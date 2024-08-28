WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, August 28

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

New York Liberty at Las Angeles Sparks

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

Connecticut Sun at at

Line: Sun -3.5

O/U: 164.5

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Mitchell G Illness GTD 8/28/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Personal GTD 8/28/2024

The Sun (22-7) are on a three-game win streak and hope to keep rolling as they enter the second game of a three-game road trip with the opportunity to add to their 10-4 road record. The Fever (14-16) have won three of their last four games and look to maintain momentum as they strive to build on their 8-5 home record.

The Sun benefit from having six players averaging more than 10.0 points per game. DeWanna Bonner is the squad's leading scorer with 16.2 points per game, while Alyssa Thomas averages 11.2 points per game and leads the team with 9.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. New addition, Marina Mabrey has been on fire from long range, shooting 13-for-31 from deep over five games since joining the Sun.

Caitlin Clark continues to play big minutes and leads the way for the Fever, averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over four games in August. Kelsey Mitchell is also on a roll, scoring more than 20 points in each of the last four games, while Aliyah Boston has hauled in at least 11 rebounds in three straight outings.

Washington Mystics at

Line: Mystics -2.5

O/U: 159.5

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Karlie Samuelson G Knee GTD 8/28/2024 Shakira Austin C Ankle OUT 8/31/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chennedy Carter G Covid-19 OUT 8/30/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025 Elizabeth Williams C Knee OUT 5/1/2025

The Mystics (8-22) are coming off back-to-back wins and look to keep the momentum going with the hopes of improving on their 4-11 road record. The Sky (11-18) are on a three-game slide but hope to get back on track as they face the second game of a three-game home stand with the chance to build on their 4-10 home record.

Brittney Sykes is leading the Mystics in scoring since her return to action, averaging 15.6 points per game over the last five outings. On the other hand, no other player topped 15 points in either of the last two games. Meanwhile, with Shakira Austin sidelined, Sykes and Ariel Atkins will have to look to be especially aggressive on the offensive end. Emily Engstler and Aaliyah Edwards continue to chip in well off the bench.

Angel Reese has been working hard for the Sky lately, playing a minimum of 35 minutes in each of the last three games and averaging a whopping 14.3 points, 20.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over that span. With Chennedy Carter sidelined, Rachel Banham and Dana Evans should have a chance to pick up more playing time, while Reese and Kamilla Cardoso will have to step up their scoring.

New York Liberty at

Line: Liberty -12.5

O/U: 164.5

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Los Angeles

After seeing an eight-game win streak come to an end, the Liberty (26-5) bounced back with another win and look to stay on track as they enter the second game of a three-game road trip with the opportunity to add to their 12-3 road record. The Sparks (6-24) have dropped seven in a row and hope to turn things around with a chance to improve on their 2-14 home record.

Breanna Stewart has stepped up her scoring lately and is averaging 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game through six outings in August. Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones also continue to shine for the Liberty, while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton will provide a boost as she eases back into action. After a 16-point scoring effort, Kayla Thornton is scoreless over the last two games but remains a go-to option off the bench.

The Sparks continue to deal with injury trouble and must rely heavily on Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson to keep up the high-level play, as they both have delivered major numbers in recent outings. Azura Stevens and Odyssey Sims have also turned in solid performances lately, while Kia Nurse, Li Yueru and Rae Burrell remain regular contributors off the bench.

Minnesota Lynx at

Line: Lynx -3.5

O/U: 162.5

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg GTD 8/28/2024 Rebecca Allen F Hamstring OUT 9/5/2024

The Lynx (22-8) enter on a six-game win streak and look to keep rolling with the opportunity to add to their 8-5 road record. The Mercury (16-15) have dropped two of their last three games but hope to turn things around as they face the second game of a five-game home stand with the chance to improve on their 9-5 home record.

Napheesa Collier continues to lead the charge for the Lynx, averaging 25.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over five games in August. Courtney Williams is the only other player to top 20 points in scoring since returning from the break, but the Lynx have a total of four players averaging at least 10.5 points per game on the season. Natisha Hiedeman is also coming off back-to-back games with at least 10 points off the bench.

Brittney Griner is coming off two straight games with 22 points and six rebounds and is averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks over six games in August. Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi have also topped the 20-point mark at least once within the last five outings, while Natasha Cloud, Sophie Cunningham and Monique Billings are the only other players to score in double digits for the Mercury in that span.

Atlanta Dream at

Line: Storm -8.0

O/U: 156.5

Atlanta

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

The Dream (10-19) hope to snap a two-game slide and build on their 4-9 road record as they are set to kick off a four-game trip. The Storm (18-11) have dropped three of their last four games but look to bounce back as they face the second game of a three-game home stand with the chance to add to their 11-4 home record.

The Dream are hampered by injuries and will need a major performance from Rhyne Howard, who leads the squad with 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. Tina Charles is also playing well lately, scoring more than 20 points twice within the last four outings. Maya Caldwell, Haley Jones and Nia Coffey must look to step up off the bench, while Naz Hillmon is in line for a ninth straight start.

The Storm continue to thrive on their high-powered offense, led by Jewell Loyd, who averages 20.1 points on 36.1 percent shooting per game. Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith have each topped the 20-point mark within the last four outings. Coming off the bench, Sami Whitcomb is averaging 7.0 points on 44.0 percent shooting over the last four games. Gabby Williams should also continue to provide a boost.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Collier should thrive against the Mercury, who give up the league's most rebounds per game. Stewart has a great chance to prosper against the Sparks, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards. Thomas should be up for another big outing, as she is averaging 14.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.0 steals over three meetings with the Fever this season.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Bonner enters a favorable matchup against the Fever, who give up the league's second-most points per game. Howard is averaging 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game through five outings in August. Ionescu should shine against the Sparks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing guards.

Value Picks

