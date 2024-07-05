WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 5

WNBA Schedule Today

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Atlanta Dream at at

Line: Wings -1.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jaelyn Brown F Illness OUT 7/17/2024 Satou Sabally F Shoulder OUT 8/16/2024 Maddy Siegrist F Finger OUT 8/16/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream (7-11) are on a two-game slide and face the first game of a three-game trip hoping to improve on their 4-4 road record. The Wings (4-16) have dropped three in a row and enter the second leg of a two-game homestand with the opportunity to improve on their 2-6 home record.

The Dream remain hindered by injury trouble, which leaves room for players like Naz Hillmon, Maya Caldwell and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus to step up and make their mark. Allisha Gray and Tina Charles have both been playing well lately and must continue to lead the charge. Charles is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, while Gray has scored at least 17 points in four of her last five outings.

Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the way for the Wings, scoring more than 20 points in each of her last five outings and averaging 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals in 39.2 minutes per game over that span. Natasha Howard is also coming off a huge performance, as she poured in 36 points in a loss to the Mercury on Wednesday. Odyssey Sims has emerged as a solid contributor, averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals through four games played, while Monique Billings and Teaira McCowan lead the squad in rebounding.

Las Vegas Aces at

Line: Aces -12.5

O/U: 171.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Azura Stevens F Arm GTD 7/5/2024 Lexie Brown G Illness OUT 8/15/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

This marks the second game of a back-to-back for the Aces (12-6) after a home win over the Mystics on Thursday. The Aces to keep the momentum going and add to their 5-2 road record. The Sparks (4-15) have dropped eight in a row and look to turn things around with a chance to improve on their 3-5 home record.

The Aces continue to benefit from a multi-pronged scoring punch, as A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray have each reached the 20-point mark at least once within the last three games. Young, Plum and Gray also each average more than four assists per game, while Wilson leads the team in rebounding. Kiah Stokes remains quiet offensively but averages 6.5 rebounds per game, which is second-most on the team. Aside from their star-studded starting lineup, the Aces have not been able to maintain consistent production from the bench.

The hobbled Sparks have just two players averaging more than 10 points per game, led by Dearica Hamby, who averages team highs of 18.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Rickea Jackson is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists, while Aari McDonald is the third-highest scorer with 9.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. Kia Nurse continues to provide a modest offensive contribution with an average of 9.0 points per game, while Stephanie Talbot, Li Yueru, Layshia Clarendon and Rae Burrell continue to see consistent opportunities.

Chicago Sky at

Line: Storm -9.5

O/U: 161.0

Injury Report - Sky vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams F Knee OUT 5/1/2025 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky (7-11) can build off a win in Atlanta on Tuesday as they face the second game of a three-game trip with the hopes of improving on their 4-4 road record. The Storm (13-6) are on a four-game win streak and look to keep rolling as they face the fifth game of a nine-game homestand with the chance to add to their 8-1 home record.

The Sky have four players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Chennedy Carter, who averages 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Angel Reese continues to impose herself on the game and is up to a WNBA-record 11 straight double-doubles, averaging 14.9 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals this season, while the Sky also benefit thanks to solid contributions from Kamilla Cardoso, Isabelle Harrison, Lindsay Allen and Diamond DeShields.

Jewell Loyd continues to shine as one of the league's best scorers, averaging 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 assists per game, including hitting the 30-point mark in two of her last three outings. Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Ezi Magbegor each average more than 13 points per game, while Magbegor and Ogwumike are also the squad's top two rebounders. Additionally, the Storm continue to see strong supplementary efforts from Jordan Horston, Sami Whitcomb and Victoria Vivians.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Gray must continue to help carry her squad and should thrive against the Wings, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Young is coming off back-to-back double-doubles with points and assists and is likely to keep rolling against the Sparks, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage. Reese enters on a historic streak and has a good chance to stay strong against the Storm, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Wilson is averaging 22.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.6 blocks and should continue to prosper against the Sparks, who give up the league's third-most points per game. Charles has a favorable matchup against the Wings, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing forwards. Ogunbowale enters having averaged 23.4 points over her last five appearances and has a great chance to stay hot against the shorthanded Dream.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.