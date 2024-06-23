WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 23

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Dallas Wings at at

Line: Mystics -2

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jaelyn Brown F Illness OUT 7/1/2024 Satou Sabally F Shoulder OUT 8/16/2024 Maddy Siegrist F Finger OUT 8/16/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 6/23/2024 Aaliyah Edwards F Back GTD 6/23/2024 Brittney Sykes G Foot OUT 6/29/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings (3-12) have dropped a whopping 10 consecutive games and look to improve on their 2-7 road record as they hope to end the slide. The Mystics (3-13) have the chance to build off a win in their previous outing as they look to add to their 2-5 home record.

After a 31-point effort in the game before last, Arike Ogunbowale came up flat with just six points in a loss in Washington on Saturday. Nonetheless, she leads the team with an average of 24.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Four other players average at least 10 points per game for the Wings, including Monique Billings, who also leads the squad in rebounding. Sevgi Uzun continues to do solid work in helping distribute the ball, as she averages 4.4 assists per outing. Jacy Sheldon, Kalani Brown and Lou Lopez Senechal should continue to see extra playing time while the Wings deal with injury trouble.

The Mystics have three players averaging at least 10 points per game, led by Ariel Atkins, who averages 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. However, their second-highest scorer, Shakira Austin is questionable for action after missing the last eight games, and Brittney Sykes, who is the third-leading scorer will remain sidelined. The Mystics must look towards Emily Engstler, Jade Melbourne and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to continue to step up off the bench, while Julie Vanloo, who leads the squad in assists per game also has a chance to step up offensively.

New York Liberty at

Line: Liberty -8.5

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Courtney Vandersloot G Personal OUT 6/25/2024 Betnijah Laney-Hamilton G Knee OUT 6/25/2024 Nyara Sabally F Back OUT 6/25/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rhyne Howard G Ankle OUT 7/2/2024 Iliana Rupert C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Nyadiew Puoch F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Isobel Borlase G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Matilde Villa G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty (14-3) have won two in a row and look to stay strong with the chance to add to their 6-2 road record. The Dream (6-8) are coming off back-to-back losses hoping to improve their 3-5 home record.

The Liberty will be without a couple of their top contributors as Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton remain out. Nonetheless, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, who both average over 19 points per game are both playing well and should be able to keep the offense on track. Both Stewart and Ionescu topped the 30-point mark within the last two outings. Jonquel Jones and Kayla Thornton have also been able to come up big in the points column, while Kennedy Burke and Ivana Dojkic are go-to options off the bench.

The Dream will remain at a disadvantage without one of their top scorers, as Rhyne Howard is set to miss her second straight game. Allisha Gray, who is tied with Howard as the team's leading scorer with an average of 15.4 points per game, must improve her efficiency after averaging 29.8 percent shooting over the last three outings. Tina Charles has played well lately and reached the 20-point mark in two of the past three games while leading the Dream with an average of 8.9 rebounds per game. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is likely up for another start in place of Howard, while Aerial Powers and Naz Hillmon must continue to provide a boost off the bench.

Connecticut Sun at

Line: Storm -1

O/U: 154.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle GTD 6/23/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sun (13-2) are coming off a loss and look to get back on track for the opportunity to build on their 5-1 road record. The Storm (9-6) hope to bounce back from two straight losses and improve on their 4-1 home record.

The Sun have five players averaging more than 10 points, led by DeWanna Bonner with 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Alyssa Thomas averages 12.3 points and team highs of 9.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, while Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington have each scored in double digits in the last three games. Tyasha Harris leads the squad with a career-high average of 1.7 made three-pointers per game, averaging 10.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals on the season. The Suns rely on solid contributions off the bench from Rachel Banham and Tiffany Mitchell.

Despite leading the Storm with an average of 18.5 points per game, Jewell Loyd is coming off a season-worst performance with one point on 0-for-9 shooting in 34 minutes of action. It marked the first time this season that she finished with less than 10 points per game, and she will likely find her groove again as the Storm return home from a three-game road trip. Nneka Ogwumike is the squad's second-leading scorer with 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Meanwhile, Ezi Magbegor averages 13.4 points, a team-high 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and a team-high 2.6 blocks per game. Skylar Diggins-Smith is also a major contributor with 14.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, a team-high 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Indiana Fever at at

Line: Sky -1

O/U: 170.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Temi Fagbenle F Foot OUT 6/27/2024 Damiris Dantas C Knee OUT 6/30/2024

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Ankle GTD 6/23/2024 Elizabeth Williams F Knee OUT 8/15/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever (7-10) have won four in a row and look to keep rolling with the chance to add to their 3-6 road record. The Sky (5-9) hope to build off a win in their last outing and improve their 2-5 home record.

The Fever have stepped up their play lately, especially thanks to Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith, who hit the 20-point mark a combined six times within the last four outings. All four players average at least 12 points per game on the season, while Clark leads the squad with 6.5 assists per game and Boston averages a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game. The Fever also have five players averaging more than 5.0 rebounds per game and five players averaging at least 1.0 blocks per game. However, Temi Fagbenle, who averages 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks is expected to miss a ninth straight outing. Katie Lou Samuelson, Erica Wheeler and Lexie Hull remain the key contributors off the bench for Indiana.

The Sky benefit from a well-balanced lineup with five players averaging at least 10 points per game. Marina Mabrey leads the squad with 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Angel Reese is the third-highest scorer on the team with 12.4 points per game and continues to impress by averaging 10.8 rebounds per outing, which ranks second in the league. Kamilla Cardoso has done a great job stepping in for the injured Elizabeth Williams. The rookie has averaged 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over five consecutive starts. The Sky also remain dynamic on the defensive end with five players averaging at least 1.0 steals per outing.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Howard has looked good in back-to-back games since returning from a nearly month-long absence, and she should thrive against the Mystics, who give up the league's third-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing forwards. Stewart remains one of the league's best all-around contributors and has a good chance to boost her output against the Dream, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game. Clark finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in her last encounter with the Sky.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Mabrey finished with 22 points in her last meeting with the Fever and should thrive again, as they give up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Reese is coming off seven straight double-doubles and should keep rolling against the Fever, who give up the league's second-most points and fourth-most rebounds to opposing centers. Boston has stepped up her play lately and is averaging 18.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 blocks over the last five outings.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.