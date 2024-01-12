NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Weekend Matchups

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

The elephant in the room on that Week 16 loss, of course, is that C.J. Stroud wasn't in the lineup for the Texans. The rookie QB missed two games due to a concussion but was back in eye-popping form in Houston's must-win finale against Indianapolis, tossing two TDs with a 10.2 YPA.

SATURDAY

Cleveland at Houston (+2), o/u 44.5 – Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

The elephant in the room on that Week 16 loss, of course, is that C.J. Stroud wasn't in the lineup for the Texans. The rookie QB missed two games due to a concussion but was back in eye-popping form in Houston's must-win finale against Indianapolis, tossing two TDs with a 10.2 YPA. In a season that's seen record-setting performances from rookie wideouts and tight ends, there should still be no question who the Offensive Rookie of the Year is. Had he not missed those two games, Stroud almost certainly would have broken Andrew Luck's 2012 rookie record of 4,374 passing yards – heck, he was only 266 yards behind, he might have only needed one more start. (Incidentally, if you're looking for an early 2024 bet, I think that record falls next season. Justin Herbert and Stroud have both been on pace to crack it and only didn't because they missed a bit of time. There are too many good QB in the 2024 draft class, and too many good landing spots for them, to think Luck will hold onto it much longer. I mean, forget about Caleb Williams or Drake Maye as a Commander. What if Jim Harbaugh brings J.J. McCarthy with him to Atlanta? What if Sean Payton has his eye on Jayden Daniels or Michael Penix with the 12th pick for Denver?) Houston's defense also became something of a force under DeMeco Ryans, and the pass rush might be deeper than most people realize – Will Anderson and Jonathan Greenard were banged up down the stretch, but Derek Barnett and Jerry Hughes combined for 4.5 sacks over the final four games. Flacco got sacked eight times in his five starts, and while the Cleveland o-line has held up, it's still missing both its usual starting tackles.

The Skinny

CLE injuries: RB Kareem Hunt (questionable, groin), WR Cooper (questionable, heel), WR Cedric Tillman (questionable, concussion), K Dustin Hopkins (out, hamstring), EDGE Garrett (questionable, shoulder), S Grant Delpit (IR-R, groin)

HOU injuries: WR Noah Brown (questionable, back), WR Robert Woods (questionable, hip), EDGE Anderson (questionable, ankle), EDGE Greenard (questionable, ankle)

CLE DFS targets: David Bell (HOU 31st in DVOA vs. WR3)

HOU DFS targets: none

CLE DFS fades: Jerome Ford (HOU second in rushing DVOA, second in YPC allowed)

HOU DFS fades: Stroud (CLE second in passing DVOA, first in net passing yards per game allowed, second in YPA allowed), Nico Collins (CLE first in DVOA vs. WR1), Brown (CLE second in DVOA vs. WR2, second in DVOA vs. deep throws)

Key stat: HOU is 19th in third-down conversions at 37.9 percent; CLE is first in third-down defense at 29.1 percent

The Scoop: Ford grinds out 50 yards. Flacco throws for 320 yards and three touchdowns, two to Cooper (who tops 100 yards) and one to Bell. Devin Singletary gains 70 yards. Stroud throws for 240 yards and TDs to Collins and Xavier Hutchinson. A Garrett strip sack turns into a touchdown that seals the win. Browns 28-20

Miami (+4.5) at Kansas City, o/u 44 – Saturday, 8:00 p.m. EST

If college bowl games get sponsors, why can't Cheetos sponsor this one? It's not like the NFL to leave money on the table. Tyreek Hill will make his return to Kansas City for the first time, but he probably wishes he wasn't, all things considered. The Dolphins let the AFC East slip through their fingers to kick them out on the road as a wild-card team, losing their last two games and blowing a 14-7 fourth-quarter lead to the Bills in the regular-season finale to do it. Gut punches like that can be hard to recover from, and after being one-and-done in the postseason last year (Buffalo, again), Miami's got some things to prove. Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the finish line, tossing multiple picks in both those losses, and while you can wave those off as being products of facing tough, experienced secondaries, it's not like the one he'll be taking on Saturday is any softer. Tagovailoa hasn't throws for 300-plus yards since Week 11, and in seven games since he's got a 68.5 percent completion rate, 7.9 YPA and 8:6 TD:INT – not terrible numbers, but far below the standards he established in the first half of 2023. The roster around him has rarely been fully healthy during that time, but the injury situation's even more dire for the Dolphins' defense, and excuses are for the offseason -- even one as big as the team's terrible record in the cold.

Speaking of excuses... what the heck has happened to the Kansas City offense? Sure, the team won three of its last four, but the defense did all the heavy lifting. The team hasn't scored 30 or more points in a game since November and averaged a stunning 19.2 points over its last six. Sure, one of those was a Week 18 matchup with all the big names sitting out – including Travis Kelce, who wound up 16 yards short of his eighth straight 1,000-yard campaign – but Patrick Mahomes' 6:5 TD:INT and 6.8 YPA over the prior five games were shocking. It's not even really clear why the offense has sputtered so badly. Isiah Pacheco has been productive when healthy, and Rashee Rice put together maybe the best rookie season in franchise history. No one else made much of a positive impact among the WRs though (Kadarius Toney kind of forced me to include the 'positive' qualifier there), magnifying Kelce's own slightly down season. The defense is good enough to maybe get them a postseason win or two, but if things don't start clicking for Mahomes, a deep run seems impossible.

The Skinny

MIA injuries: RB Raheem Mostert (questionable, knee), RB De'Von Achane (questionable, toe), WR Hill (questionable, ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (questionable, ankle), EDGE Bradley Chubb (IR, knee), S Jevon Holland (questionable, knee)

KC injuries: RB Jerick McKinnon (IR, pelvis), WR Toney (questionable, hip)

MIA DFS targets: none

KC DFS targets: Kelce (MIA 30th in DVOA vs. TE)

MIA DFS fades: Tagovailoa (KC fourth in net passing yards per game allowed, third in YPA allowed), Cedrick Wilson (KC second in DVOA vs. WR3)

KC DFS fades: none

Key stat: MIA is second red-zone conversions at 65.5 percent (38-for-58); KC is t-8th in red-zone defense at 50.0 percent (25-for-50)

Weather notes: temperature in the low single digits, 10-15 mph wind

The Scoop: Mostert is active, but Achane leads the MIA backfield with 120 scrimmage yards and two scores, one rushing and one receiving. Tagovailoa throws for 230 yards and a second touchdown to Hill. Pacheco puts together 80 yards. Mahomes throws for 210 yards and two TDs, one each to Rice and Kelce. Dolphins 24-17