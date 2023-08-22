Lineup Lowdown: National League

This article is part of our Lineup Lowdown series.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

Atlanta Braves

-- Ozzie Albies went down with a hamstring injury and since then the Braves have turned to Nicky Lopez at second base, giving him six straight starts before Vaughn Grissom was finally in the lineup Monday. Lopez has an OPS over 1.000 since joining Atlanta, although a large chunk of that production came in one big game. More importantly – at least to the team, anyway – is that he offers a steady glove at the keystone, which is why Grissom has barely sniffed the lineup since being recalled.

-- Since Lopez's fantasy value is basically non-existent, the biggest beneficiary in that regard since Albies went down has been Michael Harris, who has moved from the nine spot all the way up to the two hole. Harris entered play Monday boasting a .339/.373/.540 batting line since the start of June, but he's driven in only 29 runs over that span in large part because he's stuck at the bottom of the order. His fantasy managers will enjoy a little counting stats boost while Albies is out.

Miami Marlins

-- Manager Skip Schumaker has flip-flopped Jorge Soler and Luis Arraez in the lineup of late, with the former elevated to be an unconventional leadoff hitter for eight of his last nine starts. It's probably just happenstance, but Soler has clubbed five home runs and posted a 1.096 OPS since the switch. Arraez hasn't taken to the move as well (.617 OPS), although he had already been scuffling a bit prior to that.

-- Joey Wendle remains the Marlins' shortstop most days, but Jon Berti entered play Monday having started there six of the last 15 games, with a couple of those coming against right-handers. Berti also made one start at second base and one at third base over that stretch. Unfortunately, while Berti is hitting a better-than-expected .283 in 2023, the reigning stolen base champ hasn't done nearly as much running this season, having swiped just 13 bags on 17 tries.

New York Mets

-- Jeff McNeil entered play Monday having started either in the third or fourth spot in the lineup each of the last nine times the Mets have gone up against a right-hander. The 31-year-old is sporting a .348/.367/.478 batting line over that span, finally showing some glimpses of the guy who won a batting title last season. Half of McNeil's six home runs this season have come since Aug. 5, after he previously hadn't gone deep since June 11.

-- Heading into action Monday, DJ Stewart has occupied right field six of the last eight times the Mets have faced a righty. He's gone deep four times over that span after managing his one long ball in his previous 20 contests with the big club. McNeil has been moving out to right field when the Mets have faced a left-hander, with Danny Mendick and Jonathan Arauz drawing starts at second base on those days.

Philadelphia Phillies

-- The Phillies gave Bryce Harper his first start at first base back on July 21 and since then the two-time MVP has made 15 starts at the position and 13 starts at designated hitter (with one missed game with a back injury mixed in there). Alec Bohm has handled first base nine times and Jake Cave has been there six times during that stretch, with Kyle Schwarber moving back out to left field on days he's not the DH.

-- Trea Turner batted second for the Phillies during Sunday's game in Williamsport and again Monday after he had been down in the six spot for six straight contests. Over his last 58 plate appearances entering Monday, Turner has put up a 1.118 OPS with four home runs and six doubles. Whether his move back up to the top third of the order is permanent isn't clear, but he's certainly trending in the right direction. Bohm had been hitting second since Turner's move down in the batting order, but Bohm was back down in the six spot Sunday and hit fifth Monday.

Washington Nationals

-- Stone Garrett's playing time this season had come almost exclusively against left-handed pitching, but he's been in the lineup for each of the Nationals' last nine tilts, with five of those being versus right-handers. Considering the 27-year-old is 14-for-32 with two home runs, five doubles and 11 RBI during that time, the everyday at-bats figure to continue. Garrett is actually batting .275 against both righties and lefties during his relatively brief major-league career, although he's shown quite a bit more power versus southpaws.

-- Lane Thomas has played center field each of the last three times the Nats have gone up against a right-hander after he had made just one start at the position all season previously. Putting Thomas in center has allowed the club to use both Garrett and Blake Rutherford in the corners and resulted in Alex Call going to the bench. Thomas is better in right, but he has plenty of experience in center and the Nationals likely want to see whether he could handle the position regularly next season, which would free them up to add a bat in right.

Chicago Cubs

-- After being benched in six straight contests versus right-handers, Seiya Suzuki started his 10th straight game Monday, with seven of those coming versus righties. He's gone 13-for-36 at the dish over that stretch, popping four home runs while adding a double and a triple. Suzuki regaining his everyday role has meant Mike Tauchman moving to center field, Cody Bellinger shifting to first base and Jeimer Candelario handling the hot corner against righties. The biggest loser in playing time has been Nick Madrigal, who went from seeing regular action at third base to making just two starts over the aforementioned 10-game span.

-- Christopher Morel has become the Cubs' full-time DH, as he's started 17 of his team's last 19 games and not one of them has come in the field. It's atypical for a young, athletic guy to be relegated to the DH spot, but Morel's fantasy managers probably don't care as long as he's in the lineup. Unfortunately, while Morel does have three homers in August – including one thrilling walk-off – he comes into action Monday with just a .549 OPS and a 37-percent strikeout rate so far this month.

Cincinnati Reds

-- The Reds dipped into their seemingly never-ending supply of top position player prospects when they called up Noelvi Marte over the weekend. The plan is for Marte to get regular run at third base, with Elly De La Cruz playing shortstop, Matt McLain holding down second base and Spencer Steer seeing most of his action in left field. Something will have to give once the Reds get healthier, though, as Jake Fraley (toe) and Jonathan India (foot) will see regular at-bats once they're ready to return. Their arrivals don't appear imminent, though, so that can be sorted out later.

-- Stuart Fairchild has been in the lineup regularly since being recalled in late July and has started 11 of the last 12 games for the Reds. He is batting just .206/.290/.382 over that stretch, though, and departed Sunday's tilt with concussion symptoms. Fairchild was likely due for a dip in playing time with Steer being used more in the outfield, although it could be a moot point if he needs to miss time with a concussion.

Milwaukee Brewers

-- Joey Wiemer has lost the grip on an everyday job. He's been in the lineup for just four of the Brewers' last 12 games, with three of those four coming against left-handed pitching. It's been Sal Frelick in center field for six of those other eight contests, although he didn't play Sunday because of a hamstring injury. Frelick is obviously going to be in the lineup, if healthy, and Tyrone Taylor looks to have passed Wiemer in the pecking order. Taylor has collected a 1.048 OPS with a couple home runs so far in August.

-- Also seeing a major reduction in his role has been Brian Anderson, who has been in the lineup for just one of the Brew Crew's last 10 tilts (and it was against a left-hander). Andruw Monasterio took over at third base for Milwaukee when Anderson went on the injured list in mid-July and has retained that role even with Anderson back, as he's started all but one game since the All-Star break. Monasterio has not distinguished himself at the plate during that time, producing just a .676 second-half OPS.

Pittsburgh Pirates

-- Ji Hwan Bae returned from the IL over the weekend, following a long absence due to an ankle injury and was immediately thrown into the leadoff spot for each of the Pirates' three games in Minnesota. He started in center field twice and at second base once, with Liover Pegeuro also drawing three starts (two at second, one at shortstop) and Jack Suwinski playing twice (one in center field, one in left) over that span. Pittsburgh has used a boatload of different players in the leadoff spot the last two months. If Bae can establish himself there – particularly with his stolen-base potential – it would make him interesting in fantasy.

-- Pegeuro has seen some action at shortstop, but Alika Williams has become the Pirates' preferred option there, drawing starts there in 17 of 25 games since being recalled. Williams is known more for his glove than his bat and has cashed in on that reputation so far, carrying a lowly .543 OPS into action Monday. Pegeuro has also been a regular, but is now seeing more time at second base, with 14 of his 20 starts since Williams' arrival coming at the keystone. It remains to be seen how that breakdown will be with Bae back around now to scoop up some playing time at second.

St. Louis Cardinals

-- The Cardinals summoned top prospect Masyn Winn over the weekend and will hand him the shortstop keys down the stretch to see if he's ready to open the 2024 campaign as the starter there. Winn has batted ninth in each of his first four games in the big leagues, which obviously limits his counting stats outlook if he remains there. He was on fire at Triple-A Memphis for the last two months before his promotion, though, so he's at least worth a look in deeper formats.

-- With Winn taking over at shortstop and Nolan Gorman (back) and Lars Nootbaar (abdomen) sidelined until at least this weekend, Tommy Edman has made three starts in center field and two starts at second base over the last five contests. He's hit leadoff in each of those contests, a spot he typically only occupies versus lefties. Richie Palacios has received a couple starts in center on the days Edman has played second.

Arizona Diamondbacks

-- Tommy Pham has been in the Diamondbacks' lineup for 16 of the last 17 games and each of his last 10 starts have come out of the third spot in the batting order. The 35-year-old has earned the plumb lineup spot by posting an .805 OPS with three long balls and 12 RBI in 15 games with the Snakes coming into action Monday. Pham has made six starts in left field, three starts in right field and seven at DH.

-- Arizona sent the struggling Emmanuel Rivera back to the minors on Aug. 12 and since then they've used Buddy Kennedy five times at third base, Jace Peterson four times and Geraldo Perdomo once. Evan Longoria returned from the IL Monday and got a start at DH. Longo seems like the best bet for the D-backs at the hot corner, but they don't seem to trust him to hold up or against righties or both. He's received back-to-back starts at third base just four times all season and not since June.

Colorado Rockies

-- Charlie Blackmon returned to action last week after missing more than two months with a fractured hand. He was immediately inserted into the leadoff spot, batting there for all five of his starts last week. Blackmon did make one start in right field but projects as nearly a full-time DH at this point. Meanwhile, former leadoff hitter Jurickson Profar has started just three of the last eight tilts. That appears at least in part due to injury, as he's dealt with a knee issue recently. Profar hasn't played well and is on an expiring contract, though, so his playing time could continue to dwindle.

-- The Rockies' preferred outfield alignment the last several weeks has been Nolan Jones in left field, Brenton Doyle in center and Michael Toglia in right. You have to go back to July 29 to find the last time Doyle didn't start in center field, and the last time a guy other than Doyle who is still with the club started in center came back in late May (Randal Grichuk saw a little action there before being traded). Jones will shift over to right field on occasion when Toglia plays first base.

Los Angeles Dodgers

-- Enrique Hernandez has started 19 of 23 contests since being re-acquired by the Dodgers. He's already made starts at five different positions over that span, with most of them coming in left field and at third base with five starts apiece. Yes, it's helped his case that the Dodgers have faced a lot of lefties during this time, but Hernandez has started seven of 11 games versus right-handers, as well.

-- Hernandez may have inched past fellow utility player Chris Taylor in the pecking order, as Taylor has been in the lineup for just seven of his team's last 13 games. Taylor has made more starts at shortstop this season (22) than any other position, but his time there lately has been sparse, as he hasn't started there in nearly a month. Each of his last five starts in the field have come in left. Meanwhile, Miguel Rojas continues to see the overwhelming bulk of the action at shortstop. In the last two games he hasn't started at short, it's been Hernandez, not, Amed Rosario, at the position.

San Diego Padres

-- For the 23rd game in a row Monday, manager Bob Melvin put out the exact same top six guys in his lineup. The positions have changed a bit here and there and there have been some DH days for guys, but Melvin has used Ha-Seong Kim, Fernando Tatis, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth, in that exact order, for every contest since July 28. The thinking, I guess, is that those are the guys that are going to lead the Padres to the postseason if they make a run, so they might as well just set 'em and forget 'em. For what it's worth, San Diego is 11-12 during that span.

-- Garrett Cooper had started five of six – with all of them coming against right-handers – before missing a couple games over the weekend with a wrist issue. The 32-year-old did return to the lineup Monday and looks like the favorite to see the bulk of the starts in the DH spot the rest of the way with Ji-Man Choi (rib) out indefinitely. The Padres have been so desperate for production from DH all season.

San Francisco Giants

-- The Giants called up Wade Meckler last week and have started him in center field for six of seven games, with the one exception coming against a left-hander. Meckler even batted second or first in his first five starts, although he was down in the eight spot Monday and continued a slow start at the dish. Thirteen strikeouts in his first 23 plate appearances is especially surprising, as Meckler's best attribute is his elite bat-to-ball skills. The center field gig will probably be Mike Yastrzemski's when he's ready, but he just resumed workouts after having a setback with his hamstring.

-- Brandon Crawford has been knocked out by a forearm injury and in his absence the Giants have turned to Johan Camargo at shortstop, giving him a third straight start there Monday and four starts over the last five contests. Casey Schmitt has returned to the big club following a two-week stint back in the minors and represents another option at short if Crawford is out a while, but the Giants probably aren't anxious to turn back to him already after how dreadful he'd been at the plate.