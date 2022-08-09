WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 9

WNBA Schedule Today

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Dearica Hamby F LVA ATL 4500 27.13 6 Tina Charles F SEA @CHI 6600 33.94 5.1 Naz Hillmon F ATL @LVA 4900 25.08 5.1 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA CON 4800 24.49 5.1 DeWanna Bonner G CON @LA 6300 31.71 5

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Dearica Hamby F LVA ATL 6600 27.26 4.1 DeWanna Bonner G CON @LA 8600 31.85 3.7 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA CON 6700 24.85 3.7 Tina Charles F SEA @CHI 9600 34.3 3.6 Candace Parker F CHI SEA 9900 34.86 3.5

at Chicago Sky (-4.5) Seattle Stormat Chicago Sky(-4.5)

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Mercedes Russell F Head OFS 8/16/2022

Chicago

Astou Ndour-Fall C Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Sky

Seattle

Chicago

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Seattle and Chicago tipoff at 8 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 165.5.

Breanna Stewart is coming off back-to-back 30-point performances for the first time during the campaign, including a season-high 35 points Sunday. Since the All-Star break (10 games), the former MVP has averaged 23.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 46.0 percent from three. Sue Bird has been an inconsistent scorer this season, but she has picked up her aggressiveness recently, posting 10.4 points and 6.6 assists across her last five appearances. After finishing in double figures in 10 of 11 appearances, Jewell Loyd fell flat during Sunday's loss to the Aces, scoring just one point (0-6 FG) across 30 minutes. Before her dud, she'd averaged 15.5 points across her last 11 appearances but shot just 37.9 percent from the field during that stretch. Over her last five games, Gabby Williams has averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals and is coming off a six-assist performance – her highest total since June 14. At center, Tina Charles has drawn seven straight starts and averaged 14.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks during that stretch.

Courtney Vandersloot has been productive since returning from a five-game absence due to a concussion, posting 15.6 points, 8.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals across her last five appearances. Fellow backcourt mate Allie Quigley has also been solid during that span, scoring 15.2 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Candace Parker missed three games due to an illness and was limited in back-to-back contests after being cleared for action, but she bounced back in a big way Sunday, totaling 18 points, 12 rebounds five assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes. However, Kahleah Copper has arguably been Chicago's most consistent producer since the All-Star break and has averaged 17.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists over her last 11 games. Azura Stevens has posted 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over her last six games, but her playing time is set to decrease now that Parker is back to full strength. At center, Emma Meesseman has finished with at least 10 points and five assists in four straight games, averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds during that stretch.

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces (-12.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Aces

Atlanta

Las Vegas

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Aces

Atlanta

Las Vegas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Atlanta and Las Vegas tipoff at 10 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 167.5, the highest of the three-game slate.

Monique Billings (ankle), Kristy Wallace (COVID-19) and Tiffany Hayes (ankle) are all expected to be game-time decisions Tuesday, but even if they return to action, they'll likely be limited anyways. Look for Rhyne Howard (20.1 points per game over her last eight appearances) to continue leading the way for Atlanta, while Cheyenne Parker, Naz Hillmon, Aari McDonald and Maya Caldwell provide solid secondary support. In the backcourt, McDonald and Caldwell have both been outproducing starter Erica Wheeler and are set for expanded roles during the stretch run, especially if Hayes and Wallace remain sidelined. In the frontcourt, Parker (13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last seven games) and Hillmon (7.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 contests) have been steady, trustworthy contributors.

Las Vegas continues to rely heavily on its core-four (Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson) for the majority of the team's production. Over her last six games, Plum has averaged 20.5 points, while Gray has posted 14.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals since the All-Star break (11 games). In the frontcourt, Young has posted 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds across her last nine appearances, while Wilson has averaged 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 steals across her last 21 contests. Kiah Stokes recently replaced Dearica Hamby as the fifth starter, but the former isn't a likely candidate to stuff the box score. Riquna Williams continues to be a sporadic producer off the bench, but she's been held scoreless twice over her last three games.

Connecticut Sun (-8.5) at Los Angeles Sparks

Injury Report - Sun vs. Sparks

Connecticut

Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Bria Hartley G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chiney Ogwumike F Face GTD 8/9/2022 Kristi Toliver G Calf OUT 8/11/2022 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 8/16/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sun vs. Sparks

Connecticut

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Connecticut and Los Angeles tipoff at 10:30 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 158.5, the lowest of the three-game slate.

Alyssa Thomas has been Connecticut's most prolific producer over the eight games, posting 15.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals during that stretch. However, Jonquel Jones, who's recorded three straight double-doubles, has started to pick up steam as well after working her way back from an absence due to COVID-19. DeWanna Bonner has averaged 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over her last seven games, but her production has been a little sporadic during that stretch – scoring 20-plus points twice, while also failing to reach double figures twice. Brionna Jones has scored in double figures in 12 straight games (four starts) and averaged 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds during that span. In the backcourt, Courtney Williams (12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds over last seven appearances) has been the only consistent contributor, while Natisha Hiedeman and DiJonai Carrington have shown flashes but been mostly sporadic. Odyssey Sims recently signed a seven-day contract with Connecticut and posted 13 points across 18 minutes off the bench in her second contest with the team, but her role moving forward remains unclear.

Chiney Ogwumike has missed three straight games due to a facial injury but is considered questionable for Tuesday's contest. Nneka Ogwumike has scored in double figures across 25 straight games and averaged 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals during that stretch. Katie Lou Samuelson has responded with back-to-back double-digit scoring performances after totaling just 10 points (4-17 FG) during the Sparks' first two games in August. Across 26 starts this season, she's averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists. In the backcourt, Brittney Sykes is coming off back-to-back 20-plus point games and has scored in double figures in five consecutive contests. Jordin Canada dished out a season-high 12 assists Sunday and has finished with at least eight assists in each of her previous three games. Lexie Brown has also been aggressive recently, scoring in double figures off the bench in back-to-back contests.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

