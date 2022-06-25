WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Saturday, June 25

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Brianna Turner F PHO @DAL 6300 31.79 5.1 A'ja Wilson F LVA WAS 8800 41.74 4.7 Tina Charles F PHO @DAL 8400 39.67 4.7 Jewell Loyd G SEA LA 6600 30.08 4.6 Marina Mabrey G DAL PHO 6400 29.66 4.6

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL A'ja Wilson F LVA WAS 10800 42.14 3.9 Tina Charles F PHO @DAL 10900 41.61 3.8 Brianna Turner F PHO @DAL 8000 30.78 3.8 Marina Mabrey G DAL PHO 8300 30.92 3.7 Dearica Hamby F LVA WAS 9200 32.19 3.5

at Dallas Wings (-7.0) Phoenix Mercuryat Dallas Wings(-7.0)

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 7/14/2022

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Allisha Gray G Ankle GTD 6/25/2022 Satou Sabally F Knee OUT 6/28/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first matchup on Saturday's slate is expected to feature the least defense, as both teams rank among the bottom five teams in the league in defensive efficiency.

The Mercury have shaken up their rotation recently, as Shey Peddy took on a starting role Thursday against the Lynx while Diamond DeShields retreated to the bench. Peddy scored in double figures for a second consecutive game, while DeShields scored just six points after logging five points Tuesday. However, Peddy doesn't record very consistent production in other areas, making both players risky DFS plays Saturday. Skylar Diggins-Smith has been a consistent scoring threat for Phoenix, as she's scored in double figures in each of the last 10 games while logging at least five assists in six consecutive matchups. Tina Charles has the highest DFS salary of any player on the team, and she's topped 25 points in three of the last four games. Diana Taurasi has been somewhat inconsistent this year but has averaged 16.0 points in 30.5 minutes per game over her last four appearances.

The Wings' usage Saturday depends heavily on the status of Allisha Gray, who is questionable due to an ankle injury. She's been one of the team's top contributors in 2022, averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game over her last nine appearances. Tyasha Harris should see increased run if Gray is held out. Although Harris hasn't had consistent production this year, she's shown promise when given ample playing time and has a chance to provide DFS value at her current salary if Gray is unavailable. Arike Ogunbowale would likely see even more looks in the backcourt as well after she averaged 23.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game over her last five appearances. The Wings will be playing without Satou Sabally once again, which has led to increased playing time in the frontcourt for Kayla Thornton, but she has lackluster DFS value at her current salary. While Isabelle Harrison has taken on a starting role in Sabally's absence, Teaira McCowan has displayed the most upside off the bench, finishing with double-doubles in two of the last four games. Marina Mabrey has also reclaimed her starting role in the backcourt recently and has averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.8 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Given the lackluster defense of each team, the matchup between Phoenix and Dallas has the potential to provide plenty of offensive production.

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm (-9.5)

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chiney Ogwumike F Personal GTD 6/25/2022 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 7/1/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 6/29/2022

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between Los Angeles and Seattle is expected to feature the least scoring of any game on the slate, and the Sparks have the lowest expected scoring total given their lackluster offensive efficiency and the Storm's strong defense.

The Sparks have been led by Nneka Ogwumike this season, and she's averaged 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game over her last nine appearances while posting three double-doubles during that time. Brittney Sykes has also been relatively productive on the scoreboard, scoring in double figures in four of the last six matchups while averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 assists in 26.5 minutes per game during that time. She's taken on a starting role in the last two games, while Jordin Canada has retreated to the bench. Canada has been an inconsistent scorer but has averaged 4.6 assists per game over her last five appearances. The team's backcourt distribution has also been shaken up by Kristi Toliver, who recently made her season debut and has started in each of her first three appearances of the year. Lexie Brown has retreated to the bench, and neither Brown nor Toliver have been able to generate much production recently. In the frontcourt, Katie Lou Samuelson's playing time has increased recently, and she's averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game over the last two matchups. Liz Cambage has been held under 25 minutes of playing time in each of her last five appearances, and she's averaged 7.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game during that time.

The Sparks' defense is one of the worst on Saturday's slate, which should benefit the Storm, who have won six of their last seven games. Breanna Stewart has the highest DFS salary on the slate, but she's been a consistent threat for Seattle recently, averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 32.8 minutes per game over the last six matchups. Ezi Magbegor has also been a solid player in the frontcourt, as she's averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game over eight appearances this month. Jewell Loyd has had plenty of playing time in the backcourt but was held to single-digit scoring totals in two games last week. However, she bounced back Thursday against the Mystics, totaling 22 points, three rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. Loyd hasn't had to shoulder as much of a load in the backcourt since Sue Bird has been productive since returning to the court, as the 41-year-old has averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 assists in 27.3 minutes per game over her last three appearances.

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces (-9.0)

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Foot OUT 6/29/2022

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Although both the Mystics and the Aces have strong defenses, Las Vegas has the highest expected scoring total on Saturday's slate since the Aces have had the best offensive efficiency in the league this year under coach Becky Hammon.

Natasha Cloud leads the Mystics in playing time this year but has had somewhat inconsistent production in recent matchups. Over her last five appearances, she's averaged 9.4 points, 8.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game. Although her versatile production has tended to prop up her fantasy value, she was held to three points, three rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Storm. Ariel Atkins has been consistent in the scoring column, tallying at least 10 points in each of the last eight games while averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game during that time. Elena Delle Donne will be on the court for a second consecutive matchup, which should lead to decreased production for Myisha Hines-Allen. However, Hines-Allen's playing time remained consistent Thursday against the Storm since Elizabeth Williams was away from the team. Williams will be back in action Saturday, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hines-Allen take on decreased run. Alysha Clark has scored in double figures in four of her last six appearances and has averaged 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game during that time. Shakira Austin has been less consistent on the scoreboard but has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game over her last seven appearances.

A'ja Wilson has been dominant for the Aces recently, posting two double-doubles over her last four appearances while averaging 25.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. Jackie Young has been back in action in each of the last three games and has seen her production steadily increase over those three matchups. Most recently, she put up 23 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Sky. Kelsey Plum has been a reliable scoring threat, scoring 20-plus points in five of her last six appearances while averaging 23.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 37.5 minutes per game during that time. Dearica Hamby has been a well-rounded player in scoring and rebounds, as she's averaged 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game over her last six appearances. Chelsea Gray is averaging 6.0 assists per game this year, but she was held to three points and four rebounds to go along with seven assists Tuesday. Although the Aces' starters have high salaries, all of them have the potential to provide plenty of DFS value since the team has been an offensive juggernaut this year.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

While Wilson snapped her streak of three consecutive games with 25-plus points during Tuesday's loss to Chicago, she's been a consistent threat for double-doubles recently and has plenty of DFS value in spite of her lofty salary.

Kelsey Plum, G, Aces ($10,300 DK, $8,000 FD)

Plum's recent output provides the opportunity for a strong stack with Wilson, as Plum has topped 20 points in five of the last six games while averaging 6.2 assists per game during that time.

Teaira McCowan, C, Wings ($5,800 DK, $5,500 FD)

Although McCowan has remained in a bench role during Satou Sabally's absence, she's posted two double-doubles in the last four games and presents a mid-tier value play on Saturday's slate.

