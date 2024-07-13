WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 14

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

Phoenix Mercury at at

Line: Sun -7.0

O/U: 155.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diana Taurasi G Lower Leg GTD 7/14/2024 Brittney Griner C Hip GTD 7/14/2024 Natasha Cloud G Knee GTD 7/14/2024 Sug Sutton G Hamstring OUT 7/16/2024 Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg OUT 7/16/2024

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Mitchell G Hip GTD 7/14/2024 Moriah Jefferson G Ankle OUT 8/16/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

The Mercury (12-11) hope to bounce back from a loss as they enter the second game of a five-game road trip with the opportunity to improve on their 4-7 road record. The Sun (17-5) are also looking to rebound from a loss as they have the chance to add to their 9-3 home record in what marks the third and final game of a homestand.

The Mercury continue to deal with a heap of injury trouble but could have Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Natasha Cloud back in the lineup, as they are all listed as questionable for Sunday. Nonetheless, Kahleah Copper is on a major hot streak, surpassing 30 points in three of her last four appearances while averaging 31.8 points on 54.3 percent shooting, along with 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over that span. Sophie Cunningham is also coming off a big game Friday against the Fever, where she finished with a season-high 21 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

DeWanna Bonner is on a roll for the Sun, going over 20 points in each of her last three outings while averaging 23.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in that span. Brionna Jones is also on a hot streak, scoring in double digits in three of the last four games and averaging 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over that stretch. Tiffany Mitchell has played every game this season and has been a key contributor off the bench, but she is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, which might open up opportunities for Rachel Banham.

Las Vegas Aces at

Line: Aces -11.5

O/U: 171.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Sykes G Foot OUT 8/15/2024 Karlie Samuelson G Hand OUT 8/15/2024 Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 8/15/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

The Aces (15-7) enter on a three-game win streak and look to keep rolling with the opportunity to add to their 7-3 road record on the third and final game of a road trip. The Mystics (6-17) hope to build off a road win as they return home with the chance to improve on their 3-7 home record.

A'ja Wilson continues to deliver monstrous performances and has averaged 26.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 3.2 blocks over her last 10 appearances, including three performances with more than 30 points. Kelsey Plum has scored in double digits in all but one appearance this season and has averaged 20.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over her last five outings. Jackie Young also continues to fill it up, while Kiah Stokes remains solid on the glass.

The Mystics remain hindered by injury trouble but have a few bright spots to focus on, including the play of Ariel Atkins, who is coming off a 26-point outing and has averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals across her last five outings. Stefanie Dolson, Aaliyah Edwards, Myisha Hines-Allen, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Julie Vanloo have each scored in double digits at least twice over the last five games. Edwards, Dolson and Hines-Allen have also averaged more than 5.0 rebounds per game across the last 15 matchups.

Indiana Fever at

Line: Lynx -2.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Temi Fagbenle F Thumb OUT 7/17/2024

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Foot GTD 7/14/2024 Olivia Epoupa G Thigh OUT 7/17/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

The Fever (10-14) have won two of their last three games and hope to keep the momentum going as they open a two-game road trip with the opportunity to improve on their 4-9 road record. The Lynx (16-7) will look to bounce back from a loss to the Storm on Friday and add to their 10-2 home record as they enter the first game of a three-game homestand.

The Fever are coming off a win over the Mercury on Friday in which they had three players score at least 20 points, led by Kelsey Mitchell, who delivered a season-high 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Aliyah Boston followed up with 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks, while Caitlin Clark added 20 points, six rebounds, 13 assists, a steal and two blocks. It marked Clark's third consecutive game with 13 assists, while she had a total of 15 turnovers in that span. NaLyssa Smith is also playing well with three double-doubles in her last five outings.

The Lynx have been without Napheesa Collier over the last three games but remain hopeful for her return, as she is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. On the bright side, Kayla McBride is coming off a 27-point performance and has averaged 17.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals over her last five outings. Additionally, Cecilia Zandalasini has stepped up off the bench lately, averaging 8.4 points on 48.4 percent shooting, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals over her last five outings.

Atlanta Dream at

Line: Storm -14.0

O/U: 154.0

Injury Report - Dream vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

The Dream (7-15) hope to end a six-game skid as they are set to kick off a two-game road trip looking to improve on their 4-7 road record. The Storm (15-8) have won two of their last three and will look to stay on track with a chance to add to their 10-3 home record.

The Dream continue to fight through injury trouble and are relying on heavy minutes from Allisha Gray and Tina Charles. Haley Jones and Maya Caldwell are also playing big minutes, while Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, Destanni Henderson, Nia Coffey and Naz Hillmon remain in line for a boost. Hillmon has done a great job on the glass recently and has averaged 5.8 rebounds over her last five appearances. Parker-Tyus is coming off a team-high scoring effort with 17 points Friday against the Aces, while Henderson led the squad with five assists.

The Storm have four players averaging at least 30 minutes per game, led by Jewell Loyd with 34.1. Loyd is also the team's leading scorer, averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Meanwhile, the Storm had five players score in double digits in Friday's win over the Lynx, led by Nneka Ogwumike with 26 on 10-for-14 shooting. Skylar Diggins-Smith stands out as a key contributor in the points column, while she also leads the team with an average of 6.7 assists per game.

Wilson is on a hot streak and should keep rolling as the leader for the Aces, who have a favorable matchup against the hobbled Mystics. Jones should thrive against the Mercury, who give up the league's most points and third-most rebounds to opposing centers. Thomas should also have plenty of success against the Mercury, as they give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing forwards.

Loyd should get her shot going from long range, as they Dream give up the league's fourth-highest three-point percentage to opposing guards. Bonner has a great chance to keep up her strong play against the Mercury's lackluster defense. Ogwumike has an advantageous matchup against the Dream, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing forwards.

