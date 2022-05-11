WNBA DFS Breakdown: Wednesday

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

Los Angeles Sparks (-4.5) at Atlanta Dream

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Hayes G Not Injury Related SUSP 5/11/2022 Kia Vaughn C Hamstring GTD 5/11/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Los Angeles

Atlanta

The Skinny

Both teams remain undefeated through the first week of the season, but the Sparks are 5.5-point favorites heading into this one. With the over/under set at 161.5, this game has the lowest total on the three-game slate, but it's still expected to have a relatively high pace.

Liz Cambage, Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada have been the most productive players for the Sparks to open the campaign, but Brittney Sykes provided a breakout performance Sunday after struggling in the opener. Chennedy Carter has also been a consistent producer off the bench, scoring in double figures in back-to-back games to start the season.

Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was dynamic in her first WNBA game, posting 16 points, four assists, four blocks, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. The rookie's debut was historic, but it'll be difficult to maintain that type of production throughout the season, so some growing pains are expected. Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey each provided strong all-around performances in the Dream's season opener as well and are likely safer options than Howard. Monique Billings also popped for 14 rebounds off the bench, but it'd be risky to count on her to replicate that type of production against the Sparks.

Seattle Storm (-4.5) at Phoenix Mercury

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 5/29/2022

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Suspension GTD 5/11/2022 Brianna Turner F Suspension GTD 5/11/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 5/21/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022

2022 Player Stats

Seattle

Phoenix

The Skinny

Seattle is a 4.5-point road favorite after splitting its first two games of the season. The over/under is set at 165.5, tied with New York @ Chicago for the highest total of the three-game slate, which suggests a fast-paced, high-scoring matchup against two title contenders.

Unsurprisingly, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd have been the go-to options for Seattle to open the season, but what has been surprising is Epiphanny Prince's offensive production. Briann January came over from Connecticut in the offseason and was expected to be the No. 3 guard behind Loyd and Sue Bird, but so far, Prince has outproduced January. While Bird has been quiet in the scoring column to open the season, the veteran is always capable of racking up assists. With Mercedes Russell (undisclosed) out for an extended period, Ezi Magbegor is likely a cheap center/forward option that'll garner major minutes on a nightly basis.

Skylar Diggins-Smith starred in the Mercury's opener, while Tina Charles, Diana Taurasi, Shey Peddy and Sophie Cunningham all garnered solid roles. However, things are set to change with Diamond DeShields and Brianna Turner expected to make their season debut against the Storm. The Mercury have a ton of firepower, but with so many mouths to feed, the overall potential of their stars may be limited at times.

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky (-4.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Chicago

2022 Player Stats

New York

Chicago

The Skinny

Despite falling to the Sparks on Opening Night, the Sky are 4.5-point home favorites against the Liberty. With the over/under set at 165.5, the bookmakers are expecting an offensive display, so there should be a few prolific performances in this matchup.

Sabrina Ionescu was dominant in the opener, displaying an improved jumper to go along with her stellar playmaking ability. Sami Whitcomb, Natasha Howard and Jocelyn Willoughby each provided solid contributions as secondary options, but the rotation is set to change with Betnijah Laney expected to make her season debut. Laney's presence likely bumps Howard and Willoughby down a spot on the depth chart, but it's unclear if Laney will be able to play her usual 30.0 minutes per game.

Candace Parker and Dana Evans each scored 20 points in the opener, while Azura Stevens, Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot all provided timely contributions. However, no one else on Chicago's roster played over 20 minutes. The Sky continues to be one of the most decimated teams to start the season, but their rotations are unlikely to change from Opening Night.

