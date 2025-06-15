Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

WNBA Schedule Today

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Chicago Sky at at

Line: Sun - 1.0

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Lower Leg OUT 6/17/2025 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Courtney Vandersloot G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lindsay Allen G Achilles GTD 6/15/2025 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C Ankle GTD 6/15/2025 Saniya Rivers G Illness GTD 6/15/2025 Rayah Marshall C Ankle OUT 6/17/2025 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky (2-7) are on a three-game slide and face the third and final game of a road trip, looking to turn things around and improve on their 1-5 road record. After a rough start to the season, the Sun (2-7) have gone 2-2 in their last four games. They will be fighting to stay on the right track as they return home, where they own a 1-3 record.

The Sky have three players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Ariel Atkins, with 13.2 points on 43.2 percent shooting per game. Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese each average just over 10 points and both do a good job on the glass, especially Reese, who averages a league-high 11.8 boards per game. With Courtney Vandersloot out for the season, Rebecca Allen, Rachel Banham, and Hailey Van Lith should each see a boost.

Marina Mabrey leads the Sun with 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, including a season-high 34 points in the game before last. Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (questionable) also do a good job chipping in across the board, while Bria Hartley and Lindsay Allen (questionable) are the squad's top facilitators. On the defensive side, rookie Saniya Rivers (questionable) leads the team with 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game.

Atlanta Dream at

Line: Dream -4.5

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Georgia Amoore G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream (7-3) have won six of their last seven games, hoping to stay hot as they kick off a two-game road trip and build on their 3-2 road record. The Mystics (4-6) snapped a three-game slide with a win in their last outing to improve to 3-2 at home. They have a chance to keep the energy high as they face the second game of the two-game home stand.

Rhyne Howard poured in a season-high 36 points to lead the way in the last game, marking her second 30-point outing of the season. On the other hand, she was quiet in the outing prior, while Allisha Gray and Brionna Jones each topped 20 to lead the charge. Brittney Griner is also putting up solid numbers with 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 24.4 minutes per game. Additionally, Nia Coffey, and Naz Hillmon provide reliable support off the bench.

On the other side, Brittney Sykes racked up 28 points in the last game, marking her fourth 20-point outing in five appearances. Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have each scored in double digits in every game so far this season. Iriafen also leads the team in rebounding, while Sykes is the leading distributor. Jade Melbourne, Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards do well to provide a boost by chipping in off the bench.

Phoenix Mercury at

Line: Mercury -4.5

O/U: 164.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return A'ja Wilson C Concussion OUT 6/17/2025 Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg OUT 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury (7-4) have alternated wins and losses over the last seven games. They are coming off a win in the most recent outing and head into the first game of a four-game road trip with the opportunity to improve on their 1-2 road record. The Aces (5-4) halted a two-game slide with a win in their last outing. They will look to keep the momentum going in the second game of a two-game homestand with the opportunity to add to their 3-1 home record.

Satou Sabally has reached the 20-point mark in three of the last five games and is averaging team highs nearly across the board, with 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Alexa Held is the squad's only other player to hit the 20 mark within the last five games. Alyssa Thomas returned from a five-game absence with 11 points, two rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block in the last game and should continue to stand out as a strong contributor across the stat sheet.

With A'ja Wilson sidelined, the Aces will need everyone to step up, especially Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, who are the team's next two leading scorers. Wilson is also the team's top rebounder, meaning Kiah Stokes will have to bring a monstrous effort. Young, Gray, and Jewell Loyd have all topped the 20-point mark within the last two games, but aside from the top-four scorers, no other Aces player is averaging higher than 6.0 points per game.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Sabally is stuffing the stat sheet like crazy and should prosper against the Aces, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing forwards. Gray must step up without A'ja Wilson and has a great chance to shine versus the Mercury, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing guards. Thomas looked strong in her return to action in the last game and will likely be on the rise as a leader for her squad.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Reese does a great job staying consistent on the glass and has a good chance to pad her stats against the Sun, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game to opposing forwards. Sykes should keep rolling against the Dream, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing guards. Iriafen faces a tough matchup but has managed to consistently gather value all season, going over 20 FD points in nine of her 10 games played.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.