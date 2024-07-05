WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 5

WNBA Schedule Today
- Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings
- Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
- Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm
RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools
Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings
Line: Wings -1.5
O/U: 165.5
Injury Report - Dream vs. Wings
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Aerial Powers
|F
|Calf
|OUT
|7/7/2024
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/17/2024
|Jordin Canada
|G
|Finger
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Iliana Rupert
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Nyadiew Puoch
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Isobel Borlase
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Matilde Villa
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jaelyn Brown
|F
|Illness
|OUT
|7/17/2024
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Shoulder
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Maddy Siegrist
|F
|Finger
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Awak Kuier
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Carla Leite
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Dream (7-11) are on a two-game slide and face the first game of a three-game trip hoping to improve on their 4-4 road record. The Wings (4-16) have dropped three in a row and enter the second leg of a two-game homestand with the opportunity to improve on their 2-6 home record.
The Dream remain hindered by injury trouble, which leaves room for players like Naz Hillmon, Maya Caldwell and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus to step up and make their mark. Allisha Gray and Tina Charles have both been playing well lately and must continue to lead the charge. Charles is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, while Gray has scored at least 17 points in four of her last five outings.
Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the way for the Wings, scoring more than 20 points in each of her last five outings and averaging 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals in 39.2 minutes per game over that span. Natasha Howard is also coming off a huge performance, as she poured in 36 points in a loss to the Mercury on Wednesday. Odyssey Sims has emerged as a solid contributor, averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals through four games played, while Monique Billings and Teaira McCowan lead the squad in rebounding.
Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
Line: Aces -12.5
O/U: 171.5
Injury Report - Aces vs. Sparks
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elizabeth Kitley
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Azura Stevens
|F
|Arm
|GTD
|7/5/2024
|Lexie Brown
|G
|Illness
|OUT
|8/15/2024
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Ankle
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Cameron Brink
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
This marks the second game of a back-to-back for the Aces (12-6) after a home win over the Mystics on Thursday. The Aces to keep the momentum going and add to their 5-2 road record. The Sparks (4-15) have dropped eight in a row and look to turn things around with a chance to improve on their 3-5 home record.
The Aces continue to benefit from a multi-pronged scoring punch, as A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray have each reached the 20-point mark at least once within the last three games. Young, Plum and Gray also each average more than four assists per game, while Wilson leads the team in rebounding. Kiah Stokes remains quiet offensively but averages 6.5 rebounds per game, which is second-most on the team. Aside from their star-studded starting lineup, the Aces have not been able to maintain consistent production from the bench.
The hobbled Sparks have just two players averaging more than 10 points per game, led by Dearica Hamby, who averages team highs of 18.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Rickea Jackson is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists, while Aari McDonald is the third-highest scorer with 9.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. Kia Nurse continues to provide a modest offensive contribution with an average of 9.0 points per game, while Stephanie Talbot, Li Yueru, Layshia Clarendon and Rae Burrell continue to see consistent opportunities.
Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm
Line: Storm -9.5
O/U: 161.0
Injury Report - Sky vs. Storm
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|5/1/2025
|Nikolina Milic
|C
|Personal
|OUT
|5/1/2025
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Mackenzie Holmes
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Sky (7-11) can build off a win in Atlanta on Tuesday as they face the second game of a three-game trip with the hopes of improving on their 4-4 road record. The Storm (13-6) are on a four-game win streak and look to keep rolling as they face the fifth game of a nine-game homestand with the chance to add to their 8-1 home record.
The Sky have four players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Chennedy Carter, who averages 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Angel Reese continues to impose herself on the game and is up to a WNBA-record 11 straight double-doubles, averaging 14.9 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals this season, while the Sky also benefit thanks to solid contributions from Kamilla Cardoso, Isabelle Harrison, Lindsay Allen and Diamond DeShields.
Jewell Loyd continues to shine as one of the league's best scorers, averaging 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 assists per game, including hitting the 30-point mark in two of her last three outings. Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Ezi Magbegor each average more than 13 points per game, while Magbegor and Ogwumike are also the squad's top two rebounders. Additionally, the Storm continue to see strong supplementary efforts from Jordan Horston, Sami Whitcomb and Victoria Vivians.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- Allisha Gray ($8,600)
- Jackie Young ($9,600)
- Angel Reese ($10,600)
Gray must continue to help carry her squad and should thrive against the Wings, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Young is coming off back-to-back double-doubles with points and assists and is likely to keep rolling against the Sparks, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage. Reese enters on a historic streak and has a good chance to stay strong against the Storm, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game.
Value Picks
- Maya Caldwell ($4,200)
- Naz Hillmon ($5,000)
FanDuel
- A'ja Wilson ($10,100)
- Tina Charles ($7,500)
- Arike Ogunbowale ($8,900)
Wilson is averaging 22.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.6 blocks and should continue to prosper against the Sparks, who give up the league's third-most points per game. Charles has a favorable matchup against the Wings, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing forwards. Ogunbowale enters having averaged 23.4 points over her last five appearances and has a great chance to stay hot against the shorthanded Dream.
Value Picks
- Li Yueru ($4,700)
- Nia Coffey ($4,900)