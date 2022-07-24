WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 24

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

Atlanta Fever at Seattle Storm

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA NEWS

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Brionna Jones F CON @MIN 6300 33.22 5.3 DeWanna Bonner G CON @MIN 6500 33.08 5.1 Naz Hillmon F ATL @SEA 4700 23.83 5.1 Cheyenne Parker F ATL @SEA 6800 31.32 4.6 Kayla McBride G MIN CON 5600 26.01 4.6

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL DeWanna Bonner G CON @MIN 8400 32.97 3.9 Aerial Powers F MIN CON 8500 31.85 3.8 Marina Mabrey G DAL @IND 8600 30.5 3.6 Kayla Thornton F DAL @IND 6600 23.55 3.6 Brionna Jones F CON @MIN 9300 32.69 3.5

(-6.5) at Indiana Fever Dallas Wings(-6.5) at Indiana Fever

Injury Report - Wings vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Awak Kuier C Ankle GTD 7/24/2022 Satou Sabally F Ankle OUT 7/28/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Wings vs. Fever

Dallas

Indiana

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Dallas and Indiana tipoff at 3 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 166.5, the highest total of the three-game slate.

In Dallas' last game, Arike Ogunbowale registered a season-high four steals and scored at least 25 points for the seventh time this season. She continues to lead the way for the Wings and figures to be a top DFS option for Sunday's slate. After scoring in double figures for four straight games, Allisha Gray finished with just two points (1-8 FG) Friday. Marina Mabrey also finished with just two points, but Gray and Mabrey are both bounce-back candidates against the Fever. Kayla Thornton has been solid recently, posting 10.3 points on 52.4 percent shooting over her last three contests. In her last game, Isabelle Harrison scored at least 18 points for the fourth time this season and has averaged 12.0 points over her previous three games (all off the bench), while Teaira McCowan has drawn three straight starts and has produced similarly, averaging 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds during that stretch.

After totaling 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists across her first two games following the All-Star break, Kelsey Mitchell has averaged just 10.0 points on 35.7 percent shooting over her last two games. Tiffany Mitchell followed up her season-high 22-point performance with only six points Thursday, though she did register a season-high five steals. In her last appearance, NaLyssa Smith scored 24 points – her second-highest output of the campaign – and has averaged 14.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over her last five games. Victoria Vivians has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and three times since the All-Star break. After scoring in double figures across back-to-back games for the first time this season, Emma Cannon played just 14 minutes and finished with four points Thursday. Queen Egbo has struggled to score recently, but she's still provided strong rebounding numbers (7.7 over her last three contests) and tied her season high with three blocks Thursday.

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm (-7.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nia Coffey F Knee GTD 7/24/2022 Monique Billings F Ankle OUT 7/28/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Head OFS 8/16/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Storm

Atlanta

Seattle

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Atlanta and Seattle tipoff at 6 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 157.5, the lowest of the three-game slate.

Tiffany Hayes has only made eight appearances this season but is averaging 17.0 points on 55.9 percent shooting during those contests. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, Rhyne Howard has averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks across her last two contests. Aari McDonald has scored in double figures in back-to-back games, but she's shooting 78.6 percent from the field across 17.5 minutes during those matchups so her production may be unsustainable. Cheyenne Parker has been a consistent producer over her last seven games, posting 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 27.0 minutes. After posting her first double-double during a July 15 loss, Naz Hillmon has drawn three consecutive starts and has averaged 6.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks during those contests. Nia Coffey has missed 11 of the last 12 games but is listed as questionable for Sunday, though she'll likely be limited if she's eventually cleared. Erica Wheeler has scored in double figures just twice over her last nine appearances.

Sue Bird hasn't scored in double figures since June 29, but she's dished out at least five assists in eight of her last 10 appearances. Jewell Loyd has scored in double figures in six consecutive contests but is shooting just 37.8 percent during those games. Breanna Stewart has scored 20-plus points in four of her last five games, posting 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals during that stretch. Gabby Williams has failed to score in double figures in four straight matchups, but she's averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals during those contests. Tina Charles has scored in double figures in six straight games and recorded her first double-double with the Storm during her last appearance, which was her first start with her new team. Ezi Magbegor has been a consistent producer for the Storm this season, but she shifted to the bench during Seattle's last contest in favor of Charles and played a season-low 16 minutes.

Connecticut Sun (-4.5) at Minnesota Lynx

Injury Report - Sun vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jonquel Jones F Covid-19 GTD 7/24/2022 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023 Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023

Minnesota

Damiris Dantas C Personal OUT 7/28/2022 Sylvia Fowles C Knee OUT 7/28/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/28/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Sun vs. Lynx

Connecticut

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Connecticut and Minnesota tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 164.5.

Jonquel Jones has missed three straight games due to COVID-19 protocols, but she was upgraded to probable ahead of Friday's game, so she appears to be close to returning. In her absence, Brionna Jones has drawn three straight starts and has extended her double-digit scoring streak to six games. Courtney Williams' production has been sporadic, but she's averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals across her last 10 appearances. Natisha Hiedeman snapped her four-game double-digit scoring streak Friday, but she's still averaged 10.4 points and 3.9 assists over her last seven games. DiJonai Carrington has increased her production recently, notching 9.8 points over her last four games – including a career-high 18-point performance. In just her second game with Connecticut, Bria Hartley registered season highs in minutes (19), points (11) and steals (two), but it's unclear what type of role she'll have Sunday. Alyssa Thomas registered her first triple-double of the campaign during the Sun's last game and has averaged 12.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.8 steals over her last four appearances. DeWanna Bonner bounced back from a 3-for-9 shooting performance Tuesday to notch her third 20-plus point game of the season Friday.

Sylvia Fowles will miss her first game since June 21 and Damiris Dantas remains away from the team, so Jessica Shepard and Natalie Achonwa figure to see increased roles Sunday. Shepard drew her first start Friday since June 12 – scoring just two points – and Achonwa was held scoreless across 21 minutes, though she did register six rebounds and five assists. Without Fowles, Aerial Powers (18.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over her last seven) will have to lead Minnesota's frontcourt. Nikolina Milic was reintegrated into the rotation Friday and posted 12 points (4-4 FG) and five rebounds across 17 minutes. In the backcourt, Kayla McBride (15.5 points over her last six) continues to lead the way, while Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson continue to provide sporadic production. Lindsay Allen made her Lynx debut Friday and finished with nine points (4-5 FG), seven assists and four rebounds across 19 minutes.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.