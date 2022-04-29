Jokic Tops Way-Too-Early Top-150 Fantasy Basketball Rankings for 2022-23

1 Nikola Jokic DEN C The runaway No. 1 overall player in virtually any format in each of the last two seasons, Jokic is as close to the consensus top pick as it gets.

2 Stephen Curry GSW G After a blistering-hot start, Curry gradually cooled off as the season went on. Despite the worst shooting season of his career (by far), Curry still finished as a top-7 player in per-game value.

3 Jayson Tatum BOS F Following a sluggish start to the season, Tatum enjoyed a dominant second half that's transferred over to the playoffs. His combination of elite offense and durability make him a safe fantasy pick.

4 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL F Free throw percentage is always going to cap Antetokounmpo's fantasy upside, but his counting stats and proven track record of durability help make up for it.

5 James Harden PHI G This past season felt like a disaster on multiple levels for Harden, and yet he still posted 22.0 points, 10.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals while ranking fifth in the NBA in made free throws.

6 Trae Young ATL G At this point in their respective careers, there's a case to be made that Young could go ahead of Stephen Curry in drafts. Young finished 2021-22 as the No. 2 overall player behind Nikola Jokic.

7 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN C After missing significant time in both 2019-20 and 2020-21, Towns played in 74 games and returned to top-5 status in total value.

8 Kevin Durant BKN F On a per-game basis, Durant is easily a top-five value, but injuries have limited him to 90 total games over the last two seasons. Durant will turn 34 a month before the 2022-23 season begins.

9 Luka Doncic DAL G Doncic continues to get better and better in real life, but his shaky free throw shooting and injury issues have prevented him from making a major leap in fantasy. This could be the year he truly ascends.

10 Joel Embiid PHI C Embiid has been a top-5 player in per-game value in each of the last two seasons, but are his 68 games played in 2021-22 the best-case scenario?

11 LeBron James LAL F James gets the benefit of the doubt after averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in his 19th NBA season, but a series of lower-body injuries in recent years are a concern.

12 Damian Lillard POR G Few players have been as consistent as Lillard over the last decade, so he gets the benefit of the doubt after an injury-shortened 2021-22 season that seemed doomed from the start.

13 Paul George OKC F George was off to a great start before missing several months due to injury. With Kawhi Leonard back in action, his ceiling may not be quite as high.

14 Dejounte Murray SAS G Finished as a first-round value on a per-game basis, though at some point, it's tough to justify taking him over more established talents.

15 LaMelo Ball CHA G Ball solidified himself as a top-15 fantasy value this season and could climb higher with a better free throw percentage.

16 Devin Booker PHO G Despite the MVP buzz, Booker's 2021-22 campaign was actually only his third-best from a fantasy perspective. That said, he's young enough to continue improving and could take on more usage as Chris Paul ages.

17 Darius Garland CLE G One of this year's biggest breakouts, Garland averaged 25.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.6 threes (88% FT) over the final 25 games of the season.

18 Donovan Mitchell UTA G Mitchell will be coming off his best season, though rumors are starting to swirl regarding his desire to remain in Utah. Wherever he plays next season, he figures to continue being a well-balanced, young guard with plenty of upside.

19 Tyrese Haliburton IND G The 22-year-old ranked second in total steals (134) and fourth in assists (628) despite a mid-season trade from Sacramento to Indiana.

20 Anthony Davis LAL F/C It's tough to gauge where Davis should be drafted. His per-game numbers have notably regressed, and he also continues to deal with significant injuries every season. However, he finished as high as second overall in per-game value during his first season in LA, and it's possible he'll again be a bigger focus of the offense next year if the Lakers ditch Russell Westbrook.

21 Fred VanVleet TOR G Field goal percentage will always be an issue, but VanVleet just capped off his second straight top-25 fantasy season behind career bests in points, assists, rebounds, threes and minutes per game.

22 Kyrie Irving BKN G Assuming we're not dealing with Health and Safety Protocols next season, Irving's 2022-23 campaign figures to be less eventful. He's unquestionably a first-round talent – three consecutive sixth overall finishes per game – but he's often injured. The point guard has only three seasons playing at least 70 games.

23 Jimmy Butler MIA F While it feels like Butler is always banged up, he hasn't dipped below 39th in total fantasy value since his formative years with the Bulls (2013-14).

24 Pascal Siakam TOR F Siakam had a bounceback 2021-22 campaign, setting career highs in rebounds (8.5), assists (5.3) and steals (1.3). He'll presumably continue being the Raptors' go-to offensive option, though he'll still compete for playmaking opportunities with Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes.

25 Domantas Sabonis IND F Despite some minor injuries over the last few seasons, Sabonis is one of the safest big men in fantasy basketball.

26 Kawhi Leonard LAC F Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season, and he hasn't played more than 60 games since 2016-17 – the year prior to his final, nine-appearance season with the Spurs brought on by his degenerative quad issue. He's a first-round value based on talent, but how many games can he be trusted to play?

27 Bam Adebayo MIA C A midseason thumb injury marred another strong year for Adebayo, though his assists production dropped by a full 2.0 per game.

28 Chris Paul PHO G Paul has flipped the script on his availability despite aging into his late 30s. He averaged 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals and ranked 20th on a per-game basis. His usage will presumably decline as he gets older, but he still feels like a relatively safe option despite risk factors.

29 Anthony Edwards MIN G Another big jump could be coming for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, but playing alongside high-usage teammates in Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell impacts his ceiling.

30 Ja Morant MEM G Morant's real-life impact is still greater than his fantasy stock, but thanks to a Most Improved Player-sized leap, he jumped all the way up to 30th in per-game value after finishing outside the top-100 last season.

31 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC G Injuries, combined with the Thunder's aggressive tanking mandate, have hindered SGA's upside in each of the last two seasons. Drafting the 23-year-old is a risk until proven otherwise.

32 DeMar DeRozan CHI F DeRozan had by far the best fantasy season of his career at age 32. Can he do it again in Year 2 with the Bulls? The veteran will be a polarizing player come draft season.

33 Myles Turner IND C Turner had another season cut short by injury, but his stock is trending upward with the departure of Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers' frontcourt. That could lead to more rebounding opportunities for Turner, who has never averaged more than 7.3 per game, and he's notably averaged 3.1 blocks across his past two seasons.

34 Rudy Gobert UTA C Poor free throw shooting caps his upside, but Gobert has finished in the top-30 in five of the last six seasons.

35 Bradley Beal WAS G Beal's bizarre 2021-22 campaign was cut short by wrist surgery, limiting him to 40 appearances. However, before that, he was shooting just 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three for 23.2 PPG – a massive drop off from the 31.3 PPG he averaged in 2020-21. His usage may remain at that lower level with Kristaps Porzingis now in the fold.

36 Cade Cunningham DET G With averages of 21.1 points, 6.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 threes after the All-Star break, Cunningham offered an extended glimpse at his all-around fantasy upside.

37 Jrue Holiday MIL G Holiday has been one of the steadiest players in fantasy across the past three seasons, and nothing is expected to change next season.

38 Robert Williams BOS C Williams is a big-time contributor in blocks (2.2 BPG), field goal percentage (73.6% FG) and rebounds (9.6 RPG), and he raised his free throw percentage by more than 10 points (72.2% FT) in 2021-22.

39 Zach LaVine CHI G DeMar DeRozan's takeover of Chicago's offense dropped LaVine's usage by just over 2%, and he also shot worse from the field overall, which resulted in a significant drop in fantasy value. It's possible he gets a bounceback in efficiency in 2022-23, but the days of 30%+ usage may be gone forever.

40 Khris Middleton MIL F One of the most consistent players in the NBA, Middleton makes for an ultra-safe pick in the third or fourth round of most drafts.

41 Miles Bridges PHO F Bridges was one of the season's most impactful sleepers, going from the 95th-ranked player to the 39th-ranked player per game. He'll presumably make improvements again next season, though LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier should continue handling most of the playmaking responsibilities, and Gordon Hayward will handle the ball as well.

42 Brandon Ingram NOP F Ingram has top-30 upside, but with CJ McCollum on the roster and Zion Williamson back from his sabbatical, there will only be so many possessions to go around.

43 Jaylen Brown BOS G/F Brown took a small step back this season, but it's not concerning. Jayson Tatum has emerged as a superstar, which will leave Brown looking for second-option touches.

44 Jarrett Allen CLE C A late-season injury put a damper on what was otherwise a monster, career-best year for the big man. In 56 games, Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and shot 67.7 percent from the field.

45 Zion Williamson NOP F Williamson will be one of the most polarizing options come draft season. Secret offseason foot surgery, outright dishonest timetables and concerning weight gain will weigh down his stock, but there's no question he's one of the most unstoppable athletes in the paint the NBA has to offer.

46 Scottie Barnes TOR F The Rookie of the Year has some holes in his fantasy profile, but he showed enough in Year 1 – 15.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 49.2% FG – that plenty of fantasy managers will be able to justify reaching for him on draft night.

47 Jaren Jackson MEM F Jackson was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, but his inability to stay out of foul trouble may have cost him the award. He averaged career highs in rebounds (5.8) and blocks (2.3) while also contributing 16.3 points and 0.9 steals.

48 Evan Mobley CLE C Mobley's Rookie of the Year campaign cooled off as the year went on, but he's still an extremely promising big, especially defensively. Playing next to Jarrett Allen will cap his rebounding and shot-blocking upside, but he was still impressive in those categories (8.3 RPG, 1.7 BLK) to go along with his 15.0 PPG, 2.5 APG and 0.8 STL.

49 Desmond Bane MEM G Bane's development was a shock this season, as he nearly doubled per-game production across the board while retaining his efficiency. The next step for Bane will be taking on more playmaking responsibilities as a true No. 2 option to Ja Morant.

50 Nikola Vucevic CHI C Vucevic struggled in a reduced role for much of the season, though picked things up later in the year. He'll continue to be a third option for the Bulls in 2022-23.

51 Terry Rozier CHA G LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are the future of the team, but Rozier continues to be a great and underrated source of fantasy production.

52 OG Anunoby TOR F Injuries are starting to become an issue for Anunoby, but when healthy he's flashed top-40 upside.

53 Deandre Ayton PHO C The center is coming off a career-high 17.2 PPG in addition to his 10.2 RPG on an efficient 63.4 FG% and 74.6 FT%. It remains to be seen how much he can scale up his production and usage, but he's a high-floor option at the position in fantasy.

54 Jordan Poole GSW G Poole exploded onto the scene this season and has the makings of a future star. When the Warriors are at full strength, his ceiling isn't quite as high, but Poole figures to be a popular target in 2022-23 fantasy drafts.

55 De'Aaron Fox SAC G Has failed to make meaningful improvements since his second season, mainly struggling as a shooter. His fit with the high-usage, non-spacing center in Domantas Sabonis is also questionable.

56 Jonas Valanciunas NOP C Valanciunas is coming off of easily the best fantasy season of his career (24th in total value), but how much will the return of Zion Williamson impact his production?

57 Lonzo Ball CHI G Ranked a shocking 25th in fantasy per game but simply can't stay healthy. He's yet to play more than 63 games in a season.

58 Jamal Murray DEN G After missing all of 2021-22 while rehabbing a torn ACL, Murray's stock inherently takes a bit of a hit. He finished 2020-21 as the 31st-ranked player on a per-game basis.

59 Kristaps Porzingis WAS F/C Puts up fringe All-Star production when healthy but is constantly dealing with lower-body injuries. Hasn't played more than 66 games since his rookie season.

60 CJ McCollum NOP G Perennially one of the safest guards in fantasy basketball, McCollum was even better in New Orleans than he was in Portland. But he's another player who will cede possessions to Zion Williamson.

61 Julius Randle NYK F Took a massive step back compared to his breakout 2020-21 season. Nearly all of his stats, efficiency included, decreased from the year prior. In addition, it seemed as if he was unhappy with the Knicks toward the end of the year.

62 John Collins ATL F Collins is a solid source of efficient points, rebounds, blocks and threes, but he's seemingly plateaued over the last two seasons.

63 Michael Porter Jr DEN F Played just nine games before suffering a season-ending back injury on an uncontested layup attempt. Given his troublesome injury history, it's hard to have much faith in him staying healthy, even if his upside is immense.

64 Klay Thompson GSW G Thompson has begun to look much more like his old self during the playoffs. In 2022-23, he'll look to pick up where he left off as a perennial top-45 fantasy player.

65 Tyler Herro MIA G Coming off a career year and figures to continue improving and taking on more usage, and he's a good candidate to run the offense during those non-infrequent times that Jimmy Butler and/or Kyle Lowry miss games.

66 D'Angelo Russell MIN G Russell finally stayed healthy in 2021-22 and it led to his best fantasy finish (64th in total value) since his final season with the Nets in 2018-19.

67 Marcus Smart BOS G The NBA's Defensive Player of the Year continues to be an excellent source of steals (1.7) and assists (5.9), and he also got his field-goal percentage back up over 40 (41.8%).

68 Tyrese Maxey PHI G The 21st overall pick in 2020 made a big second-year leap and was able to sustain his production even after the 76ers added James Harden.

69 Ben Simmons BKN F One of the toughest players to gauge heading into next season after he sat out all of 2021-22 due to mental health and back issues. Besides that, it remains to be seen how he fits with the Nets.

70 Gary Trent TOR G Trent was an underrated sleeper this season, ranking 60th in per-game production behind a career year. He should continue to act as a great three-and-D option next year.

71 Paolo Banchero ROOK F It remains to be seen where Banchero ends up, but he's an NBA-ready wing who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 threes (33.8% 3Pt) as a freshman at Duke.

72 Malcolm Brogdon IND G When healthy, Brogdon is a top-60 fantasy player, but he's played only 54, 56 and 36 games, respectively, in his three years with the Pacers.

73 Jerami Grant DET F Rumors have swirled that the Pistons would prefer to move Grant during the offseason, which wouldn't be surprising given that it would allow Cade Cunningham to take on more of the offense. Grant's potential is relatively dependent on where he lands.

74 Jusuf Nurkic POR C A free agent this summer, Nurkic's landing spot will ultimately determine his upside. He'll also need to bounce back as a free-throw shooter and shot-blocker.

75 Wendell Carter ORL C Carter's more favorable situation in Orlando allowed him to have a career year, though he's still having issues staying healthy. In his four seasons, he's totaled just 203 appearances.

76 Jalen Green HOU G Green's slow start seems like a distant memory after he averaged 22.1 points (47.6% FG), 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 threes (38.7% 3Pt) over his final 24 games after the All-Star break.

77 Collin Sexton CLE G Sexton played just 11 games before suffering a season-ending meniscus tear and now heads into restricted free agency. He's shown some promise but would probably have more upside outside of Cleveland.

78 Jalen Brunson DAL G Brunson's future remains in limbo, but his recent playoff surge has certainly made fantasy managers reconsider his ceiling.

79 Draymond Green GSW F You know exactly what you're getting out of Green at this point. The only concern continues to be his declining shooting ability.

80 Mo Bamba ORL C After three underwhelming seasons to begin his NBA career, Bamba broke out with 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 threes (38.1% 3pt) in only 25.7 minutes per game in 2021-22.

81 Tobias Harris PHI F Struggled mightily to start the year but picked things up later to salvage his efficiency and fantasy value, though he still only finished 71st in per-game value. With Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in the fold, Harris is firmly a fourth option.

82 Cole Anthony ORL G Field goal percentage remains an issue, but Anthony made significant strides in Year 2. How he meshes with Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz and another high-first-round pick will determine his upside.

83 Josh Hart POR F A late-season tanking casualty after coming to Portland from New Orleans, Hart projects to fill a key, high-minute role alongside Damian Lillard and a reshaped Blazers roster.

84 Buddy Hield IND G Hield almost never misses games, and he's finished second in total three-pointers made in each of the last three seasons.

85 Josh Giddey OKC G Despite shooting 26.3 percent from three, Giddey managed to rank inside the top-100 in per-game value as a rookie. If he gets his shot ironed out, he could finish much higher.

86 Chet Holmgren ROOK F One of the most unique prospects in recent memory, Holmgren could face a steep learning curve, but he has the two-way skill set to be the best fantasy player in the 2022 draft class. Long-term, Holmgren's upside is tantalizing.

87 Jakob Poeltl SAS C A top-75 player in each of the last two seasons, Poeltl has quietly grown into one of the most underrated big men in fantasy basketball.

88 Jonathan Isaac ORL F Isaac hasn't played since the NBA bubble, and injuries remain a massive concern, but last time we saw him he was averaging 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

89 Kyle Lowry MIA G The 36-year-old's best years are behind him, but he remains an effective source of points, assists, steals, rebounds and threes.

90 Mikal Bridges PHO F Can't be more than a fourth option as long as Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are around, but he'll continue being one of the premier three-and-D options in the NBA.

91 Bogdan Bogdanovic ATL G Should continue acting as a super sixth man for the Hawks, capable of handling the offense when Trae Young is out of the game. He's a high-floor, low-ceiling option.

92 Kyle Kuzma WAS F Coming off a career year partially fueled by Bradley Beal's struggles and eventual season-ending surgery. However, Kuzma's usage could decline with Beal coming back and Kristaps Porzingis now in the fold.

93 Franz Wagner ORL F Had a surprisingly-productive rookie campaign and should continue to be a primary focus of the rebuild. He has a great all-around game, so his improvements could be gradual and balanced.

94 Christian Wood HOU F/C Wood lost PPG but gained RPG and APG, so his fantasy value was roughly stagnant compared to 2020-21. His usage may continue to decrease as Jalen Green emerges as the go-to option in Houston's rebuild.

95 Jabari Smith ROOK F Considered the safest of the elite prospects, Smith may not have a superstar ceiling, but the Auburn product should be able to step in and contribute points, rebounds, threes (42.0% 3Pt) and some defensive stats from Day 1.

96 Anfernee Simons POR G Should start next to Damian Lillard, though Simons' upside ultimately depends on whether or not Lillard wants out of Portland.

97 Dillon Brooks MEM G/F Played only 32 games due to multiple injuries but picked up right where he left off and had a career year on a per-game basis. Going forward, he'll be competing for usage with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson.

98 Mitchell Robinson NYK C Can't seem to earn enough trust to get 30 minutes per game, which is capping his potential. At the very least, his foul woes are mostly a thing of the past.

99 Saddiq Bey DET F Bey struggled with his efficiency for much of the year, but he made important strides as a playmaker, doubling his assist rate. If he can get back on track from beyond the arc, he's likely looking at a career year next season.

100 Kevin Porter HOU G Jalen Green is the clear focus of the rebuild, but Porter is still a young, high-usage player whose popped for some huge games in his career.

101 Keegan Murray ROOK F The best prospect Iowa has produced in decades, Murray averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.9 blocks and 1.9 threes (39.8% 3pt) as a sophomore.

102 Mike Conley UTA G The veteran began to show signs of decline toward the end of the season, so expectations should be tempered as he enters his age-35 season.

103 Andrew Wiggins GSW F On a per-game basis, Wiggins' production is fairly underwhelming, but the fact that he rarely misses games raises his fantasy floor.

104 Norman Powell LAC G Powell has a higher ceiling, but his recent injury track record – as well as the return of Kawhi Leonard – must be taken into consideration.

105 Lauri Markkanen CLE F Moving from Chicago to a fresh start in Cleveland didn't do much to improve his fantasy value.

106 Bobby Portis MIL F Portis is coming off of the best year of his career, but Brook Lopez's back injury was a major factor. Portis can also hit free agency again this summer.

107 Keldon Johnson SAS F Over his final 27 games, Johnson averaged 20.5 points (45.9% FG), 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 threes (35.6% 3Pt).

108 Clint Capela ATL C Capela's production dropped across-the-board this season en route to his worst per-game fantasy finish since 2015-16.

109 Gordon Hayward CHA F Hayward continues to put up nice, well-balanced numbers when healthy, but that's the issue – he's never healthy. He hasn't played more than 52 games in any of the past three seasons.

110 Will Barton DEN G/F The veteran doesn't have an overly high ceiling, but he's been a top-85 player in two of the last three seasons.

111 Russell Westbrook LAL G Westbrook's 2021-22 campaign was his worst since his rookie year, as he failed to mesh well with the Lakers and saw his numbers take a sharp decline. It seems unlikely he'll return to LA next season, which could bode well for his raw numbers, but it's also possible he's run out of gas.

112 Ivica Zubac LAC C Despite a relatively small workload, Zubac finished in the top-100 in total value for the second straight season.

113 P.J. Washington CHA F Charlotte didn't full-commit to Washington at center, which left him fighting for minutes with Mason Plumlee and Miles Bridges, who had a breakout campaign. Plumlee is under contract again next season, so it remains to be seen if Washington can make more of an impact.

114 Herbert Jones NOP F Jones was surprisingly productive as a rookie, especially as a defender. While he should improve, it remains to be seen how his workload and usage will be affected by the return of Zion Williamson.

115 Al Horford BOS C Horford continues to put up quality numbers, though the veteran can't stay especially healthy and is also given some rest days. He hasn't played 70 games since 2017-18.

116 Derrick White BOS G Had his usage propped up while on the rebuilding Spurs. Now on the competing Celtics, he will be more of a facilitator, defender and floor general.

117 Harrison Barnes SAC F He and Andrew Wiggins are interchangable. Boring wings who act as third or fourth options but have relatively high floors.

118 Devin Vassell SAS G Projects as the third option on the Spurs going forward behind Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson. Has shown upside as a three-and-D wing.

119 Bojan Bogdanovic UTA F High-floor scorer for Utah who can occasionally pop off for big performances.

120 Luguentz Dort OKC G Continues to make strides as a scorer but will probably not be asked to become a playmaker with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the fold. It seems possible he improves his defensive numbers given his reputation on that side of the ball.

121 Robert Covington LAC F Remains to be seen how much workload and usage he'll get with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, not to mention the addition of Norman Powell. At the very least, Covington remains one of the best per-minute sources of steals-plus-blocks.

122 Aaron Gordon DEN F Seems destined as a low-usage player, especially with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back next season.

123 Malik Monk LAL G One of the more interesting free agents in the 2022 class. Played well among the Lakers' dysfunction, averaging 14/3/3 on 47/39/80 shooting in 28.1 MPG.

124 Alec Burks NYK G May end up competing with Immanuel Quickley for the starting point guard spot.

125 Jordan Clarkson UTA G He wasn't able to match last season's Sixth Man of the Year effort, but Clarkson is still a good points/threes producer.

126 Alperen Sengun HOU C As a rookie, Sengun was a per-minute fantasy stud who should take on a larger role in Year 2. He'll likely go higher than this in many drafts.

127 Brook Lopez MIL C The big man missed most of the season after undergoing back surgery. He's still a decent source of blocks and threes, but that's about it.

128 Caris LeVert CLE G LeVert had a strong 2020-21 campaign, but he was a major disappointment for two different franchises this season.

129 James Wiseman GSW C Wiseman did not play a single minute in 2021-22, but he still carries plenty of intrigue as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft. He's much more enticing than most late-round fliers.

130 Jaden Ivey ROOK G A dynamic, athletic guard with a distinct flair, Ivey may need some time to develop, but he has big-time potential if he can become more consistent as a jumpshooter.

131 Dorian Finney-Smith DAL F Very low-usage player but has high organizational commitment as a glue guy and often plays heavy minutes.

132 Bruce Brown BKN G/F Role becomes a bit unclear with Ben Simmons in the fold plus a healthy Joe Harris.

133 Markelle Fultz ORL G Returned late in the year from an ACL tear. Had a minutes limit but averaged 20/10/5/2 per 36 – an encouraging sign for next season. That said, he's now competing with Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs for backcourt touches and minutes.

134 RJ Barrett NYK G/F Barrett was a 20-point-per-game scorer this season, but he remains a low-efficiency player who kills fantasy managers at the free-throw line (71.4% FT).

135 Royce O'Neale UTA F Very low-usage but plays within himself and is a solid passer, defender and three-point shooter.

136 Immanuel Quickley NYK G Showed promise late in the year and has the potential to start at point guard. Averaged 16/5/5 in 27.9 MPG in his final 22 appearances.

137 Patrick Beverley MIN G Stuffs the stat sheet as a point guard but often struggles to score and picks up plenty of injuries.

138 Chris Duarte IND G The Pacers have to sort out their backcourt, but the 2021 first-round pick will be a key piece in Indiana's rebuild.

139 Jonathan Kuminga GSW F In the 19 games in which Kuminga played at least 25 minutes, the rookie averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 threes, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals.

140 Cameron Johnson PHO F Johnson notched career highs in virtually every category in 2021-22, including hitting 2.5 threes per game at a 42.5 percent clip.

141 Kevin Huerter ATL G Through four NBA seasons, Huerter has averaged 1.8, 2.3, 2.0 and 2.2 threes per game, respectively.

142 Jalen Suggs ORL G While injuries and poor shooting (21.4% 3Pt) made Suggs the most disappointing lottery pick in the 2021 class, it's way too early to declare him a bust.

143 Chuma Okeke ORL F Okeke struggled from deep for most of the year (31.8% 3Pt), but he still contributed 1.7 threes per game to go with 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

144 Alex Caruso CHI G Injuries limited Caruso to 41 games, but when healthy he was a top-120 fantasy player.

145 Onyeka Okongwu ATL C The 2020 lottery pick has been stuck behind Clint Capela, but at some point his talent will force the Hawks' hand.

146 Brandon Clarke MEM F After a strong second half to 2021-22, Clarke's fantasy stock is back on the rise following a lackluster 2020-21 campaign.

147 Matisse Thybulle PHI F Even in limited minutes and with a very limited offensive game, Thybulle's defensive contributions alone make him worthy of fantasy consideration.

148 Bennedict Mathurin ROOK G Easily the best player in the Pac 12 this season, Mathurin projects as one of the most NBA-ready players in the 2022 class. As a sophomore at Arizona, he posted 17.7 points, 5.6 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and shot 37 percent from deep.

149 De'Andre Hunter ATL F This season was a major disappointment, but Hunter did finish strongly, and he ranked 110th in per-game value in 2020-21.