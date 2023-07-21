Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Collette Calls: Which Boats Are Rising?

Collette Calls: Which Boats Are Rising?

Written by 
Jason Collette 
July 21, 2023

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.

Wikipedia tells us (so it must be true) that the phrase often credited to President John F. Kennedy Jr. used in the title of this article was, in fact, created by the New England Council. We heard the phrase often this past offseason as many talking or writing heads, present company included, used it to describe what could likely happen with stolen bases and run production in the 2023 season. However, it certainly does not feel like all boats are rising under this tide of new rules.

I was having this conversation via text exchange with my friend Rob McCabe the other day. You'll remember him as the creator of the FAAB efficiency topic I wrote about earlier this season and you may have also heard him on the most recent BaseballHQ Radio podcast with Patrick Davitt. (I am guesting there next week.) He was prepping for his appearance and we were discussing our thoughts on how some of the statistics were playing out this season, specifically runs, RBI and steals. The new rules have certainly had an impact on fantasy baseball, but where exactly is the impact happening?

The distribution of runs scored this season is where I would like to begin this investigation by first looking back to how runs were distributed on this date last season. 38 different players had at least 50 runs scored by this time last year, led by Aaron Judge at 74 runs. This season, 49 different players have scored at least 50

Wikipedia tells us (so it must be true) that the phrase often credited to President John F. Kennedy Jr. used in the title of this article was, in fact, created by the New England Council. We heard the phrase often this past offseason as many talking or writing heads, present company included, used it to describe what could likely happen with stolen bases and run production in the 2023 season. However, it certainly does not feel like all boats are rising under this tide of new rules.

I was having this conversation via text exchange with my friend Rob McCabe the other day. You'll remember him as the creator of the FAAB efficiency topic I wrote about earlier this season and you may have also heard him on the most recent BaseballHQ Radio podcast with Patrick Davitt. (I am guesting there next week.) He was prepping for his appearance and we were discussing our thoughts on how some of the statistics were playing out this season, specifically runs, RBI and steals. The new rules have certainly had an impact on fantasy baseball, but where exactly is the impact happening?

The distribution of runs scored this season is where I would like to begin this investigation by first looking back to how runs were distributed on this date last season. 38 different players had at least 50 runs scored by this time last year, led by Aaron Judge at 74 runs. This season, 49 different players have scored at least 50 runs at this point led by Ronald Acuna Jr with 85 runs:

We are not seeing the changes in the lower runs scored groups as much as we have in the upper levels. The surprising part of this is that there are very few surprises when you look at who is leading the league in runs right now:

Hitter

Runs Scored

Ronald Acuna Jr.

85

Freddie Freeman

78

Marcus Semien

77

Mookie Betts

75

Adolis Garcia

73

Matt Olson

72

Shohei Ohtani

71

Christian Yelich

69

Corbin Carroll

68

Jonathan India

67

Austin Riley

66

Ketel Marte

65

Steven Kwan

65

Luis Robert

64

Lane Thomas

63

Josh Jung

62

Nathaniel Lowe

62

Justin Turner

60

Jose Ramirez

59

Yandy Diaz

59

Randy Arozarena

58

Francisco Lindor

57

Paul Goldschmidt

57

Alex Verdugo

57

Kyle Schwarber

56

Most players on that list are essentially those who we would expect to see on top of the leaderboard based on their talents and their spot in the lineup. Lane Thomas and Josh Jung may be the biggest surprises of the bunch, as neither was expected to have the type of fantasy season they've had to date, but the rest of the list passes the sniff test. The new environment has not lifted all the boats here, but those who have historically done well continue to do so and at a slightly higher rate.

RBI stand out this season given the influx of runners in scoring position thanks to steals. The distribution of RBI holds true for the bottom of the chart, but the top tiers have certainly seen a spike in production overall:

Adolis Garcia pacing the league is not something many would have expected, but the biggest surprise of them all has to be Josh Naylor. The Guardians offense has struggled to score runs for most of this season, but Naylor seemingly drives in whatever runners are on base when he is up. Jonah Heim is a close second given we rarely see a catcher with this type of run production in a season. Alec Bohm's recovery at the plate has been a pleasant surprise, but this leaderboard feels rather chalky with the expected names proliferating it:

Hitter

RBI

Adolis Garcia

80

Matt Olson

77

Shohei Ohtani

76

Josh Naylor

75

Rafael Devers

73

Nolan Arenado

72

Ozzie Albies

66

Jonah Heim

66

J.D. Martinez

66

Mookie Betts

65

Freddie Freeman

64

Christian Walker

63

Kyle Tucker

62

Pete Alonso

62

Francisco Lindor

61

Randy Arozarena

61

Nolan Gorman

61

Justin Turner

61

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

60

Marcus Semien

59

Alex Bregman

59

Alec Bohm

59

Kyle Schwarber

59

Ronald Acuna Jr.

58

Josh Jung

58

Steals were the predominant area where the rising tide verbiage focused because it was assumed by many that those who would run would continue to do so while everyone would get a bit of a bump. The collective wisdom undersold what we have seen this season:

As games began on July 19th, the league was on a pace to steal 3,490 bases this season, which would end up being a 40.4 percent increase over last season. Both Ronald Acuna Jr. and Esteury Ruiz have already stolen more bases in 2023 than anyone did in the entirety of the 2022 season, and 16 players have at least 20 steals this year. This is where we have seen several surprises on the leaderboard:

Hitter

SB

Ronald Acuna Jr.

44

Esteury Ruiz

43

Corbin Carroll

28

Wander Franco

28

Bobby Witt Jr.

27

Starling Marte

24

Jorge Mateo

23

Julio Rodriguez

22

Willi Castro

22

Jake McCarthy

22

Christian Yelich

21

Trea Turner

21

Nico Hoerner

21

Taylor Walls

20

Josh Lowe

20

Ji Hwan Bae

20

Whit Merrifield

19

Ha-Seong Kim

18

Thairo Estrada

18

CJ Abrams

18

Kyle Tucker

17

Jarren Duran

17

Elly De La Cruz

17

Bryson Stott

16

Anthony Volpe

16

Nobody had the likes of Bae, Walls, Hoerner or Castro doing what they have done this season. We have additionally been surprised with the playing time Duran has gotten this season, while De La Cruz literally hit the ground running once he was promoted in June. The other names are mostly who we expected to see on this list, but it's the volume of the steals which nobody expected would happen this year. Calls for a 30 percent increase in steals were called too aggressive in March, yet the league very well could increase steals by 40 percent this season.

At the end of the day, the rising tide feels like it has raised both the floor and the ceiling for the elite hitters and speedsters in the game more than anything else. While many have seen a bump, the best of the best are cruising on the waters. Perhaps it is time to once again entertain more of a stars and scrubs type approach to drafting given how well the stars are doing with the new opportunities provided to them. 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Collette
Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999 at RotoJunkie, Fanball, Baseball Prospectus and now here at RotoWire. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls.
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 21
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 21
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday July 21
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday July 21
MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 21
MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 21