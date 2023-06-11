WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 11

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

at New York Liberty Dallas Wings

Line: Liberty -8.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Crystal Dangerfield G Ankle OUT 6/11/2023 Teaira McCowan C Not Injury Related OUT 6/20/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

New York

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings (5-3) have won two in a row but come up against a loaded Liberty (5-2) squad, holding opponents to 77.3 points per game, which ranks second-fewest in the league. On the other hand, the Wings' offense is averaging 85.5 points per game, which is second most in the league, while the Liberty are right behind, averaging 83.7. The Liberty should find an advantage in the paint and on the boards, whereas the Wings have a better chance to excel from long range.

Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard have been filling the stat sheet for Dallas. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu stand out as the dominant forces for New York. Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones also are able to chip in across the stat sheet.

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -13.5

O/U: 170.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Back GTD 6/11/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Both teams are coming off losses in their last outings. The Aces (7-1) have stood out on the offensive end, averaging a league-best 91.1 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting. The Sky (5-4) have been less effective overall, but they are shooting better than the Aces from long range, averaging 35.7 percent from deep. The Sky also do a good job on the offensive glass with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game.

Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey and Alanna Smith lead the Sky offense, while Courtney Williams and Elizabeth Williams are strong contributors on the glass. Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson are both averaging over 20 points per game for Las Vegas. Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray also should continue to put up good numbers across the stat sheet.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Line: Mystics -5.5

O/U: 156.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Neck GTD 6/11/2023

Seattle

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics (4-3) struggle on the offensive end, averaging the league's second-fewest points and just 28.7 percent from long range, which ranks worst in the league. However, they also hold opponents to the league's fewest points per game. The Storm (1-5) are also having a tough start to the season, giving up the league's third-most points per game.

Elena Delle Donne (questionable) leads the Mystics' offense and also averages 7.0 rebounds per game. Shakira Austin has logged four straight double-doubles, taking a major leap from her rookie season, while Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes can also fill it up. The Storm have a less-balanced attack, with Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor putting up major numbers, while Kia Nurse is the only other player to score at least 20 points.

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

Line: Sun -2

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

None

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OUT 6/15/2023 Aari McDonald G Shoulder OUT 6/30/2023 Danielle Robinson G Knee OUT 7/2/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Despite their record, the Sun (7-2) have not been overly efficient on the offensive end, averaging 81.2 points on 42.4 percent shooting, but they have been strong defensively, holding opponents to the league's third-fewest points per game. The Dream (2-4) are giving up 85.8 points and 8.7 three-pointers per game, which are both second most in the league. However, they still put up a good fight with an average of 8.3 5 points per game, which ranks fourth most in the league.

DeWanna Bonner is coming off a 41-point game and leads the Sun with 17.6 points per game. Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes all average over 11 points per game, but Natisha Hiedeman and Rebecca Allen have each hit at least 19 points once this season. Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker each average 16 points per game and lead the way in rebounding for the Dream. Naz Hillmon and AD Durr have added good supplementary efforts.

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -3.5

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle GTD 6/11/2023 Shey Peddy G Achilles GTD 6/11/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

Indiana

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury (1-5) are shooting 45.3 percent from the field, which is the second-best rate in the league, but they give up the league's most points and struggle to make an impact on the glass, with the league's fewest rebounds per game. On the other hand, the Fever (2-5) average the league's second-most rebounds, but they earn just 15.0 free-throw attempts per game, which is fewest in the league.

Phoenix has four players averaging at least 11 points per game, led by Brittney Griner, who averages 21.7 points per game, while Diana Taurasi, Sug Sutton and Sophie Cunningham make up the rest of the bunch. Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever with 17.4 points per game, while Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith can stuff the stat sheet.

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Sparks -1.5

O/U: 162

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chiney Ogwumike F Foot GTD 6/11/2023 Layshia Clarendon G Foot OUT 6/14/2023 Stephanie Talbot F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Katie Lou Samuelson F Personal OFS 2/1/2024

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aerial Powers F Ankle GTD 6/11/2023 Diamond Miller G Ankle OUT 6/16/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 6/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks (4-3) average the league's fifth-most points and earn an average of 20.3 free-throw attempts per game. The Lynx (1-7) average the league's third-fewest points and give up a league-most 9.1 three-pointers per game, but they also do a good job on the glass, limiting opponents to a league-low 33.4 rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike has been a force for the Sparks, averaging 20.3 points per game. Lexie Brown, Jordin Canada and Chiney Ogwumike also stand out for Los Angeles, while Dearica Hamby has shown strong flashes. Napheesa Collier scored at least 28 points in two of the last three games, pacing the Lynx offensively, while Jessica Shepard is effective across the stat sheet.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Jones has more than 40 DK points in two of three games and should thrive against the Dream defense. Austin has topped 30 DK points in four of five games and has a favorable matchup against the struggling Storm. Smith has four double-doubles in seven games and is likely to pad her stats on the glass, as the Mercury do not rebound well.

Value Picks

Hillmon continues to carve out a reliable role off the bench, even getting the start in the last game. Johannes is finding her groove after missing the first four games of the season.

FanDuel

Loyd missed the last game but hit 42 and 56.5 FD points in her last two games, respectively. Griner has topped 30 FD points in each game this season, including two with at least 50. Young is coming off a silenced effort, but she notched a minimum of 30 FD points in six of the prior seven games, including three over 40.

Value Picks

Nurse is coming off a couple rough outings, but she topped 15 FD points in the three games prior and should continue to have an opportunity to step up as the Storm seek offensive contributions. Wallace topped 20 FD points twice in seven games and should shine against the Mercury's uninspired defense.

