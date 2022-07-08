RotoWire Partners
Collette Calls: No Sport for Old Men?

I turn 50 on the last day of this summer, and boy do I feel every bit of that lately. Travel cancellations necessitated me driving the 835 miles between New Orleans and North Myrtle Beach last week, and only two stops at Whataburger along the way kept me going so I could make the trek in one day. The icing on the cake was my wife realizing she left a very important item back in our home near Charlotte the next morning, so I had to hop right back in the car and drive back to the state line to pick up the item from my mother, who was fortunately available to meet me at least part of the way on the journey. In short, I do not recommend driving nearly 1200 miles in an 18-hour period unless your profession requires it.

As I sat around attempting recover this past weekend, I was looking into some stats of one of my struggling fantasy teams (pick one; seriously) and came across the following dry spell from the normally reliable J.D. Martinez:

Martinez, setting aside the craziness of 2020, has been the model of fantasy consistency, putting up huge numbers from 2014-2019 and bouncing back last season. He entered play Tuesday with an impressive .306/.376/.483 line this season even with this dry spell of production. He is still scoring runs (45), but eight homers and 33 RBI in more than 300 plate appearances this season is very un-Martinez like. Unless he has a big summer, he will finish well short of his normal levels of production and preseason projections.

Martinez's struggles led me to dig into a hypothesis that older players feel like they're not doing well this year. Many a successful fantasy player have won their league with a smattering of old-and-boring vets on the team because those players tend to be fairly priced if not discounted by the market because of the lack of perceived upside in such players. Hell, how many years running now have we seen Nelson Cruz go late in drafts, with many saying this is the season he falls off only to watch him have another productive season at the plate? This appears to be that cliff year for Cruz, but kudos to him for defying the odds as long as he has.

The table below shows the league-wide statistics for all players ages 33 or older since the 2010 season. Note that their experience helps keep the walk and strikeout rates consistent, but this season has seen the lowest slugging rate for the age group since the 2014 season. The wOBA+ column shows how the age group compares to all other players in the league that given season:

Season

PA

HR

R

RBI

BB%

K%

ISO

AVG

OBP

SLG

wOBA

lgwoba

wOBA+

2010

38668

974

4197

4343

9%

17%

0.143

0.258

0.328

0.401

0.322

0.321

100

2011

36137

802

3746

3789

8%

17%

0.130

0.254

0.318

0.385

0.309

0.318

97

2012

30407

792

3316

3299

8%

18%

0.142

0.250

0.315

0.392

0.308

0.316

97

2013

29557

767

3088

3164

8%

19%

0.140

0.251

0.316

0.391

0.310

0.314

99

2014

29191

695

2993

3105

8%

19%

0.134

0.248

0.317

0.382

0.309

0.310

100

2015

26800

741

2853

2893

8%

18%

0.150

0.249

0.314

0.399

0.310

0.314

99

2016

28739

965

3414

3434

9%

19%

0.168

0.258

0.328

0.427

0.325

0.317

103

2017

31595

967

3675

3589

9%

20%

0.159

0.250

0.326

0.410

0.316

0.322

98

2018

22834

623

2549

2582

9%

19%

0.148

0.250

0.325

0.398

0.315

0.315

100

2019

23802

814

2877

2886

9%

21%

0.172

0.251

0.327

0.423

0.319

0.320

100

2020

8085

270

912

992

10%

22%

0.165

0.237

0.316

0.402

0.311

0.321

97

2021

22101

734

2585

2704

9%

22%

0.167

0.245

0.322

0.413

0.317

0.314

101

2022

11536

294

1284

1232

9%

21%

0.141

0.239

0.312

0.380

0.305

0.311

98

In 2022, the group of players younger than age 33 has a .243/.312/.398 slash line with an 8% walk rate and a 22% strikeout rate. Their inexperience shines through a bit there, but there is a 4.7% difference in the slugging percentages between the two groups, and we haven't seen a difference that large since the 2011 season. Most seasons, the youngsters outslug the elders, but in both 2016 and 2021, the elders outslugged the kids. That is the type of outcome we desire because old and safe vets are grabbed for the run production since players of that age rarely contribute to the stolen base category. 

The table below shows all players age 33 or older with at least 100 plate appearances this season and their current 12-team mixed league earned auction value compared to their final 2021 values, sorted in descending order of the difference between their current season value compared to their final 2021 earned value:

Name

PA

HR

R

RBI

SB

BB%

K%

AVG

OBP

SLG

2021 Final

2022 Current

Diff

Paul Goldschmidt

347

19

61

65

3

12%

20%

0.340

0.423

0.617

27

47

20

Travis d'Arnaud

230

11

33

36

0

4%

20%

0.264

0.309

0.481

-11

9

20

Kole Calhoun

271

10

28

36

2

6%

27%

0.232

0.284

0.408

-12

5

17

Tommy Pham

301

11

48

34

7

12%

25%

0.253

0.342

0.418

5

17

12

Charlie Blackmon

317

13

42

45

2

6%

17%

0.269

0.319

0.466

9

19

10

David Peralta

254

11

24

35

1

9%

24%

0.250

0.319

0.474

1

5

4

Yadiel Hernandez

222

5

19

31

2

6%

22%

0.267

0.311

0.403

-4

0

4

DJ LeMahieu

303

8

44

32

3

13%

13%

0.262

0.363

0.404

7

10

3

Mike Moustakas

208

3

22

17

2

10%

23%

0.212

0.308

0.307

-12

-11

1

Darin Ruf

259

6

35

28

2

13%

26%

0.223

0.336

0.345

0

0

0

Curt Casali

126

4

13

14

0

12%

29%

0.231

0.325

0.370

-12

-13

-1

Andrew McCutchen

298

7

33

32

5

8%

19%

0.249

0.315

0.372

7

6

-1

Martin Maldonado

202

7

20

18

0

7%

33%

0.148

0.220

0.297

-13

-14

-1

Jose Abreu

338

10

46

37

0

12%

15%

0.289

0.379

0.459

17

15

-2

Marwin Gonzalez

109

3

11

9

1

6%

27%

0.250

0.303

0.410

-12

-14

-2

Miguel Cabrera

270

3

18

28

0

6%

25%

0.308

0.348

0.372

2

0

-2

Mark Canha

263

6

36

30

1

9%

19%

0.271

0.361

0.376

8

5

-3

Nelson Cruz

319

8

38

46

2

10%

22%

0.241

0.322

0.369

14

11

-3

J.D. Martinez

311

8

46

33

0

9%

24%

0.312

0.379

0.493

19

15

-4

Elvis Andrus

277

5

28

20

4

8%

14%

0.229

0.296

0.364

0

-4

-4

Evan Longoria

151

8

18

18

0

12%

27%

0.242

0.331

0.462

-1

-6

-5

Michael Brantley

277

5

28

26

1

11%

11%

0.288

0.370

0.416

8

2

-6

Tommy La Stella

113

2

11

11

0

4%

15%

0.255

0.283

0.396

-9

-15

-6

Robinson Chirinos

151

2

7

15

1

9%

31%

0.160

0.260

0.267

-13

-19

-6

Starling Marte

305

9

50

39

10

5%

17%

0.287

0.341

0.461

31

24

-7

Miguel Rojas

256

6

24

21

5

6%

11%

0.250

0.301

0.377

7

-1

-8

Eduardo Escobar

310

9

33

37

0

8%

25%

0.225

0.284

0.400

11

3

-8

Justin Turner

309

7

36

44

1

9%

18%

0.242

0.311

0.392

16

8

-8

Carlos Santana

243

4

20

21

0

17%

14%

0.219

0.354

0.328

-1

-10

-9

Albert Pujols

142

4

11

17

1

9%

19%

0.189

0.282

0.320

-3

-14

-11

Adam Duvall

290

10

36

32

0

7%

32%

0.205

0.272

0.376

13

1

-12

Josh Donaldson

259

6

23

23

1

11%

26%

0.222

0.313

0.373

7

-6

-13

Whit Merrifield

355

3

43

33

14

8%

14%

0.240

0.293

0.330

28

12

-16

Yan Gomes

147

3

11

9

0

1%

16%

0.222

0.238

0.326

-1

-17

-16

AJ Pollock

237

4

28

24

1

5%

22%

0.242

0.278

0.359

12

-4

-16

Corey Dickerson

106

2

11

11

0

6%

19%

0.194

0.245

0.286

-2

-18

-16

Jed Lowrie

167

3

14

16

1

8%

23%

0.185

0.251

0.272

1

-15

-16

Josh Harrison

186

2

27

13

1

5%

17%

0.242

0.319

0.358

7

-10

-17

Alcides Escobar

128

0

12

8

1

4%

24%

0.223

0.266

0.289

-1

-18

-17

Lorenzo Cain

156

1

17

9

2

5%

23%

0.179

0.231

0.234

0

-18

-18

Yadier Molina

138

2

10

10

1

1%

17%

0.213

0.225

0.294

1

-18

-19

Yuli Gurriel

291

7

29

24

3

6%

13%

0.227

0.282

0.390

17

-2

-19

Brandon Belt

170

5

17

13

1

14%

28%

0.211

0.335

0.352

9

-12

-21

Yasmani Grandal

201

2

6

15

1

13%

22%

0.185

0.294

0.237

3

-20

-23

Joey Votto

253

6

22

25

0

13%

25%

0.210

0.332

0.374

15

-8

-23

Brandon Crawford

247

5

26

30

1

9%

20%

0.225

0.312

0.353

21

-3

-24

Twenty percent of that player pool has returned a positive value this season compared to last season while 38% of that group has lost double-digit value from last season. There is clearly some dreck on the list with backup catchers being a necessary evil in many leagues.

Still, it has been a tough year for some notable names who are getting long in the tooth. The table below shows the top and bottom eight players in terms of year-over-year fantasy value and what their Main Event ADP was back in March:

Hitter

2021 Final

2022 Current

Diff

ME ADP

Paul Goldschmidt

27

47

20

66

Travis d'Arnaud

-11

9

20

268

Kole Calhoun

-12

5

17

440

Tommy Pham

5

17

12

181

Charlie Blackmon

9

19

10

245

David Peralta

1

5

4

384

Yadiel Hernandez

-4

0

4

500

DJ LeMahieu

7

10

3

168

Alcides Escobar

-1

-18

-17

500

Lorenzo Cain

0

-18

-18

360

Yuli Gurriel

17

-2

-19

229

Yadier Molina

1

-18

-19

339

Brandon Belt

9

-12

-21

233

Yasmani Grandal

3

-20

-23

116

Joey Votto

15

-8

-23

150

Brandon Crawford

21

-3

-24

235

Goldschmidt is having an amazing year and is in fact leading all hitters in batting average over the past calendar year. D'Arnaud has been productive before, so a healthy version of him producing is not surprising. Pham, when not defending his fantasy football honor, is motivated for his next contract and likely new employer this month and has rebounded to his previous levels of production. Blackmon continues to age gracefully in Coors while LeMahieu has turned things around a bit. Conversely, what looked like a very safe Cain on paper rapidly descended into being waived this year. Gurriel has finally shown his age at the pate while others have struggled to stay healthy this season. The ability to stay healthy and recover quickly is a skill of the youth, and the injury risks with players do not get better with age.

Note on this list, there are some names who fall in the middle of the pack. The table below shows other players taken in the top 300 who have returned negative year-over-year fantasy value sorted in ascending ADP order:

Hitter

2021 Final

2022 Current

Diff

ME ADP

Starling Marte

31

24

-7

31

Whit Merrifield

28

12

-16

34

Jose Abreu

17

15

-2

97

J.D. Martinez

19

15

-4

97

Justin Turner

16

8

-8

144

Josh Donaldson

7

-6

-13

181

Nelson Cruz

14

11

-3

184

Eduardo Escobar

11

3

-8

219

AJ Pollock

12

-4

-16

219

Adam Duvall

13

1

-12

245

Michael Brantley

8

2

-6

272

Andrew McCutchen

7

6

-1

298

Merrifield's disappointing season was not something I envisioned when boldly predicting him not finishing inside the top 60. I thought he would have issues this year, but not to this extent. Donaldson should have been a solid fit in Yankee Stadium, but he has once again struggled to fit in with a team and has not done well at the plate. Pollock, forced to change teams via a trade at the very end of camp, has struggled like many in his clubhouse while Duvall's struggles really were not surprising when we go back and look at how his 2021 success was built on a weak foundation of skills.

The larger point being, the other thing these guys really have in common is being long in the tooth. Safe skills on paper have not done any better than risky skill sets. The question must be asked: have we given too much forgiveness to safe/boring vets? Are they just as volatile of fantasy assets on a roster as unproven kids? The new environment of baseball control with production and storage appears to have presented an accelerator to the aging curve for players that we as an industry should revisit in the winter once we have more complete data.

