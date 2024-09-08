WNBA DFS
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, September 8

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
Published on September 8, 2024

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics 
  • Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever 
  • Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty 
  • Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky 
  • Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

 Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

Line: Lynx -7.5
O/U: 161.0

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Jessica ShepardCNot Injury RelatedOFS4/1/2025

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Ariel AtkinsGAnkleGTD9/8/2024
Shakira AustinCAnkleGTD9/8/2024
Nastja ClaessensGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025
Bernadett HatarCNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx (25-9) are coming off back-to-back wins and look to keep rolling as they face the second game of a three-game road trip with the opportunity to build on their 10-6 road record. The Mystics (11-23) are also coming off back-to-back wins and hope to stay on track with the chance to improve on their 4-12 home record. 

Napheesa Collier continues to lead the way for the Lynx, averaging 22.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks through nine games since the break. Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams are also top-contributing scorers, while Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith help out across the stat sheet. 

The Mystics could be in trouble if their two top scorers, Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin are sidelined. On the bright side, Brittney Sykes, Karlie Samuelson, Julie Vanloo and Emily Engstler have each shown the ability to step up and help lead the way offensively. Aaliyah Edwards is also able to chip in across the board.  

 Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -5.0
O/U: 170.5

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Aerial PowersFCalfOUT9/19/2024
Iliana RupertCRestOFS4/1/2025
Nyadiew PuochFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025
Isobel BorlaseGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025
Matilde VillaGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025
Cheyenne Parker-TyusFAnkleOFS5/1/2025

Indiana

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream (12-22) are 5-5 in their last 10 games and look to build on their 5-12 road as they make a push for the final playoff spot. The Fever (18-17) saw a five-game win streak snapped on Friday in a home loss to the Lynx, but they hope to get back on track and add to their 10-6 home record as they face the third game of a six-game home stand. 

The Dream had four players play at least 40 minutes in their last game, led by Rhyne Howard, who has topped the 30-point mark in back-to-back outings. Tina Charles is also in a groove offensively, hitting the 20-point mark twice in the last three outings, while Allisha Gray, Jordin Canada and Naz Hillmon have made significant impacts on the scoreboard within the last three games. 

Caitlin Clark is on an absolute tear, averaging 24.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have also hit the 20-point mark at least twice within the last five games, while NaLyssa Smith is also doing a great job chipping in across the stat sheet. 

 Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -4.5
O/U: 168.5

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Elizabeth KitleyCKneeOFS5/1/2025

New York 

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Rebekah GardnerGAchillesOFS4/1/2025
Kaitlyn DavisFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (22-12) have won four in a row and look to keep rolling with an opportunity to build on their 11-5 road record as they face the second game of a four-game road trip. The Liberty (28-6) have won eight of their last 10 games and have a chance to add to their 15-2 home record on the second and final game of a home stand. 

A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum continue to lead the way offensively for the Aces, while Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young do a good job distributing the ball. Tiffany Hayes can make an impact across the stat sheet, while Alysha Clark is a consistent contributor off the bench. 

The Liberty are similarly led by two dominant forces -- Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. Stewart topped 30 points twice in the last three games, while Ionescu has logged eight assists in each of the last two outings. Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot also remain key contributors, while Kayla Thornton and Leonie Fiebich continue to play well off the bench. 

 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Line: Wings -4.5
O/U: 169.5

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Stephanie SoaresCKneeGTD9/8/2024
Awak KuierCRestOFS4/1/2025
Carla LeiteGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025

Chicago 

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Elizabeth WilliamsCKneeOFS5/1/2025
Nikolina MilicCPersonalOFS5/1/2025
Angel ReeseFWristOFS5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings (9-25) enter on a three-game slide, looking to improve on their 2-15 road record as they face the second and final game of a road trip. The Sky (12-22) snapped a seven-game slide with a home win over the Sparks on Friday, and they hope to stay on track with the opportunity to build on their 5-12 home record. 

Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard each played more than 40 minutes in the Wings' road loss against the Dream on Friday, while the squad fights to make a push for the last playoff spot. All three players continue to put up big numbers, along with Teaira McCowan, who has hauled in more than 10 rebounds in six straight games, including four double-doubles. 

The Sky are at a significant disadvantage with the recent injury to Angel Reese. On the bright side, their leading scorer, Chennedy Carter returned to action in the last game, while Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere have been delivering solid production lately. 

 Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sun -10.0
O/U: 160.0

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Tiffany MitchellGIllnessOUT9/21/2024
Leila LacanGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025
Abbey HsuGNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025

Los Angeles 

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Lexie BrownGIllnessOUT9/8/2024
Aari McDonaldGAnkleGTD9/8/2024
Layshia ClarendonGPersonalOUT9/10/2024
Cameron BrinkFKneeOFS5/1/2025
Julie AllemandGAnkleOFS5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sun (24-10) are coming off back-to-back losses but hope to turn things around as they kick off a four-game road trip with the chance to add to their 11-5 road record. The Sparks (7-27) have dropped 10 of their last 11 games and look to get back on track as they open a three-game home stand with the opportunity to improve on their 5-11 home record. 

DeWanna Bonner, Marina Mabrey and Brionna Jones have each topped the 20-point mark at least once within the last four outings for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas also does a great job of stuffing the stat sheet. 

Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson continue to lead the charge for the Sparks. Odyssey Sims is also playing well, hitting the 20-point mark twice within the last five outings. Kia Nurse and Li Yueru are consistent contributors off the bench.   

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Collier is on a roll with great production across the stat sheet, surpassing 40 DK points in seven of her nine games played since the break. Howard is coming off back-to-back games with more than 30 points and should do well against the Fever, who give up the league's second-highest three-point shooting percentage. Thomas should thrive against the Sparks, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards. 

Value Picks

FanDuel 

Cardoso has a favorable matchup against the Wings, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers. Carter will have to step up into an even more prominent scoring role in the absence of Angel Reese. Howard is averaging 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games and should do well against the hobbled Sky. 

Value Picks 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
