Weekend Injury Report: Hurts Uncertain, Jacobs Shaky, Robinson Ruled Out

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
January 7, 2023

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

This isn't the worst week for game-time decisions, but it is Week 18, which means some teams will rest starters and others will pull them early to prepare for the playoffs. Even non-playoff teams sometimes approach the finale different, giving more snaps to young players or testing out a young QB, e.g., Washington's Sam Howell.

The bottom section her — truly questionable — can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Saturday and Sunday when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

   

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

          

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

      

Truly Questionable 🤔

Saturday Games

Early Games (1 ET)

This is isn't an especially important bunch for fantasy; we're mostly looking at backups whose absences could mean a bit more work for the starters (Demarcus Robinson, Hunter Henry, Tyler Conklin). In Jones' case that doesn't mean much, as the Bucs are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC and likely will pull starters early Sunday.

With Foreman, it's worth noting he was added to the injury report Friday and is scheduled for free agency after the season. Even if his knee injury is minor and he plays, it's possible Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear get more work than usual. Foreman probably did enough this year to get some guaranteed money on his next contract, but that goes out the window with a serious injury in the season finale.

     

Late-Afternoon Games

Hurts is the 'questionable' everyone is talking about this week, following limited practice participation Wednesday through Friday. The Eagles still need a win to avoid dropping from No. 1 to No. 5 in the NFC, but they don't necessarily need Hurts in the lineup to get that done against a Giants team that figures to rest/pull its star players. Possibilities here include Hurts playing some of the game but not all of it. There's also a scenario with these late games where a bunch of teams pull starters, as the Eagles and 49ers will largely be facing backups and may go up big by halftime, in which case the Dallas-Washington game starts to look meaningless for playoff seeding. I still like CeeDee Lamb best of the premium WRs this week, but he's not without risk of an early exit... and the same goes for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

       

SNF

     

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

   

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Week 18 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent
FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Sunday Picks Week 18 DFS
NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 18 Sunday
NFL Player Prop Picks - 5 Players That Have Incentives In Week 18