell WestbrookLALGWestbrook's 2021-22 campaign was his worst since his rookie year, as he failed to mesh well with the Lakers and saw his numbers take a sharp decline. It seems unlikely he'll return to LA next season, which could bode well for his raw numbers, but it's also possible he's run out of gas.
112Ivica ZubacLACCDespite a relatively small workload, Zubac finished in the top-100 in total value for the second straight season.
113P.J. WashingtonCHAFCharlotte didn't full-commit to Washington at center, which left him fighting for minutes with Mason Plumlee and Miles Bridges, who had a breakout campaign. Plumlee is under contract again next season, so it remains to be seen if Washington can make more of an impact.
114Herbert JonesNOPFJones was surprisingly productive as a rookie, especially as a defender. While he should improve, it remains to be seen how his workload and usage will be affected by the return of Zion Williamson.
115Al HorfordBOSCHorford continues to put up quality numbers, though the veteran can't stay especially healthy and is also given some rest days. He hasn't played 70 games since 2017-18.
116Derrick WhiteBOSGHad his usage propped up while on the rebuilding Spurs. Now on the competing Celtics, he will be more of a facilitator, defender and floor general.
117Harrison BarnesSACFHe and Andrew Wiggins are interchangable. Boring wings who act as third or fourth options but have relatively high floors.
118Devin VassellSASGProjects as the third option on the Spurs going forward behind Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson. Has shown upside as a three-and-D wing.
119Bojan BogdanovicUTAFHigh-floor scorer for Utah who can occasionally pop off for big performances.
120Luguentz DortOKCGContinues to make strides as a scorer but will probably not be asked to become a playmaker with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the fold. It seems possible he improves his defensive numbers given his reputation on that side of the ball.
121Robert CovingtonLACFRemains to be seen how much workload and usage he'll get with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, not to mention the addition of Norman Powell. At the very least, Covington remains one of the best per-minute sources of steals-plus-blocks.
122Aaron GordonDENFSeems destined as a low-usage player, especially with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back next season.
123Malik MonkLALGOne of the more interesting free agents in the 2022 class. Played well among the Lakers' dysfunction, averaging 14/3/3 on 47/39/80 shooting in 28.1 MPG.
124Alec BurksNYKGMay end up competing with Immanuel Quickley for the starting point guard spot.
125Jordan ClarksonUTAGHe wasn't able to match last season's Sixth Man of the Year effort, but Clarkson is still a good points/threes producer.
126Alperen SengunHOUCAs a rookie, Sengun was a per-minute fantasy stud who should take on a larger role in Year 2. He'll likely go higher than this in many drafts.
127Brook LopezMILCThe big man missed most of the season after undergoing back surgery. He's still a decent source of blocks and threes, but that's about it.
128Caris LeVertCLEGLeVert had a strong 2020-21 campaign, but he was a major disappointment for two different franchises this season.
129James WisemanGSWCWiseman did not play a single minute in 2021-22, but he still carries plenty of intrigue as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft. He's much more enticing than most late-round fliers.
130Jaden IveyROOKGA dynamic, athletic guard with a distinct flair, Ivey may need some time to develop, but he has big-time potential if he can become more consistent as a jumpshooter.
131Dorian Finney-SmithDALFVery low-usage player but has high organizational commitment as a glue guy and often plays heavy minutes.
132Bruce BrownBKNG/FRole becomes a bit unclear with Ben Simmons in the fold plus a healthy Joe Harris.
133Markelle FultzORLGReturned late in the year from an ACL tear. Had a minutes limit but averaged 20/10/5/2 per 36 – an encouraging sign for next season. That said, he's now competing with Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs for backcourt touches and minutes.
134RJ BarrettNYKG/FBarrett was a 20-point-per-game scorer this season, but he remains a low-efficiency player who kills fantasy managers at the free-throw line (71.4% FT).
135Royce O'NealeUTAFVery low-usage but plays within himself and is a solid passer, defender and three-point shooter.
136Immanuel QuickleyNYKGShowed promise late in the year and has the potential to start at point guard. Averaged 16/5/5 in 27.9 MPG in his final 22 appearances.
137Patrick BeverleyMINGStuffs the stat sheet as a point guard but often struggles to score and picks up plenty of injuries.
138Chris DuarteINDGThe Pacers have to sort out their backcourt, but the 2021 first-round pick will be a key piece in Indiana's rebuild.
139Jonathan KumingaGSWFIn the 19 games in which Kuminga played at least 25 minutes, the rookie averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 threes, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals.
140Cameron JohnsonPHOFJohnson notched career highs in virtually every category in 2021-22, including hitting 2.5 threes per game at a 42.5 percent clip.
141Kevin HuerterATLGThrough four NBA seasons, Huerter has averaged 1.8, 2.3, 2.0 and 2.2 threes per game, respectively.
142Jalen SuggsORLGWhile injuries and poor shooting (21.4% 3Pt) made Suggs the most disappointing lottery pick in the 2021 class, it's way too early to declare him a bust.
143Chuma OkekeORLFOkeke struggled from deep for most of the year (31.8% 3Pt), but he still contributed 1.7 threes per game to go with 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
144Alex CarusoCHIGInjuries limited Caruso to 41 games, but when healthy he was a top-120 fantasy player.
145Onyeka OkongwuATLCThe 2020 lottery pick has been stuck behind Clint Capela, but at some point his talent will force the Hawks' hand.
146Brandon ClarkeMEMFAfter a strong second half to 2021-22, Clarke's fantasy stock is back on the rise following a lackluster 2020-21 campaign.
147Matisse ThybullePHIFEven in limited minutes and with a very limited offensive game, Thybulle's defensive contributions alone make him worthy of fantasy consideration.
148Bennedict MathurinROOKGEasily the best player in the Pac 12 this season, Mathurin projects as one of the most NBA-ready players in the 2022 class. As a sophomore at Arizona, he posted 17.7 points, 5.6 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and shot 37 percent from deep.
149De'Andre HunterATLFThis season was a major disappointment, but Hunter did finish strongly, and he ranked 110th in per-game value in 2020-21.
150Andre DrummondBKNCHis role has dropped off considerably since leaving Detroit, but Drummond typically finds enough minutes to pile up counting stats.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks
DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
DraftKings Sportsbook: Thursday NBA Picks
DraftKings Sportsbook: Thursday NBA Picks
FanDuel NBA: Thursday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Thursday Value Plays
DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet