WNBA DFS Breakdown: Wednesday

DAILY MATCHUPS (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
DraftKings and FanDuel Top Values (RotoWire Optimizer)
Top 5 FanDuel
|Ezi Magbegor
|F
|SEA
|@PHO
|5000
|23.69
|4.7
|Gabby Williams
|G
|SEA
|@PHO
|4300
|18.83
|4.4
|Jewell Loyd
|G
|SEA
|@PHO
|6100
|26.30
|4.3
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|PHO
|SEA
|6800
|27.58
|4.1
|Chennedy Carter
|G
|LA
|@ATL
|5800
|23.74
|4.1
Top 5 DraftKings
|Dana Evans
|G
|CHI
|NY
|6200
|24.96
|4.0
|Chennedy Carter
|G
|LA
|@ATL
|6900
|24.17
|3.5
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|PHO
|SEA
|8900
|29.21
|3.3
|Ezi Magbegor
|F
|SEA
|@PHO
|7000
|22.21
|3.2
|Gabby Williams
|F
|SEA
|@PHO
|5800
|18.57
|3.2
Los Angeles Sparks (-4.5) at Atlanta Dream
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/11/2022
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/11/2022
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|F
|Hip
|OUT
|5/14/2022
|Amanda Zahui B.
|C
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|10/1/2022
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|Not Injury Related
|SUSP
|5/11/2022
|Kia Vaughn
|C
|Hamstring
|GTD
|5/11/2022
|Maite Cazorla
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 Player Stats
Los Angeles
|Liz Cambage
|LA
|C
|2
|23.0
|17.0
|7.5
|1.0
|2.0
|1.5
|0.0
|Nneka Ogwumike
|LA
|F
|2
|34.0
|16.0
|7.5
|1.5
|3.0
|0.5
|1.0
|Jordin Canada
|LA
|G
|2
|30.0
|15.5
|2.5
|7.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|Brittney Sykes
|LA
|G
|2
|30.0
|13.0
|5.0
|3.0
|4.5
|1.5
|0.0
|Chennedy Carter
|LA
|G
|2
|17.0
|12.0
|1.0
|2.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|Lexie Brown
|LA
|G
|2
|30.5
|8.5
|4.0
|3.5
|2.0
|0.0
|2.5
|Chiney Ogwumike
|LA
|F
|2
|18.0
|7.0
|7.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|Rae Burrell
|LA
|G
|2
|12.5
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|Jasmine Walker
|LA
|F
|2
|11.0
|1.0
|2.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Amy Atwell
|LA
|F
|2
|6.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Atlanta
|Rhyne Howard
|Atl
|G
|1
|36.0
|16.0
|3.0
|4.0
|2.0
|4.0
|4.0
|Erica Wheeler
|Atl
|G
|1
|30.0
|11.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|Nia Coffey
|Atl
|F
|1
|23.0
|11.0
|9.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Cheyenne Parker
|Atl
|F
|1
|25.0
|10.0
|10.0
|0.0
|2.0
|3.0
|0.0
|Kristy Wallace
|Atl
|G
|1
|29.0
|6.0
|5.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Monique Billings
|Atl
|F
|1
|21.0
|6.0
|14.0
|1.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|Megan Walker
|Atl
|F
|1
|8.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|Aari McDonald
|Atl
|G
|1
|18.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Naz Hillmon
|Atl
|F
|1
|11.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
The Skinny
Both teams remain undefeated through the first week of the season, but the Sparks are 5.5-point favorites heading into this one. With the over/under set at 161.5, this game has the lowest total on the three-game slate, but it's still expected to have a relatively high pace.
Liz Cambage, Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada have been the most productive players for the Sparks to open the campaign, but Brittney Sykes provided a breakout performance Sunday after struggling in the opener. Chennedy Carter has also been a consistent producer off the bench, scoring in double figures in back-to-back games to start the season.
Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was dynamic in her first WNBA game, posting 16 points, four assists, four blocks, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. The rookie's debut was historic, but it'll be difficult to maintain that type of production throughout the season, so some growing pains are expected. Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey each provided strong all-around performances in the Dream's season opener as well and are likely safer options than Howard. Monique Billings also popped for 14 rebounds off the bench, but it'd be risky to count on her to replicate that type of production against the Sparks.
Seattle Storm (-4.5) at Phoenix Mercury
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Mercedes Russell
|F
|Undisclosed
|OUT
|5/29/2022
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Suspension
|GTD
|5/11/2022
|Brianna Turner
|F
|Suspension
|GTD
|5/11/2022
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/21/2022
|Kia Nurse
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/2/2022
2022 Player Stats
Seattle
|Breanna Stewart
|Sea
|F
|2
|28.5
|19.0
|8.0
|2.5
|2.0
|0.5
|2.5
|Jewell Loyd
|Sea
|G
|2
|25.0
|18.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|2.0
|Epiphanny Prince
|Sea
|G
|2
|14.0
|12.0
|0.5
|1.0
|1.5
|0.5
|2.5
|Ezi Magbegor
|Sea
|C
|2
|24.0
|8.0
|5.0
|1.5
|1.5
|2.0
|0.0
|Sue Bird
|Sea
|G
|2
|26.0
|7.0
|1.5
|8.0
|1.5
|0.5
|2.0
|Stephanie Talbot
|Sea
|G
|2
|18.0
|7.0
|2.5
|1.5
|0.5
|1.0
|1.0
|Jantel Lavender
|Sea
|C
|2
|20.0
|6.5
|3.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|Briann January
|Sea
|G
|2
|18.0
|3.5
|2.5
|2.5
|0.5
|1.5
|0.5
|Gabby Williams
|Sea
|F
|2
|19.5
|2.5
|3.5
|2.5
|0.5
|1.5
|0.5
|Reshanda Gray
|Sea
|F
|2
|7.5
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
Phoenix
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|Pho
|G
|1
|32.0
|25.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|Shey Peddy
|Pho
|G
|1
|29.0
|16.0
|1.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|2.0
|Tina Charles
|Pho
|C
|1
|32.0
|15.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|Sophie Cunningham
|Pho
|G
|1
|22.0
|12.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.0
|Diana Taurasi
|Pho
|G
|1
|32.0
|9.0
|4.0
|9.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Megan Gustafson
|Pho
|F
|1
|11.0
|6.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|Emma Cannon
|Pho
|F
|1
|6.0
|3.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Jennie Simms
|Pho
|F
|1
|12.0
|2.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Sam Thomas
|Pho
|F
|1
|8.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Kristine Anigwe
|Pho
|F
|1
|14.0
|0.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
The Skinny
Seattle is a 4.5-point road favorite after splitting its first two games of the season. The over/under is set at 165.5, tied with New York @ Chicago for the highest total of the three-game slate, which suggests a fast-paced, high-scoring matchup against two title contenders.
Unsurprisingly, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd have been the go-to options for Seattle to open the season, but what has been surprising is Epiphanny Prince's offensive production. Briann January came over from Connecticut in the offseason and was expected to be the No. 3 guard behind Loyd and Sue Bird, but so far, Prince has outproduced January. While Bird has been quiet in the scoring column to open the season, the veteran is always capable of racking up assists. With Mercedes Russell (undisclosed) out for an extended period, Ezi Magbegor is likely a cheap center/forward option that'll garner major minutes on a nightly basis.
Skylar Diggins-Smith starred in the Mercury's opener, while Tina Charles, Diana Taurasi, Shey Peddy and Sophie Cunningham all garnered solid roles. However, things are set to change with Diamond DeShields and Brianna Turner expected to make their season debut against the Storm. The Mercury have a ton of firepower, but with so many mouths to feed, the overall potential of their stars may be limited at times.
New York Liberty at Chicago Sky (-4.5)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
New York
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/11/2022
|DiDi Richards
|G
|Hamstring
|OUT
|5/13/2022
|Kylee Shook
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|9/1/2022
|Nyara Sabally
|F
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|4/1/2023
|Sika Kone
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/11/2022
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Not Injury Related
|GTD
|5/11/2022
|Allie Quigley
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|5/14/2022
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/14/2022
|Li Yueru
|C
|Not Injury Related
|SUSP
|5/22/2022
|Astou Ndour-Fall
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Leonie Fiebich
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 Player Stats
New York
|Sabrina Ionescu
|NY
|G
|1
|35.0
|25.0
|4.0
|6.0
|2.0
|0.0
|3.0
|Natasha Howard
|NY
|F
|1
|36.0
|16.0
|6.0
|3.0
|1.0
|2.0
|3.0
|Sami Whitcomb
|NY
|G
|1
|33.0
|15.0
|5.0
|5.0
|3.0
|0.0
|2.0
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|NY
|G
|1
|29.0
|13.0
|5.0
|1.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Michaela Onyenwere
|NY
|F
|1
|17.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Stefanie Dolson
|NY
|C
|1
|27.0
|4.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Lorela Cubaj
|NY
|F
|1
|18.0
|2.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Asia Durr
|NY
|G
|1
|6.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Chicago
|Dana Evans
|Chi
|G
|1
|35.0
|24.0
|0.0
|5.0
|4.0
|0.0
|2.0
|Candace Parker
|Chi
|F
|1
|33.0
|21.0
|6.0
|6.0
|3.0
|1.0
|3.0
|Azura Stevens
|Chi
|F
|1
|26.0
|13.0
|6.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Emma Meesseman
|Chi
|C
|1
|36.0
|12.0
|8.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Courtney Vandersloot
|Chi
|G
|1
|34.0
|11.0
|2.0
|8.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|Sparkle Taylor
|Chi
|G
|1
|19.0
|6.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Ruthy Hebard
|Chi
|F
|1
|13.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Anneli Maley
|Chi
|F
|1
|19.0
|2.0
|4.0
|1.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Tina Krajisnik
|Chi
|C
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Kaela Davis
|Chi
|G
|1
|10.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
The Skinny
Despite falling to the Sparks on Opening Night, the Sky are 4.5-point home favorites against the Liberty. With the over/under set at 165.5, the bookmakers are expecting an offensive display, so there should be a few prolific performances in this matchup.
Sabrina Ionescu was dominant in the opener, displaying an improved jumper to go along with her stellar playmaking ability. Sami Whitcomb, Natasha Howard and Jocelyn Willoughby each provided solid contributions as secondary options, but the rotation is set to change with Betnijah Laney expected to make her season debut. Laney's presence likely bumps Howard and Willoughby down a spot on the depth chart, but it's unclear if Laney will be able to play her usual 30.0 minutes per game.
Candace Parker and Dana Evans each scored 20 points in the opener, while Azura Stevens, Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot all provided timely contributions. However, no one else on Chicago's roster played over 20 minutes. The Sky continues to be one of the most decimated teams to start the season, but their rotations are unlikely to change from Opening Night.