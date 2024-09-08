WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, September 8

WNBA Schedule Today

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Minnesota Lynx at at

Line: Lynx -7.5

O/U: 161.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Ariel Atkins G Ankle GTD 9/8/2024 Shakira Austin C Ankle GTD 9/8/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx (25-9) are coming off back-to-back wins and look to keep rolling as they face the second game of a three-game road trip with the opportunity to build on their 10-6 road record. The Mystics (11-23) are also coming off back-to-back wins and hope to stay on track with the chance to improve on their 4-12 home record.

Napheesa Collier continues to lead the way for the Lynx, averaging 22.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks through nine games since the break. Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams are also top-contributing scorers, while Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith help out across the stat sheet.

The Mystics could be in trouble if their two top scorers, Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin are sidelined. On the bright side, Brittney Sykes, Karlie Samuelson, Julie Vanloo and Emily Engstler have each shown the ability to step up and help lead the way offensively. Aaliyah Edwards is also able to chip in across the board.

Atlanta Dream at

Line: Fever -5.0

O/U: 170.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Indiana

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream (12-22) are 5-5 in their last 10 games and look to build on their 5-12 road as they make a push for the final playoff spot. The Fever (18-17) saw a five-game win streak snapped on Friday in a home loss to the Lynx, but they hope to get back on track and add to their 10-6 home record as they face the third game of a six-game home stand.

The Dream had four players play at least 40 minutes in their last game, led by Rhyne Howard, who has topped the 30-point mark in back-to-back outings. Tina Charles is also in a groove offensively, hitting the 20-point mark twice in the last three outings, while Allisha Gray, Jordin Canada and Naz Hillmon have made significant impacts on the scoreboard within the last three games.

Caitlin Clark is on an absolute tear, averaging 24.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have also hit the 20-point mark at least twice within the last five games, while NaLyssa Smith is also doing a great job chipping in across the stat sheet.

Las Vegas Aces at

Line: Liberty -4.5

O/U: 168.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (22-12) have won four in a row and look to keep rolling with an opportunity to build on their 11-5 road record as they face the second game of a four-game road trip. The Liberty (28-6) have won eight of their last 10 games and have a chance to add to their 15-2 home record on the second and final game of a home stand.

A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum continue to lead the way offensively for the Aces, while Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young do a good job distributing the ball. Tiffany Hayes can make an impact across the stat sheet, while Alysha Clark is a consistent contributor off the bench.

The Liberty are similarly led by two dominant forces -- Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. Stewart topped 30 points twice in the last three games, while Ionescu has logged eight assists in each of the last two outings. Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot also remain key contributors, while Kayla Thornton and Leonie Fiebich continue to play well off the bench.

Dallas Wings at

Line: Wings -4.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stephanie Soares C Knee GTD 9/8/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams C Knee OFS 5/1/2025 Nikolina Milic C Personal OFS 5/1/2025 Angel Reese F Wrist OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings (9-25) enter on a three-game slide, looking to improve on their 2-15 road record as they face the second and final game of a road trip. The Sky (12-22) snapped a seven-game slide with a home win over the Sparks on Friday, and they hope to stay on track with the opportunity to build on their 5-12 home record.

Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard each played more than 40 minutes in the Wings' road loss against the Dream on Friday, while the squad fights to make a push for the last playoff spot. All three players continue to put up big numbers, along with Teaira McCowan, who has hauled in more than 10 rebounds in six straight games, including four double-doubles.

The Sky are at a significant disadvantage with the recent injury to Angel Reese. On the bright side, their leading scorer, Chennedy Carter returned to action in the last game, while Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere have been delivering solid production lately.

Connecticut Sun at

Line: Sun -10.0

O/U: 160.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Mitchell G Illness OUT 9/21/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sun (24-10) are coming off back-to-back losses but hope to turn things around as they kick off a four-game road trip with the chance to add to their 11-5 road record. The Sparks (7-27) have dropped 10 of their last 11 games and look to get back on track as they open a three-game home stand with the opportunity to improve on their 5-11 home record.

DeWanna Bonner, Marina Mabrey and Brionna Jones have each topped the 20-point mark at least once within the last four outings for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas also does a great job of stuffing the stat sheet.

Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson continue to lead the charge for the Sparks. Odyssey Sims is also playing well, hitting the 20-point mark twice within the last five outings. Kia Nurse and Li Yueru are consistent contributors off the bench.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Collier is on a roll with great production across the stat sheet, surpassing 40 DK points in seven of her nine games played since the break. Howard is coming off back-to-back games with more than 30 points and should do well against the Fever, who give up the league's second-highest three-point shooting percentage. Thomas should thrive against the Sparks, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Cardoso has a favorable matchup against the Wings, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers. Carter will have to step up into an even more prominent scoring role in the absence of Angel Reese. Howard is averaging 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games and should do well against the hobbled Sky.

Value Picks

