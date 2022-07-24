WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 24

WNBA Schedule Today
- Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Fever at Seattle Storm
- Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx
WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Brionna Jones
|F
|CON
|@MIN
|6300
|33.22
|5.3
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|CON
|@MIN
|6500
|33.08
|5.1
|Naz Hillmon
|F
|ATL
|@SEA
|4700
|23.83
|5.1
|Cheyenne Parker
|F
|ATL
|@SEA
|6800
|31.32
|4.6
|Kayla McBride
|G
|MIN
|CON
|5600
|26.01
|4.6
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|CON
|@MIN
|8400
|32.97
|3.9
|Aerial Powers
|F
|MIN
|CON
|8500
|31.85
|3.8
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|DAL
|@IND
|8600
|30.5
|3.6
|Kayla Thornton
|F
|DAL
|@IND
|6600
|23.55
|3.6
|Brionna Jones
|F
|CON
|@MIN
|9300
|32.69
|3.5
Dallas Wings (-6.5) at Indiana Fever
Injury Report - Wings vs. Fever
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Awak Kuier
|C
|Ankle
|GTD
|7/24/2022
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/28/2022
|Bella Alarie
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Chelsey Perry
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Florencia Chagas
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Wings vs. Fever
Dallas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Arike Ogunbowale
|G
|26
|31.2
|19.8
|3.1
|3.5
|1.3
|0.1
|3
|8.2
|6.8
|17
|3.2
|3.9
|Allisha Gray
|G
|23
|31.9
|13.7
|5.4
|2.3
|1.2
|0.7
|1.9
|4.7
|4.5
|10.2
|2.8
|3.4
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|24
|25.8
|12.3
|3.8
|3.3
|0.7
|0.3
|1.8
|4.9
|4.8
|11.4
|1
|1.6
|Isabelle Harrison
|C
|26
|21
|9.9
|5.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|3.6
|7.9
|2.7
|3.1
|Teaira McCowan
|C
|23
|15
|7.9
|5.2
|0.4
|0.1
|0.7
|0
|0
|3.1
|5.2
|1.7
|2.8
|Kayla Thornton
|F
|26
|27.8
|6.5
|5.8
|1.8
|1
|0.5
|0.6
|1.9
|2.2
|5.1
|1.6
|1.9
|Satou Sabally
|F
|11
|21.7
|11.3
|4.8
|2.1
|0.5
|0.2
|0.9
|3.9
|3.7
|9.4
|2.9
|3.2
|Tyasha Harris
|G
|25
|16.7
|4.6
|1
|3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.5
|1.6
|1.8
|4.9
|0.6
|0.7
|Awak Kuier
|F
|25
|11.8
|2.6
|2.4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.9
|0.1
|0.6
|1.1
|2.6
|0.4
|0.8
|Veronica Burton
|G
|26
|13.3
|1.7
|1.3
|1.4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.8
|0.4
|1.5
|0.7
|0.7
|Charli Collier
|C
|13
|4.1
|1.7
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.1
|0.5
|1.3
|0.6
|0.8
|Jasmine Dickey
|G
|16
|4.4
|1.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|1.5
|0.3
|0.4
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indiana
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Kelsey Mitchell
|G
|29
|32.7
|18
|1.9
|4.1
|0.9
|0.2
|2.3
|5.7
|6.1
|14.3
|3.4
|3.9
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|25
|30.8
|13.5
|8.2
|1.5
|0.4
|0.3
|1.1
|2.9
|5.2
|12
|2
|3.6
|Victoria Vivians
|G
|28
|26.9
|10.5
|3.5
|2.6
|1.1
|0.2
|1.4
|4.6
|3.9
|11
|1.4
|1.9
|Queen Egbo
|C
|27
|22.8
|7.4
|6.8
|1
|1
|1.3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|1.4
|2.2
|Danielle Robinson
|G
|26
|23.8
|7.3
|2.9
|3.8
|0.8
|0.2
|0.3
|1.2
|2.7
|6.5
|1.6
|1.8
|Tiffany Mitchell
|G
|28
|14.9
|6.1
|1.3
|0.8
|0.8
|0.1
|0.3
|0.9
|2.2
|4.9
|1.4
|1.6
|Emily Engstler
|F
|29
|18.3
|4.9
|5.5
|1.5
|0.7
|1.1
|0.4
|1.3
|2.1
|5.7
|0.4
|0.7
|Destanni Henderson
|G
|29
|15
|4.8
|1.6
|2.2
|0.8
|0
|0.7
|1.8
|1.8
|4.6
|0.5
|0.8
|Emma Cannon
|F
|16
|11.7
|5.7
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0
|0.1
|0.5
|2.1
|4
|1.4
|2
|Lexie Hull
|G
|19
|9.5
|2.2
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
|0.2
|1.2
|0.7
|3.1
|0.7
|0.8
|Alanna Smith
|F
|9
|12.9
|4.3
|2.7
|0.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.7
|2.8
|1.6
|4.7
|0.6
|0.8
|Alaina Coates
|C
|8
|9.4
|3.5
|2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0
|0
|0.9
|1.4
|1.8
|1.9
|Bria Hartley
|G
|10
|8.7
|2.5
|1
|1
|0.1
|0
|0.3
|0.9
|0.9
|2.6
|0.4
|0.6
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|3
|16.3
|6
|1
|3.3
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|2
|2
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|Khayla Pointer
|G
|6
|5.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0
|0.2
|0.5
|0.7
|1
|0.8
|2
|Rennia Davis
|G
|2
|5
|0
|1.5
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Dallas and Indiana tipoff at 3 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 166.5, the highest total of the three-game slate.
In Dallas' last game, Arike Ogunbowale registered a season-high four steals and scored at least 25 points for the seventh time this season. She continues to lead the way for the Wings and figures to be a top DFS option for Sunday's slate. After scoring in double figures for four straight games, Allisha Gray finished with just two points (1-8 FG) Friday. Marina Mabrey also finished with just two points, but Gray and Mabrey are both bounce-back candidates against the Fever. Kayla Thornton has been solid recently, posting 10.3 points on 52.4 percent shooting over her last three contests. In her last game, Isabelle Harrison scored at least 18 points for the fourth time this season and has averaged 12.0 points over her previous three games (all off the bench), while Teaira McCowan has drawn three straight starts and has produced similarly, averaging 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds during that stretch.
After totaling 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists across her first two games following the All-Star break, Kelsey Mitchell has averaged just 10.0 points on 35.7 percent shooting over her last two games. Tiffany Mitchell followed up her season-high 22-point performance with only six points Thursday, though she did register a season-high five steals. In her last appearance, NaLyssa Smith scored 24 points – her second-highest output of the campaign – and has averaged 14.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over her last five games. Victoria Vivians has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and three times since the All-Star break. After scoring in double figures across back-to-back games for the first time this season, Emma Cannon played just 14 minutes and finished with four points Thursday. Queen Egbo has struggled to score recently, but she's still provided strong rebounding numbers (7.7 over her last three contests) and tied her season high with three blocks Thursday.
Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm (-7.5)
Injury Report - Dream vs. Storm
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Nia Coffey
|F
|Knee
|GTD
|7/24/2022
|Monique Billings
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/28/2022
|Maite Cazorla
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Mercedes Russell
|F
|Head
|OFS
|8/16/2022
2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Storm
Atlanta
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|25
|30.7
|14.9
|4.6
|2.7
|1.5
|0.8
|2.3
|6.7
|5.3
|14.2
|2
|2.7
|Cheyenne Parker
|F
|27
|25.3
|11.4
|6.3
|1.9
|1.2
|1
|0.4
|1.6
|4.8
|9.7
|1.4
|1.7
|Aari McDonald
|G
|27
|24.6
|10.9
|2.1
|2.6
|1.6
|0
|1.4
|3.9
|3.6
|8.3
|2.2
|2.6
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|21
|25.2
|8.2
|2.7
|4
|0.9
|0
|0.8
|2.4
|3.2
|8.9
|1
|1.3
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|24
|21.7
|6.9
|2.5
|2.2
|0.7
|0.2
|1
|2.5
|2.3
|5.8
|1.3
|1.7
|Asia Durr
|G
|15
|19.9
|10.7
|1.9
|1.7
|0.3
|0.1
|1.5
|3.2
|3.8
|9
|1.6
|2.1
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|8
|28.3
|17
|4
|2.3
|0.8
|0
|1.9
|4
|6.5
|11.6
|2.1
|3.5
|Monique Billings
|F
|21
|17.4
|6.2
|6.2
|1
|0.9
|0.4
|0
|0
|2.3
|5.2
|1.5
|1.9
|Nia Coffey
|F
|16
|21
|6.4
|5.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.6
|1.9
|2.2
|6.3
|1.4
|1.9
|Naz Hillmon
|F
|25
|16.2
|3.7
|4.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|0.1
|1.5
|3.1
|0.8
|1
|Kia Vaughn
|C
|20
|13.8
|2.8
|3.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.4
|0
|0.1
|1.3
|3.1
|0.3
|0.5
|Megan Walker
|F
|12
|9.6
|3.3
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0
|0.6
|1.6
|1.2
|3.2
|0.3
|0.5
|Beatrice Mompremier
|F
|16
|8.9
|2.3
|2.8
|0.5
|0.1
|0.5
|0
|0
|1
|2.2
|0.3
|0.5
|Maya Caldwell
|G
|3
|20.7
|8.7
|1
|2.3
|0.7
|0
|1.7
|2.7
|3.3
|6.7
|0.3
|0.7
|Destiny Slocum
|G
|3
|13.7
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.3
|3.7
|1
|1.7
|Yvonne Turner
|G
|2
|8
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|1
Seattle
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Breanna Stewart
|F
|25
|30.2
|21.2
|7.3
|2.7
|1.8
|1
|2
|5.4
|7.2
|15.8
|4.8
|5.6
|Jewell Loyd
|G
|27
|30.1
|16.3
|2.8
|3.8
|1.1
|0.1
|2.3
|6.3
|5.6
|14.4
|2.9
|3.2
|Ezi Magbegor
|C
|24
|27.8
|11
|6.3
|1.7
|1.1
|2.2
|0.4
|1
|4.6
|8.4
|1.5
|2
|Gabby Williams
|F
|27
|25.1
|6.6
|5
|2.8
|1.4
|0.4
|0.4
|1.8
|2.7
|6.6
|0.8
|1.1
|Sue Bird
|G
|22
|26.2
|7.6
|1.7
|5.8
|1.2
|0.1
|1.9
|4.7
|2.6
|6.9
|0.5
|0.5
|Stephanie Talbot
|G
|25
|17.5
|5.6
|3.4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|0.9
|2.3
|2.2
|4.7
|0.4
|0.8
|Jantel Lavender
|C
|24
|13
|4.2
|3.5
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.9
|1.8
|4.3
|0.3
|0.5
|Briann January
|G
|27
|18.1
|3.7
|1.1
|2.6
|0.8
|0.3
|0.6
|2
|1.2
|3.4
|0.7
|0.9
|Epiphanny Prince
|G
|24
|13.4
|4.2
|1
|1.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.7
|2
|1.4
|4
|0.7
|0.8
|Tina Charles
|C
|9
|21.2
|10.8
|6.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.4
|1.7
|4.8
|10.2
|0.8
|1
|Reshanda Gray
|F
|11
|7.7
|2.5
|2.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.9
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|18
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|1
|1
|Mercedes Russell
|C
|5
|10.8
|2
|1.8
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|1.6
|0.4
|0.6
|Kiana Williams
|G
|3
|9
|1.7
|0.7
|1.7
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Raina Perez
|G
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Atlanta and Seattle tipoff at 6 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 157.5, the lowest of the three-game slate.
Tiffany Hayes has only made eight appearances this season but is averaging 17.0 points on 55.9 percent shooting during those contests. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, Rhyne Howard has averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks across her last two contests. Aari McDonald has scored in double figures in back-to-back games, but she's shooting 78.6 percent from the field across 17.5 minutes during those matchups so her production may be unsustainable. Cheyenne Parker has been a consistent producer over her last seven games, posting 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 27.0 minutes. After posting her first double-double during a July 15 loss, Naz Hillmon has drawn three consecutive starts and has averaged 6.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks during those contests. Nia Coffey has missed 11 of the last 12 games but is listed as questionable for Sunday, though she'll likely be limited if she's eventually cleared. Erica Wheeler has scored in double figures just twice over her last nine appearances.
Sue Bird hasn't scored in double figures since June 29, but she's dished out at least five assists in eight of her last 10 appearances. Jewell Loyd has scored in double figures in six consecutive contests but is shooting just 37.8 percent during those games. Breanna Stewart has scored 20-plus points in four of her last five games, posting 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals during that stretch. Gabby Williams has failed to score in double figures in four straight matchups, but she's averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals during those contests. Tina Charles has scored in double figures in six straight games and recorded her first double-double with the Storm during her last appearance, which was her first start with her new team. Ezi Magbegor has been a consistent producer for the Storm this season, but she shifted to the bench during Seattle's last contest in favor of Charles and played a season-low 16 minutes.
Connecticut Sun (-4.5) at Minnesota Lynx
Injury Report - Sun vs. Lynx
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|Covid-19
|GTD
|7/24/2022
|Kiara Smith
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Minnesota
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|Personal
|OUT
|7/28/2022
|Sylvia Fowles
|C
|Knee
|OUT
|7/28/2022
|Napheesa Collier
|F
|Personal
|OUT
|7/28/2022
2022 WNBA Stats - Sun vs. Lynx
Connecticut
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Brionna Jones
|C
|27
|26.4
|13.8
|4.9
|1.4
|1.3
|0.4
|0
|0.2
|5.1
|9
|3.6
|4.1
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|24
|27.5
|15.1
|9
|1.8
|1.1
|1.2
|1.3
|3.9
|5.5
|11
|2.8
|3.4
|Alyssa Thomas
|F
|27
|32.3
|12.9
|8.1
|5.9
|1.6
|0.2
|0
|0
|4.9
|10.1
|3.2
|4.4
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|24
|30.3
|13.7
|4.3
|2.5
|1.2
|0.4
|1.5
|4.3
|4.8
|10.9
|2.7
|3.4
|Courtney Williams
|G
|25
|27.8
|11.4
|4.5
|3.2
|1.1
|0.4
|0.7
|2
|5
|11.3
|0.7
|0.9
|Natisha Hiedeman
|G
|27
|25
|8.9
|2
|3.3
|1.2
|0.1
|1.7
|4.6
|3.2
|7.5
|0.7
|0.9
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|27
|18
|6.8
|2.8
|1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.6
|1.8
|2.3
|5.6
|1.7
|2.3
|Joyner Holmes
|F
|20
|7.9
|2.2
|1.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.9
|0.8
|2.4
|0.4
|0.5
|Nia Clouden
|G
|20
|7.5
|1.9
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|0.8
|0.6
|1.5
|0.3
|0.6
|Yvonne Anderson
|G
|11
|9.2
|3.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.4
|0.9
|1.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.6
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|5
|21.8
|6.6
|2.2
|3
|0.6
|0.2
|1
|2.6
|1.6
|6
|2.4
|2.6
|Bria Hartley
|G
|2
|15.5
|5.5
|0.5
|2
|1.5
|0
|1.5
|3
|2
|4.5
|0
|0
|Jazmine Jones
|G
|7
|6.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|1
Minnesota
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Aerial Powers
|F
|28
|26.7
|14.1
|5
|2.9
|1.1
|0.3
|0.9
|2.9
|4.7
|12.5
|3.8
|4.8
|Sylvia Fowles
|C
|23
|28.1
|15
|9.8
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|0
|0
|6.3
|10
|2.3
|3.5
|Kayla McBride
|G
|23
|30.7
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1.5
|4.3
|4.7
|11.5
|3
|3.4
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|22
|28.2
|11.4
|2.5
|5
|1.4
|0.1
|1.3
|2.6
|4
|8.7
|2.1
|2.5
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|28
|26.4
|8.6
|7.7
|3.2
|0.4
|0.3
|0.2
|0.8
|3.2
|6.5
|2
|2.8
|Rachel Banham
|G
|28
|17.8
|8.3
|1.4
|2.5
|0.3
|0.1
|1.6
|4.2
|2.9
|6.7
|0.9
|1.1
|Nikolina Milic
|C
|26
|11.5
|5.7
|3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.8
|2.2
|4.2
|1.2
|1.5
|Bridget Carleton
|G
|28
|18.1
|4.3
|2.4
|1.1
|0.4
|0.2
|0.8
|2.3
|1.5
|3.9
|0.5
|0.7
|Natalie Achonwa
|F
|14
|15.4
|5.7
|4.1
|1.7
|0.4
|0.4
|0
|0.1
|2.4
|3.9
|1
|1.3
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|15
|17.5
|5.1
|3.8
|1.9
|0.2
|0.1
|1.1
|4.1
|1.9
|6.1
|0.3
|0.4
|Evina Westbrook
|G
|14
|12.4
|2.6
|1.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.1
|1
|1
|3.1
|0.4
|0.6
|Yvonne Turner
|G
|4
|22
|6.3
|2.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0
|0.8
|1.8
|2
|6.5
|1.5
|1.8
|Odyssey Sims
|G
|2
|27
|9.5
|3.5
|3.5
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|2
|3.5
|11.5
|2
|4.5
|Angel McCoughtry
|F
|2
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0.5
|1
|0
|0.5
|1.5
|4
|3
|3
|Lindsay Allen
|G
|1
|19
|9
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|1
|1
|Kamiah Smalls
|G
|3
|11.3
|1.3
|1.7
|2
|1.3
|0
|0
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Elissa Cunane
|C
|3
|3.3
|0.7
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0
|Rennia Davis
|G
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Sjerven
|C
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Connecticut and Minnesota tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 164.5.
Jonquel Jones has missed three straight games due to COVID-19 protocols, but she was upgraded to probable ahead of Friday's game, so she appears to be close to returning. In her absence, Brionna Jones has drawn three straight starts and has extended her double-digit scoring streak to six games. Courtney Williams' production has been sporadic, but she's averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals across her last 10 appearances. Natisha Hiedeman snapped her four-game double-digit scoring streak Friday, but she's still averaged 10.4 points and 3.9 assists over her last seven games. DiJonai Carrington has increased her production recently, notching 9.8 points over her last four games – including a career-high 18-point performance. In just her second game with Connecticut, Bria Hartley registered season highs in minutes (19), points (11) and steals (two), but it's unclear what type of role she'll have Sunday. Alyssa Thomas registered her first triple-double of the campaign during the Sun's last game and has averaged 12.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.8 steals over her last four appearances. DeWanna Bonner bounced back from a 3-for-9 shooting performance Tuesday to notch her third 20-plus point game of the season Friday.
Sylvia Fowles will miss her first game since June 21 and Damiris Dantas remains away from the team, so Jessica Shepard and Natalie Achonwa figure to see increased roles Sunday. Shepard drew her first start Friday since June 12 – scoring just two points – and Achonwa was held scoreless across 21 minutes, though she did register six rebounds and five assists. Without Fowles, Aerial Powers (18.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over her last seven) will have to lead Minnesota's frontcourt. Nikolina Milic was reintegrated into the rotation Friday and posted 12 points (4-4 FG) and five rebounds across 17 minutes. In the backcourt, Kayla McBride (15.5 points over her last six) continues to lead the way, while Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson continue to provide sporadic production. Lindsay Allen made her Lynx debut Friday and finished with nine points (4-5 FG), seven assists and four rebounds across 19 minutes.