NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 14

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.
Week 14 is always a big week. Many fantasy players are trying to win their way into the playoffs. Others are trying to firm up playoff seeding. It may not yet be the fantasy playoffs, but this week had that level of importance for many. Let's look at today's NFL action.
Reactions
- Lamar Jackson was amazing. He was facing a Rams team that had no problem putting big points on the scoreboard. Jackson was needed for the Ravens to have any chance of winning. In addition to passing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, he also ran for 70. The trio of Odell Beckham, Isaiah Likely and Zay Flowers each scored a touchdown while posting at least 60 yards. Overall, this was a favorable matchup for the Baltimore passing attack, but nothing should be taken away from Jackson's outstanding performance. Over the course of the season, there has been little consistency in the Baltimore passing game. It may be important to weigh out individual matchups when using the Ravens' receivers in fantasy playoff lineups.
- It was difficult to back the Rams this week. They were on the road against an excellent Ravens defense. It was also a game that was played in the elements. it didn't matter. Sean McVay continues to have great success with his offensive personnel almost every week. Kyren Williams didn't have a dominant game like we've gotten used to, but he still went over 100 yards. Cooper Kupp made a number of big plays
Week 14 is always a big week. Many fantasy players are trying to win their way into the playoffs. Others are trying to firm up playoff seeding. It may not yet be the fantasy playoffs, but this week had that level of importance for many. Let's look at today's NFL action.
Reactions
- Lamar Jackson was amazing. He was facing a Rams team that had no problem putting big points on the scoreboard. Jackson was needed for the Ravens to have any chance of winning. In addition to passing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, he also ran for 70. The trio of Odell Beckham, Isaiah Likely and Zay Flowers each scored a touchdown while posting at least 60 yards. Overall, this was a favorable matchup for the Baltimore passing attack, but nothing should be taken away from Jackson's outstanding performance. Over the course of the season, there has been little consistency in the Baltimore passing game. It may be important to weigh out individual matchups when using the Ravens' receivers in fantasy playoff lineups.
- It was difficult to back the Rams this week. They were on the road against an excellent Ravens defense. It was also a game that was played in the elements. it didn't matter. Sean McVay continues to have great success with his offensive personnel almost every week. Kyren Williams didn't have a dominant game like we've gotten used to, but he still went over 100 yards. Cooper Kupp made a number of big plays on his way to a 115-yard and one TD performance. Also, Matthew Stafford just missed a 300-yard performance while throwing three TDs. The passing game has been inconsistent for fantasy. Once we're in the fantasy playoffs, it may be wise to give the receivers the benefit of the doubt when setting weekly lineups.
- Huge win for the Bills. They are firmly in the playoff race now after winning at Kansas City. None of the Buffalo receivers reached 40 yards. Again, it was James Cook who excelled. For the fourth game in a row, he surpassed 100 scrimmage yards. He's been excellent since Joe Brady took over the offensive coordinator job. Cook has to be considered a trustworthy top-20 RB in PPR leagues. Stefon Diggs has been held to fewer than 40 yards in three of his last four games. The veteran hasn't had a 100-yard game since Week 6. Based on his performance, he's looking like a top-30 WR right now.
- Things aren't looking up for the Chiefs. They've dropped two straight. Their odds of getting the top seed in the AFC may be slipping away. Rashee Rice has become the best fantasy performer on the offense over the last three weeks. In the last three games, Travis Kelce hasn't found the end zone. He's still a top TE option due to his high floor. Patrick Mahomes is averaging 240 yards and one TD in the last two games. For weeks, he's been merely a floor play at QB. It's hard to think he'll be a dominant fantasy performer in the near future. With Isiah Pacheco out, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon split work. Edwards-Helaire had more work, but McKinnon had the better PPR day. If Pacheco misses more time, expect more of the same.
- It was incredible to see Trevor Lawrence take the field six days after suffering a high ankle sprain. From my untrained eye, it would appear that Lawrence did not have nearly the severe injury we initially thought. He actually looked good on a couple of rushing attempts. Facing an outstanding Cleveland defense, Lawrence predictably had some struggles. That said, the fact that Jacksonville fell behind by double digits allowed the passing attack to put up strong fantasy numbers. Evan Engram was the only skill position player to have a big game. Facing one of the best TE defenses in the league, he posted 95 yards and a pair of TDs. With Lawrence appearing to be fine, I recommend starting all Jacksonville players as you normally would in the fantasy playoffs.
- Although he definitely makes his share of mistakes, Joe Flacco seems to be the best quarterback option for the Browns. He still showed a preference of throwing the ball to Amari Cooper. To the quarterback's credit, he did an excellent job of getting many different receivers involved. Unlike last week, when he focused on tight end Harrison Bryant, this week he made sure to get his playmaking tight end, David Njoku involved. The result was six catches for 91 yards and two TDs for the dynamic tight end. With multiple touchdowns in each of the two games he started, Flacco appears to be a strong superflex option going forward.
- Surprisingly, Zach Wilson had the Jets moving the ball with some success against the Texans. As always, Garrett Wilson dominated targets and was productive with his chances.Also, Breece Hall had 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. It was one of the rare games that he produced well for fantasy since largely being doomed by this inept offense. Wilson remains a high floor weekly fantasy starter. Hall is a volume-based RB2.
- Not only did Houston go into their matchup at the Jets short-handed, they lost Nico Collins to a calf injury in the first half. As a result, C.J. Stroud had Robert Woods and Noah Brown as his top wide receiver options. At some point, a quarterback needs at least a little help to succeed against a defense like New York. If things weren't bad enough for Houston, Stroud suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter. The status of these injuries will have much to do with how we view the Houston players in the fantasy playoffs.
- I tried to tell people that when the Bears played the Vikings in Week 12, that Roschon Johnson's lead role was a one-game anomaly. With Minnesota's complicated blitz package, Johnson was needed in pass protection. Coming out of the bye, Johnson didn't have a single touch in the first half against the Lions. He ended up with one rushing attempt in garbage time. D'onta Foreman resumed his role as the lead back with Khalil Herbert pitching in. At quarterback, Justin Fields played very well against his division rival. For the fourth time over the last two seasons, he's had excellent success against Detroit as a runner. but for the first time in those four games, he reached 200 passing yards. I am inclined to have a strong level of trust in Fields in the fantasy playoffs. DJ Moore scored as a runner and receiver and continues to be a top weekly fantasy option.
- For years, the narrative on Jared Goff was that he struggled in road games that featured temperatures less than 40 degrees. His matchup in Chicago certainly qualified for this narrative. It should be noted that the Bears have been much improved on defense over the last month. Regardless, Goff laid an egg. Aside from the weather narrative, the Detroit offense has had its share of recent struggles. Based on their recent performances, it will be difficult to project Detroit as an upside offense down the stretch. Obviously, it's recommended to play all of the typical leaders in this offense. Eventually, it's reasonable to expect the upside games will be there.
- The Colts seemed to have a very good matchup at Cincinnati. The Bengals have struggled for most of the season on defense. It didn't matter. Zack Moss and the running game had no success. Gardner Minshew was often under pressure and was unable to generate explosive plays. Going forward, this offense should be considered a week-to-week proposition. They certainly have upside potential. There are also are limitations that can be exposed when defenses are up to the task. At this point, Michael Pittman remains the one player who is a must start.
- Jake Browning did it again. After having a great performance against the Jaguars on Monday night, he came back and shredded the Colts. Despite the success, his biggest play was a screen pass to Chase Brown that turned into a 54-yard touchdown. Regardless, Browning should now be considered a solid option in leagues that start two quarterbacks. Between his mobility, along with the high-level weapons he has, there is potential for him to have a solid blend of floor and ceiling each week. In terms of Brown, he has had a substantial role in the backfield in each of the last two games. He's quickly working his way into being a weekly flex option.
- Going into New Orleans is no easy task for a limited offense. That was the problem the Panthers were facing. Bryce Young was a total non factor in this game. Those who started Chuba Hubbard had the usual advantage of volume. Hubbard posted solid yardage totals, and he provided fantasy managers with the high floor they had hoped for. Aside from Hubbard, it'll be very difficult to trust any Carolina players in the fantasy playoffs with confidence.
- The Saints are no stranger to playing down to their competition. Fortunately, they didn't have to do very much to easily defeat the Panthers. In their defense, New Orleans had a number of players either out or playing in a limited fashion. Chris Olave had the flu. Fantasy managers were pleased when Olave was able to secure a late touchdown to salvage his fantasy day. Also, Alvin Kamara split work almost equally with Jamal Williams. Despite uninspiring stats, Kamara was able to score a touchdown, which led to him having a passable fantasy performance.
- If the playoffs started today, the Buccaneers would represent the NFC South. Baker Mayfield completed less than half of his passes. Somehow, he turned an abysmal 144 passing yards into three total touchdowns that included a last-minute victory. Aside from Mayfield, the only player to have a good fantasy performance was Rachaad White. The running back continues to see extreme usage. He has been very productive as a runner and receiver, and in this game, he had 135 scrimmage yards and a TD. Fantasy managers had to be frustrated that Mike Evans had eight yards receiving. At least that performance didn't happen during the fantasy playoffs. However, for those who needed Evans in this game to qualify for the playoffs, this may have been just as bad. Going forward, White and Evans remain the two players we typically can trust in weekly lineups.
- When playing at home, Atlanta has had a number of games in which they've had success through the air. Even though they were unable to win an important game against the Buccaneers, Desmond Ridder put up numbers. In addition to rushing for a score, he passed for 347 yards and a touchdown. Despite all that passing yardage, the only receiver to go over 60 yards was Drake London, who had 10 catches for 172 yards. London has been money in each of his last five home games. Unfortunately, things usually don't go quite as well for him on the road. Pay attention to venue and opponent when making start-or-sit decisions with Ridder and London.
- For the second game in a row, the Vikings offense was putrid. After imploding against the Bears in a Week 12 Monday night game, they looked even worse against the Raiders. If everyone is healthy going into the fantasy playoffs, the only players I consider must starts are Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Alexander Mattison. If the quarterback position is going to continue to be problematic, it significantly hurts the upside of each skill-position player.
- Limited offenses have had significant struggles against the Vikings defense all year. with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback, this was always going to be a difficult matchup for the Raiders. It was even worse than we could have imagined. Not a single player on the team had anything close to an upside performance. Going forward, matchups will be important to monitor when predicting performance for the Las Vegas players.
- The Broncos had exactly the type of game that they like to play. When they are able to run a conservative attack on offense along with an attacking style of defense, they have been at their best. They couldn't have asked for a better opponent than the Chargers. Things were going just as they hoped early on, and then Los Angeles lost Justin Herbert to a finger injury. The fact that Denver was playing with the lead the entire way made them even more conservative than usual on offense. That led to a disappointing day from just about every offensive player. Aside from Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams, who both scored TDs, each of the Broncos' offensive players have limited upside in any given week.
- Not only was it a rough day for the Chargers offense, but they could be in significant trouble the rest of the way. If Justin Herbert misses time, it could easily crush the fantasy value of Keenan Allen. Also, it was already difficult using Austin Ekeler with confidence. If Easton Stick has to take over at quarterback, defenses are going to overload the box and make life difficult for the entire unit.
- After being unable to move the ball against the 49ers on Thanksgiving, once Geno Smith was ruled out (before the game), it made sense for fantasy managers who felt the need to bench Seattle skill position players. However, both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf had solid performances with Drew Lock at QB. The success probably had much to do with the fact that San Francisco may have relaxed when they realized they were playing a backup quarterback. Should Smith continue to miss time, much of the upside of the receivers take a significant hit. Also, Kenneth Walker returned from his oblique injury. He split work with Zach Charbonnet, and neither had major success in this game.
- What do I say about the 49ers that hasn't already been said? The stars just keep getting it done. Deebo Samuel seemed to have the best mismatch on the offense. As usual, San Francisco didn't miss the opportunity to take advantage of Samuel's situation. He scored a pair of touchdowns while posting 150 scrimmage yards. Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle all had strong performances while Brock Purdy went over 300 yards.As I say in most of these weekly articles, start your 49ers without hesitation. Just understand that not all of them will have massive performances each week. The last thing you want is to miss a ceiling game by overthinking your lineup.
Injuries
The following players injured and were unable to return to action:
- In his first game back from a hamstring injury Justin Jefferson sustained a chest injury in the first half.
- Justin Herbert injured his finger, and Easton Stick finished the game.
- Nico Collins suffered a calf injury.
- C.J. Stroud sustained a head injury. Davis Mills finished the game.
- Josh Jacobs left the game with a knee injury. Zamir White was the next man up.
- Alexander Mattison injured his ankle. Ty Chandler took over the lead running back role.